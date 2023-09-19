Princess Kate traveled by helicopter while her husband did environmentalist cosplay

Chris Jackson is Prince William and Kate’s preferred event photographer. Jackson is married to one of Kate’s staffers and he dutifully airbrushes most of Kate’s photos to the point where she looks Yassified at all times. Jackson was hired by the Invictus Games to be one of their accredited photographers, taking behind-the-scenes pics and action photos of the competitors. There was a theory going around Sussex Twitter that Jackson was taking lovely photos of Harry and Meghan and then he buried the pics and refused to give them to Getty. All of which to say, I think Chris Jackson was exhausted from traveling to Dusseldorf for Invictus, and that’s why he seemingly wasn’t in Somerset on Monday to Photoshop the Princess of Wales’s photos. When other photographers shoot her, you can really tell that they’re not married to someone on Kate’s staff. To be fair, the lighting was doing Kate no favors. To be fair, that janky wig is doing her no favors either. She must have stapled that bitch on to keep it from flying away.
I’m including more photos from Kate’s day trip to the Royal Naval Air Station Yeovilton on Monday. The new pics are somehow even worse, she looks like she hasn’t slept in days and she’s been living on cigarettes and herbal supplements. Meanwhile, the Daily Express actually reported that Kate arrived at the station via royal helicopter. You mean to tell me that William flew all the way to New York to do environmentalist cosplay, all while Kate took a gas-guzzling helicopter for an event which could have been reached by train or car?
As for those “fart-face” photos, there’s video too. Kate was surprised by the speed and size of the inflatable vest, thus she made some cartoonishly awkward faces.
The Princess of Wales will visit Royal Naval Air Station (RNAS) Yeovilton, one of the Royal Navy's two principal air stations, and one of the busiest military airfields in the UK. The base is home to a number of front-line squadrons and training units, including the Wildcat Maritime Force. The visit follows the recent announcement that His Majesty The King has appointed The Princess, Commodore-in-Chief, Fleet Air Arm (FAA).
This woman Is so dumb and vapid
I’m convinced she’s on something.
Same! She looks high and she looks terrible. I think the road is ending and she’s trying her damndest to make herself seem important to the monarchy. She’s not.
I can’t believe how haggard this vapid, lazy twit looks with all of the luxurious products and services she has on speed dial. She looks like her mother circa 2011.
@ER: I am too. I commented on another thread that she may have some sort of anxiety disorder and is getting medicated for it. Maybe overusing sleeping pills then needing a wake-up pill the next day. That would certainly explain her haggard appearance.
@Jaded Kate doesn’t actually have to be diagnosed with anything or actually have any kind of disorder to be on any kind of pills. She could be medicated because she wants to be. With her money and connections, you can get anything and abuse it with alcohol really easily. No need to worry about police involvement.
Well, according to Prince Will, we aren’t ‘optimistic’ like the Americans are, so she might as well lean into the climate catastrophe and chug that helicopter all round the UK.
Did she store that wig in the bottom of her closet? It needs a good brushing.
If that’s her real hair, she needs to chop a good 6 inches off. It’s not healthy looking. I always thought she looked better with shorter hair – she used to wear it just below her shoulder line, I believe.
My theory is the gopher and Kate fought over her good wig that morning and the gopher won.
I have no idea what is going on with her head but it must have looked terrible in person. I try not to make attacks on personal appearance but she invests so much in her clothes and personal upkeep, I’m really surprised at the state of her hair.
The gopher won 🤣🤣🤣
I hope it is a wig. That color is horrible on her. She looks much better with darker hair. And the part looks particularly bad. With one hairstyle she has completely morphed into her mother.
Her mother?? But, but don’t you see? She tucked it behind her ears, just like Meghan! At least the “butterfly fringe” was originally and hideously hers.
I like the golden brown, I think it makes her skin/features not look so harsh. Now if she could just brush her hair and wigs she’d be all set.
agirlandherdogs, I agree about the color. It remind me of the suit that she wore in another post here. Too much yellow, and it’s too light.
