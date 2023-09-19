Princess Kate stepped out in London in her best Meghan-copying beige

I cannot even imagine being this embarrassing, this desperate and this obvious. As soon as we got a good look at the Duchess of Sussex’s spectacular Invictus style, we knew that the Princess of Wales had added each one of Meghan’s looks to a certain Meghan mood-board and copykeening lookbook. It literally only took Kate a matter of days before she furiously copykeened Meghan’s beige-heavy color palette and her trouser-heavy wardrobe. Can this woman get her own life and her own style? She’s 41 years old and she’s doing this. These pics are from today, Kate visited Streets of Growth in London. Her suit is from Roland Mouret.
Kate Middleton is checking in on a youth support charity inspired by an American organization that she and Prince William visited in Boston last year. The Princess of Wales, 41, headed to east London on Tuesday to visit Streets of Growth, a charity that works to transform the lives of young people.
The group — which strives to re-engage people aged 15 to 25 who find themselves socially isolated, bullied or trapped in a cycle of exploitation, violence and criminality — was inspired by a visit to Roca in Boston, which Kate and William, both 41, visited in December last year.
There was some symmetry to Tuesday morning’s visit, which came as Prince William was stateside promoting his Earthshot Prize in New York City. It marked his first time returning to the U.S. since William and Kate visited London for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in December.
Some would say “symmetry” and others would say “overshadowing her dumb husband’s stupid ‘CALL ME A STATESMAN’ trip.” It’s very strange that Kate is making a point of doing events in England while William is in New York, especially given William’s well-documented rage at being overshadowed by family members. This says to me that Kate actually wanted to go on this New York trip but he told her no, and she organized these events to get back at him and ruin his headlines. Just a theory. How the worm turns.
🙄
For me, it’s the pooled pant leg at the bottom of the pants. Like it or not, that’s how Meghan wears her pants and Kate has never done this to the best of my knowledge. She’s a skinny jeggings, straight leg kind of gal.
One thing is totally clear: She. Is. Terrifying.
She looks like a Clydesdale
LMAO
LOL, MoxyLady!
@startup Kate is tall she doesn’t have to do that pants leg trick. Lol. That’s how we know she is copying Meghan.
Kate is crazy. People say she sells her clothes after wear and that’s the only thing that makes sense. They believe they found her selling profile. I forget which site.
I made a similar comment on a twitter (X, whatever) post last week. Kate is legitimately terrifying and I hope Meghan’s security is tightened because this is all Single White Female.
Ah, well, we all knew it was coming… 🤷♂️
right, like dogs will bark
Agree @moxylady007!!! Also, how is it even when she’s talking to someone, they’re looking at her and she’s looking at the camera?!?! (first pic)
KopyKate Middleton: How to Make a Case for NOT Wearing Beige
She looks so contrived. Lately all her blazers fit the same and are the same, dowdy cut. She can switch out the white shirt underneath, too, you know? A lovely silk blouse in a muted color/pattern could do wonders…it’s almost like her brain can only capacitate one (copied) outfit blueprint for months at a time.
A Clydesdale!! 👏
It’s impossible to be this stupid, so I say that she/her team are purposely dressing her up to copy Meghan to the T so she can have some clicks from the haters. I guarantee you the no personality dress coats and buttons are not making people crazy about it and breaking the internet’s shopping websites like Meg. Gurl needs to stay relevant because what is there to say about her besides this? NOTHING. This is her discreet way of inviting the Meg haters clicking on her posts where she copykeens hard, and have some kind of fake-relevancy.
@commoner that is an excellent point. I’ll take it further and say in a few years Kate team will take credit for the sell-outs. Just pretend Meg didn’t wear it first. That’s how they operate.
Wtaf? Really? When does kkkate wear beige? She desperately needs mental health care. But I guess at least we got jazz hands, a doll wig and gurning, things M doesn’t do. She’s just sad.
Quite a lot actually since meghan left the firm. All done in cosplay of her sister in law
This level obsessiveness and fixation in Meghan, turns Kate into a mental patient, indeed. The future Consort is an unmitigated embarrassment to each woman’s self-confidence and self-assertion, self-definition and sense of uniqueness.
CopyKate is taking women a giant leap backwards, to the dark place of self-hatred, ambushing and fatal rivalry. Catherine Middleton proves she has little to no substance. I don’t know whether we should be angry at her or simply take pity on her. She actively nurtures every fiber in me that fought to not despise her.
And what with that gaping mouth full of teeth?
It looks like the right side of her lip is trying to escape her mouth.
I want to say I’m surprised by this outfit but let’s face it, I’m not. And this colour doesn’t even look good on her, the fabric looks cheap (I’m sure it’s not but it looks it on her). She doesn’t have M’s colouring, confidence, posture, styling.
Goodness, if she even tried a little bit to be her own person I’m sure she could do alright….this is SO sad!! “I’m going to cosplay my estranged sister in law, who happens to be effortlessly gorgeous, chic, charismatic and IN LOVE with her husband while I ALSO desperately try to go behind my unhinged husband’s back and upstage him”…let that sink in, Kate…you’re not ok, babe.
