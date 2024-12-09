Prince William was ‘extremely comfortable’ meeting Donald Trump in Paris

On Saturday, Prince William went to the Notre Dame reopening ceremony in France, and in addition to that appearance, William met privately with Donald Trump. Both Trump and Dr. Jill Biden attended the reopening, and William was apparently supposed to meet privately with Dr. Biden as well, but that meeting was canceled due to the weather (I think that’s Britspeak for Dr. Biden canceled with a vague excuse). But Trump arrived at the British embassy in the rain, and he did two photo-ops with Peg. First, they greeted each other in the embassy lobby, then they invited cameras in for a quick photo-op in one of the state rooms.
I saw a lot of people criticize William for all of this, and while I understand why, I kind of have to defend William a little bit? He’s literally doing his job. Should he wipe the sh-t-eating grin off his face when he’s meeting with an adjudicated rapist & white supremacist? For sure. But as Prince of Wales, this is exactly what he’s supposed to do – soft diplomacy, get some face time with world leaders, do these photo-ops and brief private meetings. William isn’t negotiating a treaty here, and he’s not wearing a f–king MAGA hat. It’s not William’s fault that dumbf–k Americans voted for this piece of sh-t. Now, all that being said, William is definitely trying to make himself look very important, and he sent his minions out with a full-throated embiggening campaign. He’s a 42-year-old big boy taking big-boy meetings!
Kensington Palace sources often like to refer to the role of the Prince of Wales as an “apprenticeship” for the top job. And there’s been plenty of talk over the past two years about Prince William’s efforts to position himself as a global statesman. But the Prince’s meeting with Donald Trump in Paris on Saturday suggests not only that his training period is over, but that he has passed with flying colours. This tete-a-tete at the British ambassador’s residence was no box-ticking exercise. The Prince was scrambled at very short notice to woo a US president-elect whose fast approaching four-year term will have significant foreign policy implications for the UK.
The details surrounding this hastily arranged diplomatic mission remain hazy but it appears clear that as soon as Mr Trump announced his intention to travel to Paris, the Government identified an opportunity that could not be wasted and calls were duly made to the palace. That the King’s diary was already “locked in” was not a great concern; his son could travel in his place. For the Prince of Wales is no longer seen as a young royal merely waiting in the wings. He has emerged as a global statesman in his own right.
“He is extremely comfortable in doing this,” a well-placed palace source acknowledged. But in this game, nothing is taken for granted. The Government is acutely aware of the potential pitfalls of the coming presidency. Soft diplomacy is critical. A second state visit has not been ruled out. The Prince knows all too well what is at stake. His aides, on Saturday, acknowledged that the Paris meeting was “extremely important”.
“As his presence at the Notre-Dame ceremony says, representing the UK is really important,” one source said as the Royal party made its way to France. “But obviously the United States is an incredibly special partner to the nation. One of the things that he’ll definitely be talking to both Flotus Jill Biden and president-elect Trump about is that special relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States and it being so important to us as a nation.”
William has always been keen to support his father however he can, no less so as Charles continues to undergo weekly cancer treatment. But aides are also aware that optics is everything. There is always one eye on that future role, whenever it may come.
“Knowing the job that the Prince of Wales will have in the future, having a strong partnership with the leader of the US as a close ally and partner to the UK is, of course, extremely important,” the source said.
Many observers remarked how comfortable Prince William was in France earlier this year, when he took part in the D-Day anniversary celebrations, standing shoulder to shoulder with 25 other world leaders. Aides say such engagements do not phase him, that he is “very comfortable in his own skin” and was “looking forward” to his conversations with Mr Trump.
Sources also told the Telegraph that William went into the Trump meeting with the Starmer government’s full backing. Which I also believe, although I think it’s funny/weird that they’re pointing it out. It would be a huge scandal if William decided on his own to fly to Paris and meet with Trump without consulting the government, you know? Of course Peg had the full support of the government – William is at best an empty suit who got coached on what to say and how to behave. “He is extremely comfortable in doing this” – is that why he regularly begs important leaders to do photo-ops with him? Like at the United Nations last year, when he tried to milk his quick photo with the UN Secretary General, or when he told everyone he was taking meetings at the UN?
