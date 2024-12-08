Prince William met Donald Trump & Jill Biden at the Notre Dame reopening

From what I hear of France’s domestic political situation, President Macron is getting his ass handed to him on a regular basis. But his presidency has been marked by his internationalism, and his ability to showcase France in the best light on an international stage. He is, frankly, really good at the diplomatic and foreign policy part of his job. It was so smart for the French government to stage a huge celebration for the reopening of Notre Dame, after a five-year restoration-and-repair job following the 2019 fire. Macron invited world leaders and titans of business to attend. Every major attendee got a photo with President Macron and Madame Macron inside the cathedral. Special VIPs also got a special greeting at Palais de l’Élysée.
Well, Prince William did not get the special VIP greeting at Elysee. That was seemingly reserved for Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. First, Macron outmaneuvered Trump’s stupid handshake sh-t, then Macron made Trump and Zelenskyy pose together. This speaks volumes about Macron’s concern and NATO’s concern about what the incoming Trump administration is going to do about Ukraine. Macron is openly trying to influence Trump to NOT do whatever Putin tells him to do.
The Macrons did give Prince William his own photo-op inside the cathedral. In case you’re looking at President Macron and William and wondering what the age difference is… Macron turns 47 years old in two weeks. William just turned 42 in June. William looks about ten years older. William was supposed to meet with First Lady Jill Biden before the reopening ceremony, but that meeting was canceled because of the weather. They did speak inside the cathedral, and Trump and William also shook hands on camera. Kensington Palace briefed everyone far and wide that William is an emerging statesman and that he met with Jill Biden and Donald Trump to “discuss the special relationship between the U.S. and the U.K.” Some people theorized that William probably brought up deporting Harry from the US. Sh-t, I don’t know. It sounds like something he would do.
The Prince of Wales has become the first member of the Royal Family to meet @realDonaldTrump since he became President Elect. The pair have met in Paris at the re-opening of Notre Dame. The PE told the media William ‘was doing a fantastic job’. pic.twitter.com/LxPoyzrAjn
— Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) December 7, 2024
Photos courtesy of Getty, Cover Images.
He always looks like a thirsty individual needing to get the photos out of the way so he can run to social media. Cyril Ramaphosa made fun of this when he visited SA,they know they are props and NO significant DISCUSSION will take place.
Can’t tell which man, trump or billy boy, you’re talking about. What you say fits both!
William is such a pitiful looking human , but Trump seems to like him .
They will probably do something between them to endanger Harry , birds of a feather and all that .
William can’t do a thing. I don’t think Trump would want that can of worms opened
There’s nothing they can do, period. William is powerless to push Trump, and Harry’s issues with the Heritage Foundation have been summarily dismissed and thrown out of court. Trump has bigger fish to fry like trying to explain away his choice of rapists, drunks, Putin-lovers, Musk’s fake RBG PAC, Pam Bondi, Peter Hegseth, Matt Gaetz, Kash Patel and the various criminals he’s tried to wedge into his cabinet. It’s going to be a constant legal battle for the next 4 years.
Welcome to four more years of this bullshit. KMN.
My exact thought. 😑
Yep for more years or more if he tries to stay longer.
Macron turns 47 years old in two weeks. William just turned 42 in June. William looks about ten years older
————————————————————————————————————————————-
Agreed! I would add that in some of the pictures with Trump who is pushing 80, William looks to be in the same age range!
What? Sure William doesn’t look as good Macron but that’s ridiculous to say he looks 80. We get it, you don’t like him.
42+10=52…where the comment says anything about 80;
The comment above says William looks in the same age range as trump who is almost 80
“Bring your child to work” day, huh?
Only Pa had better things to do — publish the CIII and Queen Side Piece’s Christmas card. No idea who overshadowed whom, as both things were quite inconsequential.
