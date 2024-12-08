Pregnant Princess Beatrice looked great at the ‘Together at Christmas’ event

For several months, the British media has been trying to make “the Sussexes are professionally separated” into a storyline. The evidence of this “separation” is that Meghan and Harry have done some separate work events, and Harry has traveled solo for business. So, we’ve now established that couples have to be joined at the hip 24-7 or else we get to scream “separation” at them constantly. So it appears that Zara Tindall went to the Princess of Wales’s Together at Christmas event without her husband. The Duchess of Edinburgh also went to the event solo. Professional separations abound, apparently.
These are yet more photos from the Together at Christmas caroling event at Westminster Abbey. There are fewer and fewer royals and royal-adjacents in attendance in each successive year. King Charles and Queen Camilla skipped, of course. So did Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. So we ended up with Zara Tindall, Duchess Sophie, Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and… Prince Michael of Kent and Princess Michael of Kent. I think the Gloucesters were there as well. Not exactly slim pickings, but previous years have had much higher attendance with the Windsor clan.
I thought Beatrice looked the best out of a motley crew. She wore a lovely coordinated burgundy coat and patterned dress, and she had a cute little bump too (she’s pregnant with her second). Zara tried to look snazzy in a velvet pantsuit. Sophie didn’t even bother to try to look seasonal.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Prince and Princess Michael of Kent arrive for the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in London.
Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi walk to attend the "Together At Christmas" carol service at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, December 6, 2024.
Princess Beatrice walks to attend the "Together At Christmas" carol service at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, December 6, 2024.
Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey
Featuring: Princess Beatrice of York, Christopher Woolf and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 Dec 2024
Credit: Cover Images
Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey
Featuring: Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 Dec 2024
Credit: Cover Images
Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey
Featuring: Edoardo Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Beatrice, Zara Tindall
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 Dec 2024
Credit: Cover Images
Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey
Featuring: Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 Dec 2024
Credit: Cover Images
Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey
Featuring: Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 Dec 2024
Credit: Cover Images
Interesting to see who was and wasn’t there. And why don’t we ever see Edward these days?
Strange that the Tindal children are not there.
It is interesting to see who wasn’t there!! Also there was a lot of burgundy being worn by several of the women.
@Jensa…Professional separation😆
Did anyone see Kate interacting with Willard’s cousins?
Yes, the Gloucesters were there, as was Gabriella Windsor Kingston, in addition to her parents.
I have no idea though why Dara Huang doesn’t mind Count Mozzarella parading Wolfie around, in front of cameras, when they only show Sienna from behind.
A photo from last night showed Gabriella “accompanied ” by Carole Middleton. Now I see here that her parents were there as well.
Dara has her son on Instagram vids so I’m guessing she doesn’t mind that much? Usually she shows him painting or cooking and it’s cute. Just seems like there must be a mutual choice to have him in public vids and events. Not saying he’s being over-shown but that they’re not hiding his face completely.
He used to be given more privacy.
Before her son’s daddy married into royal family, Dara did post her kid but never with her son’s face in full clear view on social media. However since the wedding, her son got a B-day party @ KP(?) garden and she got a TV show in UK. So I guess that’s her compromise in exchange for a much bigger foothold in UK?
On the styling of these royals, I’d rather see a stylish “sad beige” than these colorful ugly outfits.
I thought the same. Is he somehow more “expendable” to the Yorks?
I think it’s because he’s older. It’s harder for younger children to sit quietly in church for longer periods of time.
I think Dara would have put a stop to it if she didn’t want him shown at those events. She also shows him in her social media so she’s probably ok with it.
I think they bring him to include him as part of the family even as a step son. He’s old enough to be okay in that environment . Louis got dragged to these things because his parents want PR but Sierra might still be too young to sit still for something like this.
I didn’t see this and said the same thing above.
Good point.
Suddenly Gabriella is everywhere this year.
Emphasizing her “Windsor” status vs. grieving widow?
Don’t shoot me but i actually quite like Sophie’s outfit. Definitely not Christmas-y but i like it.
Me too. It’s a bit snazzier than the royals often go. I like the boots.
Beatrice is my best dressed though. She looked lovely in her beautiful burgundy coat.
Loved Sophie’s outfit. It showed originality. I do wish Bea would stand up straight. Maybe the overly high heels are throwing her balance off.
@WaterDragon, I’ve noticed really poor posture in the younger royals, are they no longer taught how to stand/sit/walk upright and straight?
Could it be an aristo thing? Cuz even rose hanbury’s posture is not that great. I feel Iike the posture police sometimes but core strength and learning some posture alignment can really help with aches and pains as one ages!
