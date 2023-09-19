“Lauren Boebert won’t go on a second date with the Beetlejuice guy” links
  • September 19, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Lauren Boebert says she won’t go on a second date with the guy who felt her up at Beetlejuice because the guy is a Democrat. [JustJared]
Ben Affleck & J.Lo were photographed together after what was a Bennifer Summer Hibernation period. More Bennifer, it’s what the people want! [LaineyGossip]
Haley Bennett’s TIFF look was… something. [GFY]
These “fit pics” are so cool. [OMG Blog]
T&L’s rundown of the Duchess of Sussex’s Invictus style. [Tom & Lorenzo]
RHOOC’s Shannon Beador arrested for DUI & hit-and-run. [Pajiba]
This Reddit wedding-dress story is going viral. [Buzzfeed]
Sofia Richie Grainge is doing the lady-who-lunches look. [RCFA]
Jann Wenner has sucked for a long time. [Jezebel]
Salma Hayek looked amazing in vintage McQueen. [Egotastic]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

43 Responses to ““Lauren Boebert won’t go on a second date with the Beetlejuice guy” links”

  1. Dutch says:
    September 19, 2023 at 12:36 pm

    Oh so many jokes. Let me get it started:

    Who knew a 36-year-old grandmother would be so easy on the first date?
    No second date? His credit card must have been declined.

    Keep em coming

    Reply
  2. Concern Fae says:
    September 19, 2023 at 12:37 pm

    That was a first date! That makes it so much worse!

    Reply
    • Another Anna says:
      September 19, 2023 at 2:07 pm

      He grabbed the Boobert on the first date? Damn Lauren, what ever happened to those traditional values?

      Reply
    • drbessy says:
      September 19, 2023 at 2:37 pm

      That’s what i came to say! Yeesh! i can only imagine what went down after they left (given now they had an extra hour to kill 🙂 What a farce!

      Reply
  3. JanetDR says:
    September 19, 2023 at 12:40 pm

    Groping each other in public is first date behavior? Man, she is a piece of work.

    Reply
    • bettyrose says:
      September 19, 2023 at 12:55 pm

      Hey! I totally made out with a guy on a first date when I was a junior in college. Yes, in a theater, but a movie theater. Some action film no one cared about.

      Reply
      • Meg says:
        September 19, 2023 at 1:02 pm

        Have you seen the security camera footage? They didn’t make out, they groped each other openly in a crowded theater while sitting right next to others on all sides

      • bettyrose says:
        September 19, 2023 at 1:07 pm

        I have. I was trying to make a joke that this is the behavior of a 20 year old. But even then not in a crowded theater. I was at a play a few months ago and the couple in front of me kept whispering to each other, which was semi blocking my view and really weird behavior for live theater. This groping situation is next level.

  4. atorontogal says:
    September 19, 2023 at 12:48 pm

    First date? I read they’ve been dating for months. So is she backtracking now that she’s been caught dating a (gasp) republican?

    Reply
  5. Amy Bee says:
    September 19, 2023 at 12:52 pm

    LOL. Lauren Boebert is such an idiot.

    Reply
  6. Saschafrom76 says:
    September 19, 2023 at 12:52 pm

    FIRST DATE?! #Shade

    Reply
  7. Kitten says:
    September 19, 2023 at 12:59 pm

    The Bennifer pics made my day–they’re super-cute together. It’s weird how much their happiness makes me happy. I think it’s mostly just 00’s nostalgia lol.

    Reply
  8. BW says:
    September 19, 2023 at 1:21 pm

    First Date? I thought she was married?

    Reply
    • Dutch says:
      September 19, 2023 at 1:31 pm

      She filed for divorce in May. And blamed the fact she was going through a divorce as a reason why she behaved the way she did at the theater.

      Reply
  9. Newt says:
    September 19, 2023 at 1:22 pm

    Admittedly, I haven’t been on a first date in over 30 years (been married 34 years), so I’m out of the loop on first date ‘activities’, but is this what people do on a first date?!? Good lord, I hope not.

    Reply
  10. Normades says:
    September 19, 2023 at 1:24 pm

    I would be so embarrassed if I was that Dude. We already know she has no shame

    Reply
  11. Mel says:
    September 19, 2023 at 2:05 pm

    Wait, that was their first date and she was doing public groping? BWAHAHAHAHA!!!! This woman is a ridiculous hypocrite.