The video of Harry’s brother though waiting for Felon #47 at the embassy was too funny, the way he straightened his tie like for a date. But hey, apprentice statesman in training — even if other *real* heads of states went out of their way so they didn’t have to shake the Felon’s or Bulliam’s hand.
In fairness to William, this is something Charles would have done when the Queen was alive. This and D-Day is William finally stepping into the PoW role his father did for so long. This is his job, he has to do it.
He does look a little deer in the headlights out of place though. He really should have practiced more.
The coverage by the rota is really infantilizing too. Charles did meet some questionable people as PoW but I don’t seem to recall the coverage making it look like big boy finally did a poo type stuff that we are getting here.
Charles was not lazy as prince of wales like William is.
They said on French TV that Camilla, not William was supposed to be there but canceled for health reasons. Global statesman was just a substitute.
He looks like he lost all self confidence in the last few years. Instead of stepping up as a statesman he seems to be regressing. I cnn announced his meeting with Trump in 2 sentences , most of which came from Trump praising him for existing. KP should have given William and the press some talking points.
Why isn’t Zelenskyy dressed for a state affair? I actually kind of love that he’s in a sweatshirt. He always seems to me like he just has no time for BS and he’s not wearing a tie to pose with Putin’s boy toy.
He said he will wear this version of combat clothes until there is peace again in Ukraine.
Zelensky was there for diplomatic reasons as his country is at war. Him swanning in wearing a suit could have risked him losing support of the Western nations and affected moral in the Ukraine IMO.
His country is at war – he is doing the rounds whenever and wherever he can to get the support he needs. I have so much admiration for him, and frankly don’t care what he wears.
💯
Poor Zelensky having to pose with horrible tRump! Poor us, poor world. (I’m still holding on to hope that something comes to light and things change before Inauguration day).
I almost feel sorry for William with that cheeto finger almost poking at him, but nah, that’s the sort of thing that a global statesman has to handle.
It won’t matter. Trump is teflon until he’s inaugurated. Then, the clock is ticking on which method Musk & Thiel enact to get him out of office to install their little puppet Bowman. My only hope at this point is that the billionaires aren’t interested in mass deportation or destroying all social progress. Because all they really care about is an unrestrained free market.
@JanetDR – Makes a change from Willy poking his finger at everyone else.
A very late in the day question: I continue to wonder what would happen if Trump were to step out — for any of a number of reasons— BEFORE the inauguration. Would the Republicans get to —or have to — inaugurate Vance? Would we get to —or have to —have another election, and start from scratch? Would the Speaker of the House get to run things? Would / Could Biden stay in office — empowered by the Supreme Court while any of a number of unprecedented options got resolved?
My completely unlikely fantasy has Trump retiring for medical reasons BEFORE the inauguration, and the American people demanding a re-do and Medicare for All.
William looks way too eager and giddy both in the video and in the photos. With trump you need to counter his power games. Macron and Trudeau do it well. William just completely ceded the power to trump here. Embarrassing for the UK.
Could not agree more. William was too eager, too giddy and embarassing for a future King . And where was William seated. Even Ashley is in the front seat.
It’s interesting to see the change in tone of the British press from the last time William was in the same room with Trump. When Trump made that state visit in 2019, the British press said that William and Kate were very careful not to be photographed with Trump and they even refused to go the luncheon. Now it’s such a good thing that he met with Trump and it’s a sign that he’s a global statesman.
@Amy Bee – Back in 2019 William was perhaps remembering Trump’s lascivious remarks about his mother, Princess Diana. Things appear to have changed now Bulliam has called his mother paranoid.
Trump is wearing fascist colors: yellow tie with the black suit. Considering the far right is a huge problem in Europe and France and Germany will have elections soon, this is absolutely a statement. I’m afraid that Macron’s pairing is not going to work.
Macron did not want to work with all of the voters who elected him (as the less horrible option to the far right). HE’s pissed a ton of people off.