My first thought was that this is the JCPenney version to Meghan’s couture (not that Meghan wore couture, only that it looked like it). It’s an awful beige, too much yellow for kkkate. And apparently she snatched it up in such a rush that no one could take the time to hem the pants properly. She’s super messy lately.
The odd thing is that no one would blame Kate for copying Meghan, or even criticize her for that, because it’s a human thing and many people have done it, myself included. But it’s when the person obsessively copies someone (which means that they obsessively follow their “quarry”), while actively showing that they dislike them and are known to have worked to sabotage them — that’s when it becomes sick and “sad” as you say.
Can we talk about how bad this cheap beige fabric looks with her wig? It looks like she stepped straight out of the ’70s and not in a good way.
That was my first thought! The fabric looks super cheap, the kind of fabric suit i bought from Outlet Ann Taylor as a broke college grad trying to do interviews in the late 90’s and early 00’s.
A doll wig lollllllllllll
Uh oh more trouble in paradise. Can’t is stepping on Pegs news cycle. She is also out and about very quickly copy keening Meg in her beige outfit. I guess two birds one stone with this.
Is she stepping on his news cycle or have they agreed to this? Maybe they have this plan of stepping out together (at different engagements) to bury the heavy harry and meghan news cycle of last week. This way more articles will be written about them and the Sussexes will be gone to the bottom of the search engines
Chloe. Peg is like his father he doesn’t want to be out shone. That is why Peg married a door mat ( that and it seems no one else would have him) so that she doesn’t steal his thunder.
@Susan Collins I agree that Burger King would never want Kate bopping about in her best Meghan and flowing wiglet on the same day he is taking New York. Living at Adelaide, she must be very physically insulated from the finger in her face that she would get from him upon his return if they shared living space, and thus her boldness in stepping on his news cycle.
Meghan looked ethereal, kKate looks like Kate.
Comment of the day 😂😂😂😂
Thank you Maxine
Meghan is everything….she’s just Kate. 🤣
I had this vision of Kate singing” I’m just Kate” with a floor length due coat and dancing and that gave me such a nice long laugh. Thanks so much for that image hahahahaha
@swirlmamad comment of the day lol
🤣🤣🤣
As with all of her copykeeing, she can’t even wear it right. The fit of the pants is terrible (too tight on top), the jacket’s too structured and her hair/wig is too fussy.
Isn’t William in charge of KP? Can’t he just say block off Kate’s schedule while I’m in nyc? Does she have loyal staffers that help her go rogue if that’s what she doing?
That’s my question- I am surprised she even has the power to go rogue. I wouldn’t think any one would follow her orders at all- especially the people who control the helicopter!
It also looks fairly similar or identical more like it or the beige suit with white blouse Crown Princess Mary just wore in Sweden. In fact loneliness and isolation? Yup one of CP Mary’s big issues.
The thing is no one knows about CP Mary. Meghan is the global one everyone knows. so I would say this is copy keening Meghan color palette. Meghan got rave reviews on what she was wearing.
Wait— what’s up with mary? I know her relationship with her sister in law (Marie) isn’t very warm either but i always thought her an Fredrick’s marriage was fine?
@Chloe – no, when IZ_Q said “loneliness and isolation….one of CP’ Mary’s big issues” she literally meant that’s one of the issues Mary is trying bring awareness to, not that Mary suffers from loneliness and isolation.
Regardless not to discount Kate is more than capable of trolling more than one person and given Kate stans keep trying o dump Kate on Mary’s coattails all the time.
All that gurning, what is it for? Is it supposed to make her look fun and engaged or something? Because the effect it’s actually giving is deranged.
Didn’t you know? All you need to do is show up and smile and people will love you? I mean, that’s all Harry and Megan do (from W&K perspective) and everyone loves them. It’s not like you REALLY have to be interested and involved.
It’s her idea of a dazzling smile. She used to have a very small mouth and looked like she had marbles in her cheeks when she smiled. So she lost a ton of weight, got some dental work done and now pulls her lips to expose as many teeth as possible. Unfortunately for her, she has zero upper lip so she has what I call a ‘gormless idiot grin’. Just like Liz Truss.
That’s one of the costs of Botox. When half of your face doesn’t move, an exaggerated smile turns into funhouse horror.
I do not know why Kate is wearing wig it’s messy..I see that she wearing just awful messy beige trouser and jacket
which does not suit her at all.
Plus I agree with everyone on here copycat is looking more messy maniacally over used expressions.
Think she is very very thin also ..not looking healthy..in engagements and her behaviour is like she is seriously medicated or drinking too much.
Think W is in love with Rose..like at university..
Soo odd she not going to Singapore or New York as normally she has hundreds of outfit changes for a small amount of time in engagements.
I think W doesn’t want her with him he spoilt child. He never grown up and has tantrums I imagine.
The open-mouthed grin is to hide Kate’s sagging jowels. Despite however often Kate gets her face nipped and tucked, her face starts sagging again right away. I think it’s because of sun/smoking damage that all the “work” in the world cannot un-do.
