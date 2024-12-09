In a new lawsuit, Jay-Z is accused of assaulting a minor with Sean Combs in 2000

For months now, it’s just been headline after headline and lawsuit after lawsuit about and against Sean Combs. Combs is facing dozens of civil suits for his years/decades of rape, abuse and assault. He’s also facing federal criminal charges, and he’s currently in jail in New York as he awaits trial. Over the past year, since Cassie sued Combs and he quickly settled with her, there has been a big movement online to suggest that everyone who ever partied with Combs is guilty of the same crimes, or that they had knowledge of those crimes. There’s been a lot of focus on Jay-Z and Beyonce – Jay and Sean Combs were close friends/co-moguls – but up until now, no one had any story or any evidence of Jay-Z knowledge of or involvement with Combs’ crimes. Well, now a Jane Doe has accused Jay-Z of raping her when she was 13 years old, in the year 2000, at Combs’ house.
Jay-Z, the star rapper and entrepreneur whose real name is Shawn Carter, was accused in a lawsuit Sunday of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000 allegedly along with Sean “Diddy” Combs. The anonymous accuser, identified only as “Jane Doe,” said the assault happened after she was driven to an MTV Video Music Awards after-party. The federal lawsuit was originally filed in October in the Southern District of New York, listing Combs as a defendant. It was refiled Sunday to include Carter. Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee, who filed the suit, did not comment.
Carter called the allegations “idiotic” in a lengthy statement Sunday evening and alleged that Buzbee was engaged in unprofessional behavior.
“These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree?” Carter said in a statement to NBC News. “These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case.”
Buzbee has filed several lawsuits in recent months — all have withheld their complainants’ names — accusing Combs of assault and rape. This is the first suit in which he has named another high-profile defendant. Before the lawsuit was refiled Sunday, “Carter received a letter from Plaintiff’s counsel requesting a mediation to resolve this matter,” Buzbee wrote in the suit. In response to the letter, which NBC News has seen, Carter filed his own lawsuit against the accuser’s attorneys, Buzbee wrote in the suit.
“You have made a terrible error in judgement thinking that all ‘celebrities’ are the same,” Carter added in his statement Sunday. “I’m not from your world. I’m a young man who made it out of the project of Brooklyn. We don’t play these types of games. We have very strict codes and honor. We protect children.”
“My only heartbreak is for my family,” Carter said in the statement. “My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people. I mourn yet another loss of innocence. Only your network of conspiracy theorists, fake physics, will believe the idiotic claims you have levied against me that, if not for the seriousness surrounding harm to kids, would be laughable,” Carter added.
In case you didn’t catch the backstory on the legal actions, Buzbee went to Jay-Z’s lawyers and asked to settle this privately, meaning they wanted Jay-Z to give them a financial settlement with an NDA. Jay-Z refused and he’s already countersuing Buzbee and the client, claiming that this is all a blackmail attempt. Jay is also saying that what he’s being accused of is so heinous, he doesn’t know why it’s a civil lawsuit and not a criminal action. I’m including Jay’s full statement (posted to Roc Nation’s social media) below. Compare this with the Cassie-Sean Combs situation – Cassie also tried to settle things privately with Combs before she filed her lawsuit. Combs refused to settle, and he made a lot of noise for 24 hours, threatening to fight Cassie in court. Then he settled. It does not sound like Jay-Z is going to give one inch though. (And yes, it’s bonkers for a 55-year-old man to refer to himself as a “young man.”)
He also called B young lady like last year. It must be a phrase he uses for everyone. I believe the victim btw. What I don’t believe is that he had no knowledge of anything about what Combs was doing. I’m not saying he took part in everything, but I’m sure he knew and did participate in some shady shit.
Also, fake physics??
right, what does fake physics mean?!? did he mean psychics? I have zero idea.
The fake physics is baffling. Does it mean he physically wasn’t there so thus fake physics? That’s my best guess?
One of my stress relievers is listening to psychics on YouTube. (I know they are full of 💩, but I like figuring our their grifts/tells and how their “predictions” will impact pop culture a la the rest of the conspiracy theorists). The psychics have been going hard at Diddy (and every celebrity in his orbit) and Jay Z (and Beyonce) for years. I think Jay Z made this statement himself and didn’t have it vetted by lawyers/publicists and he made a typo with a common word.