They have the same morals, and think that being white is the only way to go. They’re both lazy as hell and ugly as sin so why wouldn’t they get on well?
They do have the same morals. I bet he was just giddy to meet the orange stain. Birds of a feather…
I actually for once feel for William here, only because I just know that Trump would be saying something sleazy about Diana to him. “I knew your mom, knew her bigly if ya know what I mean, she was a very beautiful woman, real sexy, real classy, I could have had her but I had too much respect for your dad. …” And Willy just sitting there like, “Uh huh. Yeah. Ok,” with a frozen grin.
Last time the felon was in the UK as a president, Huevo & Mumblelina did not want to be photographed w/ him as they – the Wails – did not want Trump to benefit from their popularity. Now that Huevo -&his estranged wife- are mired in gossips, scandals, dramas, corruptions, slum lording and losing their shine and popularity, suddenly Huevo wanted some of that MAGA fame too – as toxic as it is – to sustain him and make him happen in America. He does not care about aligning his MAGAlike Windsor hate trolls to Trump’s MAGAs at all that he is in dire strait. Any old felon and fascist will do for Peg.
Exactly the same.. both extremely vile and pathetic men.
And their wives should get along perfectly well as well – both hate their husbands and work, and love to work out and shop. Match made in heaven.
Yeah, that is his literal job and I am sure UK government booked the meeting with Trump. Representing UK abroad is one thing the UK government can delegate to BRF. They know Trump’s weakness is his ego, so they are gonna entertain him.
In the world is going to h3LL in a handbasket news, Europe is freaking out. The last time lots of scary far right people were in power was WWII. Trump is wearing his proud boy (fascist) colors there with Huevo–the far right has happily noted that. So, if Trump is willing to be flattered by William, and it prevents tariffs, war, selling state secrets, etc,… I’ll take it.
The far right is courting Trump: https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/dec/07/far-right-activists-from-germany-spent-us-election-day-at-trumps-mar-a-lago
Doesn’t require big intelligence to woo DT, especially since he wants to be thought of as royal and part of the club. Gross on PW’s part if he was “extremely comfortable” with DT, someone who has made nasty comments about his mother in the past.
Willy ( Mr. Burns) couldn’t care less if tRmp said bad things about his mother. As I suspect he may want tRump to throw his brother out. It would be alot harder then he thinks.
Agree this is what this man was trained to do in his role as heir. However, given what that Trump fellow said about his mother, I would not have had that wide of grin on my face. In addition, he is such a non entity and the U.K. will not be served well with him as their representative or King. He comes across as desperate for relevance, far too eager for a person groomed for the role of a meeter and greeter, nothing substantive .
William can’t preach about Diana after his calling her paranoid.
William said worse about his mother.
Imo, William despised Diana not the least because she favored Harry. Trump also said skeevy sh*t about Kate too, so Willnot is fine with that evidently.
Yeah he’s doing his job. It’s sickening in the UK how all these politicians and leaders who previously criticised Trump are now lining up with big smiles, begging bowl out.
I wish Starmer would stand his ground but it’s unlikely, Musk has it out for him and he’ll probably just lap it up anyway.
The problem is that many perceived him as coming over like an over-excited puppy or fanboy. Especially inappropriate bearing in mind the vile things Trump has said about Diana and Kate. It was a mistake, but hopefully he’ll learn from this. Not the first time he’s hit the wrong note, btw.
William is incapable of learning anything
@tessa, you are right. Because egg never had a brain. It’s nauseating to watch this video. The way he fanboying and snake dancing for DT makes me cringe.
Yeek! This idiot will never grow.
@Beth he absolutely needs PR training and he’s too arrogant to take it. Compare with Zelenskyy who has so much on the line here, the existence of his country, and yet you won’t ever see him fanboy or even smile at Trump. William is playing at politics where for others it’s life and death.
Yeah it’s his job but I would’ve gone for a smaller smile. He just came across as such an eager beaver.