I’m starting to wonder if she’s doing this deliberately.
Her wig!!! What on earth is going on with that thing??
At this point I’d be surprised if they didn’t travel somewhere by helicopter. It’s what they do.
It was windy. You can see her hair/the wig flying in those photos where she’s walking on the tarmac with the men. Or she stuck her head outside the helicopter as they came in.
These new wigs are terrible. Is the press now realizing that William and Kate are eco hypocrites or just being more vocal about it now?
Something huge is brewing. Someone is going to be thrown under the bus.
@Elizabeth Regina funny you say that. There is now an article on GB News calling Kate arrogant and facing a furious backlash for using the helicopter. Since when do they care?
Yeah… it smells like divorce spirit.
Kate seems very pretty to me. She is an ugly on the inside person in an ugly institution. I can’t pick on her looks. But she does look unhealthy. As Kaiser says, chain smoking and cigarettes, but I do think she is an attractive, though skinny as hell, woman. Meghan looks good because you can tell that she takes good care of herself, eats healthy food, and does yoga. Yoga keeps a lot of people youthful. Kate just always looks like she is terrified of someone handing her a sandwich.
I must confess I usually cannot tell when she’s wearing a wig/wiglet but her hair in these pics……woah. I don’t know if it’s the lighting or what I finally see what yall are talking and uhm, wow. Why is she wearing them? For fullness or….?
Same here – I can’t tell if she’s wearing a wig or not. I can tell however but she’s having a bad hair day, and that was one of them…Her hair is too long now and looks unkempt. She should have considered an updo for that engagement I think.
I don’t know if it’s the lighting or what but it looks stringy and wig-ish in these pics. She needs a brush and a good pair of scissors.
She’s so slender that’s it’s hard to believe she’s getting much protein or other nutrients in her diet. I’ve long wondered if poor nutrition and the stress of being Willy’s wife are causing her hair to thin out. Wouldn’t surprise me.
I remember Catherine Deneuve’s statement that at a certain age, a woman needs to decide between her ass and her face. That was in a pre-Botox and fillers age, but it still holds true. If you try to stay ultra thin into your 40s, you end up looking haggard.
She looks like someone who is under enormous stress (mental, as we know it can’t be work related). Stress takes a toll on our bodies. She is looking gaunt lately, her skin looks frail, and it wouldn’t be surprising if her hair was suffering too. A lot of people somatiZe on the skin and hair.
She also looks like someone who thinks her hair is her best asset, so it makes sense she’s trying to hold on to having a full head of long wavy tresses… even if the reality is that she’d be looking better with a long bob. It’s like a security blanket, I imagine.
I know she isn’t a good person but I can’t help but feel bad for her. Meghan too expressed a sense of empathy for Kate in the Oprah interview. The machine is chewing her and spitting her out, repeatedly, but she was groomed to hold on to the title. Her whole identity is built around being Will’s Kate, at this point .
I agree, @Misah. She is the definition of pathetic, a truly pitiable person. I think she is stressed and I wouldn’t be surprised if she has some serious disorders. Her appearance is increasingly showing the strains. And yes, she is also a malevolent person who treated Meghan poorly. Both can be true.
In these photos she looks so very tired and either sad or sick.
Both may be true for you, UNC, doesn’t mean they’re true for everyone.
IMO Kate has earned no respect and has earned no pity. She has chosen to be an abusive, misogynistic, grifting, heartless excuse of a human for 2+ decades. She made these choices, she doesn’t deserve pity for the fallout.
Kate’s hair has always been thin like Sophie’s, this isn’t a recent change. She’s worn masses of weaves and wiglets since the engagement announcement.
Do an image search for kate middleton feathers and you’ll see the thinness of her real hair. She tried for years to make it look fuller by curling it, not ironing it, or pulling all of it over her shoulders and leaving nothing down the back.