I was watching The Kalief Browder Story the other day. He referred to him as a young man as well. I remember thinking “child. He was a child.” He does seem to use it for everyone.
None of this matters because all of the charges against Diddy will be dropped January 21. He and Trump have been friends for decades. Women should not expect any justice from Diddy.
Diddy is facing state charges, not federal.
Daddy is being prosecuted by the Feds in NY, not by NY state.
“Diddy”
I just looked it up. You are absolutely right. Federal charges.
@Megan, If federal charges are dropped, I am sure the states are gonna go after him. There is no way he is getting away with this after that many victims came out. Some state prosecutor is gonna go after him.
I hope da fuq not.
I believe the victim.
Based on evidence?
Based on the massive scope of Comb’s crimes, on Jay-Z’s longstanding friendship of over 30 years with Comb’s, which include extensive personal and professional collaborations, especially during the time line presented.
This is also around the same time Jay-Z stabbed someone, which he served three years of probation for, indicating poor decision making and a capacity for violence. Based on his timeline with Beyonce’s age being sketchy, showing potential disregard for appropriate aged partners.
He was clearly not the well polished PR machine he is now and that is more likely to be the more accurate frame of his demeanor (at that time). He has not made a single statement about Diddy, even in this denial.
Based on believing women after centuries of disregard and the massive % of women who have experienced violence and did not report it. Based on Cassie breaking her silence around these powerful men and just HOW MUCH they have been able to get away with unchecked.
In a non-legal setting, believing a victim when they come forward (especially with such personal detailed) costs nothing.
@Sandra. None of what you stated implicates Jay-Z in the alleged assault. Bringing up his past run-in with the law, associations with Diddy and Beyonce and other circumstantial/unrelated anecdotes is exactly why men are often acquitted. We don’t want to dissect the accuser’s reputation because that’s victim blaming. We should do the same for the accused, otherwise you’re establishing prejudice. I believe in concrete evidence.
When it was Epstein and Weinstein we all believed women, but now that it’s some we love, it’s “I need evidence.”
Agree! Not even a fan of Jay Z, but I have multiple questions. 1. What was a 13 year old doing at an after party? Was she with anyone? 2. In one statement it said Jay assaulted her first. Why wasn’t he named in the original lawsuit? 3. She then said she was assaulted by Diddy, but she hit him and ran out of the party. Was she unclothed? Did anyone see an unclothed child running away? 4. Where did she go? She can’t drive as she is only 13. Did she call a cab? Walk home? Call a friend? Can these people back up her story? I’m not even a lawyer. Can we imagine the questions the lawyers will ask?
@ChillBill, from what I got from SM posts of Jay-Z and the lawyer, they tried to settle with him first without naming him. That is why he was unnamed originally. When Jay-Z rejected the meeting, they named him in the lawsuit.
If this goes to the court, both sides are gonna provide witnesses, I am sure. We aren’t at that stage yet. Considering the kind of parties Diddy throws, if the victim looked like a teenager, it is possible no one paid much attention.
My only qualm about this thing is the lawyer bringing the lawsuit is a super MAGA who defended Paxton from impeachment in Texas. Impeachment for sh*t they have him cold for doing. So the idea he was running an extortion scam is believable for me, about this lawyer in particular.
@ChillBill, JayZ was identified in the original lawsuit, he is Celebrity A.
She was dropped off at the party. After the rapes, she grabbed her clothes, ran out and called her father to pick her up.
If you keep reading the articles as they come out, all of the questions you have posed have already been answered.