Agreed. He should take a leaf out of his grandmother’s book. She had to meet many unpleasant world leaders and was always polite but never seemed over eager or fawning. Standing next to a man like Trump with a massive grin on your face is not a good look. He should practice looking less eager/desperate.
I was nauseous reading about the two of them
Exactly. There’s having to meet with Trump (which is inevitable for William over the next 4 years) and then there’s meeting him with such obvious glee.
But really…..his morals probably align pretty well with Trump’s so…..
I also think for such an egomaniac, Trump also weirdly knows how to stroke other people’s egos when necessary, and I can see him playing to William’s ego and sense of superiority.
Finally, can we retire the term “global statesman?” Its just so overdone at this point and its such a clear talking point from KP that its ridiculous.
Apparently William’s “global statesman” training didn’t prepare him for Donald’s patent pending “dislocate the arm” handshake – look at that last photo, it’s like he’s yanking on a leash!
The way Bill was “fan-boying”, Trump could easily have manipulated him into signing over a castle or two and the keys to the Bank of England, if he wanted. So embarrassing – the Brits should take note!
I think this will hurt William’s future efforts to make inroads with celebrities.
What DID Trump say about Diana and Kate? I’m too lazy to look it up today.
He said you needed to take an AIDS test before sleeping with Diana. And he made a comment about Kate’s topless photos blaming her for it.
Thanks @Nic, but UGH. Of course it was going to be something nauseating.
I’ve never heard that quote about Diana – wow, that’s even worse.
The one I heard was him discussing with an interviewer whether he’d slept with her or not. He said he hadn’t, but he thought he could have, and he would have done, without hesitation. He said she was Incredibly beautiful and she had the height, but she was mentally ill.
He was sending her flowers daily at one point, trying to woo her. Meanwhile she had her sights on JFK Jnr. Her plan was they could marry and then he could run for office and she would be First Lady. He wasn’t interested, allegedly he had a one night stand with her, but he wasn’t interested in her marriage plans. So then she wanted to marry some other American – can’t remember who it was – who she thought could be President and she could be First Lady.
Ironically she was rejecting Trump at the same time, and if she’d married him, she could have been First Lady. If she hadn’t died.
I just think its disgusting that he’s sitting there, grinning, & posting it on his site knowing what Trump said about his mother.
He really is his his fathers son.
William called his mother paranoid and censored her interview. He is hardly a defender of diana
Two racist abusers who are essential allowed to continue their crimes because tabloid owners like Murdoch endorse these types of people. In a fair world neither would be allowed anywhere near any government, but we definitely do not live in a fair world. Men like these two are terrifying to me.
OMG! That was a nauseating read. At 42, William is finally fit for purpose after being trained for it his whole life. And I still say as a private citizen, Trump had no business being there in the first place. Joe Biden is still president for more than a month! That’s why Flotus was there–to represent the United States. The last time when this fascist pos lost, he refused to leave or even acknowledge the loss. This time he’s trying to sneak in early. He’s disgusting. I guess we’re supposed to be grateful he’s not leading a coup.
From what I read, Macron is trying to butter him up, so Trump wouldn’t totally abandon Ukraine for his Russian buddies. I am sure Biden administration agreed with this, otherwise Biden himself would go there to represent USA.
Biden himself just returned from Africa. MVP Harris is mobilizing her army at her holiday parties for the coming fights next year. That left Dr. Biden. Anyone who thinks Trump will be deterred by Macron’s “buttering up” hasn’t been paying attention. Putin has things on Trump. He’s not a free agent when it comes to Putin and Ukraine.
@Brassy Rebel, this invitation didn’t come a week ago, right? The current administration is still in power. If Biden didn’t want Trump there, he wouldn’t be there. There is even a photo-op with Macron-Trump-Zelensky. I think, from the world leaders, Macron was the best one who could handle Trump with diplomacy in the past. Trump was even holding Macron’s hand when he visited White House. We don’t know what Macron can achieve with this, but I won’t blame the guy for trying.
