Prince William got his big photo-op at the UN, with Secretary-General Guterres

Well, he did it. Prince William managed to make it to the United Nations yesterday. He was not invited to speak, nor was he invited to host a side-panel, nor was he invited to host an Earthshot event at the UN. He got the same thing most minor, unimportant figures get – a quickie photo-op with some flags and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. Guterres truly had bigger fish to fry – Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy came to New York yesterday as well, plus President Biden is flying into New York and tons of other world leaders are already in town for the opening of the General Assembly. But here we are:
Prince William has met with UN chief Antonio Guterres to discuss ‘efforts required to accelerate the fight against climate change and protect the environment’. The Prince of Wales and the UN Secretary-General appeared in high spirits as they toured the 93-member world body where world leaders have gathered for their annual summit.
After their meeting, a UN spokesperson said the pair also ‘discussed efforts to enhance implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals, as well as financing for development’.
Leaders are also meeting at the United Nations on Monday and Tuesday on the Sustainable Development Goals, a 2015 ‘to-do’ list that includes wiping out hunger and extreme poverty, battling climate change and achieving gender equality.
[From The Daily Mail]
You’re supposed to be left with the impression that William is an important figure in global environmentalism and sustainability. The truth is, Guterres gave a dumb clout-chaser a photo-op and then Guterres moved on to the million other issues on his plate. I can’t even imagine taking up such an important person’s time given how many other pressing concerns are on the UN agenda. William is so deeply unserious. But hey, he really showed his brother, right? William has been seething with jealousy about Harry’s invitation to speak at the UN on Mandela Day last year, and Bill has been laser-focused on attaching himself to the UN in any way. It’s so pathetic.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
-
-
The Prince of Wales during his visit to the Billion Oyster Project at the Liberty Landing Marina during a two-day visit to New York in the United States. Billion Oyster Project is a nonprofit organization on a mission to restore oyster reefs to New York Harbor through public education initiatives.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: New York, United States
When: 18 Sep 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales with volunteers by the Hudson River during his visit to the Billion Oyster Project as part of his two-day visit to New York in the United States. Billion Oyster Project is a nonprofit organization on a mission to restore oyster reefs to New York Harbor through public education initiatives.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: New York, United States
When: 18 Sep 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales (left) with the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, at the UN General Assembly in New York during his two-day visit to the US city.
Where: New York, United States
When: 18 Sep 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales (left) with the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, at the UN General Assembly in New York during his two-day visit to the US city.
Featuring: UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres and William, Prince of Wales
Where: New York, United States
When: 18 Sep 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales (left) with the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, at the UN General Assembly in New York during his two-day visit to the US city.
Featuring: UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres and William, Prince of Wales
Where: New York, United States
When: 18 Sep 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales arrives for an audience with the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, at the UN General Assembly in New York during his two-day visit to the US city.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: New York, United States
When: 18 Sep 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
This William man has no shame. The Sec. General of the UN met him in the evening after all activity for the day was done. How pathetic.
This reminds me of the movie premier when he was showing everyone his plane shoes! He is a joke! I bet they all went back and made fun of him.
There is a lot of HUGE issues going on at the UN. POTUS will be giving an address. Zelensky will be in attendance….there are serious issues on the table. Now, in walks William with his little Earthshot Prize, are you kidding me. At some point the real leaders of the world will not e be willing to take a picture with William because they will see him for what he is…a wanna be. When the POTUS speaks today William will not be there…he doesn’t have a seat at the table.
Your comment reminds me of the time ivanka inserted herself into a conversation with some world leaders and they all gave her a looked that said, ‘shouldnt children be in bed by now?’
The Sec Gen isn’t even looking at or interacting with William in any of the pictures. It’s clear he doesn’t see him differently than any of a hundred other randos trying for a photo op.
Second-hand embarrassment for him AND for his ‘subjects’. The future ‘king’ of england had to settle for a selfie. When when willy learn he will never match his younger brother in achievements?
Considering that photo ops are all Peg does then let’s give him a cookie for getting a picture. Useless waste of skin is Peg. Look at me !!
This could have been so much simpler. He could have essentially done some stupid zoom and plastered the UN background, same thing in this case.
My3cents. You are right about that but you know UN groupies must stalk in person.