Exactly. I am from Houston and Tony Buzbee is known for some shady business. He himself was sued this year by a former client that alleged he sexually assaulted her while representing her in her divorce. He also defended Texas AG Ken Paxton when he was impeached last year. 2) the streets talk. When I lived in Brooklyn between 2002-2003, I heard whispers of the ish Combs was into, it wasn’t as detailed as this but there were whispers. the only whispers about JayZ were that he was a ruthless businessman, a drug dealer but not a thug, and a man that sometimes picked up transgendered prostitutes. Nothing about a penchant for children etc. I do not blame this victim. She is following her council, but Tony will smear everyone if he can. I don’t trust him. I hope that JayZ wasn’t involved but to say Jay did it because he had dealings with Sean is crazy work because everyone in the hip-hop game from the mid-90s to the mid-aughts had dealings with Combs. All of the biggest names went to his White Party in the Hamptons every year. Are they all guilty? Did they all know? As for Epstein, there was way too much dirt following that man around. Going to his island made folks suspicious but having dealings with him did not. Same for Weinstein, people heard whispers but they did not know the full extent of what he did. Believe women yes, but don’t assume the men are guilty without evidence.
receipts are coming. and they will keep coming. he doth protest too much in this messy statement.
Guilt by association will clear Jay-Z and pretty much anyone else who partied with Diddy unless evidence is provided. If the alleged victim is unable to find someone to corroborate her story, she faces an extremely difficult challenge for one reason: her recollection of events. Her age (13), the implication that her drink was tampered with, and the fact that this was 24 years ago will be surgically examined by the defense and the slightest inconsistency in her story will be exploited and the case dismissed.
Do you suppose that she ever spoke to anyone about it, after it happened? There’s a corroborating witness, or ten.
Did she write it down at the time or any time since, a description of the event? That documentation could be evidence, Dear Diary.
> “surgically examined by the defense and the slightest inconsistency in her story will be exploited and the case dismissed.”
This is not a criminal case. In a civil case, the level of evidence needed to convince the judge that someone was at fault is not as high as in a criminal case.
The case that Cassie filed against Diddy is still providing corroborating proof of the crimes commited against others. eg. If Cassie has described in her writings that some particular people were at that particular location on that day . . . that could confirm the statements of other victims.
@etso
>In a civil case, the level of evidence needed to convince the judge that someone was at fault is not as high as in a criminal case.<
Conversely, the level of evidence needed to dismiss a case is quite low. They're going to throw the book at Sean Combs and rightly so. But when you consider that Weinstein and Epstein — names I only bring up because they've been mentioned elsewhere in this thread — didn't drag anyone down with them (even though their illicit behavior was known throughout the industry), it's troubling that this is being labeled 'the problem with hip hop'.
I don’t know if Jay-Z committed the crime that is being alleged here but what I do know is that my trust and faith in all media is shot to hell. i find it interesting that all of this scandal is being reported on breathlessly just as media consumption is down and media companies are losing money. There is also much to distract from including the incoming Trump administrations policies. The media is great at deflecting and distracting the public from the real issues that will impact their daily lives. How does Jay Z impact my daily life? Not at all.
Exactly this. The corporate media has been contributing to the dumbing down of America for decades. What should be the lead story everywhere is Tr*mp stating recently that he’s going to free the the Jan. 6 insurrectionists, and prosecute the members of the House committee that investigated the Jan. 6 coup attempt, and the efforts to overturn the 2020 election leading up to it.
Hip hop was due its #metoo moment and will be interesting to see which way the house of cards fall. I doubt Jay Z will be the last named in this particular saga.
So you want to indict an entire genre of music?
Hip Hop has been going through its #MeToo moment since the movement began. That is why Russell Simmons lives in Bali to this day. I think Russell was the biggest shock to most of us but then again as many pointed out, he started dating Kimora when she was what 17? I do not know the timeline for Beyonce and Jayz except she was supposedly 18 but he was I think 30. I remember 30 year olds hitting on me at 18 and I thought it was gross at the time. But I digress. RKelly altho R&B was on heavy rotation in the Hip Hip game as well. We will see who all gets named but I am sure everyone is lawyering up.
Yes, the statement is bonkers. I cannot imagine that his legal counsel approved him releasing it because it gives “doth protest too much.” Should have just had one sentence, “I will vigorously defend against these false allegations.”
I am 100% not surprised though, you knew there would be more people sued once they started filing lawsuits referring to “Celebrity A” and “Celebrity B.” Whoever the woman celebrity is must be shaking in her boots about being subpoenaed to testify because then her name will come out.
