Prince William: ‘No one does optimism and ingenuity like the American people’

Prince William arrived in Newark, New Jersey on Monday, mid-afternoon. He flew commercial and arrived at Newark Airport. Not JFK. As soon as he touched down in Newark, his first statement was about John F. Kennedy, I guess because William thinks if he keeps name-dropping JFK, people will see him as an Irish-Catholic from Massachusetts?? This is Peg’s arrival statement:
“It’s so good to be back in United States. No one does optimism and ingenuity like the American people, so it’s only right we unveil this year’s Earthshot finalists in New York City. 80 years ago, the world came together in this great city to find a new way, through the UN, to solve our shared challenges. I know our generation can take the bold action we need to make changes towards a healthy and sustainable world. The challenge may feel huge, but as John F Kennedy taught us, we rise to the challenge not because it is easy, but because it is hard. And vital.”
“No one does optimism and ingenuity like the American people” – I’m thinking about all of the times Kensington Palace “sources” scornfully briefed the press that Meghan was “too American” and she made white women weep when she assigned them tasks. But again, why is he constantly banging on about JFK? Someone pointed this out on Twitter – Diana loved New York, and Americans loved Diana. He could have cloaked himself in his actual attachment to his mother. But no, he’s got to clout-chase a dead Irish-American president.
Anyway, William’s first stop was “Billion Oyster Project” on Governors Island. William wore a baseball cap and he got in the water for a photo-op. I’m going to give this the same energy William gives to his briefing papers – none at all. Meanwhile, the Kensington Palace be-wigletted gopher had a lot to say to Vanity Fair about Peg’s Bigly American Adventure.
“As he remarked previously, the prince was incredibly appreciative for the love and support shown by the American people during that time,” said a spokesperson for Kensington Palace. “He is very much looking forward to being back in New York this week and hopefully meeting as many New Yorkers as possible.”
In addition to his time at the summit, William will visit a few more sites relevant to his interests. Following his arrival on Monday, William will visit the Billion Oyster Project on Governors Island to meet with volunteers, students, and restaurateurs who are working to restore oyster reefs in New York Harbor. On Tuesday, he will meet with a group of first responders to talk about mental health.
“As ever, wherever the prince visits, he’s always keen to see, hear, and learn from other projects that are happening and taking place in and around the cities that he visits,” said the palace spokesperson. “He’s conscious that he’s doing this visit only a few days after September 11th, where many of the people that he will be meeting tomorrow were remembering those that were lost on 9/11.”
Later, he will meet with UN Secretary General António Guterres to discuss climate issues and the innovative solutions that Earthshot Prize winners and finalists have already cultivated around the world.
His big “two-day trip” is more like a whirlwind 30 hour visit in which he plans to wander around the United Nations during the opening of the General Assembly, begging for meetings, plus he’ll preview Earthshot something or other at the Plaza. Have we really talked about how idiotic it is that Peg is trying to gate-crash the UN, solely because Prince Harry was invited to speak on Mandela Day? Like, really important people attach their projects to the opening of the General Assembly. Bill Clinton is currently doing his Clinton Global Intitative summit, as he does every September. There’s been an 18-month war in Ukraine. The UN has a full slate of events about communicable diseases, preventing the next pandemic, women’s rights globally and more. No one has time for Peg’s wannabe-statesman busywork.
Yawn…🥱
He is unikeable, ugly and uninspiring. He found time to wade in NY’s dirty waters but couldn’t find time to wade in sewage island’s.
If he wanted headlines and US press coverage, he should have checked to see if any charities visited by his mother were still in operation and go visit with some donations. That would have been eaten up!
Otherwise as Kaiser points out, he’s competing with Clinton, Biden and the UN for headlines and he is not going to get coverage of his little grant program if his wife is not there so everyone can comment on what she’s wearing.
@Pinkosaurus – they need to hire you for PR planning! That would’ve been all over the place if he had visited a charity his mom had. Or at least shared issues/solutions that are similar in the UK/US. I’m scratching my head wondering why an oyster project would be excited to have the PoW visit. I’m guessing for publicity? They may be disappointed.
