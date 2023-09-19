“Lauren Boebert won’t go on a second date with the Beetlejuice guy” links

Lauren Boebert says she won’t go on a second date with the guy who felt her up at Beetlejuice because the guy is a Democrat. [JustJared]
Rep. Lauren Boebert speaks out about her now-viral theater date night 👀 Watch the full video here: https://t.co/ePwTuPjhXN pic.twitter.com/emsAPlGWJR
Oh so many jokes. Let me get it started:
Who knew a 36-year-old grandmother would be so easy on the first date?
No second date? His credit card must have been declined.
Keep em coming
I’m still laughing at her being felt up by a Democrat.
Lol bettyrose. Owning the libs my ass…
Man, I usually figure out a guy’s political affiliation BEFORE the public handjob
Lol. Perfect comment
Ha ha thank you Acha!
I don’t think he wants a second date because this easy grandma let him milk the cow (we have the pictures) for free on the first date. 😂#republicangirlsareeasy
That was a first date! That makes it so much worse!
He grabbed the Boobert on the first date? Damn Lauren, what ever happened to those traditional values?
That’s what i came to say! Yeesh! i can only imagine what went down after they left (given now they had an extra hour to kill 🙂 What a farce!
Groping each other in public is first date behavior? Man, she is a piece of work.
Hey! I totally made out with a guy on a first date when I was a junior in college. Yes, in a theater, but a movie theater. Some action film no one cared about.
Have you seen the security camera footage? They didn’t make out, they groped each other openly in a crowded theater while sitting right next to others on all sides
I have. I was trying to make a joke that this is the behavior of a 20 year old. But even then not in a crowded theater. I was at a play a few months ago and the couple in front of me kept whispering to each other, which was semi blocking my view and really weird behavior for live theater. This groping situation is next level.
First date? I read they’ve been dating for months. So is she backtracking now that she’s been caught dating a (gasp) republican?
I was coming here to say the same thing. I swear I read that they’ve been dating since March.
LOL. Lauren Boebert is such an idiot.
FIRST DATE?! #Shade
The Bennifer pics made my day–they’re super-cute together. It’s weird how much their happiness makes me happy. I think it’s mostly just 00’s nostalgia lol.
First Date? I thought she was married?
She filed for divorce in May. And blamed the fact she was going through a divorce as a reason why she behaved the way she did at the theater.
Admittedly, I haven’t been on a first date in over 30 years (been married 34 years), so I’m out of the loop on first date ‘activities’, but is this what people do on a first date?!? Good lord, I hope not.
I would be so embarrassed if I was that Dude. We already know she has no shame
I’m pretty sure he had some idea who she is before he went out on a date with her.
…Which makes me think he probably isn’t a Democrat.
Wait, that was their first date and she was doing public groping? BWAHAHAHAHA!!!! This woman is a ridiculous hypocrite.
I am sorry, I cannot stand Tom and Lorenzo website/podcast anymore. They are allowed to have their own opinions and I am allowed to move on from them. They constantly complain about the sussexes are whiners and all they do is whining about Meghan wearing beige (we need color, they whine) . Do they not understand about style choice that makes someone confident in their skin? It seems to me because Harry is a Prince , very privileged and Meghan got a great life, they should shut their mouths because they have no problems. How patronizing of them! I am really disappointed on their approach. They could have worded their critisims better. The sussexes are not perfect, no one is!
T&L always go for the clothes being the focal point rather than the clothes highlighting the woman. It’s a huge mistake on their part and certainly not new. I quit following them a long time ago.
@Chantale I totally agree. Much of their Sussex coverage has been infuriatingly off-base (IMO!). But I wonder if they’re starting to see a different perspective because that^ linked post has a much more neutral tone than they’ve used in the past. Maybe this is progress? Or maybe it’s them realizing that they originally bet on the wrong horse?
I think what’s missing in their criticism is context. Meghan pared down her wardrobe of shoes and accessories for ease of travel. She didn’t arrive with a retinue of maids and hairdressers and jewelry wranglers, so that every outfit could be perfectly accessorized. I could nitpick and say I wished she’d worn a fancier shoe or a different necklace, and I do think they’re right about Meghan’s love for wide waistbands – I don’t like them, either. But Meghan looked fabulous, anyway. So yeah, looking at each individual outfit and imagining how she would wear it if she weren’t traveling, I could have suggestions. But looking at her entire travel wardrobe and how it fit into the overall event – I think she did a brilliant job.
Boebart is such a liar. She doesn’t care about politics. That’s why she kept getting into arguments with majorie Taylor greene. Greene is a true believer. Being in congress is costing her money because she has to hire people for her family business. She isn’t like the rest who can get speaker fees. Plus she is maintaining 2 homes so she could run in a sure thing district.
If the dem bar owner stills wants to date her I bet he can. She will just lie and say “I don’t talk to him”.
Lol Lauren, the guy isn’t the problem. The problem is you.
The wedding dress story: I would break up with my fiancé and my dad!
Same!! That story is not just a red flag, it’s the freaking Flagger Force telling her to run.
Re: the wedding dress – she needs to run, NOW. If the future MIL is acting like this over a wedding dress?!?! I can’t even imagine how she’s going to be when grandkids are in the picture.
YIKES.
She’s 36???!!! She looks closer to my age (49) – wow!
I would break up with my fiance over that wedding dress story. Run away. Fast.
Absolutely! This is just the start of things to come. No matter how hard it is to cancel everything now, do it. I certainly hope she wasn’t waiting for advice from random internet strangers!
She didn’t check party affiliation before but was she checking to see what religion he was with her hand down there?
Bijou Phillips filed for divorce today
Probably because civil lawsuits are coming.
My thoughts exactly.
I mean, I know what I did on my first date, but it wasn’t in public and I did marry the guy. Jeez woman, keep it in your pants until you get home at least. What a tool. I literally cannot imagine how she was voted in in the first place and I won’t be surprised if she gets back in again. We have a lot of tools for politicians up here but wow, you guys have got some great ones there.
Salma in that red dress! Those are my fashion goals right there! She looks fantastic.