Is this the same lawsuit about a girl being raped at Diddy’s 2000 VMA after party? That lawsuit named Diddy and a “Celebrity Male” as rapists and a “Celebrity Female” as watching it all. So now they are naming Jay-Z? Interesting. Do note, JLo was dating Diddy at that time and attended the VMAs that year with him. Is she the still unnamed celebrity female? I looked it all up when the lawsuit about this 2000 VMA after party first came up, wondering about JLo. Did Ben get warned about or wind of this incident and/or confirmation that JLo had knowledge of Diddy’s horrific crimes and that’s why he ghosted her in the Spring? Definitely has me wondering.
@JEB I 100% think the same thing about Ben and Jen. I think he had to get out to save himself. I’m surprised this hasn’t come up more in Hollywood gossip circles.
To me, it gives “protest exactly right.” He’s calling out the lawyer and the victim, knowing that if there is truth to the suit, he can also be sued for defamation. He’s not dancing around (eg encounter was consensual, a la Garth Brooks or “I will be vindicated at trial” like Diddy or R. Kelly). I’m waiting to see what comes out (or doesn’t) because this is the strongest denial I have seen regarding these suits in a minute.
Where is his denial in that statement? Can someone point me to his assertion that he did not do this?
After reading it over and over, I see indignation and accusations of false allegations and a lot of “poor, poor pitiful (young) me” and whining about a lawyer he doesn’t like . . . but where does he simply say “I did not do this”?
A demand letter is how a civil lawsuit starts. There is no blackmail attempt.
Someone who sees it, can you please point me to his explicit denial in that statement? Thank you.
do publicists not work anymore? is no one proofreading these statements? between this and Barry’s statement, this weekend was a mess lol.
as far as the allegations, I’m gonna wait until more information is released before making any comments.
This statement is just absolutely wild & detached from reality… but on the other hand I think it speaks to how Jay Z is cocooned by wealth and is probably surrounded by yes men. Like I don’t see how lawyers would approve this message. But I’m sure he’d fire lawyers and get new ones if they pushed back too hard on his statement.
I haven’t paid a lot of attention to the commentary around Sean Combs. I admire Cassie deeply and think what she has done is incredibly brave. But the discourse is sensationalist and over simplifies the factors that enables misogynistic violence to take place. I do hope that survivors find justice & peace.
I also think the situation intersects with racism and specifically misogynior. I’m not the best person to speak on as a white woman. It’s just heartbreaking that black women like Cassie & Keke Palmer aren’t believed when they initially speak up. We don’t have enough collective conversations in Eurocentric spaces about our unconscious biases and why we choose to ignore the abuse once we do acknowledge the situation.
True. So sad that videos had to come out before they were believed and even then, some people were still finding excuses for the treatment they received.
Does Cassie consider herself Black? The last I knew, she was a Caribbean Latina. And yes, Black women are rarely believed. Therefore, we are taught to trust no one and to be spatially aware of our surroundings at all times. To only go out with friends who wouldn’t leave us behind and who’d watch our drinks because we knew we’d be blamed if something happened to us.
Many black people stopped f*cking with Diddy after Pac and Biggie. Many of us believe he was involved. My roomie who is from Brooklyn also told me some rumors that were going around about how Diddy became the head of A&R after being an assistant for 6 months and woo chyle. Then the Shine situation after the nightclub shooting. There’s a lot. I will say this, I can’t vouch for JayZ cause god only knows what folks are up to but Sean, Weinstein, and Epstein left a trail.
The statement reads like he himself wrote it quickly without consulting his PR people, so I hope he meant “I was a young man”, otherwise yikes for this grown man. I am happy he didn’t settle behind closed doors. After Cassie’s lawsuit got public, other victims started to come out. For Jay-Z too, I doubt if he did this, he did it once. They also know now which lawyer they need to call.
When Justin Bieber was falsely accused, he immediately pulled the receipts showing he was somewhere else with his then-girlfriend. If Jay-Z didn’t do it, he can prove where he was at the time of the crime easily. He has been famous for a long time, I am sure there are receipts out there showing where he was, who he was with. If he is found guilty, I hope there is also a criminal case against him (not sure about the statute of limitations here) and they lock up his ass. If Beyonce supports him after that, f*ck her too. Like the great Annalise Keating once said, “Choose your husband carefully, Ms. Pratt. You’ll only have yourself to blame if it ends badly.”