As to Russia, Europe is worried about what’s going to happen. The Netherlands is at the other side of Europe, and we’re starting to be warned to prepare in case of war: https://www.dutchnews.nl/2024/12/have-emergency-supplies-at-home-ministers-tell-the-dutch/
I don’t care about Egg being there.
This is what white people wanted. Now they’re getting it.
Sorry, Im confused, the yellow tie is a color of fascism or a color of a far right party? I did think the yellow tie was an odd choice but I didn’t realize it was being read that way.
To me it looked like he dressed to match the room. Though I’m not sure how he’d know the color scheme of the room he’d be photographed in; that would take a competent staff & trump never hires competency he hired sycophancy.
Black and gold are the colors of The Proud Boys, the white, christo-fascist, Neo-nazi group.
That yellow tie looks gold to me, and we all know how much he loves his gold. He probably wanted to remind all the world leaders and royalty how rich and important and bigly he is with that golden tie. Nothing fascist about that, just straight up narcissist.
Some on Bluesky thought he was trying to ape the blue and gold colors of Ukraine. I doubt that very much. The fascism themed colors seems much more likely.
Trump doesn’t even a little bit have to pretend he’s concerned about the Ukraine now. Zelenskyy certainly isn’t buying it.
Trump wouldn’t know “fascist colors” if you hit him over the head with the fascist handbook. He’s wearing a gold tie and his suit is blue – it’s his overcoat that looks black.
And yes, the EU’s got big problems – its two most powerful countries, France and Germany are in political and financial disarray. And, after all these decades, the EU still hasn’t figured out its security issues. They need the US and Trump’s the president they have to deal with.
Everyone seems to be dressed in black or black and gold. I wonder if there was a suggested dress code.
@ML, Read the article; thanks for sharing it. That is alarming.
@ML – Thanks for that. I live in the Netherlands.
Thank you for sharing the article @ML. That last quote gave me a shiver of recognition:
“…not at war, but ‘no longer at peace’.” Oof.
He shares the same values as Trump so no surprise he’d be tripping over his feet to meet him. He’s so thirsty and desperate for attention, respect and adoration. Stupid and ugly…pick a struggle Willy.
I saw other pictures, Willy with a big grin on his face, totally fanboying over trump. He so reminds me of czar nicolas the last of russia he has the worst instincts….
Agreed. He, Nicholas, made the wrong decision at each step and look where it got him. Wills is the same. His rationale is obscured by his emotions and entitlement.
We don’t need a “special” relationship with the UK, thank you very much.
To me, Peg looked uncomfortable. Trump looks like he knows he’s dealing with a moronic lightweight here.
I would love to know what went down, if anything, with Dr. Jill. Remember, all indications are that she read Spare. she was photographed with a copy . Heheheheh.
The special relationship stuff is because Britain stopped being the superpower when their empire ended in the early 20th century and the U.S. placates them. Or they used to because president orange buffoon knows that the states are the more powerful country in terms of military power and economic power and will likely be a dick about it.
UK is still one of the Five Eyes.
Kirk, yes it is. I don’t think we should underestimate the value of the intelligence from the UK.
Dr. Biden is an educated career woman in a room full of men who think women are just for decoration. She’s a stronger person than me.
I read that Madame Macron kept Trump away from her friend Dr Jill Biden. Women taking care of women.
That’s not true. There’s a picture of Trump and Jill next to each other in the church looking very friendly.
Libra, I saw that she sat between Dr. Biden and Dumf.
The Macron’s body language spoke volumes. Flotus arrived and the Macron’s were smiling, laughing, and keeping her close in their personal space. Trump on the other hand aggressively kisses Madame Macron, he takes her hand and she took a BIG step back. Trump gives Macron one appropriate handshake and a minute later doing his crass arm wrestling thing like a dipshit. Seating him between the Macrons looked like they had to care for a toddler lest he act up during the ceremony.