It is wild to me that the heir to the British throne keeps trying to clout chase JFK.
His courting of the American public is really starting to annoy me.
Also, its weird because…..who is he trying to appeal to? My mom is a boomer and she is sort of ambivalent on JFK, she was 12 when he was assassinated so has that memory in her mind but she was also paying attention as all the cheating stories, Marilyn Monroe stuff etc came out. My GRANDMOTHER was the big JFK fan, thought he walked on water, could do no wrong, etc. My grandmother passed away 8 years ago at 91.
Young people today (including me at 41 years old) do not think of JFK and Moonshot the way older generations did. So if he’s trying to appeal to younger generations……that’s going to fall flat, the same way telling people in their 20s that his billionaire grandmother of a queen was the epitome of service and sacrifice also falls flat.
@Lise: “STARTING” to annoy? I’m well past that point, especially when the BM flew off the handle at Pres. Biden’s time in Ireland before the Coronation. These people scoff at Ireland (parts of it anyway) and they scoff at Americans (except when it’s convenient) then they try to suck up. #Insincere.
Remember when he laughed at an American preacher and smirked through an African American choir at H&M’s wedding? Pepperidge Farm remembers.
Remember how – when he was informed of his biracial (and dual citizen) nephew’s birth – he quipped how he “already” had a nephew?
@Escondista, a clarification, the gospel choir at the Sussexes’ wedding was not American. The members were British, mostly black but made up of non-blacks as well.
No offense to Americans (you know I love y’all), but why is he not going to Commonwealth countries more and making comments like that about those countries?
Why this obsession with the USA? They wanted to be away from his country more than two centuries ago, so stop going there to get attention.
I think its two things – money and media.
Also we can’t get enough of Harry and Meghan.
Arrrgh. What a desperate suckhead he is.
@flowerlake no offense taken. We’ve been asking the same question. But I think you’ve answered it. Bc they want attention. They’re like all those HS movies about the kids who drop their nerd friends bc they want to sit with the popular kids.
If I was British I would have been annoyed as hell as his statement. I love that he’s ignoring the UK dealing with the air raids in WWII. That they dealt with being bombed nightly. Like no one does optimism like Americans? Also WTF man, has he been paying attention to America lately?
No offense at all! I asked the same question in my commment. He wants the validation and the media attention i guess. But as future king the validation he really, desperately needs is from his actual subjects. There’s no real reason for him to be here.
William Wades, yep that’s all this picture says, he can’t walk on water (as his Palace minions would have us believe) he wades! Oh and William, thanks for the massive disrespect to your British peasants, because you obviously are soooooo intelligent with that remark about optimism and blah blah blah! Harry beat you to a JFK reference Billy at INVICTUS and there it carried weight and was appreciated, your comment just made you look a “try hard”, and Billy did you have an intelligent question for the restraunt owners as in, “, gosh do you get your oysters from this river and do you wash them”. Yeah Billy, go home where your wife is NOT pining for you and for gods sake, NEVER, EVER wear a baseball hat again!
Firmly republican here, but as a Canadian it’s starting to become a bit insulting. Most people are ambivalent here, Peggy should be trying to shore up support here, instead of trying to woo Americans ffs. If we keep the monarchy, it’ll be down to ambivalence to change more than anything else.
Personally, I am not insulted – I actually feel sorry for Americans – don’t US taxpayers incur some of the costs of this latest pr stunt? He can come to Canada for a vacation, but only if it’s on his dime.
Be careful what you wish for @Elaine because I have a feeling that as soon as the Sussexes go to Canada for the next Invictus, suddenly William will want to visit there too. For, it seems like he MUST be more popular that Harry just about everywhere. I think that Canadians will have to declare a moratorium on William after that. He’ll want to go just before Harry, or right after — trust me, you guys won’t be able to shake him. So, enjoy the respite now.
No offense at all, he should be going to commonwealth countries, but he’s in a one sided competition with Harry. In order for him to go to commonwealth countries, Harry has to go first.
Before Harry moved here , when was the last time Will was in the U.S? This whole trip could have been an email. There is no need for him to be here.