Yes. I agree completely. There are a few treatments for sun damage, but smoking is permanently damaging to the skin. Cowmilla has even worse issues with decades of smoking ravaging her facial skin.
Beige on beige on beige.
Well, the colour certainly matches her public persona: boring and utterly devoid of personality.
And maybe these pictures are curated, but Big Blue stands out in every damn one.
That girl at school who acted as if she was better than anyone else. What life lessons did this one learn from the sounding board of her dysfunctional family? I wonder if she’ll get to keep Big Blue?
I can believe that she planned these to get back at him for not letting her go along to NY – she has no private sec (who would normally organise these things) and given that they are not living together its also clear that they are never at their ‘offices’ in KP. I think Ma is working with her in that capacity hence why there is still no one in place. Either that’s because of a divorce or because they can’t find anyone who wants to work with her.
As I said in the other post there is something up with her – she is out of control with all the Meghan stalking.
Or maybe they want the public to assume that her engagements yesterday and today were the reasons why she couldn’t accompany W to NY. So nothing to do with W not wanting to spend time with K.
The BRF would 100% find someone to work with Kate if that is what they wanted.
My guess is she doesn’t have one until the Separation Agreement has been finalised. That way all comms flow through William’s office.
They don’t want a repeat of Diana – they’re making it clear that Kate is just a consort (for now).
oh my……..
the trousers obviously look like what M wore last week, but the overall outfit reminds me of what Meghan wore last year in Dusseldorf, the white sleeveless turtleneck with the beige pants.
the thing is, its not just that she’s so blatantly copying Meghan. It’s that she’s doing it so poorly, I just find that insulting on Meghan’s behalf, lol. Like Meghan would never wear something this boring. The fit
would be a little different, the accessories a little different, etc. there’s classic and then there’s boring and Kate constantly mistakes the former for the latter.
And yes, she is deliberately stepping all over William’s news cycle. You know he’s going to be pissed.
also – this visit is “inspired” by a visit in Boston? 10 months ago? It took her 10 months to decide to visit a place after being so “inspired” in Boston??
And that’s why the clothes keep wearing her Becks, coz it’s not her true style and she’s dressed for Meghan’s skin tone and body type.
She’s wearing colours that work for Meghan and not her skin tone and it’s crazy. How can anyone say that colour works for her? It’s bad and any stylist should have said no.
A dark brown suit would have worked better. I don’t like the fit of the trousers, but the awful colour is the biggest issue.
I wonder if she really had the brain cells to be this calculated in terms of copying Meghan. I think Carole engineered this whole movement with Kates dresser/stylist.
I actually believe that it’s very cunning.. by wearing a suit in a color palette imitating her sil, she guarantees the spotlight and newspaper titles… look yesterday’s engagement; nobody payed attention…it was so boring… but, today, everyone is focused on her and her blatant copying… she’s clever enough for this kind of social media games…
@First comment The copy keening might be K’s idea of spotlight stealing but it doesn’t elevate her value. She isn’t establishing her worth in her own right. Now is when K needs to use all of her resources to secure her future. She’s on track for becoming the royal Christine Costner and she has no Plan B
Of course. And actually someone shared the same thought you have about her being cunning. But it still speaks to her instability as well. Why would a grown woman make it a point to consistency engage in this type of behavior? You can be unwell and a horrible person and Kate is just that.
I guess Kate is one of those people who believes that any attention, good or bad, is better than none at all
Which is even more funny becasue here in the U.K., apart from the tabloids, no one gives a sh*t. We’ve got our own problems to deal with without having k’s desperation stuffed up our noses 🙄
Boy, it didn’t take long for Waity to copycat the latte look and wide leg pants from MM. Meh on her – yawn. It’s not her color and she’s still boring.
I don’t see any bruising or cuts in these pics from her trampoline incident. It’s odd.
Yes, I was looking at her hands in the other pictures, and they don’t seem to have anything wrong. I don’t know how long ago the other pictures were taken, a week? More? Almost looks like she had her fingers taped for attention. Maybe it’s long enough for scabs to be gone, just really odd. She’s not normally seen this many times close together, other than beginning of the year keenery.
Yes, its weird that her fingers were so injured that she had to tape them together for several days, and now they’re completely fine, no swelling, no bruising, etc. When I have jammed my fingers(which is what I assume was meant by “trampoline accident”) it takes a while for the bruising and swelling to completely fade, especially a finger that gets a lot of use, like my pointer and middle fingers on my dominant hand.
@Becks1
“……When I have jammed my fingers (which is what I assume was meant by “trampoline accident”)…….
Er……this assumption is not correct, @Becks1. kkkHATE’s “finger-jamming” is down her throat.
@Kingston 🙄🙄🙄 I meant in the context of the story put out by KP about her fingers. No one here actually thinks it was a trampoline accident.
So I stand by my comment, that what I assume KP meant by trampoline accident was that they wanted people to think she jammed or broke her fingers.
I have a theory of why she is stepping out like this to counter her husband and it very much has to do with the rage monster she lives with.