    Reply
  12. Chantale says:
    September 19, 2023 at 2:25 pm

    I am sorry, I cannot stand Tom and Lorenzo website/podcast anymore. They are allowed to have their own opinions and I am allowed to move on from them. They constantly complain about the sussexes are whiners and all they do is whining about Meghan wearing beige (we need color, they whine) . Do they not understand about style choice that makes someone confident in their skin? It seems to me because Harry is a Prince , very privileged and Meghan got a great life, they should shut their mouths because they have no problems. How patronizing of them! I am really disappointed on their approach. They could have worded their critisims better. The sussexes are not perfect, no one is!

    Reply
    • Southern Fried says:
      September 19, 2023 at 4:22 pm

      T&L always go for the clothes being the focal point rather than the clothes highlighting the woman. It’s a huge mistake on their part and certainly not new. I quit following them a long time ago.

      Reply
    • DeeSea says:
      September 19, 2023 at 4:30 pm

      @Chantale I totally agree. Much of their Sussex coverage has been infuriatingly off-base (IMO!). But I wonder if they’re starting to see a different perspective because that^ linked post has a much more neutral tone than they’ve used in the past. Maybe this is progress? Or maybe it’s them realizing that they originally bet on the wrong horse?

      Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      September 19, 2023 at 7:06 pm

      I think what’s missing in their criticism is context. Meghan pared down her wardrobe of shoes and accessories for ease of travel. She didn’t arrive with a retinue of maids and hairdressers and jewelry wranglers, so that every outfit could be perfectly accessorized. I could nitpick and say I wished she’d worn a fancier shoe or a different necklace, and I do think they’re right about Meghan’s love for wide waistbands – I don’t like them, either. But Meghan looked fabulous, anyway. So yeah, looking at each individual outfit and imagining how she would wear it if she weren’t traveling, I could have suggestions. But looking at her entire travel wardrobe and how it fit into the overall event – I think she did a brilliant job.

      Reply
  13. Macky says:
    September 19, 2023 at 2:25 pm

    Boebart is such a liar. She doesn’t care about politics. That’s why she kept getting into arguments with majorie Taylor greene. Greene is a true believer. Being in congress is costing her money because she has to hire people for her family business. She isn’t like the rest who can get speaker fees. Plus she is maintaining 2 homes so she could run in a sure thing district.

    If the dem bar owner stills wants to date her I bet he can. She will just lie and say “I don’t talk to him”.

    Reply
  14. Sass says:
    September 19, 2023 at 2:36 pm

    Lol Lauren, the guy isn’t the problem. The problem is you.

    Reply
  15. greenmonster says:
    September 19, 2023 at 3:15 pm

    The wedding dress story: I would break up with my fiancé and my dad!

    Reply
  16. Becks1 says:
    September 19, 2023 at 3:40 pm

    Re: the wedding dress – she needs to run, NOW. If the future MIL is acting like this over a wedding dress?!?! I can’t even imagine how she’s going to be when grandkids are in the picture.

    YIKES.

    Reply
  17. butterflystella says:
    September 19, 2023 at 3:51 pm

    She’s 36???!!! She looks closer to my age (49) – wow!

    Reply
  18. tealily says:
    September 19, 2023 at 3:59 pm

    I would break up with my fiance over that wedding dress story. Run away. Fast.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      September 19, 2023 at 6:36 pm

      Absolutely! This is just the start of things to come. No matter how hard it is to cancel everything now, do it. I certainly hope she wasn’t waiting for advice from random internet strangers!

      Reply
  19. Celin says:
    September 19, 2023 at 5:39 pm

    She didn’t check party affiliation before but was she checking to see what religion he was with her hand down there?

    Reply
  20. Jewbitch says:
    September 19, 2023 at 7:33 pm

    Bijou Phillips filed for divorce today

    Reply
  21. Eden75 says:
    September 19, 2023 at 7:45 pm

    I mean, I know what I did on my first date, but it wasn’t in public and I did marry the guy. Jeez woman, keep it in your pants until you get home at least. What a tool. I literally cannot imagine how she was voted in in the first place and I won’t be surprised if she gets back in again. We have a lot of tools for politicians up here but wow, you guys have got some great ones there.

    Salma in that red dress! Those are my fashion goals right there! She looks fantastic.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment