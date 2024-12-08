Pippa Middleton & the Middleton fam supported Kate’s ‘Together at Christmas’

Before Friday, we hadn’t seen Carole and Michael Middleton since Wimbledon back in July. They really can disappear for months at a time and the whole thing has gotten so mysterious. More than anything, the messy situation with the Middletons has convinced me that some serious sh-t has gone down in the past year and a half. The Middletons’ business collapsed last year, they practically went into hiding, the royalist press published many highly critical articles about their grift, and then magically, it was all forgotten in May/June of this year. Carole got sh-thoused at Royal Ascot AND got photo-ops with Prince William and various royals. Then she was seated in the Royal Box at Wimbledon. A deal was struck and the biggest “tell” is that no one in the British media is talking about the Party Pieces lies and catastrophes.
So Carole and Michael Middleton came out on Friday for the Princess of Wales’s Together at Christmas event. The whole Middleton clan was there – Pippa, James Middleton and James’s wife Alizee. The only one missing was Pippa’s terribly moderately wealthy husband. TMW James Matthews went to last year’s event. I wonder why he skipped this year. A professional separation, perchance??
I actually like what Pippa wore – a bouclé coat-dress from Karen Millen, paired with red pumps and a red clutch. The dress is very “ladies who lunch,” but Pippa really is a lady who lunches. Alizee wore a midnight-blue velvet pantsuit with a white pussybow blouse. It’s sort of offbeat but fine. Carole wore a clean white coat and her hair seems to be a few shades darker these days. I would love to know how she fills her days.
Meanwhile, something really bizarre happened. At one point, Carole walked side-by-side with Lady Gabriella Windsor. Now, Gabriella is reportedly close to Prince William, and you could make the argument that maybe Gabriella gets along with the Middletons. But what was bizarre about it is… Gabriella’s parents were at the event too. Why was she hanging with Carole and not Princess Michael of Kent? Why did Gabriella and Carole make a point of walking out together??
Photos courtesy of Getty, Avalon Red, Cover Images.
While I didn’t really look at the extended Middletonedeafs, I noticed that Pips likes buttons too — and didn’t wear a ring, not even a simple gold wedding band.
And I too thought it was strange that Gabriella entered with the Midds. I only noticed the Russian Tsar Prince and his racist Nazi Princess wife much later.
I see Pippa has no ring and no husband 😳😳😳 Do you think we’ll get a hundred articles 😳😳😳
And the children! Where are pippa’s children! Do they even exist? LOL /s
Seems Kate has finally shared the number of her surgeon with her sister and mother.
And, from the looks of it, at least the number of her Botox connection with her father! Yikes. Carole and Michael looked like creepy dolls.
Creepy dolls 😹 perfectly stated. Michael Middleton is seriously lard to look at. And Carole is just vulgarity personified.
Hmm regarding Pippa she isn’t wearing her wedding ring or engagement ring. This event seems like the type of event one would wear their wedding jewelry to… if it’s too cold and her rings might not fit I feel like she would be the type to have a smaller placeholder band to use in that type of instance. Heck I have that and I am a peasant.
That is weird, I recall seeing photos of Pips wearing her engagement/wedding rings while frolicking in the sea while on vacation, so to not wear them here is definitely off.
Maybe it’s more theater by Kate. “See! Pippa ALSO goes out without her wedding rings, and she really is happily married!!!”
It is beyond weird that William’s cousin is so deliberately walking in with his in-laws. By her expression, I don’t think she is happy about it!
It is weird. I don’t know what to make of it.
It is probably to dampen the rumors of Peg and Pegs cousin. That’s my take. It does look like she isn’t happy to be there.
Agree.
Or they’re trying to be “supportive” because of last week’s revelations about her husband’s mental health issues…because, you know, they “care” about mental health 😉
Alizee’s orange handbag clashed with her red shoes. I thought the French were fashion experts?
I love her outfit and shoes. She definitely has more style than the rest.
To my eyes Alize’s handbag is red but not the same red as her shoes. Honestly, she was the only person that I was excited to see what she’d wear.
I loved her outfit and especially her shoes!
I’m no expert but maybe the French aren’t as concerned with being matchy matchy?
They are, they just have a lot more insouciance and casual elegance in the way they dress.
Maybe TMW James Matthews decided he’d rather stay home with the kids.
Maybe he didn’t want to be seen with his grifting, grasping in-laws!
My thought too.
He’s got a business to run and a reputation for integrity to maintain.
I didn’t really think anything of it because kids and lots of illnesses going around etc., but the lack of wedding rings is interesting.
Also, how Pippa protects her kids. Her oldest probably could have come to this event with her, but she’s obviously chosen to keep them out of any spotlight.
I like Pippas outfit the most. Interesting she’s not wearing her rings though.
Alizee looks grim
So burgundy and bows was the theme for the women this year. They are so weird with this color coordination stuff.
With these people, the only thing I can think of is, there have been rumors going around behind the scenes about TK’s demise. Remember, they made Kate walk to church with 🌹. They usually tell on themselves by their actions. I’ve had my theories for awhile as to what is going on, will just keep them to myself.
Awful if true.
No wonder the Middletons were back at Ascot & Wimbledon.
Love Alizee’s shoes, but think if she didn’t have a red bag to match she should have gone with navy. When she’s outside, she’s looking like she regrets not wearing a coat. James’ overcoat looks like a little boys coat. Yikes! Those buttons! Really like Pippa’s dress & overall outfit, but I think a bit shorter might’ve worked better for her dress.