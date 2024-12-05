“Nicholas Hoult was extremely attractive at the ‘Nosferatu’ premieres” links

Nicholas Hoult wore all-black Dior for the Berlin premiere of Nosferatu. I’m also including beauty shots of Hoult at last night’s London premiere! [RCFA]

Donatella Versace’s plastic surgeon is very good. [OMG Blog]

Selena Gomez & Zoe Saldana are still promoting Emilia Perez. [LaineyGossip]

Justin Baldoni had a “near breakdown” while filming It Ends With Us. [Socialite Life]

Trans-panic has come to the Supreme Court. [Jezebel]

Agree – Dune: Prophecy should be wilder & weirder. [Pajiba]

Meryl Streep almost turned down The Devil Wears Prada. [Buzzfeed]

Jared Leto found his missing Oscar. [JustJared]

Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood: still together. [Hollywood Life]

Bob Dylan’s thoughts on Timothee Chalamet. [Seriously OMG]