Exactly. There are so many myths about Kate growing up. One – she was a great beauty. She wasn’t – she was, and is, like thousands of her type. You’ll see Kate clones on a daily basis at every independent school pick up in the UK, middle class middle attractive women . The Middleton jowls and eye droops were already there in her teenage photos. Two – that she had thick hair. She didn’t. This myth drags on, and she’s got to use fake hair to keep up with it.
@Nota, I don’t necessarily believe that pity needs to be “earned.” Respect? Yes. But not pity. I agree with everyone who acknowledges how horribly Kate treated Meghan, but who can also see that Kate’s life is a shitshow and she’s a miserable person through and through.
Yes! She needs better layering if she is gonna dare to layer in some pieces. Someone needs to trim the wiglet WHILE it is on her head. That is what the pros do.
The BRF weirdly spends big on some things and are cheap as hell about her hair. But she doesn’t have a stylist, right? Diana had THE BEST hair styling and GREAT cuts, even when she was divorced. Especially after she was divorced!
Women on the world stage have hair people. Kate’s hair situations is perplexing. She clearly doesn’t listen to anyone but her mom.
Her hair looks messy she needs to wear it shoulder length
Shades of Ken…
“MY job is NAVY!”
Kate has given up. She looks like she just woke from a drunken night full of booze.
She does look like she’s utterly given up and is phoning her appearances in. I think the end is near with her marriage.
Do people think that’s a full on wig at this point? It just seems too messy and unkempt to be a full on wig. I’m still thinking wiglet plus extensions? Anyone who knows more than me about this (which is not hard, haha) care to share thoughts?
Of course she looks exhausted. This is, what, her 4th or 5th appearance in 10 days?? poor sausage!!!
My sister and I were trying to figure this out. As both of us are wig wearers and we don’t know. I think it may be a human hair half wig. My sister thinks is a full cap no lace dyed to match her human hair wig. And she is leaving her front hair out and attaching to her head and not her hairline bc she thinks that makes it look real.
At the end of the discussion we decided we just don’t know. We agreed we shouldn’t even be having the discussion bc she’s a royal. She has access to billions of dollars and the best glam people. I said her own family doesn’t like her bc would you let me leave the house looking like this? Sis said I would snatch that off your head and beat u with it!!! And yes lots of wine was involved in this conversation.
That’s when you know your Sis truly loves you! 😂
My hairdresser says the front bangs are hers and the long scraggly bits are extensions. And when we were gossiping about W&K possible domestic fights, he said “Nope, she’s an eye-gouger, not a pillow thrower.”
Ooh! There’s the explanation for the bandaids & splints! Eye-gouger!
The one she wore the other day looked like a full-on wig as does this one. Yes, IMO there’s more than one. She has the straight wig, the farrah fawcett wig, a whole line-up.
When you look at the front of the FF one from the other day? The ‘hair’ was sticking straight up from the top of her head, then down into the FF swoops. Her own hair doesn’t do that. She’s always had thin hair, but the front has been thinning faster in recent years.
Surely they would have warned her and/or demonstrated how the vest worked before she did it.
Even if you’ve seen it done and you are setting it off yourself, it’s still quite weird to be wearing one and have it instantly poof around your neck after what feels like a tiny explosion. I’ve experienced that, and it made me jump and laugh just from the startle reaction.
I am not in the business of handing out passes to Kate, but being startled by one of those vests is a reasonable reaction. So I will make an exception this time.
Military Can’t mumbling and wearing a Navy suit with shiny buttons. The wig looks like some kind of mop you swab the decks with so how appropriate.
Wow, she looks rough… but then again that’s her real face 🤷🏽♀️
Chris Jackson isn’t around to work his magic
She looks like a completely different person. It’s baffling to me.
And that first side on photo – I’m shocked why anyone wouldnt delete it off the camera, it’s just so unflattering compared to the others.
