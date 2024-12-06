“Newly single Sabrina Carpenter stepped out in New York” links

Newly single Sabrina Carpenter stepped out in NYC. [Just Jared]
Emily Blunt wore Tamara Ralph in Saudi Arabia. [RCFA]
Jane Fonda loved Angelina Jolie in Maria. [LaineyGossip]
ASAP Rocky adores Rihanna. [Socialite Life]
Why would anyone invest in the Hawk Tuah lady? [Pajiba]
Blake Lively towers over Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande. [Go Fug Yourself]
Sky Ferriera has a song on the Babygirl soundtrack. [OMG Blog]
The “Alexander Hamilton ghost” has been cast in Ghosts. [Seriously OMG]
Is a Southern Charm star really a lawyer? [Starcasm]
There was a huge earthquake in California yesterday. [Hollywood Life]
Pete Davidson talks about how SNL really doesn’t pay much. [Buzzfeed]
Wow Cynthia is so much smaller than I thought she was. There’s something so tall and statuesque about the way she carries herself I really thought she was like 5’9″ but I googled and she’s only 5’1″!
Sabrina looks adorable. She dodged a bullet, I hope she doesn’t waste too much time being sad.
Blake looks enormous next to them.