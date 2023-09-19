“Lauren Boebert won’t go on a second date with the Beetlejuice guy” links

Lauren Boebert says she won’t go on a second date with the guy who felt her up at Beetlejuice because the guy is a Democrat. [JustJared]

Ben Affleck & J.Lo were photographed together after what was a Bennifer Summer Hibernation period. More Bennifer, it’s what the people want! [LaineyGossip]

Haley Bennett’s TIFF look was… something. [GFY]

These “fit pics” are so cool. [OMG Blog]

T&L’s rundown of the Duchess of Sussex’s Invictus style. [Tom & Lorenzo]

RHOOC’s Shannon Beador arrested for DUI & hit-and-run. [Pajiba]

This Reddit wedding-dress story is going viral. [Buzzfeed]

Sofia Richie Grainge is doing the lady-who-lunches look. [RCFA]

Jann Wenner has sucked for a long time. [Jezebel]

Salma Hayek looked amazing in vintage McQueen. [Egotastic]

Rep. Lauren Boebert speaks out about her now-viral theater date night 👀 Watch the full video here: https://t.co/ePwTuPjhXN pic.twitter.com/emsAPlGWJR — TMZ (@TMZ) September 18, 2023