Someone said it looks like a fan picture at comic con and I can’t unsee it lol
😂😂😂
OMG that’s exactly what it looks like! 😭
All I can hear is that Sesame Street song:
“One of these things is not like the other.
One of these things just doesn’t belong…”
Did William tell him he’s going to end homelessness
Right after he makes peace in the Middle East.
Will and Kate seem to really think that all H&M do is show up, shake hands and smile. And that is what gets them admired and loved. They are trying to show they can do it too.
Let’s not forget ending racism in sports.
Lol. Lol. Lol.
Did he really make sure he was standing above the Secretary General? Surely he’s not actually 2 feet taller than Guterres?!
W is tall. Even taller than H. Still, all the height in the world would not change the fact that’s the guy is pathetic.
The SG is actually pretty short, I don’t think in this case this is William doing anything in particular to appear taller
There’s a third photo from this session, and in that photo William is turned super funny as they shake hands and he looks like the most awkward person on the planet. I heard a rumor that there was a Tusk Trust private party in NYC last night–any truth to that?
There’s a photo of Guterres trying to move Will along because he’s a busy man but Will is not budging. He’s imagining or pretending there’s an adoring crowd in front of him.
They had a fundraiser party in the Hamptons the night of Sept. 15 — other than that I haven’t heard of anything else.
Okay, so what now? Any bets that this is the last time he’ll bother with the UN until he’s king? Will he move on to NATO now?
He’s absolutely going to try for a NATO photo op
@Steph @S808 He definitely will given that NATO Joint Force Commander General Guglielmo Miglietta came to the Invictus Games along with a NATO delegation of 1100 people.
@bluenose that’s why S808 mentioned it. William working his way down his Harry and Important Leaders checklist
“I can’t even imagine taking up such an important person’s time given how many other pressing concerns are on the UN agenda.”
Kaiser please. That’s the issue here Prince Peg thinks he IS an important person so of course he’s going take the time of someone who is ACTUALLY doing important work. You know this better than most. Massive ego, no heart. That’s Peg.
As far as Willy is concerned, hi IS the issue. Nothing else comes close.
I love how that article tries to imply William will be in these two days of important meetings as a leader, when he’s not invited to the big kids table at all. He’s so unserious.
Lol, I loved that part, too.
YES I loved that too! The DM is doing its best to help William out but its just not working out for him, lol. He got a photo op and a “move along” moment with the UN SG, there are more important people in the city right now.
I really think that HE believes it’s working out great because he got his big boy photo and we’ll be hearing about his “meeting” with the UN Secretary General for years. He’s so incredibly stupid. I feel like even Charles has more self-awareness.
I’m surprised he is not meeting with Zelensky actually. I do think it’s fair to point out that all of the RF are really limited in what policy matters they can engage on, particularly something as consequential as Ukraine. That said, the UK has to their great credit been a true supporter from day 1. Of all the things Boris and yes even Liz Truss messed up, Ukraine is one they both got right. Anyway, I’m really surprised that the Foreign Office is not using Prince William to highlight the UK lead role in rallying support for Ukraine. They have used members of the RF in a “partisan” manner on Ukraine numerous times, so this wouldn’t be one of those “too controversial/political issues” situations.
There’s a funny running joke with the previous and current UK Prime Ministers’ that whenever one has/d a new scandal or bad political news, they’d fly to Ukraine or announce a phone call with Zelensky lol. Not sure why the RF doesn’t get in on the gag haha
The Windsors can’t be seen supporting the Ukraine with how much money get get from Russia (see Prince Michael) and the same with the UAE (See King Charles). And we don’t know yet their money/bribery connections other than royal families going to do commercials over in Asia (Anne’s children?)
Really big “Ivanka Trump accompanies Daddy to work” energy here
Nailed it! 🤣🤣🤣
Exactly what I said in the previous story about the great global statesman…. couldn’t agree more! It’s so pathetic that it almost (almost!) makes me feel sorry for him.
My favorite comment today! Yes! lol Kittenmom. Remember the unwantedIvanka hashtag? We need one for William.
I don’t believe they discussed a thing. Plus the UN Secretary General looked like he had one foot out the door during that entire photo op.
