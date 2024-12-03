Prince William & Kate will skip the Windsors’ Christmas lunch at Sandringham

Last week, Buckingham Palace confirmed something widely assumed: the Princess of Wales would attend the Windsors’ Christmas festivities in Norfolk this year. It was at last year’s Christmas celebrations where everything seemed to go wrong for Kate. On Christmas Day, she appeared on the church-walk with her kids and husband, and Kensington Palace was dutifully briefing everyone about Kate’s plans to be keen in 2024 and go on a tour in Italy, and then suddenly Kate was hospitalized and in the wind for months. So she’ll be returning to Norfolk this year, which is no surprise. She’s spent a lot of time in Norfolk this year. But it looks like William and Kate will make a point of not attending the Christmas lunch, which is the black-tie feast after church.
Kate Middleton and Prince William will reportedly skip this year’s Christmas lunch with King Charles, but a controversial royal is set to attend. After a tough year for the Prince and Princess of Wales, they are looking forward to Christmas and catching up with the Royal Family.
Princess Kate, 42, and Prince William, 42, will attend the main Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate.
But, according to royal commentator Emily Andrews, the couple hope to see the Middletons for Christmas dinner this year.
Writing in her column in Woman, Emily claimed: “They prefer the informality of a relaxed lunch at nearby Anmer Hall. And I understand will do so again this year, with the addition of the Middleton family.”
Once Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, have broken up from school in mid-December, it’s thought that the family will decamp to Norfolk.
[From The Sun]
The rota barely talks about this, but William and Kate usually avoid the Windsors’ Christmas lunch every year. Especially because they have Anmer Hall, and they host the Middletons there (and the Middletons are not welcome at the big house). While I think they avoid the lunch for many reasons, they should lean into the excuse of “the kids are not allowed to eat with their parents,” which is a bonkers rule from Queen Victoria’s reign. You know what else I wonder? Whether Will and Kate will attend the pre-Christmas lunch for the whole family. Last year, Charles hosted the bigger family lunch in mid-December at Windsor Castle, just a short distance from Adelaide Cottage, where William and Kate allegedly live. W&K still skipped it. They skipped it in 2022 as well. I also wonder about that report that Will & Kate would do the most to overshadow Charles’s Christmas events, and that W&K would post some private photos or a video from their Christmas celebrations at Anmer Hall.
As part of doing things his way Will definitely WON’T be hosting the Windsors at Sandringham for Xmas lunch when he is King. Apparently he’s not religious so the Xmas day church visit will probably be out as well if he also decides NOT to be Head of the Church?
Interesting that not one tabloid and it’s Rodent reporters are loosing their ever missing minds over the fact that wank and his coat hanger are skipping Christmas whatever with the king but to this day I still have to read how Harry and Meghan didn’t join the left behind a million years ago. I guess we only make allowances for people if their skin color is milky white
Exactly! There was much wailing and gnashing of teeth when horror of horrors Harry and Meghan decided to spend the holidays with Meghan’s mum. How dare they! The Queen could die any moment! Philip could die any moment! It’s their DUTY to be there. Now it’s fine and middle class and wholesome to spend time with different family members. The protocol and tradition police have vanished.
Well, if you believe the reporting from the Daily Beast a few weeks ago about the “rival Christmas,” and I do, and Emily Andrews is former rota member and Sun royal reporter that periodically would reveal something the Palace did not want revealed, then the rota has been dutifully lying to the public about Kate and William attending the Christmas Day lunch for many years. Andrews, by the way, was reporting on Kate and the Middletons’ prodigious use of freebies and discounts even while Kate had married William and even while the Palace denied it when she went on maternity leave and was threatened at
Length by the Palace.
I would skip the lunch also if my kids are not allowed.
Soooo…..they’re going to show up at Sandringham to do the walk so the peasants can see them, but aren’t actually going to spend Christmas with Charles, who is fighting cancer?
I know this gets tiresome, but just imagine if this were H&M. Imagine if they lived a few miles from Charles and did the absolute bare minimum during Christmas.
And then the next day, Charles’ wife, The Queen, leaves him to go do Christmas with her original family. Quite a legacy for Charles.
A black-tie LUNCH? Bonkers.
Came to say something similar. A black tie lunch is wild.
These are people who have rules about bowing and curtseying to each other.
I mean, I’m happy for the Wales kids. Christmas at Sandringham sounds boring af.
I think it depends on what they do during the black-tie lunch. If that lasts two hours and they get to spend that time playing with all the cousins and wreaking havoc, that could be fun. If they have to sit there in their dress clothes in the nursery and eat lunch quietly, that sounds horrible.
Like if I was a kid I’d prefer the playing over the black tie lunch, lol. and I’d prefer playing with my cousins than just the siblings that I see every day.
So that part I don’t necessarily have a problem with it, because the alternative could be a lot of fun for the kids. But just in general it sounds boring – the formal dinner the night before, the formal lunch, watching the king’s speech on the TV, etc. It all sounds so formal and overplanned.
I do wonder what will happen when william is king. Is Christmas just going to be him, Kate, his family and the Middletons? Who does the christmas walk? Pippa and James and their spouses?
So, this year’s plans are exactly the same as last year’s – first rate journalism. I assume the “controversial royal” is Andrew, who doesn’t seem to be all that controversial for the RF.
Well, I see their point. Who wants to wear black tie at lunch? Just after Christmas morning? Also, who wants to hang with Chaz and Camilla and her family? Also, the Windsors have too many family functions. I skipped several of my mother’s functions over the years due to overload. I have a large family and there were always lots of us. Same as the Windsors. But, really, who wants to celebrate with Chaz and Camilla?