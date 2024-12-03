A German documentary about ‘lost’ Prince Harry seems like it’s just tabloid BS?

There’s a German “journalist” named Ulrike Grunewald who seems to think that she’s the Ronan Farrow of the royal beat. Instead of using her time and resources to investigate the slumlord Windsors and their hidden fortune, Grunewald has apparently spent years “investigating” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Just doing two minutes of research on Grunewald online, it seems like a lot of very sad and hateful people pinned a lot of their hopes on her, and they wanted her to “expose” Harry and Meghan for [insert deranged conspiracy here]. Instead, after all of this time, money and effort, Grunewald has made a 45-minute documentary called Harry: The Lost Prince. The documentary reveals that Grunewald gets all of her talking points from the Daily Mail, and wouldn’t you know, the Mail did an exclusive interview with her to promote her documentary. This is a closed loop – the Mail says something vile about the Sussexes, Grunewald repeats it in a faux-investigative documentary, and the Mail squeezes another story about their own vile lie. From the Mail:
A major documentary titled Harry: The Lost Prince is to air on television in Germany on Tuesday. The 45-minute film has been more than a year in the making and is an examination of, among other things, whether Harry and Meghan have succeeded in ‘finding freedom’ and launching themselves as a financially independent, globally influential entity. The answer to this last question, according to documentary-maker Ulrike Grunewald, one of Germany’s most experienced royal reporters, is a firm ‘No.’
As Ms Grunewald, presenter of the long-running German news and current affairs show, Heute-Journal (Today-Journal), and a royal correspondent since 1987 when she accompanied the then Prince Charles and Princess Diana on their visit to Germany, told the Mail exclusively: ‘Harry and Meghan have set the bar very high. They want to be global benefactors who bring about tangible change. So far, they have not lived up to this image at all.’
Ms Grunewald travelled to Montecito to try to interview the couple and their friends and discovered that despite their wealth and royal pedigree, the Sussexes do not appear to have been fully integrated into the community’s most elite circles. She said: ‘On average, the millionaires and billionaires who move here pay eight to nine million euros for a house. The cultural life is very lively, but everything often takes place in closed circles and Harry and Meghan rarely take part in these activities. They seem to have isolated themselves a lot.’
The Sussexes’ neighbour, Richard Mineards, tells Ms Grunewald that the couple don’t seem to have put down particularly deep roots in the area, being seldom seen in town – just occasional trips to the local market or walks, always with security in tow: ‘Sometimes you will see her at the farmers’ market or with a dog but generally you don’t see her and you just don’t see much of him. It’s a shame. This is a lovely place.’
Ms Grunewald was further intrigued by their Archewell Foundation, which was launched to great fanfare in 2020 as their major philanthropic venture. ‘What surprised me most was how ineffectively Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation is organised,’ she told the Mail. ‘The amount of donations has fallen drastically in one year: from 13million dollars in 2021 to two million dollars declared in 2022/23. According to their own documents, Harry and Meghan only work one hour a week for the Archewell Foundation – why so little?’
Ms Grunewald said: ‘During the year that we worked on this film, a change of strategy was recognisable in Harry and Meghan. They started out as a power duo in their new life in California. Now they mainly appear separately, as they were unable to create a functioning image together. They have come down to earth. I was interested in whether Harry and Meghan’s strategies for an independent life are working. After four years, the results are very mixed.’
Just to be clear, a German tabloid-TV journalist barged into the quiet and ritzy enclave of Montecito and demanded to speak to the Sussexes and anyone who knows Meghan and Harry. Montecito residents would have treated her the same way they treat the British tabloid journalists who try to stalk the Sussexes in California as well. Few people spoke to her and of course no one is going to open up their private foundation or accounts to her, so all she has to go on are the increasingly hysterical and intrusive British tabloid reports, which she uses in place of actual investigation. Something else is clear from this Mail exclusive – they’re all going to start ramping up the criticism of Invictus, and try to target Harry through the Invictus Games in Canada and in Birmingham (in 2027).
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
German here. Unfortunately ALL the German media (not only tabloids, also zdf, ard etc) are simply picking up the bonkers narrative from the British tabloid media. There are some so called royal experts but they’re strictly following what the windsors are saying. There is no huge interest in the real BRF though anywhere outside of gossip magazines.
Another German here, just adding some context.
The channels ARD and ZDF (Grunewald’s employer) are public broadcasters, akin to the BBC, and their funding is mainly based on something that could be described as paid for by taxpayers.