@ginger 2014
As an American, I object to Burger King using our cities and citizens as a backdrop for photos that he will hand over to the British media to be used to create a false narrative about him being a global statesman and embraced by our country. The wide shot on that oyster event revealed a desolate scene with Burger King and about six other people, Tiny specks in an overcast landscape, completely buffered from real, unverified, random American riff raff who could shout questions at him about his awful treatment of Meghan. He is a pathetic weasel and a user.
He’s afraid the reception in Commonwealth countries would be brutal. And it probably would. He doesn’t want to be fired on live television ever again. We already fired them centuries ago so he feels safe here.
@Flowerlake, if you want to stalk and copy your more talented and popular younger brother, you go where said brother is.
@Flowerlake: As an American, we not only agree with you, but we wish someone would have a quiet word in William’s ear about staying away (I mean, have a word about going to the Commonwealth counties who will have him). Seriously, how many revolutions do we need to wage?
With the way rent prices are skyrocketing the American people don’t have the time to practice optimism or figure out ingenuity. As an American I need a consumer protection pause. Everything is too much.
England come get your grifting prince. Unless he is going to teach a bunch of kids to sail or something. Earthshot is an aside. It really isn’t a thing. It’s to hand out prizes.
Go home. New Yorkers got sh*t to do.
William is nothing more than a tourist here. Move out of the way and stop blocking the sidewalk.
100%
Yes, where the important news is alternate side of the street parking and the best route to get around during the city’s gridlock.
It just kind of feels like he’s throwing out all these buzzwords to try to get more traction on search engines and social media – United Nations!!!! JFK!! American Optimism! 9/11!!!
and you know what, I’ll give his team some props because they sure did spin this for months as “William going to the UN” and a lot of people bought it. Except they lose those props, so to speak lol, because now it just looks more pathetic that he’s not going to the UN, he’s just hanging out in NY for less than 48 hours and his team managed to browbeat the UN Sec-Gen to have a photo op with William during the busiest week of the year.
Given his wife wore bright pink to a 9/11 memorial service he really shouldn’t bring that up. She made a fool of herself, him and the RF that day.
That 9/11 remark bugs me. It wasn’t a few days ago, it was a week ago, and I suspect he threw in the reference because there was a moment of silence on the day during Invictus. There’s a small piece of one of the tower beams literally a block away from where I live, part of a memorial in a little park coordinated by the wife of a man from my NJ town who was lost that day. For Will, it’s a PR tag line, and it would have been more respectful to just shut up.
@windyriver, yup, I agree. Trying to use 9/11 to boost his own PR or whatever he’s trying to do is in poor taste regardless, but especially in NYC.
I watched the Fail’s video of the handshake and it looks will TOB was the first of what could only be described as a photo op assembly line with the Secretary. After Willie is pushed along, several other delegates come through for the same handshake in the same spot with their nation’s flag added to the background. NEXT!
HA that’s amazing.
As a native and current NYC girl, I know what the Oyster project is. Other CBers, if this is your first time hearing about it, what have you learned based on Peg’s coverage? Do you have any idea what it has to do with Pegs?
This has always been one of my biggest issues with them. They always center themselves instead of the projects.
Steph
This is my first time hearing about the oyster project, and I can’t tell anything about it based on this article, although I assume from the name that it’s purpose is to increase the oyster population.
And you’re spot on about William always centering himself. I couldn’t tell you anything about any of the previous earthshot winners or what they created, all of the coverage was about William
@STEPH
Cali girl here. Never heard of the Oyster Project. I assumed it’s an organization that sets up photo ops so pathetic future kings can get photo ops with POC.
Hey interwebs…waiting patiently for side-by-side memes of fart face kkkhate in her blowup vest next to peg in this water gear. Gotta be some pegging jokes in there…
@blueberry 😂😂
I haven’t heard of it specifically but we have similar projects on the Eastern Shore in Maryland so I knew what it was pretty much from the name. But in general – no, of course he’s not going to promote the organization. He only promotes himself.
