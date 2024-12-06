Queen Camilla stepped out in London as her son bitched about ‘virtue-signalers’

Here are some photos of Queen Camilla on Thursday, at a reception to celebrate 50 years of Women’s Aid. This is such a small thing, but I enjoy the fact that Camilla isn’t afraid of animal prints. She has several animal-print dresses and blouses and I like that she has no qualms about wearing them. QEII would never, she probably thought animal prints were tacky and gauche. Camilla’s like: tacky is my brand, give me the sheer leopard-print blouse!

The lighting at this event was doing her no favors, but obviously, Camilla has been sick for the past month, and she said this week that she was actually diagnosed with pneumonia. I still sort of believe that she initially had Covid and it turned into pneumonia – I believe that because of how squirrelly the courtiers have been for weeks about Camilla’s health and their refusal to actually identify what was wrong. This week, Camilla’s “friends” huffed to the Daily Beast that Camilla finds the job of queen consort “exhausting” and that expecting her to travel internationally is “too much to ask.” It will be really interesting to see if this changes Charles’s briefings about his plans to conduct several tours next year.

Meanwhile, Camilla’s son is making news this week. Tom Parker Bowles gave a speech at the Santa Rita Cigar Smoker of The Year Dinner and Awards in London. Piers Morgan won an award, because of course. Anyway, Tom told the attendees: “We are here at Boisdale celebrating not just the joys of cigars and wine, but the basic fundamental pleasure – of being together and making merry in the most civilized and open-minded surroundings. That’s surely something to be happy about. As for the ‘me, me, me’ moaners, the whiners, the bleaters, and the empty virtue-signalers and the eternally bloody offended – f— off!” I love how the whole extended Windsor-Parker-Bowles clan all claim to hate whiners and moaners, and yet they’re all constantly whining and moaning about their own problems and issues. Sympathy for me but not for thee.

26 Responses to “Queen Camilla stepped out in London as her son bitched about ‘virtue-signalers’”

  1. Tessa says:
    December 6, 2024 at 8:24 am

    I suspect tom will get a title. Rather in bad taste for tom to talk about smoking cigars when his mother’s health was perhaps affected by her excessive smoking.

    Reply
  2. Tessa says:
    December 6, 2024 at 8:26 am

    An award for smoking. In bad taste considering bad effects of smoking.

    Reply
  3. Barbara says:
    December 6, 2024 at 8:28 am

    I’ve seen 90+ year olds with nicer skin. What does she cleanse with, sandpaper?

    Reply
    • 809Matriarch says:
      December 6, 2024 at 8:38 am

      @Barbara
      ITA! It crossed my mind that she looks worse than her late MIL did.

      In fact, the Surgeon General should mandate images of Camilla on every pack of cigarettes. It would be extremely effective IMO. Queen Elizabeth Ii was famously a NON SMOKER.

      Reply
    • Roo says:
      December 6, 2024 at 8:40 am

      I think she could sleep in vats of EGF serum and Augustine’s Bader Rich Cream, but that wouldn’t undo the effects of a lifetime of smoking, tanning (probably without any sunblock), and heavy drinking. She has the face she deserves.

      Reply
  4. GoldenMom says:
    December 6, 2024 at 8:29 am

    This family (and the entire Royal family) is single-handedly proving Darwin might be wrong.

    Reply
  5. Jackson says:
    December 6, 2024 at 8:30 am

    Legit question: what about being a working member of the BRF is exhausting? They literally have someone to handle every daily task for them and all that is required is to show up somewhere for a couple hours every so often. Chat with people. Eat a dinner. Smile and wave goodbye.
    What am I missing here?

    Reply
    • Josephine says:
      December 6, 2024 at 8:35 am

      The need to make themselves out to be victims – that’s what you’re missing! Seriously, these super privileged people must know deep down that they are worthless and that takes its toll. But they are essentially children so they don’t know that they just need to stop being so self-absorbed. Arrested development is very real among these people who never work and have everything given to them.

      Reply
    • Jais says:
      December 6, 2024 at 8:44 am

      I think it’s the chatting to people part. Which is the job. But please, Camilla wants to sit in a room and flirt with Clarkson and Morgan and all the other “civilized people” who hate wokeness. She doesn’t want to chat to regular people on a regular basis. In front of cameras. It’s exhausting. But it’s the job. What ever happened to never complain never explain? Sheesh.

      Reply
  6. Lady Esther says:
    December 6, 2024 at 8:33 am

    Tom Parker-Bowles, the epitome of white male privilege, utterly untouchable now with Mummy in the catbird seat, looks around the room and says “Haaay dudes, let’s celebrate never having to give a shit about anyone or anything other than ourselves! Raise your very expensive glasses, smoke your expensive cigars and f*** everyone else that isn’t us! Hooray!”

    What a loathsome creature he is…

    Reply
  7. Chaine says:
    December 6, 2024 at 8:40 am

    I’ll say one thing for her, you won’t ever see the media speculating that she’s had a face lift or gotten fillers.

    Reply
  8. Lili says:
    December 6, 2024 at 8:41 am

    Did his book not sell as well as Harry’s ?

    Reply
  9. somebody says:
    December 6, 2024 at 8:42 am

    Is going on and on about other people you call whiners, not whining, moaning and bleating yourself?

    Reply
  10. ML says:
    December 6, 2024 at 8:42 am

    TPB’s whole “virtue signalers” comment reminds me of Gregg Wallace’s (Master Chef, that factory food program) comment on certain middle class women of a certain age. They feel incredibly safe in their echo chambers and hate life outside their bubble.

    Reply
  11. MY3CENTS says:
    December 6, 2024 at 8:42 am

    This is a cringe fest on so many levels.
    Cigar award if the year? Are they cosplaying 60’s Mad Men? Pathetic.

    Reply
  12. Ami says:
    December 6, 2024 at 8:50 am

    The woman spent half a lifetime stepping over bodies, taking no hostages, pulling out the stops to become Queen – and now all she can do is whinge about it…!

    Reply
    • HeatherC says:
      December 6, 2024 at 9:28 am

      Like Kate she’s in it for the kowtowing and sparkly baubles. Actual work and mingling with the peasants wasn’t supposed to be part of the deal.

      Reply
  13. Libra says:
    December 6, 2024 at 8:52 am

    The “me me me whiners” was a direct hit on Harry and Meghan. I have seen this same description on the trashy tabloid articles.

    Reply
  14. Harla says:
    December 6, 2024 at 8:57 am

    “The most civilized and open-minded surroundings” as long as one agrees with everything they say or do. To say these words and then bitch, loudly, about anyone who disagrees with you is boggling my mind! Can these people not see their hypocrisy??

    Reply
  15. Ami says:
    December 6, 2024 at 9:03 am

    …and speaking of aging not so well – tom barker bowles looks at least (!) ten years older than his actual age.

    Reply
  16. Eurydice says:
    December 6, 2024 at 9:32 am

    Evidently, even “the most civilized and open-minded surroundings” can contain a roomful of douchebags.

    Reply