Ewww. They’re so gross. And why does even trump have better posture than William? William’s bad posture, leaning forward and looking giddy af. A mess. Two deeply gross and unattractive men.
trump looks like he’s leaning to the left, both as he was standing next to Macron & as he was sitting on the sofa in the photos with Billy.
@Jais – Trump often leans forward for some strange reason.
While there are multiple factors that can impact posture, it’s not lost on me that certain issues with posture are associated with dementia.
Trump loves the pageantry of the royals, so he’ll want another state visit. William loves looking like a statesman, so of course he jumped at this opportunity. Although, to be in his position is odd, considering the stuff Trump has said about Diana and even Kate.
I still maintain that if I didn’t know any better, I would think William is the one who is ill. He looks gaunt as hell and I feel the beard is a way to distract from that.
Your last paragraph 💯💯
The only good thing to come of Willy getting his picture taken with Stump is now everyone know DT isn’t 6’3″
Not without his lifts, certainly. Lord, how I hate that fucker.
At almost 80 years old, he wouldn’t still be 6’3″. I met Trump a few times back when I was in investment banking – he was selling some real estate deals, which we did not buy. But he was very, very tall then – didn’t make him a good person, just tall.
Exactly what I was thinking. He has lost some height. His neck has about disappeared.
If you have to constantly brief to the media that you are a global statesman then you are not a global statesman. William will forever belong at the kiddie table.
The rota act like NK media when they cover this and really shows that they are not real journalists.
Trump doesn’t care about William but his ego enjoyed the attention. William did not look like a future king here but someone courting favour. It’s pathetic more than anything and the derangers online are trying to pretend it isn’t humiliating. What this man has said about William’s mother and wife is grotesque. But Billy and his pretend delusions of being a statesman don’t seem to care.
What is even happening here? Why was Trump invited to this event? We only have one president at a time, and right now, it’s not Trump. Meanwhile, he is swanning around like our head of state, sending emissaries hither and yon, and, just generally acting like he’s in charge. Other world leaders should be informed by the State Department that this 🍊🤡 has no authority to do anything until noon on January 20th.
Btw, William is such an asshat. So thirsty for attention from a fascist.
Huevo doesn’t actually want to BE a global statesman, he just wants to be SEEN as one. All the perks, none of the work. Pathetic.
Generally speaking, the sitting President gets first right of refusal, then Vice President, and if both are too busy (or don’t want to go) then, providing it’s a relatively lightweight event such as this, the President Elect (if there is one at the time) may or may not get the invite.
I’d like to know who paid for this trip. Jill traveled as an official emissary of the US, but trump? He’s nothing official just yet, but were we taxpayers stuck with the bill for his travel & his security & their travel?
And @FlamingHot: but Jill went, so I’m guessing if FLOTUS goes there’s no need for the president-elect, right? Or do we ignore the value of women?
Jill is a very nice lady, but she doesn’t have any political power. Whether we like it or not, Trump is the next president and the US is still an important player in global security – people need the US. I have no problem with Trump meeting and exchanging views with leaders who aren’t his kiss-ass cronies.
As for security – the Secret Service always protects the president-elect and the vice president-elect. Although they haven’t done a great job so far in this instance.
Of course you’re right that Trump’s presence wasn’t required in any way but Macron and this crowd knows this buffoon well. Letting him swan around now is easier than being on his vindictive side later.
William has a 24 yr and counting internship to become king and that appearance with Trump shows he”s out of his depth. Trump sizes up people he deals with and he sees William as a future head of state he can dog walk. The UK is also facing tarrifs, 10-20% increase on British goods, and the Bank of England is not sure how to counter it. The UK government pinning its hopes in William is a mistake. William swung on Trump for his comments on Kate’s nude pictures; and William wrote a letter to the girlfriend of the fallen Capitol Police officer who died ad the results of the January 6 insurrection. Don’t think Trump hasn’t forgotten that.As for Harry’s visa, Trump won’t do anything to Harry unless he gets something out of it personally, like a lucrative long term financial deal in the UK or a Commonwealth country. Owning a future British monarch will be quite a coup for Trump.