IKR? The thing is, if you leave out the UN/JFK etc BS, things like this and the recent seaweed farm visit in Wales, are things he could be doing more frequently, that are actually interesting if he really wants to promote his environmental credentials (and he gets to dress up!). Mentioned yesterday, the seaweed farm (which the media actually talked about) is a project funded by one of last year’s ES winners; why not do more of this during the course of the year? Plan a trip to visit several projects in a given area (after this year, there will be a total of 45 finalists/winners). Of course, he’d have to actually talk about the projects…
Speaking of which, here’s a great article about early NYC and it’s oysters:
https://www.nypl.org/blog/2011/06/01/history-half-shell-intertwined-story-new-york-city-and-its-oysters
I heard the fist time about the Oyster project, but know similiar projects (usually with mussles) in europe.
The thing is, his listening and leaning should result in a short description of what he learned broken down a few short paragraphs what the project is doing and why it is important. Hand that to the press and he has done his job (no problem if the text is written by the organistion he is visiting).
But even at this simple job he fails completly. Without leaning and communicating what he learned to actually showcase the organisation the whole system is broken.
I didn’t know about it, but as a south Louisiana girl, i am interested in conservations projects like those. And i thought it was nice that he highlighted that. Even if his motives are just about him, i thought it was a good get for the project, for the good of a worthwhile endeavor.
@ariel that’s the issue for me. I don’t feel like shit if the coverage highlighted the project at all. It only highlighted William. Most of us here guessed it was about something something, the environment only bc @Kaiser covers William and we know he likes to attach his name to things like that. However, I think the average person who knows nothing about William would not have the slightest inking what this project is about if they only stumbled across this coverage. I’m 2023, you don’t generate interest if someone has to click through multiple sources to figure out what something is.
Highlighting the project would be going back to the UK and either partnering with or STARTING a similar organization there, either with oysters or mussels or whatever may be local to the region that would serve the same purpose.
William wants to be important and do big things, but maybe he should actually be inspired. Can you see a Duchy of Cornwall initiative similar to this in Cornish harbors etc? (if possible, I know very little about UK geography, where is Hench when I need her lol.) Same with Kate and her damn Early Years. Stop trying to change the world (she’s not trying but you know what I mean.) Do something small and meaningful that has an impact. You don’t even have to think it up on your own! Copy what someone else is doing elsewhere that is successful and give credit and everyone is happy!
ariel, I agree that I’m interested because it’s conservation–I guess? I now know the name of the organization. I’ve got a good idea what they do because of the comments here.
That’s a problem if the intent is to raise awareness.
OMG! Why is he wearing his ballcap like that?!? Why are his ears inside the ballcap?? Yeah I can’t take anything he says about Americans seriously. When he can’t even wear a ballcap like a regular person.
Oh, my god, I’m dying of laughter! Like. Can he not just be normal? Not even extraordinary or above average? Just normal?!
I note his cap is blue but he’s juuuuuust this side of looking like a golf-playing magat. does he think the cap makes him more relatable?
Is he trying to channel Trump with that hat
Until this day, I thought anyone could pull off a baseball cap. Now I know better.
HA, right?!
Haha, my husband can’t wear a baseball hat. His head is too big, they just look silly on him. Visors only! lol.
Ummmm…. baseball cap over the ears is always a good look!
You can not help but sit back and laugh at this man. If I could think of another word for idiot this early in the morning I would. He is just making a fool of himself. American’s which I am one can be great hosts when called upon, but barging into the United Nations with its tight schedule for opening day shows his hubris. What he is trying to push is not new and he does not have the skills set, intellectual curiosity or charisma to even establish the proper platform or forum to be taken seriously. Going toNew York during the opening of the UNs new session will see him buried because many world power players will be there and this will magnify what a light weight he is on a global stage. Something has to be wrong with those people in Kensington Palace.
Reminds me of Ivanka Trump when she used to accompany her daddy on trips and presented herself as a world leader….
That’s it! that’s the vibe he gives off on these trips, with an added dose of “all about the photo ops”
It’s the same: born into privilege, did f-all with the advantages they had, surrounded by willful morons and yes men who don’t tell them how far off the mark they are. Completely unserious, taking up time and airspace … move along, the actual grown-ups got stuff to do, you nepotism twits.
