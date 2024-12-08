Princess Kate wore Burton-for-McQueen at her 2024 ‘Together at Christmas’ event

On Friday, the Wales family attended the Princess of Wales’s Together at Christmas event at Westminster Abbey. This is now the fourth year of this “Christmas carol” event and this year’s was notable not for anything that happened during the show, but because Kate “planned” it and attended it. This is basically of only three annual events on her schedule which she bothers with at this point – this, Trooping the Colour and Remembrance Sunday. That’s it. Her appearance this year obviously comes after her health struggles in the past twelve months, although unnamed sources have indicated that Kate was actually having health issues long before her January “planned abdominal surgery.”
For this year’s Together at Christmas event, Kate wore a new (?) coat by Sarah Burton for McQueen. She keeps wearing Burton-for-McQueen pieces, and I keep wondering if she’s pulling out pieces from her storage, because Sarah Burton hasn’t been creative director of McQueen in over a year. Has this coat been languishing in some storage set for a few years? It’s “timeless” in the sense that it looks really dated, and that’s what Kate likes. She asks designers to make coats and dresses which look like sh-t her mother wore in the ‘80s. As you can tell, I rolled my eyes at the gigantic black chest bow. Are bows the new buttons? Oh, wait, the coat has giant buttons too. Apparently, underneath the coat, Kate wore an Emilia Wickstead skirt. We didn’t see it because Kate did not remove her coat inside the Abbey.
As for the kids… I went back and double-checked, Princess Charlotte is wearing the same burgundy coat she wore to last year’s Together at Christmas event. Did Charlotte’s clothing allowance get slashed too?? Prince William, Louis and George all wore ties in the burgundy/red range, so the family was all coordinated, although I do think Kate and Charlotte’s coats clashed with one another.
Paloma Faith (of all people) asked Kate about her health at the event, and Kate told her: “I didn’t know this year was going to be the year that I’ve just had… The unplanned, exactly. But I think lots of people this year have had such challenging times, and many who are here today.”
Those poor kids always look so miserable .
I absolutely hate to defend these r@cist grifters but … I mean a long church service is gonna be boring for children and they’re not emotionally mature enough to fake it/put on their game face. We never really see the kids at children’s activities so of course they’re gonna look bored and miserable.
The kids looked tense as they walked in the church. Even Louis wasn’t as joyful as he has been in past years.
There’s so many flashing lights and photographers when they enter. I know they’ve been exposed to that since they were young but it’s still got to suck. Harry has attested to that. Could there be other factors? Sure but I honestly do think it’s awkward for them. I think there were other kids in years past like the Tindall and Phillips girls so at least they saw their cousins.
They do and just look at Peg looking over at her with not a nice look. She appears to be in the verge of giggles. Such a shame event just for a photo op.
It was odd that they arrived with William separately from Kate, although she’s traditionally engaged on the event, and this year she’s like an honorary organizer.
Kate looked a bit like loosing direction when walking in the church. I wonder if she wasn’t having a great day health wise and that’s why kids looked worried. They’ve had just too much this year. It would have been perfectly acceptable to just post an ig pic of them sipping hot cocoa while watching this on tv at home.
This has happened in previous years too, where Kate arrives first to check everything out and greet guests and then Will shows up with the kids.
It is striking that there doesn’t seem to be a single photo where any of the kids look to be smiling or at least not miserable…even when greeting people. KP staffers reading this – next year have them greet their grandparents or something so you can at least get a smile out of them.
Finally – there’s something weird happening with Kate’s hairline?? What is that rectangular bit that juts out at her right temple?
In previous years Kate’s alway been there first & William brings the kids.
Sure would be great to know why they all walked over to the Christmas tree with red cards on it and why the kids each picked one to take away (I noticed W&K didn’t take a card). If only there were reporters there to tell us….
Her losing direction a bit could be from the meds she took to get her through the event. She has looked like she has been medicated for a long time. Also, her answer about not expecting the year she had sounds such a non-answer. It could mean anything, or refer to anything.
Sorry I thought Kate looked like a Christmas parcel. The children looked so unhappy. Zara Tindal went alone without her children or big useless hubby. What really got on my nerves, they put some poor young girl in a wheelchair in the fat corner in among all the tv cables.of course Kate took a photo opportunity to have her photo taken with her. She made this event all about her appearance and her PR.
This coat looks like so many she has. I thought it was a re-wear. She looks a bit… boring. Sorry.
Side note: is it me or is George having a growth spurt?
Jesus, that kid is 11 and he’s already up to his 6-foot-something father’s shoulder.
I find the big bow very unbecoming on a 42 year-old woman. And it’s far too over-powering for the coat.
That bow is just stupid. I bet Sarah Burton had nothing to do with it.
I thought it was a re-wear, as well. I’ve seen that giant black bow before. Hated it then, too!
Oh look, Kate is back to her rictus hyena grin, her gurning, her grand gestures to better show off Big Blue.
She must have had a very good day.
The ties of the boys came across as MAGA red, too bad they couldn’t either find ones that were a tad more blueish in shade, or in burgundy — thus color-coordinating with Charlotte, or Harry’s brother, whose burgundy was not the same as Charlotte’s.