Receipts from 2000? Before people were texting all the time? Before social media? Before smart phones and cell phone cameras? I don’t think receipts are quite that easy. Did Jay Z even have an accountant in 2000??
If there is a party with famous people, paps would be there. There would be bank statements from that night. The payments to the security people. If it comes to that point, there would be many receipts to show where he was that night.
Jay Z was a multi-millionaire in 2000. He was famous with a large entourage of hanger ons, drivers, security etc. His whereabout can be found out.
😏 That’s just so cute to me–documentation existed in the pre-cellphone era!
Yeah it existed but you think evidence from 25 years ago is just kicking around? At a party that probably no one wanted to be photographed at? It’s cute to me that you think there’s a comparison between Justin Bieber’s situation from 2014, a different era entirely, to Jay Z’s from ages ago.
How old were you people in 2000? I was 20 and I barely remember the entire year, let alone a single night.
Even if someone presents photos and videos of Jay-Z with Diddy on the night in question that doesn’t prove he was involved in a crime. Lawyers are twenty steps ahead of all of us so the notion of bank statements and receipts being used as evidence is comical. What matters is the alleged victim’s account of what happened.
I have always loathed Jay Z. He was 44 for about 12 years so I’m glad he’s finally saying he is 55 – if that’s even his real age. Don’t get me started on his claim he is the greatest when Kenrick, Nas, Mos Def, Eminem walk among us, among others.
“I implore you to file a criminal complaint” is the new “I’m not a perfect man.” GTFOH with that bullshit. You know damn well the statute of limitations has passed on a criminal complaint. It’s understandable no action was taken at the time – the woman was A CHILD and is still processing her trauma as an adult (another reason the law needs to change for child molestation and rape).
Beyonce (assuming she is not the other woman involved in the crime – I won’t speculate who is) will be out shortly to protect her assets – as she should. She should have been gone the man cheats on her left and right and now he’s been accused of child rape.
Jay has always been vile, and got with Beyonce when she was a damn teenager herself and dude was in his 30s! And of course the obligatory they were friends before and only started dating when she turned 18 garbage. So before he was just grooming a 16 year old, got it.
He can fuck all the way off with that halitosis face and this young man stuff – dude you’re 55…AARP would like a fucking word.
Completely agree with all you wrote. Laughed out loud at halitosis face
Side Eye,
I cannot agree more with your entire comment. You said it perfectly.
100% on all counts
Also: Halitosis face is *chefs kiss* perfection for that mug of his lol
I actually didn’t see this coming, and I don’t like Jay Z’s public reaction. I also think it’s awful for his kids and Beyonce, but I don’t know who is lying.
For one, the level of proof in a civil trial (E Jean Carroll and Trump, for instance) is lower and as a victim, you’ve got a better chance of justice. His daughter is close to the age of the Jane Doe at the time of the alledged assault.
The other issue I have, is that since the whiplash with Diddy and Cassie, we’ve been hearing a lot about “freak offs” and what happened at Didfy’s parties, and Jay Z foesn’t touch on those parties at all in this statement. If you google him, there are loads of pictures spanning decades with Diddy and Jay Z at events and parties together–Can you be that close to an abuser who throws sex parties and have no clue?
I’ll reserve judgment because you don’t actually know people, but I remember reading a few weeks ago that this lawyer was being countersued by a celebrity for what was basically an extortion attempt. At the time I thought it was Jennifer Lopez, but this makes sense too. And you’re right Diddy did say he didn’t do anything and then settled next day, so I guess wait until the end of the week. That being said any celebrity that hung out with Diddy in the early 2000 since he’s gone to jail has had to talk to their lawyers by now and had a game plan if they thought that they had even a submission of a chance of going down for something shady. Celebrities are arrogant, but they want to protect their money and he’s never come across as the one that doesn’t have a good business sense. If he’s coming back this hard right away it’s probably because he has no intentions of settling, and because he knows accusations never go away. For the rest of his life this will be there whether right or not. I do hope that the actual victims get some sort of relief, and that people don’t treat this as I don’t like this celebrity so I hope that they get accused because that’s horrific to use what trauma these people have actually gone through and lived with for decades for basically parasocial fandom wars.
