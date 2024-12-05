“Nicholas Hoult was extremely attractive at the ‘Nosferatu’ premieres” links
  • December 05, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Nicholas Hoult wore all-black Dior for the Berlin premiere of Nosferatu. I’m also including beauty shots of Hoult at last night’s London premiere! [RCFA]
Donatella Versace’s plastic surgeon is very good. [OMG Blog]
Selena Gomez & Zoe Saldana are still promoting Emilia Perez. [LaineyGossip]
Justin Baldoni had a “near breakdown” while filming It Ends With Us. [Socialite Life]
Trans-panic has come to the Supreme Court. [Jezebel]
Agree – Dune: Prophecy should be wilder & weirder. [Pajiba]
Meryl Streep almost turned down The Devil Wears Prada. [Buzzfeed]
Jared Leto found his missing Oscar. [JustJared]
Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood: still together. [Hollywood Life]
Bob Dylan’s thoughts on Timothee Chalamet. [Seriously OMG]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

15 Responses to ““Nicholas Hoult was extremely attractive at the ‘Nosferatu’ premieres” links”

  1. Eurydice says:
    December 5, 2024 at 12:46 pm

    If that’s an untouched photo of Donatella then her plastic surgeon is a time traveling alien. I don’t believe it for a moment.

    Reply
    • It Really Is You, Not Me says:
      December 5, 2024 at 1:36 pm

      She looks like she’s in her late 30s/early 40s here and she’s like 70 right?!!!!

      I won’t lie, I want this surgeon’s number.

      Reply
    • TQ says:
      December 5, 2024 at 2:11 pm

      I definitely wonder is Donatella went to the same guy Demi Moore’s used to fix her bad surgery (there’s a link somewhere — it’s an NYC doc). Donatella looks much better.

      Reply
    • Kara says:
      December 5, 2024 at 4:33 pm

      I saw a photo from the event on another site. It’s totally retouched. She actually looks a little better than she did a few years ago, but this photo is an absolute lie

      Reply
  2. sevenblue says:
    December 5, 2024 at 12:53 pm

    I laughed at the title, when was Nicholas Hoult not attractive though? He is really a very pretty man.

    Reply
    • Alwyn says:
      December 5, 2024 at 1:45 pm

      Who would’ve thought the kid from About A Boy would turn out to be such a looker. He has a great fashion sense.

      Reply
  3. Amy Bee says:
    December 5, 2024 at 12:55 pm

    Are we sure that’s Dontella Versace. I’m in shock.

    Reply
  4. Square2 says:
    December 5, 2024 at 2:22 pm

    Bob Dylan went through the whole script with the director of “A Complete Unknow” & provided feedbacks during the pandemic. So Bob knew what’s this movie is about & has no problem with the cast & of it being made.

    (Source: Rolling Stone Magazine)

    Reply
  5. wendy says:
    December 5, 2024 at 3:06 pm

    That photo is about as natural as a Kardashian arse, a quick search shows that she still looks like Steven Tyler.

    Reply
  6. Marcia says:
    December 5, 2024 at 3:13 pm

    I don’t see it. Good actor, though.

    Reply
  7. LeonsMomma says:
    December 5, 2024 at 4:59 pm

    More Nicholas Hoult, less Glenn Powell, please!

    Reply
  8. Jordan says:
    December 5, 2024 at 5:43 pm

    She doesn’t have nostrils in this pic 🙄

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment