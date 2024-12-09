Prince William was ‘extremely comfortable’ meeting Donald Trump in Paris

On Saturday, Prince William went to the Notre Dame reopening ceremony in France, and in addition to that appearance, William met privately with Donald Trump. Both Trump and Dr. Jill Biden attended the reopening, and William was apparently supposed to meet privately with Dr. Biden as well, but that meeting was canceled due to the weather (I think that’s Britspeak for Dr. Biden canceled with a vague excuse). But Trump arrived at the British embassy in the rain, and he did two photo-ops with Peg. First, they greeted each other in the embassy lobby, then they invited cameras in for a quick photo-op in one of the state rooms.

I saw a lot of people criticize William for all of this, and while I understand why, I kind of have to defend William a little bit? He’s literally doing his job. Should he wipe the sh-t-eating grin off his face when he’s meeting with an adjudicated rapist & white supremacist? For sure. But as Prince of Wales, this is exactly what he’s supposed to do – soft diplomacy, get some face time with world leaders, do these photo-ops and brief private meetings. William isn’t negotiating a treaty here, and he’s not wearing a f–king MAGA hat. It’s not William’s fault that dumbf–k Americans voted for this piece of sh-t. Now, all that being said, William is definitely trying to make himself look very important, and he sent his minions out with a full-throated embiggening campaign. He’s a 42-year-old big boy taking big-boy meetings!

Kensington Palace sources often like to refer to the role of the Prince of Wales as an “apprenticeship” for the top job. And there’s been plenty of talk over the past two years about Prince William’s efforts to position himself as a global statesman. But the Prince’s meeting with Donald Trump in Paris on Saturday suggests not only that his training period is over, but that he has passed with flying colours. This tete-a-tete at the British ambassador’s residence was no box-ticking exercise. The Prince was scrambled at very short notice to woo a US president-elect whose fast approaching four-year term will have significant foreign policy implications for the UK. The details surrounding this hastily arranged diplomatic mission remain hazy but it appears clear that as soon as Mr Trump announced his intention to travel to Paris, the Government identified an opportunity that could not be wasted and calls were duly made to the palace. That the King’s diary was already “locked in” was not a great concern; his son could travel in his place. For the Prince of Wales is no longer seen as a young royal merely waiting in the wings. He has emerged as a global statesman in his own right. “He is extremely comfortable in doing this,” a well-placed palace source acknowledged. But in this game, nothing is taken for granted. The Government is acutely aware of the potential pitfalls of the coming presidency. Soft diplomacy is critical. A second state visit has not been ruled out. The Prince knows all too well what is at stake. His aides, on Saturday, acknowledged that the Paris meeting was “extremely important”. “As his presence at the Notre-Dame ceremony says, representing the UK is really important,” one source said as the Royal party made its way to France. “But obviously the United States is an incredibly special partner to the nation. One of the things that he’ll definitely be talking to both Flotus Jill Biden and president-elect Trump about is that special relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States and it being so important to us as a nation.” William has always been keen to support his father however he can, no less so as Charles continues to undergo weekly cancer treatment. But aides are also aware that optics is everything. There is always one eye on that future role, whenever it may come. “Knowing the job that the Prince of Wales will have in the future, having a strong partnership with the leader of the US as a close ally and partner to the UK is, of course, extremely important,” the source said. Many observers remarked how comfortable Prince William was in France earlier this year, when he took part in the D-Day anniversary celebrations, standing shoulder to shoulder with 25 other world leaders. Aides say such engagements do not phase him, that he is “very comfortable in his own skin” and was “looking forward” to his conversations with Mr Trump.

[From The Telegraph]

Sources also told the Telegraph that William went into the Trump meeting with the Starmer government’s full backing. Which I also believe, although I think it’s funny/weird that they’re pointing it out. It would be a huge scandal if William decided on his own to fly to Paris and meet with Trump without consulting the government, you know? Of course Peg had the full support of the government – William is at best an empty suit who got coached on what to say and how to behave. “He is extremely comfortable in doing this” – is that why he regularly begs important leaders to do photo-ops with him? Like at the United Nations last year, when he tried to milk his quick photo with the UN Secretary General, or when he told everyone he was taking meetings at the UN?