I agree about the big gestures. Maybe she is trying to mask the effects of the sedative. I haven’t taken any, so I can’t imagine what it feels like, but I can see it in her face again, just like at the Qatari visit.
That bow would ruin any look, and the coat looks like it had gigantic shoulder pads that make it ill-fitting.
Your right that bow is absolutely hideous and would ruin any outfit but especially that ugly coat she chose.
She’s going for that 80’s Diana look, nope, it’s just hideous.
Does this event raise money for charity or do anything directly with disadvantaged groups? Or is it just a show?
Church services are good and all, but if you compare it to Harry’s charities or the Prince’s Trust that Charles set up, it’s not exactly setting the world alight. Or helping anyone.
Don’t forget the big drop box, where George, Charlotte, and Louis depposited the letters they wrote to the poors last year! That is still able to set me off a year later.
🤦♀️ so much tone deafness. I had forgotten it. The cringe must have driven it out of my head.
I really feel for those kids. They clearly don’t enjoy all the performative crap. And their parents drag them out regardless.
@Jas: Basically, I just see this event as being Kate’s annual “Oh, Come Let Us Adore HER”, event when it’s supposed to be about Christmas. And it shows.
Well, I’m guessing there’s something charity-related with those red cards on that tree, with the kids each taking one away. But, you know, it’s all about Kate & her photos ops.
The coat is not new. She first wore it in 2020 when she launched that picture book for the National Potrait Gallery. The huge bow looks ridiculous.
Yes, then she wore something like a white t-shirt under it. It’s actually a pretty corporate-looking coat, like she was coming straight from the office and pinned on a velvet bow to make herself look festive.
I don’t like the coat with the black bow…it seems like something children would wear…anyway, there were many photo opportunities for her and you can’t see that this was the point of the concert.. at least her fans are happy with the perfect family image because they have finally something to talk about…they all admire Charlotte’s ballet posture and hair and I had the impression that there’s an effort to put her in the centre of attention. Last but not least, I saw the video with Kate mumbling the phrase kaiser mentioned and the word “unplanned ” was provided by someone else. Kate had a great difficulty in forming a coherent phrase…
I had to listen several times before I understood the words she was saying. Then, it was just nonsense. She really shouldn’t be talking in public.
What I have noticed for years is that she talks in phrases and not in complete sentences – which is why she trails off so much. One of her favorite phrases is “whether one … or whether …” and then there is never a point to the phrase!
She needs to drop the fake posh accent and speak her regular accent. Most of the mumbling is because she has to take time of think how to say things in the super posh way. That’s why off the cuff remarks are always weird with her.
She looks a mess. What is that big black bow all about?
I think she looks pretty haggard here.
And I’m surprised Charlotte could fit in the same coat two years in a row – growing kid and all.
She might have several sizes. My kid likes a particular stripe pattern on her leggings. I’ve definitely bought it repeatedly in the next size up as she grows.
It’s a Cambridge/Wales Christmas tradition to have Charlotte appear at least once in a coat that’s too small. Always makes me scowl.
(I continue scowling when I see that Charlotte *never* sits by William or Kate. Instead, Charlotte’s bookended by the two important male children.)
Im not a bow fan, but I know some people are. I think it’s less the bow itself and more the bow and the big hair combo. Imagine if she tied her hair back and then added the bow. Still, not to my personal liking, but I could see people liking bows liking that. If she’s a bows and buttons fan then she needs to chill on the wiglets
What the hell is hanging on her ear rings. That white stuff, looks like naphthalene balls.
Did Kate arrived alone??? Kids are seen walking with William and Kate is in separate photo???
I really love the way Louise looking at ……
The earrings are by Mulberry – “baroque pearls and gold metal” for $225.
They’re absolutely heinous. She always chooses the worst jewelry and accessories
She usually arrives early and then greets the family when they arrive.
So yeah, I thought the earrings looked out of place with the outfit. The long coat and the big bow is almost retro in its old-fashionedness. I’m fine with that but then the earrings didn’t seem to fit that aesthetic.
I came to say I thought they looked like large gobs of used chewing gum.
LOL! I thought the same. EWW!
Those are such ugly earrings! The pearl are fine, but the rest looks like a cheap key clip or something. Like, there’s a gold stud in her ear & this clip got affixed to it.
In the top photo, it looks like William said something unpleasant to Kate and she’s thinking “ugh, this asshole never stops…”
Louis is wearing pants instead of those stops shorts in the dead of winter! Finally!
I make a point of not watching this nonsense when it’s aired however. However, I do try to find out what the viewing figures are and as far as I can see they’ve never been published. Or, if they are they’re a footnote somewhere in the middle of a massive publication. So, it’s obvious to me that this is not a popular viewing event for the masses because if it was they’d be shouting the viewing figures from the rooftops.
Even though the Middletons were there en-masse (couldn’t see Pippa’s husband though) there seemed to be fewer true royals in attendance this year. Several C-Listers from the morning shows who make a point of bigging up Kate and slating Meghan were there. I suppose being invited to this sham of a Christmas concert is what they consider being given “access” to royalty. SMH.