Katt Williams said it all
Yes he did.
The world of Hip Hop is completely foreign to me so I have no clue about any of this. But that statement certainly was not drawn up by his lawyer. I will have to Google it but isn’t Jay Z quite a bit older than his wife? Could be a clue.
I remember when things first started coming out about Sean Combs one piece on here said something to the tune of “it’s not like they’re best friends.” I commented that yes they were and everyone in NYC knows that.
I didn’t know why anyone is surprised by this. He, at minimum, knew what was going on. Jay also had a history a dating underage girls. Aaliyah (that’s what him and Dame’s real beef stems from), Foxy Brown, and Beyonce were all minors when he first started moving in on them. Keep in mind, no one knew Jay-Z until he was 26. He was never really that young in the industry.
Thank you @steph. Came here to say exactly this about Jay-Z dating Aaliyah, Foxy Brown, and Beyonce when they were all underage. For folks surprised that Jay-Z would be mentioned in such a complaint, they haven’t been paying attention. No doubt this will open the door for other victims to come forward with allegations against Jay Z.
Where’s the “I believe the victim” part of this write up? Or do Jay-Z and Beyoncé get a pass for “reasons”?
Exactly. Glad you said it.
Beyonce has not been accused of anything. Why is this her fault? They weren’t even dating in 2000.
They weren’t publicly publicly dating in 2000. They didn’t even acknowledge they’re relationship until after they were married.
It’s not Beyoncé’s fault but I doubt so many women would be giving Jay Z the benefit of the doubt if he weren’t her husband and she so well loved.
Right!?
Some people will look for any excuse to sh*t on Beyonce. Let’s keep the focus on Jay-z, the person being accused here. Not his wife, who has not been accused of anything.
While I believe the victim always until proven otherwise, I also believe in the event Jay Z is actually “innocent” in this, meaning he didn’t have sex with a minor, he is still without a doubt guilty of “he either knew or should have known” realm of criminal culpability. Even if he himself wasn’t participating in these criminal acts, he absolutely was aware of them, which is just as bad.
I think that that’s probably the case for a good portion of people that were around a lot of these parties whether Diddy or Harvey Weinstein or whatever. Whether it was the culture of ” no snitching” or realizing that you don’t have enough evidence to make an accusation that’ll be taken seriously who knows. But a lot of people definitely know or knew what was going on behind the scene and just didn’t say anything. When Cassie’s lawsuit came out and in it it was the information about Diddy blowing up Kid Cudi’s car and everyone just treated it like it was common knowledge, I couldn’t believe that. This is some super villain type stuff that clearly the entire industry was aware of and they all just said nothing. If they’ll just memory hole stuff like that what else would they willing just keep quiet about.
This right here. Diddy is definitely a supervillain and many people know this, particularly in the Black community in NYC. I believe some people didn’t have the evidence or were too scared to say anything because of the power he had. Or were afraid of what he would do to them. Remember when Jamie Foxx was in that coma and he said Diddy did it? Supposedly Jamie was filming to get evidence and got caught. The other lawsuit against Diddy, the woman stated she made a comment that “he killed Biggie” and he gang R her for three days with two other people. Diddy is a sick human being and it takes a special type to be that diabolical. I am not a huge JayZ fan but I am hoping for the sake of his wife and children he didn’t do this.
It’s not surprising and was expected, no? There will be a lot more before they’re done. Anyone else feel they’ve “sacrificed” the entertainment side of the child abusers to take the heat off of Trump, Epstein and the powerful business side of nonce abuse?
People are downright gleeful at this. Wish the same energy was used for all of the abusers regardless of status, money, race.
No one has mentioned what the hell a 13 year old child was doing at this after party? Where the hell were her parents? Who was cruising the awards show for children? Did a 13 year old sneak out of the house with an invitation to the show? A child call a limo to take her home? 13 years olds should be a birthday parties with balloons and pony rides. The guests walk in and are there children everywhere? Not related to the hosts? Walk out. Call the freaking cops. If all these rumors are true some parents have a lot to answer for too. These children were not protected but sold.