He’s on a glorified school trip and is being treated as such by the adults.
Lol at the British tabloid claiming he’s going to get a ‘hero’s welcome’!
Man, why is he here? He has the entirety of the UK, where his actual subjects are, why is he not THERE trying to make a difference? What is the point of this visit? Is he trying to fundraise? Don’t come here with your hand out or looking for validation after how you treated the one American who married into your “family”. If she wasn’t good enough, I don’t see how we’re good enough for you to be chasing our validation. Go home.
Eff William. We all know his true feelings about Americans. He landed in Newark in the early afternoon and met the UN SG in the early evening. Not great if he’s trying to get headlines back home. I even saw stans wondering why they weren’t seeing William earlier in the day.
It probably took two hours to get into the city from Newark! Add to that UN congestion traffic, it’s a wonder he made it into Manhattan at all. That is, unless he took an Uber helicopter. We know how much he likes his carbon emissions.
With the UN and all its attendant security, I doubt Incandescent Willie is going to be allowed to take a helicopter around NY. He’s just not important enough.
“See, hear, learn” sounds like the motto of a grade 1 Montessori class, not a man in his 40s ‘running’ (or at least accessing) a multi-million pound revenue-producing organisation. Because the duchy of Cornwall is very much that even if his Royal Foundation is not.
I know a very optimistic American with loads of ingenuity. She came up with an idea for a cookbook to help fund a woman’s kitchen in London. Ever heard of her, William? The audacity. To demean Meghan and then suck up to Americans for the very attributes Meghan possessed.
JAIS – 💕
That was excellent.
The NYTimes says he met with UN Sec’y-General Guterres on “Monday night.” At NIGHT. In other words, Guterres couldn’t spare time to meet with Willy during working hours.
The article ends on a veiled dig. A woman went down to the location of the Billion Oyster thingee, carrying a Union Jack umbrella and trying to get Willy’s attention. He did wave at her, but when she asked for a selfie, he didn’t respond. The contrast with H&M at Invictus couldn’t be mire obvious.
Because he wants to be embraced by AMERICANS, NOT the British or anyone representing or reminding people of Britain on this trip. Otherwise, he’d feel like a loser….
Lmao. There’s a photo of Guterres trying to move Will along after indulging him with the photo op and Will is just refusing to budge, grinning and pretending like he’s in front of a UN crowd. What a loser.
He’s so unserious.
I’m also still seeing he’s so much more relaxed looking when Khate’s not around. It’s something.
He is here in the US trying to get attention to prove to his brother that he is bigger in the US than Harry is. Well Peg got news for you the trip was wasted you should stay home.
William should go watch the old newsreels of his great grand uncle the prince of Wales later Edward the eighth. Crowds greeting him and cheers. William has no charisma. Even his father got a lot more attention. William should stop talking about Americans after the way he treated Meghan
This trip is a huge flop
But, but, but JFK! 9/11! Yankee Doodle!
And yet, none of the finalists for ES are from the US. And no US org has won despite some being nominated. I think his true feelings about the US are apparent. It’s a place to get money from some of the silly rich people who are obsessed with his status as future king.
That baseball cap, omg! It’s so big that it covers his ears – he looks like a toddler
One of the downsides of a monarchy is the delusion most of its members have. This delusion is what we are now witnessing in this deeply damaged man. Look at him, I mean really look at him, his smile (grimace) doesn’t reach his cold eyes as he views events like this beneath him. You know how when the wales get press, the trolls are always like Meghan is smashing plates in montecito, I think it’s projecting what actually occurs in the wales household, the fact that no matter what he does Harry will always be the better man is something that will forever haunt him.
Nb- have you noticed he has started copying Harry’s shoe game, like his pathetic wife copies Meghan?
But will Pegs do anything himself to combat climate change? I’m tired of the rich & famous flouting & ignoring climate change policies.