As for Beatrice’s posture, she & her sister have their mother’s body, which includes posture. They all lean forward slightly at the waist. Always have.
@Harla, I’ve wondered the same thing. It seems like everything has gone off the track since the death of QE II.
In Eugenie’s case, she had severe scoliosis as a child and underwent some serious surgery, that would account for her somewhat curved posture. As for the others, I think it’s a combination of body type and spike heels. Alize’s posture is great, as is Zara’s.
I didn’t mind it either. You could never tell there is over a decade difference between her and Kate when Sophie dresses with more style.
I like everything on her but not together. She could swith the coat for a denim jacket, put on a cowboy hat and go to a bar with Beth Dutton. (I’d love to hear that conversation)
No shots here–totally agree. This is one of the best looks I’ve ever seen on Sophie. She looks pretty and young–which she is when she’s not in royal event “costume”.
It’s a nice enough outfit, but it looks like she’d been out at some other event & just got back but didn’t have time to change clothes before going to this thing. And by other event, I mean on some other continent that maybe has a different climate and/or doesn’t celebrate Christmas. It’s barely fall-themed, and not at all Christmas-themed.
I don’t normally like her style. Too suburban Ohio mom. No offense to the people of Ohio.
I love Sophie’s outfit – I would totally wear that.
I always get the sense that William and Kate tell the rest of family that they have to be there so it’s always interesting see who doesn’t attend.
Agree. The office memo “you will wish to attend” .
Yeah I think it’s interesting who does and doesn’t show up. I feel like if a royal has any kind of excuse they’ll use it to skip.
@Libra: 👏 Perfect passive-aggressive phrasing for this bunch. Spot on!
The paisley on Sophie! Even I think she should have tried for a slightly more holiday look😂. But sure why not? Bea looked good and random observation but Zara’s makeup looked nice. There was also some hottie in glasses seated behind Louis with his daughter and I had to look him up. He’s the Glouster’s son in law, George Gilman and married to lady Rose and 44. Not sure if I should’ve know who he was but I did not.
Honestly that velvet suit on Zara is divine. I would absolutely wear that!
Wearing trousers in church would’ve been a unforgivable breach of ‘protocol’ had another royal wore that outfit…
100%! It would be cover of the Daily Fail as major disrespect. We know exactly why they picked on Meghan.
I like the one Q Mary wore recently better https://www.instagram.com/p/DDSeiwUsWfP/
Love Q Mary’s purple pantsuit. She always looks gorgeous and classy.
OMG this is gorgeous!!! That’s it… I need a velvet suit
Yeah….that velvet suit is a flex. I might have to find one.
I liked Pippa’s outfit when I first saw it. Sparkly tweed?!! Kind of fun. W/velvet shoes and bag? Brilliant!!
Didn’t mind Sophie’s look. Bea looked great. Zara…I’m just not sure.
The pussy bow on Kate’s coat dress, whilst changing the look of a coat she’s worn a few times before and also ‘matching’ the bow in Char’s hair, still looked utterly ridiculous IMO.
I liked Pippa’s outfit, too, but thought maybe knee-length would have been better. Kate’s bow looked stupid, just stupid.
Sophie and Edward do a lot of engagements separately but the rota never mention that. In fact, I think she did more engagements than him. Apparently it is okay for the left behind Windsors but not the Sussexes.
I always get the sense that Sophie takes the lead for the suck up to the future king events.
It’s interesting that less royals were there considering Kate’s hard year. You would think she had more support from the royals. The press said Charles and Kate were closer than ever because of their illness. Interesting.
I’m trying to remember but I don’t think Charles and Camilla went last year either? The biggest turnout of family was right after Harry and Meghan’s Netflix doc came out. A lot came out that year but it’s somewhat dwindled since.
I think C & C only went to the first one? Whichever year can be most accurately described as, “fuck off, Sussexes!”
They went to the one in 2022 and maybe another one.
Is burgundy the official dress code now?
I think Edward is not well.
I think Edward looks unwell too. William looks unwell also. So, that’s Kate, William, Charles, Camilla and Edward. Anne recovering from head trauma. Andrew out for the count. Sophie and Anne holding down the fort. There is no vigour in the Windsor clan. Corrupt, aging, ill- I think that says it all.
I think Sophie got the burgundy memo- burgundy paisley. But why is she carrying that huge bag? Did she pack a lunch?
Zara looks great. Sophie does too but as if she’d dressed for a different event & had no time to change. Poor Bea never gets it quite right, no matter how hard she tries. She got better after hooking up w/Eduardo but she really should splurge for a dresser. Sometimes, as here, it’s as simple as getting the right heel-height to go with the garment length. This misses.