Sorry for the typos. I’m just so angry no one protected this child.
That was my first reaction too. This child was failed by so many people.
There are some parents who would willingly turn a blind eye to abuse for the proximity to stardom, eg see the parents who allowed their boys to have “sleepovers” with Michael Jackson.
It’s possible she was trafficked.
I think a little bit more context here is important, this lawsuit is NOT new. From my understanding the victim filed this lawsuit a year ago, this is simply an amendment to that lawsuit where she finally decided to name the unknown celebrity that allegedly raped her with Diddy.
In her original lawsuit there were TWO unnamed celebrities she alleged were present. One who raped her and the other a female celebrity who she said witnessed it. I imagine the name of the female celebrity will be coming out soon as well.
*Correction- I thought the original lawsuit was filed last October but it was filed this October.*
This is the attorney representing SEVERAL of Diddys victims so I doubt Jayz will be the only one mentioned.
Yeah I saw the lawyer’s response as well that they reached out to his lawyers in October wanting to meet for ” mediation”. Not a lawyer so I’m not sure if that is legalese for discuss a settlement, but he also says that they didn’t ask for any money. And yes I strongly suspect that a lot of these celebrity a celebrity b people will be named in the next couple weeks if it follows the same pattern. Because it sounds like he reached out in October, said if we don’t get a settlement will name you publicly, Jay Z countersued in November, and then this came out yesterday. So whoever celebrity B is the female witness is probably having the same thing happen in the background with their lawyers. It’ll be interesting to see if they make a settlement and don’t get named.
JLo was dating Diddy at that time and went to the 2000 VMAS w/him. So…
*dingdingding*
Could be why she broke up with him when we all thought it was because of the shooting at the nightclub.
A “physic” in this case is a treatment for an illness. It shares a root source with the word “physician”.
I believe the victim.
Yes, I believe the victim, too.
as Gisele Pelicot so eloquently said, “it’s not for us to have shame, it’s for them.”.
Exactly. I believe the victims first. Always
What a freaking hero she is. And what a tragedy that Gisele had to be a hero.
She is so incredibly brave, all praise to Gisele! Believe victims.
I just read about her yesterday! What a hero. What she survived is just…
My first observation is someone didn’t consult their lawyers or publicist before posting that statement. I’m guessing he’ll probably delete it once his emotions calm down. But he should have let his lawyers do the talking.
I forgot how close Diddy and Jay Z were so I guess none of us should be surprised. Yet I still am. But ever since he married Beyonce and had kids, I think Jay Z has rebranded himself as a dedicated family man. We know he’s cheated on Beyonce through their music so he’s not that dedicated. We also know Beyonce was very young when they got together. I won’t speculate too much about the beginnings of their relationship (she has always said they were 18 when they first met) but I never believe it was the great love story these two have portrayed it to be. I hope Beyonce has her family around her and support from them because she is going to need it for her and her kids.
I have never seen anyone believing in their love story. Back then, there were a lot of articles about how Beyonce’s father didn’t want her to marry him because he didn’t think Jay-Z was a good man. Beyhive tolerated him even before his cheating ways got public. Considering she was really young when she met him and he was a grown-ass man, people always side-eyed him. It seemed like they got better after getting therapy due to cheating, but who knows what is happening behind closed doors?
Considering we got video of Solange attacking Jay Z in that infamous elevator video at the Met Gala (can’t believe it was 10 years ago, it happened in 2014!), I don’t think the family loves Jay Z behind closed doors. They put on a united front after the video went public because Jay Z and Beyonce are image obsessed (which might explain Jay Z’s tirade of a statement without consulting his lawyers first). But I firmly believe Solange was standing up for her sister and telling him he was a POS. Doesn’t mean he SAed a minor obviously, but his image was never squeaky clean and we all know it.
@VilleRose, and Beyonce just stood there, didn’t try once to protect him. So, she knew Solange was right.