I genuinely wonder if she has just been so beat down by him that she has no sense of self sometimes. Between the busted fingers last week, the janky hair yesterday and the news jacking her husband, i think she is desperate to find love from someone and because she can’t get it at home, she copies someone she knows is genuinely loved in hopes that someone will love her that way. It is just sad at this point and I am waiting for the soft launch of his next side piece.
There really is a noticeable difference in how relaxed they both are in solo appearances compared to say, the recent farm visit/ podcast/ 10 min memorial joint appearances. And it’s even more noticeable after we’ve seen a week of H&M being so happy and comfortable together.
This isn’t even fun anymore. Just predictable and desperately sad.
i feel sorry for her at this point; she looks like she’s given up.
While she is doing a photo op in England in the US UNICEF had a Champions for Children event that was attended by Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Queen Rania of Jordan, and Dr. Jill Biden. https://www.instagram.com/p/CxUpD8Goal5/?img_index=2
Shouldn’t Englands most important early years expert be at an event like this
Very good point. Perhaps she wasn’t invited.
That is HUMILIATING for her if she wasn’t invited. And I feel like if she had been invited, the British press would have made sure we knew it. They’d say she had to stay home with the kids because William was away or whatever, but they’d make sure the world knew she wasn’t snubbed.
After her airly yares bs summit, Dr. Biden isn’t wasting her time with mumbles! She can’t be in a room with that many learned and educated women and not be shown to be the vapid, ignorant, lazy person she is. She’s unwell. Like who literally copies every single woman your husband admires to this sad level? The wig is trash, the outfit looks like it’s from Kmart, and she has 0 substance. Like what is wrong with her.
It’s a good thing she’s not there so they can actually achieve something. They won’t be thrown under the bus to elevate her or accused of making her cry coz she couldn’t hold her own with the professionals.
Remember that engagement in 2019 where her staff was caught on camera saying “Meghan is going to be so jealous” that is the mentality Kate and all her staff operates in, so for anyone thinking she doesn’t do this on purpose, think again. She defo operates a troll account / group to troll a woman who was not only unimpressed when she first met her but who also looked at her with pity.
Kate is so used to being confrontational with any woman that comes around her that’s why she took “ baby brain” as an insult and she has no female friends.
I also have a theory that she might be developmentally repressed but that’s for another day.
WHAT? This is the first I’ve heard of this. Do you have a link?
I’ll look for it but she wore burgundy blouse and olive green culottes to visit a university? and her staff was taking a video of her and saying Meghan is going to be so jealous
This visit? This is the first time I’ve heard that story too I think but the level of petty is no surprise.
https://www.celebitchy.com/637672/duchess_kate_wore_a_great_autumnal_look_from_jigsaw_warehouse_in_london/
Bloody hell. Never heard this. Thing is, she still looked basic at that event; her clothes wear her, not the other way round. What pathetic staff.
This looks so bland on her. I don’t think she accessorized it very well. Or at all from what I can see.
Maybe the bland look is to ensure that she doesn’t steal the front pages from W tomorrow?
Why do Kate’s pants always have such a long, low crotch ?? The tailoring is bizarre. I know she has a long torso, but my geez, it’s not that long….is it?
I am so glad that someone else posted about the strange, long crotches on her pants. My eyes are always drawn to them in photos, and it makes me feel like I’m a weird perv or something.
That’s funny and I was thinking the same thing tbh.
The gworls on one of my other favorite gossip sites says it’s because Kate has a long torso and short legs, and tries to hide the fact that she has short legs to keep the “love Kate’s long legs” narrative going. It is interesting that she’s so tall for a woman but has such short legs.
Never mind Kate, she is what she is. I’m offended by the rest of the article, which implies that Streets of Growth was inspired by W&K’s visit to an American charity last year in Boston. Streets of Growth was started 20 years ago and it was the founder of the organization that was inspired by the US organization.
Yeah, I was v confused by that. It almost seemed to suggest this charity was started after the Boston trip.
Yeah, that’s insultingly worded – a quick search shows that StreetsofGrowth has been around since 2001.
This is just a very tenuous attempt at a connection to last year’s Making America Keen Again trip on the writer’s part. Which in turn tells me it must have been ordered by someone at KP.
oh, see, I interpreted that just to mean that Kate’s VISIT was inspired by her visit to the American charity. So she visited a charity last December and 10 months later decided to visit a similar one in London.
She must be very insecure if she feels the need to copy her sister-in-law like that
It’s a cry for help at this point. She’s Miss Havisham and Lady Macbeth smashed together and having a nervous breakdown. Her “fans” insist she never puts a foot wrong when its clear she craves the ground swell of support and sympathy that Di got and Meghan gets from the public but half Kate’s “supporters” are bought bots and the actual humans are obsessed with hating Meghan and Harry for agendas that have nothing to do with Kate as a person or even the royal family at all. She can take off Big Blue and no one cares. She can tape up her fingers and watch people insist nothing is wrong with Kate and one should be ashamed for thinking it. She’s dressing like Meghan praying people will simply pay attention to her, “See! I ran her off, you can pay attention to me now*crickets*” Now she’s leaving her hair unkempt in public, that was her glory. She’s deeply insecure, her mother isn’t her ally, her social media isn’t her ally, her husband isn’t her ally and he and her step mother in law can crush her and the rest of the Middletons like a bug. Her entire world is built on sand and she did this to herself. Kate is such a mean girl she locked herself out of having any friends or allies.
