“Nicholas Hoult was extremely attractive at the ‘Nosferatu’ premieres” links

Nicholas Hoult wore all-black Dior for the Berlin premiere of Nosferatu. I’m also including beauty shots of Hoult at last night’s London premiere! [RCFA]
Donatella Versace’s plastic surgeon is very good. [OMG Blog]
Selena Gomez & Zoe Saldana are still promoting Emilia Perez. [LaineyGossip]
Justin Baldoni had a “near breakdown” while filming It Ends With Us. [Socialite Life]
Trans-panic has come to the Supreme Court. [Jezebel]
Agree – Dune: Prophecy should be wilder & weirder. [Pajiba]
Meryl Streep almost turned down The Devil Wears Prada. [Buzzfeed]
Jared Leto found his missing Oscar. [JustJared]
Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood: still together. [Hollywood Life]
Bob Dylan’s thoughts on Timothee Chalamet. [Seriously OMG]
If that’s an untouched photo of Donatella then her plastic surgeon is a time traveling alien. I don’t believe it for a moment.
She looks like she’s in her late 30s/early 40s here and she’s like 70 right?!!!!
I won’t lie, I want this surgeon’s number.
I definitely wonder is Donatella went to the same guy Demi Moore’s used to fix her bad surgery (there’s a link somewhere — it’s an NYC doc). Donatella looks much better.
I saw a photo from the event on another site. It’s totally retouched. She actually looks a little better than she did a few years ago, but this photo is an absolute lie
I laughed at the title, when was Nicholas Hoult not attractive though? He is really a very pretty man.
Who would’ve thought the kid from About A Boy would turn out to be such a looker. He has a great fashion sense.
Are we sure that’s Dontella Versace. I’m in shock.
I think, it is edited, there are other photos from the event. She doesn’t look different.
Yeah, that photo looks like a completely different person.
Bob Dylan went through the whole script with the director of “A Complete Unknow” & provided feedbacks during the pandemic. So Bob knew what’s this movie is about & has no problem with the cast & of it being made.
(Source: Rolling Stone Magazine)
That photo is about as natural as a Kardashian arse, a quick search shows that she still looks like Steven Tyler.
I don’t see it. Good actor, though.
Nor do I. He looks waxen or wooden or something.
More Nicholas Hoult, less Glenn Powell, please!
She doesn’t have nostrils in this pic 🙄