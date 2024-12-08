Pregnant Princess Beatrice looked great at the ‘Together at Christmas’ event

For several months, the British media has been trying to make “the Sussexes are professionally separated” into a storyline. The evidence of this “separation” is that Meghan and Harry have done some separate work events, and Harry has traveled solo for business. So, we’ve now established that couples have to be joined at the hip 24-7 or else we get to scream “separation” at them constantly. So it appears that Zara Tindall went to the Princess of Wales’s Together at Christmas event without her husband. The Duchess of Edinburgh also went to the event solo. Professional separations abound, apparently.

These are yet more photos from the Together at Christmas caroling event at Westminster Abbey. There are fewer and fewer royals and royal-adjacents in attendance in each successive year. King Charles and Queen Camilla skipped, of course. So did Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. So we ended up with Zara Tindall, Duchess Sophie, Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and… Prince Michael of Kent and Princess Michael of Kent. I think the Gloucesters were there as well. Not exactly slim pickings, but previous years have had much higher attendance with the Windsor clan.

I thought Beatrice looked the best out of a motley crew. She wore a lovely coordinated burgundy coat and patterned dress, and she had a cute little bump too (she’s pregnant with her second). Zara tried to look snazzy in a velvet pantsuit. Sophie didn’t even bother to try to look seasonal.