Haha that was my favorite part! He wouldn’t even look at William. You know he owed someone a favor and was trying to hurry up and get through it!
It’s as pathetic as the Joe Biden drive-by photo in Boston.
This MANCHILD is beyond juvenile,the whole point was to look like he meets with important folks while his brother is playing sports games.
Pegs looks awkward AF here – its clear its just a photo op and there was no meeting (even thou it hints at one). He knows he’s being pandered to – its the Biden photo op all over again.
Peggy thinks he more important than he actually is.
“Discussed” is doing a lot of heavy lifting here. Kind of like him “meeting” with Biden in Boston.
I love that sentence at the end that makes it seem as though Will was involved with the other big people talks. He took a field trip to New York where he toured the UN and an oyster farm (?). But he’s rich and has a title so he wielded his status to waste an important person’s time.
Too true. If this had happened last month then he could have included it in his “What I did on my summer vacation” essay. “And then I went to see some pretty shells in the water. And then I wore my best Big Boy suit to the building with all the flags and shook hands with the head of all the flag places!”
HAHA!
It really feels like he’s checking off pictures for a photo album or a scrapbook.
Or a self-aggrandizing documentary.
I live in NYC and no one is paying attention to this clown. I did a quick scan online of the NY Times, NY Daily News, and even the Murdoch-owned NY Post, and nada. What a joke he is.
The only place I saw a mention was TMZ and yahoo news. CBS news last mention of him online was when he declared that he was going to end homelessness.
There’s an article in the NYTimes about his oyster farm visit . Talk about thinly veiled snark. And it’s in the Style section, not News. Best part was the byline: “Callie Holterman climbed to the top of a pile of oyster shells while reporting this article.” Ouch.
Ha! I live in NYC too and seems like we’re doing the same thing. Checked the news early this AM and the lack of buzz is deafening. No one cares about him. What a waste of space.
@Darna – I can believe this. These photo-ops are for the British media to continue the perception of William being far more important than he really is.
I’ve said before and I’ll say it again. William would have far more credibility if he said something (anything) about the amount of sewage being dumped in our rivers. If he had used one of his numerous “sources” to speak out against fracking, or drilling in the North Sea. To do any of these things would have made international headlines. Although it might not necessarily lead to a seat at the table, he would gain respect for being a man steadfastly committed to his cause.
@darna Fox was the only non tabloid I saw covering it, which yikes. And that was the Oyster project, no mention of meeting with Guterres.
Nothing at all on the major NYC radio station 1010WINS this morning and they cover everything.
@Darna, same, and it’s so funny watching the British media acting like this is a huge story because there is ZERO coverage of William here. I feel like if I asked everyone I know, not a single person would be aware that he’s in town.
When I was in high school, we got to visit the UN a couple times for guided tours. As far as I can tell, other than the photo op with Gutteres, William got exactly the same treatment as a bunch of 16-year-olds on a field trip. But yeah, sure, GLOBAL STATESMAN. 😒😒😒
I just watched the video of the photo op. The whole thing, including the signing of the visitors book, lasted mere seconds before Guterres tried to walk him out. I’m sure Guterres is shaking his head at Will’s vanity.
How does he discuss anything with his mouth clenched in that frozen smile? I doubt any conversation took place. It doesn’t matter if it’s a forced photo op at night, the rota will use this image forever to pump up a false narrative that Burger King is an influential player on the world stage.
All I can think is that these photos could easily been produced in London – just shop a photo of Guterres together with William against a UN background. It would give the same effect and do more for the environment.
I just wrote something similar above, its like all the zoom calls people did with plastered backgrounds, he could have just done that.
Lol, great minds think alike.
LOL! I mean, sure this staged photo op looks less like the drive by photo op with Biden on the side of the road but it’s so patently clear it’s basically a step and repeat. Like, clearly no meeting was had here! Hilarious he looks so smug about about what looks like a fan meet and greet.
The article makes it sound like the Secretary General was his own personal tour guide. He’s like a kid in a school trip. Saw no coverage of this visit in the local news.
He received the same treatment from Guterres that he received from Biden, quick hand shake on the side of the road.
“ The Prince of Wales and the UN Secretary-General appeared in high spirits as they toured the 93-member world body where world leaders have gathered for their annual summit.”