One thing Kate will never Kopy Keen from Meghan is a happy selfie at lunch with loyal friends who love her. She’s miserable and alone and she knows it.
The fact that Kate can overshadow Billy just b/c of her clothes really says alot about both of them.
I realized that Kate does those expressions b/c she’s incredibly botoxed she can no longer emote without having to pretend that she’s on a rollercoaster.
Down to the nude heels she is cosplaying Meghan. Embarrassing. The hair is just a shabby, bedraggled life of it’s own at this point. She needs deep, intensive therapy.
It washes her out and doesn’t compliment her at all. She looked better in her coat dresses but then she was cosplaying and old lady.
DOES she have her own style??
I’m starting to think truly no. I liked her style in the dating Waity years, but even then she was cosplaying all the Sloane Rangers and aristo girls.
I see we are not getting a cost breakdown of everything that Kate is wearing, the way that they do with Meghan. Geez I wonder why? (sarcasm).
Meghan’s tonal outfit looked chic, modern and effortless. Also it was event appropriate. Kate’s outfit looks dated and uninspired. I think it’s the hue, Meghan’s had a richness to it that Kate’s just lacks. Oh well, better luck next time to the Princess of Fails.
Could she extend her copying to Meghan’s hair? What are does dead squirrel budget wigs she’s wearing?
Kate is a nut job! She is a fraud with her hand signals and manic laughing. Just posing for the photo ops.
That color does nothing for her. And her hair is really high off her head. It seems to be floating around her head rather than sitting on it.
Meghan Markle does not have a monopoly on beige, or blazers, or long hair. Two things can be true: Kate is an insipid person and a racist, and not everything she wears is SWF’ing her SIL. I do think Kate does take occasional styling cues from what she’s on Meghan, but I don’t think she’s got a serial killer wall of Meghan’s looks. I enjoy the royal reporting on this site but sometimes the legitimate discussions of Kate’s genuinely shitty behavior veer into tinfoil /fanfic territory.
Oh please. Google Kate prior to 2016, before Meg came along. She never wore trousers, pants suits, monochromatic outfits, top handle bags, dainty gold jewelry, aquazurra, or ballet flats. Kate’s entire wardrobe changed when Meg showed up. All Kate wore was coat dresses, jeggings, and flimsy dresses that blew up showing her non existent underwear. Even the DM picks up on it. Kate isn’t just mildly inspired by Meghan, she has literally copy keened entire outfits of Meg, like the Alexander McQueen suit that she wore to Wellchild, that Kate now has in a million colors. It is what it is.
Very well put.
Nobody is saying she does, but considering Meghan was lambasted in the media as breaking “royal protocol” for what is seemingly acceptable now let’s be fucking for real here.
that doesn’t have anything to with the point I am making, but sure okay, yes, no one is disagreeing with your point that meghan has been on the receiving end of vile misogynoir for her fashion choices.
I agree that this particular outfit doesn’t scream “Meghan” to me, but there have been times, most recently in France with her complete copy of Meghan’s Invictus look, that one has to wonder about the serial killer wall. It seems like Kate is steering away from the fussy dresses, flounces, giant belts, buttons and lace bits, to a wardrobe that’s more suited to every day work, but I don’t know if that’s Meghan-inspired or just inspired by working women, in general.
Just take a look at the CB archive. I went down that rabbit hole the other day and the difference in Kate’s style is striking. Also, she looked better. I wouldn’t wear most things she did but at least it was her style, so it fit her better. She also looked more comfortable. Meg’s influence is unmistakable though.
@Naomi…The RF is all about their public image, even when it comes to dressing. They may not speak (directly) but they make their feelings known in how they present themselves and what they choose to wear.
That is how and why we all know that Kate is doing this intentionally. The Sussexes received world wide media coverage for the Invictus games. Meghan wore her tonal beige outfit for the NATO friends and family event. It was a big deal (politically) and the RF did not like it. If Kate wanted to avoid the comparisons to her SIL’s NATO outfit, she would have chosen something different for today’s outing. She wore a Meghan-esque inspired look to INVITE the comparisons because she knows that the media will praise her for what they demonize Meghan for. Kate plays her part in fanning the flames of hatred against Meghan.
Please do not be fooled. This isn’t just about a simple beige ensemble.