Rebecca English made sure to show off her invitation on Twitter.
I would’ve loved to know who else from the contingent of rota 🐀🐀🐀 was there but I couldn’t be bothered to look them all up.
I think Roya Nikkha from the times was also invited..
It happened Friday night but I don’t think it airs until closer to Christmas.
@Nanea: was she thrilled with her ‘dear guest’ letter? 🙄
Why are will and Kate and their kids all wearing shades of red and maroon? They clash next to each other. if there was ever a time to coordinate your ties and coats- this would be a good one. This a pre-planned televised event, plan your looks, 😂.
I hate the bow but otherwise this is a standard boring Kate look. I guess it’s better than a Meghan copy.
Yes, sadly, overall a standard boring event. There seems to be a lull in royal drama that not even 8-year old stories about Meghan can liven. But we can have hope for 2025 – Harry’s trial, Invictus, Meghan’s projects, whatever the heck is going on between W&K, the steady decline of C&C…
Yeah, same. The Meghan copying was so gross that when I see one of her coat dresses I’m just like good, carry on.
Kate has shown up before the others in the last few years but the video of her greeting William and the kids really showed the awkwardness between her and William. The media is trying to pretend it doesn’t exist, but this can only last so long. And this year all the kids looked tense and quiet even when they first arrived. Louis is old enough that he seems to know what’s going on too. The three seem to be there for each other, so that’s good, because their parents keep using them for PR in their battle against each other.
The video of the arrivals showed a pretty sparse crowd. There are always people walking by because Westminster Abbey is central London, but the low cheer when Kate arrives really shows that she doesn’t have the fanbase they pretend she does.
Kate always makes it about herself very few photos on dm show the actual performers.
That giant bow is ridiculous. Like is Kate cosplaying Charlotte now, because it looks like something a 9 year old would wear. It throws the whole look off. Otherwise its just a typical overly long coat of which Kate seems to have a million of at this point.
I actually like the coats that Kate wears, sort of thing my mother wore when I was a child in the 1950s but thankfully not the bow.
What is it that Kate actually does at this concert except walk in to sit in the front row and pose and grin? A reading? A poem? A greeting? None of the articles I’ve read indicates any involvement other than being seen.
Dm was gushing about how Kate channels Diana. No way is Kate remotely like dian a. She lacks Diana s charisma and Kate is too stepford and a mean girl.
So she still can’t string a sentence together then?
The bow is awful, does she not realise she’s a grown woman? I’m all for you do you and go with your vibe/look but she consistently comes across as totally clueless when it comes to dressing herself. If I felt she cared and committed to a look I could accept that but this is just bad.
Yep, still can’t speak in full sentences. For all the fluff they’ve written about her, stepping up, gaining in confidence, etc., none of it has worked & none of it is true. So much for that fancy expensive education. What a crock.
I echo the sentiments about Kate’s outfit already expressed. Kate’s red seems to match the clergy’s robes going by the top picture. When I first saw the picture of Kate I laughed out loud- so ridiculous does she look in that giant bow, making herself like a Christmas package. Perhaps she thinks her presence is indeed a present to the people. But who would think to wear such a giant bow at the neck? What was the thinking behind that idea? The coat is very nice. It’s a classic design. The children look very serious. They are all, even William, nicely dressed up as props for Kate. It’s terrible that they have to face up to the barrage of flashing cameras. According to the photos in Hello magazine, I think there was a memo that everyone had to wear something burgundy (not red like Kate because she needs to stand out.) Beatrice and Zara are lovely burgundy twins, and I think a couple of the Middleton women wore red shoes. The Duchess of Gloucester wore pink, I believe. Prince Michael of Kent’s whole family was there. Freddy and his wife brought their two children, and I believe Beatrice had Wolfie with her.
lol, kind of OT but when you said she matched the clergy I thought maybe she saw Conclave and was inspired by the film’s color scheme. But then remembered this is not a Catholic Church 😂. Either way, I have a hard time with red and black bc all I can see is GA football fans. As soon as I see it, I just clock GA colors. Everyone around me is obsessed with college FB whereas I’m just like meh but it’s still all I see😂
OMG, I lived in Georgia for six years & the Dawgs mania is next level! I still remember being freaked out at Publix with this giant papier mache bulldog snarling by the Coke & Frito-Lay display right at the front of the store. Get your game day supplies!
George and Louis should not have to wear red ties to match their fathers
I don’t understand why the boys can’t wear overcoats like their father does. Charlotte has a coat on too. It’s not like this family can’t afford to buy overcoats for these boys even if they outgrow them.
The bow is not my favorite but the coat is really pretty.
Her colors match the colors of the clergy
– is this Intentional?
The effect is dowdy though I guess that really is her usual choice. Kate really has no shine to her in any form.
She definitely looks like she had to be *medicated* to get through this. The top photo looks like she’s about to fall asleep standing up and William is looking at her with, dare I say, some concern.
Kate looks like her mother.