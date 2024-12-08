Prince William met Donald Trump & Jill Biden at the Notre Dame reopening

From what I hear of France’s domestic political situation, President Macron is getting his ass handed to him on a regular basis. But his presidency has been marked by his internationalism, and his ability to showcase France in the best light on an international stage. He is, frankly, really good at the diplomatic and foreign policy part of his job. It was so smart for the French government to stage a huge celebration for the reopening of Notre Dame, after a five-year restoration-and-repair job following the 2019 fire. Macron invited world leaders and titans of business to attend. Every major attendee got a photo with President Macron and Madame Macron inside the cathedral. Special VIPs also got a special greeting at Palais de l’Élysée.

Well, Prince William did not get the special VIP greeting at Elysee. That was seemingly reserved for Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. First, Macron outmaneuvered Trump’s stupid handshake sh-t, then Macron made Trump and Zelenskyy pose together. This speaks volumes about Macron’s concern and NATO’s concern about what the incoming Trump administration is going to do about Ukraine. Macron is openly trying to influence Trump to NOT do whatever Putin tells him to do.

The Macrons did give Prince William his own photo-op inside the cathedral. In case you’re looking at President Macron and William and wondering what the age difference is… Macron turns 47 years old in two weeks. William just turned 42 in June. William looks about ten years older. William was supposed to meet with First Lady Jill Biden before the reopening ceremony, but that meeting was canceled because of the weather. They did speak inside the cathedral, and Trump and William also shook hands on camera. Kensington Palace briefed everyone far and wide that William is an emerging statesman and that he met with Jill Biden and Donald Trump to “discuss the special relationship between the U.S. and the U.K.” Some people theorized that William probably brought up deporting Harry from the US. Sh-t, I don’t know. It sounds like something he would do.

The Prince of Wales has become the first member of the Royal Family to meet @realDonaldTrump since he became President Elect. The pair have met in Paris at the re-opening of Notre Dame. The PE told the media William ‘was doing a fantastic job’. pic.twitter.com/LxPoyzrAjn — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) December 7, 2024