I don’t think anyone thinks she wears everything as a direct response to Meghan but I think it’s pretty willful disbelief at this point to act like it isn’t a majority of the time and is pointed. Not only has she changed her style in the types of pants, jewelry, and shoes that she wears. She often wears the exact same brand and style. I mean at Eurovision she literally wore the same off the shoulder blue dress with the barrel curls over one shoulder. Now Meghan does not have the market cornered on wearing off the shoulder blue dresses nor barrel curls but I think it’s pretty ridiculous to act like that wasn’t directly copying something that her sister-in-law wore. I don’t understand the constant desire around here sometimes to excuse really crappy behavior from this woman. People are always trying to find a reason as to why she needs to be the given the benefit of the doubt. Maybe a year and a half ago I would have agreed now it’s just blatant. And it’s racist because Megan is at this very moment being slammed for clothes that she wore at Invictus.
Pls do not insult me. I have eyes and have had them since 2016 and onwards and Kates been copying Meghan since she’s laid eyes on her. This look is such a copy cat look that I didn’t think Kate would do till at least next week. I’ve lost grace for this woman years ago but when the Meghan wig showed up I was deeply appalled
Long ago, the question shifted from, “Does she?” to “When we will she do this next?” and now we are on “Why does she continue?” We’re long past the fact that she CopyKeens the heck out of Meghan’s wardrobe and style.
Thank you @Dee, @Tam, @Dee(2), @Eliora, @JT, et al.
Plenty of mainstream articles have been written about Kate’s direct copying of Meghan. There are many more examples than those included in the article linked below. I specifically remember how Kate copied the style of the asymmetrical blazer with wide-legged pants that Meg wore for The Cut photo shoot. Meg wore it in white by Proenza Schouler, while Kate did her copy keening in red, by Alexander McQueen.
Khate surely does this in part for spite, but also because she’s always copied the style of stylish women she’s jealous of. Also, Khate loves the publicity generated by copying Meg. There are a number of articles on the Internet. All I had to do was Google, “Kate copied Meghan’s wardrobe,” and, “Kate copied Meghan’s style.” The copying by Kate is beyond obvious. Anyone with eyes can see it. The photos make it so cringingly clear, that any attempt by apologists to deny the truth of Khate’s copykeening is bonkers.
https://cafemom.com/entertainment/kate-middleton-copy-meghan-markle-style/all-black-suits-and-all-business
“Meghan Markle does not have a monopoly on beige, or blazers, or long hair”: Of course not. Beige belongs to whomever feels like wearing it. However, the fact that the future Consort COINCIDENTALLY happens to wear beige, less than 48 hours after the woman you so amicably refer to as Meghan Markle, and the fact such ill-inspired demeanor is clearly a pattern, raises legitimate questions on style appropriation, sartorial stalking, as well as mental sanity.
Besides, to second your luminous observation, I would say that Meghan Markle does not have a monopoly on white either… Even on her wedding day?
Google Image Catherine Middleton’s hair length in 2017, right after Charlotte’s birth, and notice the COINCIDENTAL growth after Meghan came into the picture.
Thanks for stopping by.
Enough with the gaslighting. Kate did not ever wear a proper pantsuit until Meghan wore the black one with Harry. Why do I know this? Because I made many comments over the years on this site prior to that about her wearing jeggings with a blazer and not a proper trouser. The woman had no idea how to dress like a professional adult woman until she started to copy Meghan.
Also long hair? It was never as long as it is now until Meghan wore hers longer.
She also rarely wore neutrals and we have loads of stories of the multiple green outfits or blue outfits she wore that looked similar but weren’t the same.
Her hand healed quick.
Funny that… 🤔
Her family should stage an intervention and not wait for her to start asking everyone to call her Meghan.
I scared my cat laughing. That is so funny.
I seem to remember the press and royalists criticising Meghan for wearing beige. She was supposed to wear bright colours like Kate and the Queen. What has happened? Plus Kate doesn’t know that you can wear shirts and blouses with suits.
Meghan said herself that she wore drab colours deliberately so she wouldn’t be accused of standing out or attracting attention to herself. She just shrank herself down because she was clearly being belittled and mocked by Khate (and likely the other royal *ladies*) for being a biracial, American, divorced actress who married in. It seems only TQ was kind to her. What a pack of witches they are. Well she got the last laugh didn’t she!
Perfectly stated, @Jaded. Great recap. Reading it still hurts.
Wow, just wow. Will say, I dislike those pants equally on her, and on Meghan (and on Drew, there was a shot of her in a black suit in yesterday’s article).
Look at Kate in the top picture. Her face is turned towards the person she’s conversing with, but her body is angled towards the camera, and so are her eyes – they’re slid to the side so she’s looking directly at the camera, instead of the man speaking to her.
Haven’t seen her copy Meghan’s striped sweater yet, and she’s worn two recently. Dr. Jill was also pictured in a La Ligne sweater with blue stripes, in the Woman’s Health article, so maybe Kate will pass on that one, but Meghan wore a white one with black stripes during IG (which La Ligne said is also theirs), so will something striped pop up on Kate sometime soon?
In the top picture, she’s not even looking at the man that is talking to her. Her eyes are looking for/at the camera. So insincere!
I noticed that too. The gentleman is talking to her and she’s staring straight at the camera.
My God she’s embarrassing.