Hard to find anything about this on the daily fail, r brand has been headline plus multiple articles. I was surprised Keen had a photo op yesterday too. I thought they had such carefully coordinated diaries and did not do separate appearances on the same day but maybe that’s just a made up rule for H&M?
They’re separating their brand
Go home William. You tried to break up your brother and his American wife. William is a big phony. William you are no john f Kennedy
Just go home William. Never forget that he colluded with the press to weaponize Toxic T against Meghan.
He must hate the success of invictus with all his heart… because what the hell is this? 😂😂
Bad representative of your generation William making things unpleasant for your win brother and sister in law.
Own brother.
So should princess keen start quoting Jackie Kennedy and wear copies of her outfits
Some people have suggested that Kate was, in fact, trying to copy Jackie Kennedy when she wore pink at the 9/11 memorial, of all places. Remember that Jackie Kennedy wore a pink suit and a pillbox hat when JFK was assassinated. Yeah, that would be the event she would want to mimic. Just no tact, and no sense at all, these two.
He looks like a total dork!
Yo, England, come get your village idiot!
I feel like his comments about optimism and ingenuity are just another taunt at Meghan, in the same way that Buttons McWiglet’s one shouldered dress and pantsuits were (and all of the other outfits and behavior she copykeened that Meghan was bashed for wearing/doing). It’s another way to (try to) bully Meghan and all of the supporters who saw through the racism and double standards. He’s saying, “what do you mean I harassed her and told her to dim her light?! I love optimism and ingenuity!”
And if he’s here (where he’s unnoticed and unwanted) to promote Earthshit, he should be doing that and solely that. Instead, he’s treating this like a royal day of engagements in some UK village where he’s running around trying to get as many different things in as possible (probably to pad his end of year numbers), but it’s completely diluting the actual purpose and message.
Not shocking, since he and his advisors are stupid and have no idea how to actually promote his projects, but also not effective. Is the oyster project one of the Earthshit finalists? Are there no American finalists he could be visiting instead? He looks like a chicken with his head cut off.
He could have easily done something like this in Australia, a commonwealth country, when he was there supporting the UK women in the Women’s World Cup, but he doesn’t care about the people in the UK, the commonwealth countries, women or these projects to help the environment. He could have easily announced anything about the Earthshot prize while he was in a commonwealth country supporting women in a organization that he is the president of. He and his team are incompetent because they don’t care. They only do things for PR.
I’d say he’s showing plenty of optimism and ingenuity himself – optimism that anyone will care what he says and does, and ingenuity in getting some photo ops.
Billy name drops JFK b/c “earthshot” is “inspired” by “moonshot”. Yeah he couldn’t come up with an original name nor concept. I dunno earthshot was clearly created by a committee. When did we ever see Billy partake in environmental causes growing up or even his early 20s?
Oh he likes Americans when they are promoting or giving money to him but just not in his family.
Exactly!!! He’s parading around NY more than he does in one day when he is in England. He wants that American money as well the American adoration his mother and brother received…..but he hates his American SIL because she’s too American. 🤷♀️
And JFK was a political figure known for his many side pieces, that’s probably what Pegs loos up to the most about him
William is trying to replicate the Sussex’s tour of NY from 2 years ago. As usual he continues to compete with his brother and is way behind Harry but is trying desperately to catch up. Whereas Harry is not even paying any attention to what his brother is doing.
The British media will continue to embiggen William as part of the invisible contract but in reality this is a case where ‘the emperor has no clothes’ and we know it. Harry continues to set the bar for British royals with his outstanding work and William aims for the bar but demonstrates how mediocre he is by comparison.
Harry is the template:
I am so very proud of Harry’s accomplishments and service to the world. Sentebale (founded in his 20s), Invictus, Travelyst and Archewell (founded in his 30s) are all international initiatives he founded or co-founded before he even turns 40, initiatives that serve others beyond the UK. What a portfolio!!! And there is more, because he is patron and has been patron for charities and initiatives that he uplifts as well as serveing two tours during 10 years in the military. Yet Harry does not broadcast his accomplishments. People like me talk about them. That’s how great men and women operate. Their body of work speaks for itself. ✅
I’m surprised he didn’t try to get invited to the clinton thing.
