Queen Camilla stepped out in London as her son bitched about ‘virtue-signalers’

Here are some photos of Queen Camilla on Thursday, at a reception to celebrate 50 years of Women’s Aid. This is such a small thing, but I enjoy the fact that Camilla isn’t afraid of animal prints. She has several animal-print dresses and blouses and I like that she has no qualms about wearing them. QEII would never, she probably thought animal prints were tacky and gauche. Camilla’s like: tacky is my brand, give me the sheer leopard-print blouse!

The lighting at this event was doing her no favors, but obviously, Camilla has been sick for the past month, and she said this week that she was actually diagnosed with pneumonia. I still sort of believe that she initially had Covid and it turned into pneumonia – I believe that because of how squirrelly the courtiers have been for weeks about Camilla’s health and their refusal to actually identify what was wrong. This week, Camilla’s “friends” huffed to the Daily Beast that Camilla finds the job of queen consort “exhausting” and that expecting her to travel internationally is “too much to ask.” It will be really interesting to see if this changes Charles’s briefings about his plans to conduct several tours next year.

Meanwhile, Camilla’s son is making news this week. Tom Parker Bowles gave a speech at the Santa Rita Cigar Smoker of The Year Dinner and Awards in London. Piers Morgan won an award, because of course. Anyway, Tom told the attendees: “We are here at Boisdale celebrating not just the joys of cigars and wine, but the basic fundamental pleasure – of being together and making merry in the most civilized and open-minded surroundings. That’s surely something to be happy about. As for the ‘me, me, me’ moaners, the whiners, the bleaters, and the empty virtue-signalers and the eternally bloody offended – f— off!” I love how the whole extended Windsor-Parker-Bowles clan all claim to hate whiners and moaners, and yet they’re all constantly whining and moaning about their own problems and issues. Sympathy for me but not for thee.