So everyone is paying for this trash, and I don’t know anyone who will be watching tonight. They really ahould be ashamed of basing “research” on the Heil and that Mineards guy, who’s not only not a neighbor, just someone living in Montecito, but a stalker and someone who likes to twist the truth for a handful of coins.
And of course Ms Grunewald already is the patron saint of the Derangedeers, despite this sorry effort not having aired yet.
Shame on the public broadcaster for wasting German taxpayers money on this documentary.
Third German here. This documentary is directly followed by one about Kate, titel: the star of the Windsors… Yeah, I am angry that my money finances this garbage.
Kate the star, surely that’s a joke. Mind you the BBC is getting to be more of a tabloid as well.
She said: ‘On average, the millionaires and billionaires who move here pay eight to nine million euros for a house.’
So knowing this she just showed up asking questions and is surprised no one spoke to her? If she just showed up to some stately house in England to ask a bunch of questions about Charles, Camilla, or William does she think that they would just open the door and welcome her in? And this Richard Mineards guy seems to be the BMs go to for ” on the ground” reporting in Montecito so is he legitimately surprised that maybe he doesn’t get invited to any of the parties that Harry and Meghan go to in the community? It never crossed his mind that maybe other people don’t want someone who’s so willing to run to the press to hang around them?
Mineards apparently used to work for the Daily Mail.
So not to be trusted.
Lol, Ms. Grunewald wants us to believe her and not our own eyes. In what way are H&M not financially independent and globally influential?
How sad that these “ reporters” spend so much energy in such a negative way. What a way to live your life – to spend it writing out right lies and innuendos.
Tragic waste especially when the truth of Harry and Meghan is so uplifting and nurturing for so many.
I’m so glad you do all the cross-research and pinning the red string on the board Celebitchy lol.
Who in the world was going to talk to this person? Those closed circles are closed to journalists like her.
So are they supposed to walk into town every day? Who does that, except for maybe retired people with no other interests or those with a job in town? Mineard apparently used to work for the Daily Mail, so just more tabloid BS coming out of his mouth. The only thing exposed in this documentary is how ignorant the maker is. And, PH is not lost.
How many of us with jobs and families have the time to immerse ourselves in our local community? We may know some of our neighbours but probably most of us don’t socialise with them regularly. Harry and Meghan’s friends are not going to talk to this person. This filmmaker is working from the assumption that being a working royal is a real job (it’s not). Harry and Meghan are finically independent and devote time to charity for free, anything else is nobody’s business.
Harry and Meghan were purposeful when they selected this community to live. Those gutter rats are beside themselves because they have not been able to penetrate the walls of this community to spread their nonsense. You do not pay a premium to live in a community to see it infested with gutter rats. Pretty sure their inquiries are met with disdain.
So amusing she thinks she learned anything about Montecito, let alone Harry and Meghan.
Jfc. When will this complete demented stalking end? Like I don’t get it . The Germans got rid of their monarchy and are happy about it so why must Meghan and Harry be held to standards that them themselves don’t want and the left behinds are not fulfilling. These people should just admit what we all know . They hate Meghan because white Harry loves every bit of his black wife .
These idiots who call themselves reporters trying to get dirt on the Sussexes from people they cannot bribe. The Monteceito crowd id not on the same wage scale as KP and BP staff and definitely not as broke as the Markles. They live there for and not for harassment from the tabloids; and they won’t snitch on their neighbors. The expense report from Germany to CA had to be high; so they slapped something together to justify the trip.
Don’t worry all Germans paid for it, as they GEZ-Gebühren from every viewer. Yes I am German too and really angry that part of my money I am forced to pay, pays for this mud.
As a German I am surprised that the ZDF paid for it. I watched another documentary from Ms Grunewald yesterday, just to get a feel for her. This was about the future European Queens, not really bad, but nothing new.
After that I watched a docu about Kate which made me sick. So saccharine sweet, her “natural laugh”, how she loves to be involved with her charities “not for she has to, but for she wants to”. Really???? That thing was nothing but delusional, the worst a so called “body language expert” who is clearly in love with Kate. There is no other explanation for her gushing.
I will watch the drivel about Harry and Meghan tonight, then call a friend who works for the ZDF to find out who okayed it, and send them a lovely letter letting them know how I feel about wasting my taxpayers money.
ZDF is usually known for well made documentaries, I would love to see one about the unholy alliance between European monarchies, especially the British one, and the press.