The fact there there’s a major UN initiative and meetings going on about climate change, and William hasn’t been invited or Earthshot linked to any of it, really speaks for itself. He’s utterly unserious, and no one with any degree of genuine political understanding or influence takes him or his vanity project and embarrassing, global statesman cosplay seriously.
Of course Kaiser is right, as usual. This visit is for the Brits, so that he can say “look the Americans love me, they respect me, and they’re not even thinking about my brother what’s his name!”
The DM article was probably written before he left, it certainly has color to it that can’t be verified other than in the imagination of the writers. “William the hunk is back?!” “Prince of Wales gains legions of followers?!”
My immediate impression of William in the baseball cap was that he looked like a dork, and wondered if I had ever seen a picture of William in a baseball cap before. Thanks to someone who pointed out that the baseball cap is covering the top of his ears. He’s managed to make the baseball cap itself look dorky. However, except for the close-up, he doesn’t look too bad in the cap. I found his remarks about Americans a bit patronizing, and his remark about it being “so good to be back” really lacking in context. It’s not like anyone missed him, or he did anything memorable while he was there the last time. It’s ironic that he would wade into polluted New York river and ignore the sewage spilled into UK rivers back home. All William really needs to do is keep the attention of the UK. He’s not going to be king of anywhere else.
He’s clearly terrified of the comparison to Harry, and completely threatened by a media landscape that he can’t control. But he’s also unwilling to cede “the territory” to Harry.
Damn straight.
As celebitches and people on X (or Twitter, or whatever we call that hellsite) are pointing out, William’s team was horrible to his American sister-in-law and trashed her for her creativity and work ethic.
We Americans remember all that and we’re not buying William’s nonsense now.
These propaganda pieces are prewritten handouts by Willy’s Palace propagandists for the sycophantic media to substantiate his embiggening campaign.
Another shameless example was Max Foster’s piece for CNN about this global statesman wannabe; literally totally sycophantic, not one critical question addressed or counter opinion provided.
For some reason, this reminds me of the scene in Succession at Shiv’s wedding when Willa tells a snooty Brit (I think it was a clergy) that she’s a playwright and he says “America!” feigning being impressed.
So the meeting at the UN is a grip and grin with the Sec’y General & others? The UN meeting is getting wall to wall coverage and William is not part of it.
“No one does optimism and ingenuity like the American people,”
It’s good to know that he believes Americans are so shallow that if you compliment them, they will love you. Guess what? We’re not that shallow.
He has numerous people in his history that he could use, so I wish he’d lay off of JFK. He is no JFK, nor as a Brit does JFK have ANYTHING to do with him.
He’s very annoying.
… but Meghan was “too American,” right? These people are laughable. It’s ALL jealousy over Harry. Now THAT is shallow.
He brings up JFK since he was behind the “Moonshot” which was the inspiration for “Earthshot”.
“Why should Harry have the US? Why can’t I have 9/11, JFK and the UN? It’s all for MEEEEEE. I’m the Heir. It should be mine all mine….”
– Pegs, The Other Brother and Keen Global Statesman
He went to Governor’s Island? I guess that explains the picture of him on a boat, I was wondering why his IG chose that as the opening shot of his visit to NYC. He made it look like he was Greta Thunberg arriving from Europe on a boat! I was like didn’t he fly to NYC???? Also why is he invoking American optimism and ingenuity? It just feels so disingenuous after the way he and Kate bullied Harry and Meghan.
Anyways if you haven’t visited Governor’s Island, it’s a cool place and last year (or maybe the year before) they announced the island will be open now year round. Worth a visit when the weather is nice in NYC (don’t go if it’s raining, everything is outside) and some of the best skyline views of Manhattan! I also think I was vaguely aware of the oyster project having visited a few times. They also bring out farm animals (I think goats and sheep?) each summer to Governor’s Island to help with eating the invasive plants and helping “landscape” some of the grounds, you can read about it here: https://www.govisland.com/things-to-do/recreation/hammock-grove-sheep. They do a lot of sustainable work on the island and it’s all very interesting.