What does this mean? Tourer the world body? Did they walk around the meeting room?
I’m embarrassed for William. He should be embarrassed. If he actually tried to use his immense privilege for good, and had a little less ego, he might be 1/10th the man Harry is.
I wondered about that myself. Can’t see the Secretary-general giving tours of the building to a hanger on like William.
Actually, the irony here is that if he used his platform to produce real positive impacts instead of performative BS he WOULD have a seat at the table and be in the room where it happens. If he actually did SOMETHING real he would get the invitations he so desperately wants.
But he doesn’t.
So he’s on the fringe where he belongs.
The invisible contract is at work again, William got a photo op with Guterres but not an invite to the UN Climate Ambition Summit that opens tomorrow, but nobody in the newspapers is pointing out that William hasn’t been included in any of the important meetings occurring this week
In every capture, W displays dominance, hand on top, facing down. It might play in the palace in his head, but here? I guarantee it left people irked and amused, wondering if he really thought he was more important in this arena
That’s a great observation, @Carrot!
And contrast this handshake with the photo of Harry shaking hands with the German President: They are both gazing warmly and intently at each other and the President has his other hand affectionately on Harry’s arm.
No doubt PW requested this “meeting”, and was obliged by Guterres for reasons of politeness / diplomacy. But let’s face it, he got the bare minimum here. It’s a photo op, nothing more – no one was rolling out the red carpet for him, he wasn’t being feted as a much-respected visiting statesman, because he isn’t one. He’s the idiot son of an unpopular king, nothing more.
If they had a meeting the picture would have been of the two of them sitting down in an office background, not this. He should be embarrass, he’s fooling no one but himself.
I clicked on that article and it’s interesting that they tacked on the end a whole separate story about Harry and Meghan at Invictus. William can’t even get clicks by himself–have to include Harry.
That is just sad. If he felt anything at all, he should be highly embarrassed.
The more William tries to make himself important, the more he fails.
Important people don’t’ need to pretend they’re important or tell other people they’re important etc. Other people already know that.
😉 Agreed. That’s why people we are unimpressed by usually resort to the Coué Method or Coueism, which consists in repeating to themselves whatever they wish they were, until they are fully self-persuaded they’ve becoming something other than they really are.
Bullyam keeps telling himself, “I am a global statesman” and pronounces that self-fulfilling prophecy until he magically becomes a global statesman – in his head.
Thank you for the mental image of William telling himself “I am a global statesman!” in the mirror. Reminds me of that old SNL sketch with Al Franken 😂
I wonder how many other world leaders waded around in the Hudson River? Lol. What a statesman.
Last time I saw someone smile in self-satisfaction like that, it was a 5 year-old who had just had a snap with Santa at the supermarket.
I mean, it’s nice that Willy has the United Nations flag in his back when he can’t get two Commonwealth countries united behind him. Sigh, cough, sigh.
^^ 🤣🤣😂😝🤪 Exactly! 💯 🎯
Meanwhile, the Mail are doing their best to big up this loser. Pics of him at the oyster farm under the heading “William the Hunk is back”, with talk of how “his status as a reborn sex symbol is complete” (!??!).
You have to wonder if they have eyes. Still, it gave me a good laugh.
That’s interesting, especially with Khate not accompanying Will to the US or to Singapore. I do think they’re preparing for the whole single dad prince thing.
Yeahhhhh…..interesting…..why do we need William the Hunk back? Why does he need to be a sex symbol*? Is it because he’s about to be a single and ready to mingle?
*I typed that without laughing. Barely.
“Hunk?” I can’t
No one has used the term “hunk” since 1982. Unless they were being sarcastic
I have serious loathing of W’s chest hair. Please, keep that disgusting stuff under wraps
Well, oysters are supposed increase sex drive. So, are they saying the Hunk is back because he’s standing on a pile of oyster shells? And if he’s back, then where has he been? In any case, there’s nothing less Hunk-like than William in those waders.
Kudos to William he got what he wanted which was a photo op with the UN SG but the time he got it tells you that he’s not seen as very as important in the grand scheme of things. He got what is described as a courtesy call which is basically a very short meeting to introduce yourself and have a brief chit chat.