I’m actually really fascinated to know the thinking behind having these two out on the same day? I mean Kate clearly won the front pages in the Uk ( I’d probably pick her over baldingham too) but was that on purpose? Also, why suddenly announce that she’s not coming to Singapore? I’m assuming if your a fan of these two, one of the things you look forward to at this little event is seeing Kate show up in her best wigglet and borrowed jewelry. The conspiracy theorist in me has some ideas, but the casual observer is also curious to know if something happened between them or is kp just hedging there bets these days?
I think Kate went rogue, just like she did on the first day of the flower show when C&C were supposed to be the only royals there. There is no way William would’ve wanted her out and about on his big “I wanna be a statesman” e-mail come to life. Having her go out the same day as Will does not seemed like it was planned. To me it’s seems like Kate gave a big F you to Will.
“…on his “I wanna be a statesman” email come to life.” I just snorted.
I also suspect that she went rogue. When is the last time that Kate even had access to the helicopter? Normally W has it or they arrive together. After hearing that she’s not traveling to Singapore, this comes across as very passive aggressive on her part. Someone said in the comments yesterday that since she was thought to be traveling with W months ago to NY and Singapore, and now we’ve learned otherwise, that W might be meeting up with his mistress abroad a la KC and QCC.
I agree on her going rogue with this.
Jecca/Tusk has an event in NYC in October. We’ll see if Enviro Boy flies back for it.
I wouldn’t say either of them won the front pages in the UK – its mostly been about Russell Brand, dodgy conrete used in schools, Keir Starmer visiting France and cost of living crisis.
Even her visit to a youth charity today, IN A BEIGE/LIGHT BROWN TROUSER SUIT, is half way down the page on the Fail. Its so far not even on the front page of other main outlets.
Trouser suit in x, y or z color or a tweed blazer, worn with a white or black tee underneath. Her new uniform, which she has worn to all her appearances for the past two weeks. The peasants aren’t going to be clicking on any article to find out more about Kate’s middle management looks.
Right?! I thought royals weren’t supposed to work on the same day. No screeching headlines about Copykeen stealing her husband’s thunder and breaking protocol? No 5k word essays by the RRs on how Buttons McWiglet needs to know her place and not be seen when the heir is off looking at oysters and tucking his ears into baseball caps?
Something is going on if she was “allowed” to “work” on both days of his Look at Me, I’m a Big Boy Now tour!
I’m actually surprised she wasn’t locked inside her separation cottage for the duration of the NY trip. Maybe this is some kind of last-straw test by the Penis with Teeth – she stole his headlines so now she’s got to go…?
W&K just had a full blown meltdown because Harry was at church the same day they were looking at the queen’s picture on a stool. Kate’s event may have backfired because of Russel Brand but I totally believe she was trying to pull a stunt. She’s knows how William is and knows he would not want to be overshadowed. So she took a helicopter and the same day as his important global leader trip for the environment.
Maybe the “something happened” has something to do with the finger bandages, and they’re simply not traveling together at all from now on, full-on separation — news at 11:00.
I also think the finger incident is the result of Kate losing autonomy as she effectively does not have her own office.
William got the PoW titles on the condition of no divorce and I am guessing the lack of private sec is a means to control Kate as is allowing her family to go to wreck and ruin so they can’t pay for expensive PR.
William is effectively neutering her.
This will end very badly. Women like Kate have very vindictive streaks as we have seen with her treatment of Meghan.
That’s an interesting theory, that the lack of a private secretary is a power move on William’s part. That combined with her parents’ financial downfall means Kate has no effective power in or out of the royal court.
She could go to the press with everything she knows about the royals, of course, including William, but I imagine she and her family consider that the nuclear option.
OMG that hair – it looks really bad. Plus that thumbnail close up used on the homepage, yikes. All those years of restrictive dieting and botox/fillers has really caught up with her.
She has always been an embarrassment to the RF, even when she was still a GF with all her attention seeking antics.