I don’t think that they have talked about Harry, at least not seriously. The UK has bigger problems (Musk, Trump’s buddy, is constantly attacking the Starmer government), and Trump has more important perceived “enemies”. But keep in mind that Trump’s fascist experiment on the USA could become so bad that maybe Harry don’t want to raise his kids there anymore. Well, we are not there yet and it might only be a temporary thing to sit out, but we’ll see. A good thing is that Harry & Meghan are in California, a state that will resist as long as it can.
Bettina, it’s not just California. It’s the states with blue legislatures and state officials, too. These blue states are going to hold the line when the Orange Clown and cohorts attempt to do much of what they think they’ll get done. They’ll be stopped with the numerous lawsuits that will be coming their way. That happened in his first term and I think there will be more this time.
CA has already put aside the first 25M specially earmarked for lawsuits against Felon 47 and his Clown Car Cabinet Cohorts.
All I’ve got is I want hat embroidered black coat. Gorgeous.
The group is useless.
Yes! That coat is gorgeous!
He is a man without merit, without achievement and without a positive personality. He is there because the monarchy has amassed wealth over centuries through power and the conquest of people, peoples and countries. He does not deserve to be there. When will we stop kneeling before such people?
Our much-loved, breathtaking, wonderful Europe. Full of mistakes, full of errors but also full of beauty and full of wonders. It is so much more than all the fascists and dictators that threaten it. It has cathedrals like Notre Dame, it has stunning architecture, art, philosophy, science and people seeking justice, empathy and freedom in every country. Men like Trump or Musk will never understand Europe. We Europeans must stay together, we must not allow ourselves to be divided any further.
Interesting observations, @Maja. Are you suggesting that the Marshall Plan was a bad idea? Or NATO? Or the support that the US has given Ukraine? If so, “men like Trump…” — the son of a European immigrant , the grandson of European immigrants, and the husband of two European immigrants — would probably agree with you on at least some of those points.
Well said!
Big Willie is so pumped to be shaking all the hands. Take that my brother – I AM hanging out with the big boys and girls and you are not.
Meanwhile they all see him for what he is.. lazy and without any real power or rizz.
Thanks for the explanation that Will was a late sub for his stepmother. Papers were making a big fuss over the invitation but as stated up thread this is exactly the type of event PoW should be used to doing as rep of the monarchy. Trump patting him on the head must be such an encouragement for our global statesman and king to be!
The handshake with Macron and Trump is super weird. It looks like Trump is trying to strong-arm Macron and he won’t let him?
What concerns me is that PW had a PRIVATE meeting with Trump at the British Embassy before the Notre Dame opening ceremony. So what was discussed, I wonder? I have my own views on that. One thing’s for sure, Trump lies about his height as well as everything else. In a photo of them standing side by side PW, who is reportedly 6’3″ is a few inches taller than Trump.
Someone on social media said that 6’3″ is obviously different in the UK than in the US. 😂🤣
🤣
I was just looking at some photos from a couple years ago with Macron and VP Harris. They are sitting next to each other and he is melting as he looks at her. Imagine going from dealing with her and her warm smile to dealing with the toxic waste dump that is Trump. I feel badly for him but not as badly as I feel for us.
I wonder if the princeling kissed the ring of the emperor when they met behind closed doors at the British Embassy in Paris?
French person here, please stop being blinded by Macron’s diplomatic skills. Most people could be good with diplomatic skills AND on the domestic front, it’s not his case. It’s a terrible look for him to be so welcoming with foreign rich fascists and bigots while at the same time treating the vast majority of his own people like utter crap. He was on primetime tv the other night just to tell us that nothing would change politically and that he would not be respecting the results of our last elections. Stellar president truly.