Two lazy narcissistic racists who need their egos constantly stroked? I’d be worried if they weren’t comfortable with being in each others company.
William enjoyed being fawned over
Trump said William was so handsome. William gaslit his brother and sister in law. Drove them out. And is spiteful. Imo and he and Trump deserve each otger.
He wasn’t rubbing shoulders with 25 ‘other’ world leaders at the D-day event, they were world leaders, he is not. He’s in line to be an unelected head of state. The British ‘world leader’ is the prime minister.
I wondered what William was doing there. It should have been the prime minister as representative.
Oh, look, TOB wants a cookie for doing his job. It’s not that hard to “get along” with Agent Orange so long as you lay on the flattery! William is basically following in the footsteps of every wannabe US Speaker of House candidate who had to go grovel at Mara Lago, and for what?
I am finding it weird that this article is really pushing the narrative that Will stepped up in a pinch, talking about the “hastily arranged diplomatic mission”. Why would the British government be scrambling? The US election happens at a fixed time, and there were exactly two candidates, so surely the winner was always going to go to this event? It’s not rocket science. I also think the excuse that Charles’ diary is so “locked in” that he couldn’t go meet world leaders is ludicrous and obviously false. Will’s wide open diary is not something to brag about! If I were someone like Trump or Putin, I would try my best to meet with William – he seems more susceptible and suggestible than his father.
I suspect William specifically asked the Foreign Office if he could go and that’s why he was so excited to meet Trump. Furthermore Trump’s not even in office yet so there was no need for William to meet with him now. But as I mentioned yesterday there’s a change in tone from in 2019 they made sure to tell the press that William would not meet Trump or take photos with him while they let the press attack Meghan for being on maternity leave during Trump’s visit.
Wasn’t the special relationships about the president and prime minister.
Something has happened to William’s face. It isn’t just the beard. In fact the beard may be covering evidence of surgery. William used to have a wide stretched grin, or what passed as a grin. Wallace, from Wallace and Gromit , was the nearest equivalent I could find. A grinning horse is another image. The lips stretched past his teeth and into his jowls.
It now looks as if there has been some attempt to narrow his mouth. He still lets his mouth hang open, like a mouth breather. The overall effect is gormless. (an old English expression , still used in the North, to mean lack of understanding).
His chin looks more pointed
Urgh, Billy Idle is just like Ivanka … a privileged rich kid trying to cosplay with the grownups.
Do we know if he ever got to shadow his father on any events and meetings while Charles was PoW? This shouldn’t be such a big jump for the heir apparent if it was managed properly. 😒
@Tarte Au Citron I wonder whether Will ever shadowed his dad too? Surely there must be some sort of training programme for the heir? I can remember his gran, during her last year, escorting junior on an event in Scotland in a last ditch attempt to imbue him with some finesse in dealing with the public.
Dumb and dumber Neo Nazis right there. Can smell the stink right through the screen.
Wonder which one of them smells worse– TOB or 🍊💩?
I admit I have a visceral physical reaction to seeing these two together. I can’t believe we elected this POS into office and he’s swanning around meeting other POS’s and this is who in charge (though PW is in charge of nothing).
If you’ve been around malignant people they do have a gruesome in person presence that makes you sick and afraid.
Totally agree with you. Not sure what happened by the “Make America Kitten Again” extension did not work with this photo.
I’m so sick over this I’ve had to stop watching news, opted out of social media, and cancelled subscriptions. It’s disgusting.
This all sounds like “Yikes, we need somebody quick to meet with Trump, who have we got? Charles is busy, Camilla won’t go, William’s all we have left. Come on, get up off the sofa, put on your shoes and get your ass on the plane.”
That’s what is so weird to me about this though – why would it be a surprise? Notre Dame has been near completion since at least this summer. I simply don’t believe that the French government hasn’t been planning a reopening ceremony for months with world leaders planning to attend.
SOMEONE would have gone to represent the British government and meet with European leaders, as well as whomever ended up representing the US!
The framing of the story as William “stepping in at the last minute” is the weirdest part of this whole story for me. This is exactly the kind of event which SHOULD be the POW’s job, and should have been for years. Everyone should be embarrassed that at 42, he’s just now taking off the training wheels. And only because his father is not well enough (probably) to travel.