William is desperate to be seen as a ” serious “statesman, thus the photo ops doing serious biggly important things and meeting important people. . What he doesn’t need is someone to spoil the image he is crafting. A wife who constantly makes faces and laughs hysterically at a joke no one else hears and turns a serious event into her own personal fashion show just does not fit in with his new persona.
He’s like that recurring Jim Carrey character on In Living Color who desperately did stupid things to get into the camera shot behind the reporters on the street. Only more stupid. When does he leave already?
The Other Brother should take a page out of his wife’s book and bite Harry’s style. William looks so stuffy and awkward in that suit. He should call Dior.
Model UN high school students get more access.
I had to study this picture for a few minutes before I could see what my brain was trying to transmit! This picture looks like a ventriloquist and his dummy! Guterres, is gritting his teeth and saying to the dummy ” shut up, don’t speak, just shake my hand and smile, right picture done now leave, I’m to busy for this sht
William is trying to replicate the Sussex’s tour of NY from 2 years ago.
The Sussexes did a tour of NY and had various meetings with UN officials including the US Ambassador the UN, Deputy General Secretary of the UN and various other committees regarding COVID vaccines and other aid for poor countries. They also visited the 9/11 memorial and a school in Harlem, met with the Mayor of NYC and the Governor of NY, delivered a speech to thousands in Central Park for the Global Citizen COVID vaccine initiative, had lunch at the famous Sylvia’s restaurant in Harlem and donated a check to support her employees during the pandemic.
So while William is in NY begging for American money and making himself a clown for the UK media to embiggen him, the Sussexes were working and making an impact during their visit to NY 2 years ago (September 2021) and no media needed to embiggen them.
William will never come close to his brother’s level it’s entertaining to see him try to measure up. Harry is the top tier royal, Harry is outstanding. ✅
The petty me is hoping Americans remember how he treated Meghan, everytime they see him. He should never feel comfortable setting foot on U.S. soil.
The secretary general wouldn’t even look at him, but we’re supposed to believe they had a substantive meeting? Ok.
Mission Accomplished!
Ha, I just read an article on the 1440 that is headlined
“World Leaders Gather in New York”
,,”Leaders from traditional US allies France and the United Kingdom will be absent”.
Exactly, Peg – not a world leader, not recognized…..
Is sunak not there? Why not?
Sunak was informed that he would not be invited to speak so did not go out of embarrassment.
He’s too busy getting pit bullies banned.
People see them now as useless window dressing, living outside the 21st century. He shows up for a photo up but couldnt be bothered to tweet a word of encouragement to injured vets. Again, do these people have no situational awareness? Do they not see how empty vessel, hypocritical they look?
That pic of Will in the giant marigolds, welly boots, and fisherman’s wader/trousers is absolutely hilarious. It should go down as the big takeaway from this entire visit/catastrophe. Much ado, signifying nothing from Bill the Statesman. All mouth and trousers as they say.
The UN has 193 members, not 93…
For some reason conjures Bigmouth Billy Bass
I hardly heard about it here in any of the US media. They know there’s really not much there. As it’s just a photo op with no real substance.
As I’ve said before, there is no “there” to this heir.
What a self-important, empty-headed dud.
(@)pagantrelawney posted on twitter that it turns out that the much vaunted “meeting at the UN” that pegs’ people had been touting was nothing more than a meeting at the home of the British Consul General.
“Imagine borrowing the british consul general’s home to hold a meeting, then getting your staff to brief that you held your meeting at the UN because the consul general lives at 50 UN Plaza.”
O. M. F. G.
PS:
Theres a photo.
When I tell you, I’m cringing over here with second-hand embarrassment,,,,,,,,,,,,
One local news station that I was watching cover his visit 3 minutes before the end of the news program. Not at the beginning of the program but the tail end of it. Someone must have made a call and they had to squeeze him in.
Oh, isn’t that special? Pegs got his Big Boy photo and the Britshit media will make up stories for years about his “statesmanship”. Oh, Harry’s gonna be soooo jealous. 😏😄
Tbh he got the same photo with the SG that many others got…it is the standard photo that he takes with foreign visitors. However, with William’s propping and pimping by KP and BM you’d think he has gotten some special audience with the SG which he did not. On Twitter you can see a multitude of posts with different people in front of the same flags.