She’s being phased out of the public eye and I would be surprised if she does any international events – there is clearly a reason why. There is something going on with her.
But this is what has me so confused – why is she even doing any engagements if she’s being phased out? Yes, I know Diana continued working even during the War of the Waleses, but Diana was actually known for being a worker throughout the marriage.
It seems like the simpler approach would have been to completely sideline Copykeen with some line about withdrawing from public life to look after the children (or due to stress, her health, or some other reason). Instead she’s still getting new appointments and doing engagements.
It’s very confusing to me and sort of makes me think she’s not going anywhere any time soon (until the Statesman Cosplayer wants to be with one of his mistresses).
I think she keeps getting new appointments etc.. is because she keeps getting dropped cause she does nothing for the ones she had/has.
Maybe William wants her phased out, but Charles doesn’t. There’re just not enough working royals left and the RF has to show it’s face every day.
I think this flurry of work right now is partially because of Invictus (well mostly bc of Invictus) but also Kate knows that people have short memories. If she works a lot between now and December and then a separation announcement is made, people will think “oh but she does so much for the monarchy.”
IDK. I keep saying on here that I go back and forth on an official separation announcement. but I think they’re getting to the point where they might not have a choice because their mutual disdain is so obvious at this point.
It’s also possible that William is tightly controlling the purse strings, which means (1) cheaper hair (2) cheaper botox (3) cheaper clothing (4) bargain basement stylists aka Carole etc
Ok the video is charming to me but I’m blinded because it’s my dream to inflate one of those airplane life jackets! An air hostess friend sent me a video of her doing it when she was going through training as she knows it’s been a lifelong obsession lol.
It truly is my favourite thing when un-photoshopped pics drop. 1) Her nose looks totally different, 2) yep, she looks like a woman in her 40s, 3) with lots of filler. Incidentally, there were a few photos of Meghan at IG that made it clear she doesn’t seem to have any Botox/filler (no Photoshop, Chris?) yet she looks SO MUCH younger/ fresher than Kate.
Not even touching the tragic hair today.
Wait- the hair looks worse than normal because it is also not photoshopped per usual! FFS.
I’ve always wanted to try those inflatable vests, too! Mostly because I didn’t want to have to do it for the first time after my plane crashed! Which was a very real possibility, as for my former job I was flying a lot on small 8-seaters from one island to the next. One small airport had a crashed plane on it for the longest time, waiting for the official approval that the investigation had ended so it could be removed.
Those are terrible pictures! Reporting of this jaunt in several tabloids is less than flattering. The Mirror is praising her for being able to walk down two steps in high heels.
I’ll say it again, she seems drunk to me. All that gafawing and going on for what? She had a few drinks.
Does she keep her wig under the bed at night? Yuck. She should have thrown her hair into a ponytail, that’s what scrunchies are for. I wonder if this was such a last minute visit that she just threw on something and hopped in the helicopter.
Oooooh, she looks rough. The hair/wig color is washing her out and it’s messy, which def makes her look hungover. I’ve been traveling for work, so forgive me, but she’s not going to Singapore? I thought they announced she was going? That’s super weird.
I think Kkkate has lost a serious amount of her natural hair. She has to wear the winglets now.
Hair loss is a side effect of disordered eating unfortunately.
If you compare pics of Kate now to her early 20’s when she naturally had full cheeks and curves, it’s clear that she has some sort of eating disorder.
William and Kate are literally Charles and Diana reincarnated and its just sad for their children.
I know she doesn’t have a personal secretary but she has staff right? Has even her staff been reduced? Idk, would they let her hire a full time hair stylist? Does she already have one? Does she do it herself? Does Carole do it? Idk, but really, I’m not even a fan but even I’m like can someone do something.
Perhaps her make up artist has taken a convenient trip to New York
She is not well and it seems no one really cares .
How did it all come to this , she is obviously deeply unhappy and probably knows there is nothing that she can do to change that ,
I don’t like her , but years ago I thought she was nice .