I don’t believe that Kate is purposely overshadowing William I think this a new strategy by KP to keep Kate and William in the news. I suspect that if were possible Kate would have done yesterday’s and today’s engagement last week but in their rush to counterprogramme the Invictus Games, they didn’t realise that not all organisations would be able to drop everything to accommodate William and Kate. I see these engagements as a spill over of last week’s activities.
Or they were ordered at the Balmoral summit to get their photo ops in early this week and then lay low because CRex and QRex are lumbering over to France tomorrow.
Lumbering over 😂😂
@amy bee. This double act of tweedle dum and tweedle dummer seems to be the latest addition of the carnival at BP 🙄
Kate CONSTANTLY copying Meghan’s style….It’s a form of psyops BULLYING!
M@Lala, Yes, totally! It was often blamed on Kate’s insecurities and jealousy, but you’re pointing at a direction we haven’t quite explored so far: Kate’s intentional, viciously calculated attempt at pissing Meghan off, getting into her head, dwarfing her into believing she’s not that original and not one of a kind.
Karen’s sartorial doppelgangering might be a psychological tactic to make the Duchess of Sussex feel the sort of malaise you experience when spied on or followed in the street or stared at by someone sitting in your back.
Thanks, @Lala, for raising a point that completely escaped my scrutiny: it’s not Kate being pathetic, it’s her harassing Meghan through identity theft until Meghan can no longer take it, and ends up having a massive meltdown, in which case bullying is an understatement. Mental programming?
Lordy, she couldn’t even wait a month or two this time.
This is such a bad colour on her. It completely drains her. Would have looked better in the deep rose taupe colour palette
I’m also pissed at her laziness — always wearing a white body suit (?) under every single blasted *suit* she wears. If you’re doing monochrome, do monochrome
Those shoes are a travesty. There is a gorgeous pair of 2 inch heel Gianvito Rossi neutral leather slingbacks that could have elevated this look. I despise her suede shoes in every colour, but especially these vanilla ones
Not going to touch the trouser tailoring, the wig or the 2011 eyeliner 😖
Something is clearly wrong with this creature! What a mess.
The gurn! The grapple hands! The puddle trousers (that are awful on anyone)! That’s our Kate.
That color does not work with her at all and it’s very cookie cutter compared to Meghan’s way of wearing things. Just lacking the swag and confidence. However it got her attention, which she desperately wants.
Is she now trying to grow a mole on her lip too? /s Lol. Though I wouldn’t put it past her.
That shade of beige looks like an ace bandage.
Look William look, I’m sat at a round table and I have a big pink lollipop, what do you mean it’s a microphone? But William my fingers are all better but someone stole my piano, christ this woman is embarrassing. And Kate, no, you don’t look good in Megan’s clothes
She badly copies Meghan’s style and I feel like her awful mugging is her really bad copy of Meghan’s vibe and personality too. Meghan always looks beautiful, alive and engaged – Khate’s interpretation is to amp it up too far until she looks like she’s losing her marbles and might start cackling and stabbing somebody. 😂
Can you imagine if Meghan stepped out in one of those prim little coat dresses? It would break the internet and I bet she would make it look fresh and modern. 🤣😂😂
Meghan would rock it, because she would know how to style it. No matchy matchy accessories,
Meghan would show how it’s done! Has she ever worn a coat dress, I can’t remember -?
@paintybox: I think Meghan’s off white double breasted Dior outfit at the Platinum Jubilee service qualifies. (When she and Harry entered so proudly.) Such a gorgeous look and one of my favorite outfits ever. Strictly speaking it was a coat, not a coat dress, but you get the ideal
That tone (beige) does not do her any favors especially with that big hair. I think blue and burgundy palettes suit her.
Meghan is the template. I think copies Meghan because she wants people to compare her to Meghan and say she looks better. She has said in the past that she’s competitive. I think that’s what motivates her. Problem is Meghan’s colors and style work for Meghan and she enjoys whatever she wears which shows in how she relaxes and sashays in her outfits.
At this point I find Kate’s copying attempts comically entertaining. 🤷♀️
i’ll never understand why she wears these beige tones, caramel etc. jewel colours suit her, as do blues, you’re right. ditto when she has caramel tones put thru her hair; just drains her.
Sigh, The vision boards are certainly strong with this one.
I am imagining a room at Adelaide Cottage covered in pics of Meghan and they all have those red lines of material (like they do in crime shows) linking up different things. Then Katie Keen studying them while manically grinning and deciding what she is going to wear to cosplay Meghan next. Every now and again a poor staff member approaches her with a wiglet and she keeps sending them away with cries of, “More hair more hair”.
Hilarious!
What a great image!
The DM article headline is hilarious. She’s “radiant” in this suit, according to them.
I never thought Kate would ever be so broken, yet here we are. Her wiglet is busted, her fashion is just beyond tragic now and her manic expressions are getting far worse. Not to mention her marriage evidently crumbling in front of everyone’s eyes. This woman hasn’t got a clue who she is or what she’s doing! It’s like seeing a slow motion car wreck. Get help, Kate. You’re spiralling.
Meghan in beige: Stylish, chic.