Maybe it’s last minute because Chuckles thought he could get Camilla to accompany him but she put her foot firmly down (on his throat hahhaah).
He does not do well solo, as we have seen over the past few weeks. I think he couldn’t handle another trip without her and collapsed under his own self pity.
William wants to be a Global statesman .. Nah. Not possible. See the definition of a statesman,
” A statesman or stateswoman is a politician or a leader in an organization who has had a long and respected career at the national or international level, or in a given field.”
I read in French newspapers that the visit with Dr Jill Biden was CANCELLED because William MISSED THE APPOINTMENT that had been scheduled before the Notre-Dame inauguration as he was late. The weather was blamed.
William also RETURNED to the UK IMMEDIATELY after the photo-op with Trump at the UK Embassy and DECLINED the dinner where all the Notre-Dame attendees were invited.
For someone who desperately wants to look like a statesman, this isn’t a good look.
@Tennyson – If it is true William returned to the UK immediately after meeting with Trump at the UK Embassy and did not attend the actual Notre-Dame inauguration, then this is indeed suspicious. I suspect Prince Harry’s U.S. visa status was high on William’s agenda. He’s unhinged enough and the Heritage Foundation has support from some in the U.K. Tory Party.
Statesmen are first and foremost elected representatives of a nation who are accountable to the people.
Prince Harry is not a statesman either, he is an activist and philanthropist who is appreciated and loved by many around the world. Prince William will only ever be someone who represents the monarchy without any merit of his own.
Interesting that the king in his 70s with cancer has a locked in calendar while the Prince in his 40s does not.
I’m waiting for the breathy headlines in the tabs saying that it was a meet to discuss Harry’s deportation.
I don’t think Charles and Camilla were very interested in meeting Donald Trump. For very different reasons, I think. And I don’t think William’s trip to Paris from his father’s palace was well-intentioned or supportive. I don’t think Charles wants to be associated with Trump.
Billy Idle had to do the grip and grin with Trump as heir but he looked like an eager puppy doing it. A cartoon came out making it look like Trump was dragging William by his tie. That probably didn’t go down well with KP and the government.
Interesting tea about the canceled meeting with Dr. Biden because he was late gor no good reason (rude); the weather was a lame cover story. (The US press didn’t cover this piece of news.) I wonder if Billy dragged his feet because it’s known that Dr. Biden read Spare?
Her daughter, Ashley, works with Archewell. No wonder Huevo doesn’t want to meet Dr. Jill.
It infuriates me that these two were even at the Notre Dame reopening — neither has any appreciation for history or art.
And yeah, Billy looks a little too gleeful to be in DT’s vile presence. Does he even know what that cretin said about his mother and wife? Or care?
“ But the Prince’s meeting with Donald Trump in Paris on Saturday suggests not only that his training period is over, but that he has passed with flying colours.”
He met with a senior citizen who has dementia. Not exactly a tough assignment. Unless he talked him out of tariffs for Canada but that’s doubtful. First, Huevo would have to know that is an issue. Second, he would have to put his ego aside to flatter the orange one.
That was such an embarrassing line to read!
Of course he was. Most racist seem to know each other.
Oh, honey, that scraggly-ass beard ain’t helping ANYTHING. 🤣🤣🤣
These photos are going to age as well as the ones of David Windsor with Hitler.
That sure is a pretty room. Too bad it’s got those two sitting in it, however briefly.
Didn’t WanK go out of their way to avoid being photographed with Trump the last time he visited England? I think it was actually a visit to one of the royal residences and they were there, I wonder what has changed?
I only see two bigoted losers. Is William taking tips for his future toupee ?
Gross but of course he is. They have similar morals and values. (None)
Trump actually looks bored, like irritated that he has to be here.
If he’s extremely comfortable doing this (his literal job), why doesn’t he do it more often?
I find it insulting and vulgar to be called a dumb-f American. You don’t know me so I feel name calling is uncalled for.