Royal wives get treated like shit really .
Deeply unhappy? I disagree she has everything she climbed for.
She’s deeply unhappy because she’s likely going to have it all taken away.
IMO she’s deeply unhappy because yes, technically she did get everything she ever wanted (or thought she wanted), but in reality, her life is awful. She’s a walking “Be careful what you wish for” PSA.
Imagine scaring off the one person who would have been a formidable ally.
Thoughts and prayers Katie girl.
She looks scarily like her mother in that 5th photo where she’s walking alone towards the photographer
In the hand shaking and head tilted down stills, I was immediately struck by how much she’s mimicking Diana’s physical tendencies!! More so than she’s ever done in previous years. There is definitely something big brewing.
It’s wildly obvious in the video too. Creepy AF.
Right down to the heavy eyeliner and migrating hair/wiglet/wig shade. At this point, wouldn’t we call this new wig ‘dark blonde’? It certainly isn’t brunette.
Yikes. The state of her hair / wig! It’s like no one checked it before she left the house.
She could do to update her makeup too. That heavy eyeliner ages her.
I’m taking everyone’s word regarding wiglets, etc , but I just can’t see it. Is there a hint on how to spot one? Have read all your comments and all I see is messy hair.
Go to the article about Mike Tindall’s podcast and look at the profile photo of her. You can easily see the line where her wig starts on the back of her head. T
the wiglet is the kind of thing where once you see it, you can’t unsee it. There’s usually a clear line that goes from the crown of her head and that’s the telltale sign of the wiglet.
In these pictures I can’t tell WTF is going on because this is a hot mess.
Good christ almighty what did she do last night? The last time I looked that rough was after a 24 hour duty or the day after my last chemo! It was either a heavy booze night or she forgot her meds! Buttons on display (of course they are) and the teeth are there at times, but PLEASE kateykins, stop changing the colour of your wiglets, it’s making it to obvious now, you should have given that one back to the red setter and stuck to your “shades of witch” you wore last week!
Mary Pester, 24-hour duty after your last chemo? How in the world did you do that? I totally agree with you that she needs to stop with the different colors that lighten her hair–to say nothing of the yellow in it. Whoa!
@saucy&sassy, lol lovey I’m not superwoman, it was after a 24 hour duty, OR the day after my last chemo 😊
That video is…a choice. Yesterday I said she looked medicated. That video makes her look drunk. Yikes.
I cannot imagine having so much money to spend on clothes, accessories and hair and looking this terrible in public.
Kate is finally waking up to the realisation that she has been discarded by William and the institution.
Operation get rid of Meghan, of which Kate was hugely instrumental is complete but was unsuccessful and backfired horribly. The stories that have since come out paint Kate as a horrible mean girl and I heavily suspect that the BRF will lean into that rhetoric as they slowly cut her down to size and use that leverage to negotiate her separation from William. Her parents are allegedly broke so she will not have the big gun funds for the likes of Mischon de Reya et al.
I am guessing they will string her along for a bit longer, the way they did Diana i.e. don’t worry there will be no divorce, you will still be Queen Kate – etc etc nonsense.
Then when William has found a ‘suitable Aristo replacement’, they will fuse the separation agreement into a divorce and cut her off into obscurity.
Charles will also have the satisfaction of watching William navigate his new found plummeting popularity in tandem with rapidly diminishing hairline (hence today’s news cycle about ‘Hunky William’).
They’re both on a ticking time bomb now, William has to get divorced and relaunch his new wife before it all goes south i.e. before 50 and Kate needs to start navigating her way around the safe and approved billionaire circuit to find a soft landing post divorce.
Imagine dedicating 20+ years of your life to this nonsense and ending up being an outsider.
This is why Kate looks like a Deer caught between the headlights with her wig on backwards.
I have GOT to stop reading these at work. I just made the most unlady-like giggling snorty noise when I read about Janky the Wiglet….