Kate in beige: just drab.
This poor woman. This is a cry for help. The hair the bell bottoms the beige. Does no one love her ? 😂
There’s something wrong with her, she looks utterly manic in the top photo. I often wonder when I see the gurning faces she makes if she’s suffering from some sort of anxiety disorder? It really is inappropriate.
Man, her posture is miserable. I never noticed until that photo of her coming in the door.
This woman obviously and literally shows desperation. It’s making her look pathetic just like Boebert 😆
Next time we’ll see her with dark/raven hair the same as Meghan’s.
Her copykeening is terrifying, frankly. And to point that out isn’t to indulge in weird conspiracy thinking — there is something seriously wrong with Kate.
She wants to erase Meghan. And the more Meghan excels, the more Kate tries to erase her by copying her.
This look from the suit to the hair is giving the Sears catalog Cheryl Teigs clothing line early 80’s fall big book feel.
Maybe it’s time for Kate to break out the coat dresses again?
At least she’d be giving off 80’s Speigel catalog feels
The woman really looks like she has lost her mind
Kate looks like a rabid Springer Spaniel.
I think we can debate whether or not the suit looks good on Kate, but think the suit itself is good and looks beautifully tailored. According to Hello, Kate now is known for her classic business suits now. Apparently it’s Roland Mouret. Which reminds me, Mouret was a designer that Meghan used to wear a lot and the designer was a big Meghan fan. I’m not sure if I’m imagining this, but I thought I read shortly after Covid lock-down that Roland Mouret was deeply grateful to Kate for her star-power. Curious. Wonder what happened. Did Kate rescue the designer from bankruptcy during Covid by wearing his designs? After all, Meghan didn’t do public events for a long time when she and Harry moved to Montecito and while she was pregnant with Lili. Hmmm…. btw, I don’t think Kate looks terrible in the suit.
This color has too much yellow and the color washes her out. It would do the same on me. The difference? She has the money to buy the correct colors. I’ve not been in that position, so I have bought what was on sale and worked with it to make it look reasonably good on me. I would have worn a blouse with color that looks good on me. I might go with some type of print so more color. A colorful scarf would work, too.
Knowing what colors look good on you is really basic. The fact that she doesn’t care? That tells me this outfit isn’t about her.
In that top picture, it looks like the person in blue is taking to Kate and is like what the actual hell woman, I am talking to you and you are making eyes at the camera? Something is definitely not right with Kate . She seems totally drugged up like is this how she gets through her days when she does have to do a little work?
The lady in mustard/gold who matches the curtains looks better.
Oh Dear……………………I am now feeling very sorry for this woman. It is so sad to see someone so bereft of anything original and with no one who likes her enough to tell her the truth. Her poor children will have to deal with mummy breakdown sometime and that is not something anyone wants for innocent offspring from a poisonous system.
Thank God Meghan was powerful enough to say “No” and get out and Harry was aware enough to say “I’m coming with you!”
Yes @Sammi, Kate is beyond sad. You can even Google and find articles with photos on the Internet of the numerous times Kate copied Meghan’s wardrobe style. See my earlier post in this thread.
Regarding how H&M left, read Harry’s book. Meghan supports Harry, and she’s not a quitter, so she tried her best. Harry could see what was happening to her though, and they both feared what the royal system would do to Archie. Still, they tried for half-in/ half-out, but they were rejected. Thankfully so, in hindsight!
Anyway, Meg simply said, “It’s not enough to survive something. You’ve got to thrive. You’ve got to be happy.” Harry’s the one who said, “Enough! We’re out of here!” And they planned their exit together, with advice and help from friends. Thank God! 🙌🏽 🫶🏽 ✨️
The moment I saw Megan in that cream blazer I knew Kate would copy it, but I’ll admit I was surprised at how quickly it happened.
In my head, I just can’t believe she is actually doing this. Really, seriously? I mean the whole world is looking on. So, I’m trying to give her the benefit of the doubt, even though she doesn’t deserve it.
Just put her in a white hood. It will be the most authentic outfit she’s ever worn.
Her exaggerated, wide-open, fly-catching mouth is getting so old and annoying.
I totally agree … especially since we know it’s ungenuine. Her face is also pulled as tight as a drum and re-touched to the heavens. We know she doesn’t look that good after all the smoke, gin, running and zero body fat.
Anyone else notice her ring? It’s so loose that it is always sideways on her finger. Girl needs to eat some food.
Weirdly she copied the one outfit Meghan wore to the Invictus Games that I really wasn’t a huge fan of. I was on the fence about the Gabriela Hearst beige pants she wore in NYC and I decided I don’t like them after their second iteration. I actually prefer this beige outfit on Kate (please don’t throw tomatoes at me!!) but her copykeening couldn’t be more obvious. But she could have taken inspiration from any of the other amazing outfits Meghan wore and she chose the most meh out of the bunch (to me anyways!).
I am speechless at this copy-keening. And that hair is absolutely laughable. What makes her think it looks good this way? She looks ridiculous. And please, Kate, stop showing us your tonsils.