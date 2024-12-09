“Timothee Chalamet is apparently a huge college football fan” links

Who knew Timothee Chalamet is such a college football fanatic? [Socialite Life]
Review of The Order, starring Jude Law & Nicholas Hoult. [LaineyGossip]
Paul Mescal did a Gladiator-musical skit for SNL. [Pajiba]
Jennifer Lopez looked amazing at the IndieWire Awards. [Go Fug Yourself]
Taylor Swift didn’t make any big announcements at her last concert. [Just Jared]
Zoe Saldana’s sweater is weird/cute. [RCFA]
Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen are doing NYE again. [Seriously OMG]
Southern Charm star was on Project Runway & ANTM. [Starcasm]
Happy birthday, John Malkovich! [Hollywood Life]
Complaints about some modern home design trends. [Buzzfeed]
TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET ELITE BALL KNOWLEDGE 😤 😂 @RealChalamet pic.twitter.com/Vci23UK8nx
— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 7, 2024
You would think that Timee found Noah’s Ark the way people were fawning over him this weekend. He did do a fantastic job with his analysis and I loved how he was the only one who picked Ohio to win over Miami and not one of the “experts” got it right.
Jen does look fantastic.
Taylor’s fans are spoiled huh? Let that woman rest. She’s been on tour for like 5 years.
As I was watching this today, I was thinking, “Holy crap, he’s been right on all of them and his analysis is solid.” Maybe it was scripted but damn. You’re right, he was the only one who picked Ohio and they destroyed Miami.
off topic but they captured the killer of Brian Thompson CEO of UHC his name is Luigi Mangione and seems he was disgruntled against insurance companies.
He was captured in a McDonalds in Altoona, PA tipped off by a McDonald’s worker. United Healthcare better reward that worker a helluva lot more than the reward of NYC and FBI of 60K.
I’m bummed – I hoped he’d gotten out of the country. Now the full force of the law is going to be thrown at him, while rancid f&ckers like Dump and his cronies will merrily continuing criming to their heart’s content.
I grew up listening to Dylan with my parents, saw him give an epic rock performance once in the 90s, and crushed hard on Jacob in the Wallflowers days. I just.don’t.see.it. I don’t know who I’d pick of current stars, honestly. Maybe Jeremy Allen White. Yeah yeah I know he’s gonna do the Boss and can’t do both.