J is a lot older than Beyonce. When anyone says nothing happened till 18 it’s a side eye from me because there’s at least grooming. It’s a defensive tone. He’s saying he’s 55, she’s 43.
I believe the victim.
I believe this is a shakedown. The suit was filed against Diddy first and amended to include Jay-Z. Only after he refused to pay was he listed as a defendant. Also, the unknown celebrity woman will be someone with vast pockets because the ambulance-chasing lawyer wants big fish. Going to trial, as Jay suggested, is a good idea so he can clear his name. Because Jay was friends with Diddy, the lawyer thought he could use him for a big payday.
I 100% agree with you!!
I said it above, but my only qualm about this is the lawyer bringing the case is a super MAGA who defended Ken Paxton (Texas AG) from impeachment. Paxton is trash and his lawyer is trash, and I can easily see him attempting black mail with no actual case
The case was amended to name Jayz. He was identified in the original lawsuit, as Celebrity A.
After he harassed and tried to intimidate her lawyers and the plaintiff (and their families and their coworkers, etc) , she amended the case to specifically name him – to show that she will not be bullied.
A demand letter is how a civil lawsuit begins. There is no shakedown, no blackmail, no extortion. As he insists, she is taking him to court. The courts will now decide the outcome.
yep. Tony ran for Mayor of Houston in I believe 2020. He has a trail of shady business behind him and is also being sued by one of his clients for SAing her when he represented her in her divorce. this year.
I’m 55, and I refer to myself as a “young man”…ageist much, Kaiser? Teehee…
Definitely Brooklyn slang. LOL
They all knew what was going on at Diddy’s, therefore they are all complicit. Jay-Z may not have been actively involved in any assaults on women/girls but everyone in Diddy’s inner circle was fully aware of his perversions, and by continuing to maintain friendships with him and others involved they are tainted and guilty by association.
@Jaded 🎯🎯🎯
I don’t know for sure, but I imagine the victim doesn’t even have the legal option to file a criminal suit at this point.
That’s why he thinks he’s so clever to suggest that a “REAL” rape victim would file criminal charges.
Fortunately, she still had this option.
Wasn’t there a law passed in either California or New York that limited when a SA minor can file a suit or something? I am trying to remember because if I am not mistaken that is why Cassie filed hers when she did.
This is not surprising. Everyone knows how tight Jay and Diddy were going way back. I believe the accuser, but even if Jay did not take part in the freak-offs and other physical assaults, I think he is guilty for not intervening in some way, not reporting any of it, or at the VERY least, not distancing himself from Diddy once he understood what that man was doing. The Dre squad (Dr. Dre, Eminem, 50 Cent) have been vocally opposed to Diddy and his violence for a long time, and I wonder if they will comment on Jay. (Or if one or more of them already have? In coded ways and I just missed it?)
didn’t dre beat up a woman once?
Dre beat up the singer Miche’le for yrs. He also beat up or sexually assaulted a writer for Vibe magazine. I regretfully can’t remember her name. He’s not a good person at all.
The fact that Dre is still walking around is a testament to how Black victims are ignored. That man should have been in jail years ago
50 Cent has his own accusations, not at the level of Diddy of course. It is doubtful any of these men’s hands are clean, considering the money and the power they got in the industry.
Sorry, but this is bullish*t: “We don’t play these types of games. We have very strict codes and honor. We protect children.” Drug dealers sell to kids, they sell to grandmothers, they sell to whoever they can get to buy. There is no code. There is no ‘honor among thieves’, never has been.
Agreed.
There is no statute of limitations in NY for 1st degree rape. Why not file a criminal case?
The state has to file criminal charges, a plaintiff’s lawyer can’t do that. Unless the DA files criminal charges, the only remedy is in civil court.
The victim can definitely report the crime to the police. Then, the DA decides whether to bring charges or not. However, there is a much higher threshold in a criminal court, that is why most victims go through civil court and why their lawyers advise them to.
People can change but let’s not forget that Jay-Z was a drug dealer and rumored to be a pimp. He’s not a saint. It’s not outside the realm of possibility that he could maybe sexually assaulted a woman; especially considering he was at one point very close to a number of known deviants and degenerates.