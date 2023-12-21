King Charles hosted the royal pre-Christmas lunch in Windsor: who was a no-show?

On Wednesday, King Charles hosted the royal family’s annual pre-Christmas lunch. I don’t know when the tradition started, but QEII perfected it by inviting the extended family to enjoy a sumptuous pre-holiday lunch at Buckingham Palace. The idea being that the “minor royals” and royal-adjacents might not get invitations to the big Christmas celebration at Sandringham, but they still get some family time before Christmas. Charles changed the location of the lunch – for the second year in a row, he’s hosted the lunch at Windsor Castle. I imagine there’s more space and probably a bigger banquet hall? Even with fewer cameras around, the Mail still got the guest list, which included Prince Andrew. Weirdly, William and Kate were no-shows. William was only in Kuwait for two days, I think. He would have been back in England for this, but he still didn’t show up.
Zara Tindall and Princess Eugenie were among the royals pictured leaving Windsor Castle after enjoying a Christmas lunch held by King Charles III today – with Prince Andrew, who may soon face fresh scrutiny over his ties to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, also seen being driven away. As the evening wrapped up, members of the family – which included Princess Anne’s son Peter Phillips, the Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi – were snapped departing from the festive gathering.
A number of other extended relatives joined Charles and Camilla for the traditional meal today. The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, along with Princess Anne, led arrivals earlier today. Prince Edward, 59, was pictured at the wheel, joining his wife Sophie, 58, and their daughter Lady Louise Windsor, 20.
They were closely followed by the Princess Royal, 73, sporting a chic emerald green ensemble as she was driven by her husband Tim Laurence, 68. Their daughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike were also snapped at today’s event.
Lord Frederick Windsor – who is the son of the Prince and Princess Michael of Kent – was also seen, with his wife Sophie and their children. Elsewhere, Lady Helen Taylor also attended with her husband and kids. Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank could also be seen driving away after enjoying the festive lunch.
The King and Queen treated dozens of relatives to a sit-down meal – which has typically taken place annually on the Wednesday before Christmas, shortly before the monarch leaves for Sandringham for the holiday season. The tradition is one of the rare times when all the monarch’s extended family meet, and is a chance for Charles to celebrate with those who do not receive an invitation to spend Christmas in Norfolk with the senior royals.
The family are seated at round tables, enjoy a Sandringham-bred turkey lunch and pull crackers.
Again, the pre-Christmas lunch was something Charles ALWAYS attended as Prince of Wales. It speaks volumes to me that William and Kate didn’t bother. In fact, I bet they’re already in Norfolk. I’ve long held the theory that within the family, William and Kate really aren’t that popular. As for the rest of the motley crew, it also says something that Andrew is still welcome at all of these events. Not only did he mooch another free meal this week, you know he’s also got an invitation to stay in Sandringham for Christmas as well. I wonder if he’ll stay there through New Year’s, which is when Jeffrey Epstein’s client list will be revealed. Also: Sophie and Edward took pains to arrive and depart together, after mostly doing separate events for months. Hm.
What else? The Mail’s Ephraim Hardcastle column claims that Charles wrote his Christmas speech by himself, without advisors or scriptwriters. Eh, he’s probably one of the better royal writers, although the bar is set pretty low.
Hmmm… no Peg or Can’t? Trouble at the palaces? Let’s just hope Chuckles is true to his word on any leftover cake being served till gone no matter how many days. Sound like a dull event.
I honestly wouldn’t be surprised if Kate squeezed in a holiday in the tropics with the kids between the carol concert and the Sandringham pap walk. The carol concert was on dec 8th. And i think that was basically her last engagement of the year
And peggy arriving solo would have raised eyebrows.
Or maybe they were there and just weren’t papped because they live on the windsor estate. Maybe they used a different entrance or something
OMG what’s a pap walk? Is that where you have to line up for photos before visiting your gynecologist?
And I thought a perp walk was humiliating…
@Chloe: that’s what I was thinking, they’re somewhere sunny & tropical.
I don’t buy that they weren’t there. I think they were already in the castle.
Agreed.
Hmm maybe? But it’s weird that the DM didn’t mention that. By not, they’re causing speculation. So either they weren’t there or the DM wants us to think they’re not there. I’m thinking they actually weren’t there.
Since William is no longer dependent on Charles for money, it seems as if he feels like he doesn’t have to show up at things like the Christmas lunch, especially since they are spending the holiday at Sandringham and he’ll see most of the cousins there.
Of course Andrew is there.
” with Prince Andrew, . . . also seen being driven away.”
I love the wording.
Andrew is one of the few with longevity military careers. Does that play a part in this. It seems chuck has given up on kicking Andrew AND the rest of the cousins out.
It is funny that they won in the end. Again, prince philip tried to kick them out and they are still there. Of course the crown owed them but Charles has lost a lot of battles. I know what twitter says but Camilla is still shunned.
Charles would’ve been better off spending his time working on Poundbury. he had atleast 30 years to plot and still lost. Andrew knocked himself out.
lol. Maybe, that’s Kate’s clapback to Charles for not attending her christmas show.
Maybe William had a stopover someplace. I think there is friction between William and Charles and William wants time away from kate
This is what I believe as well. WanK have stepped all over CanCer’s news cycles and vice versa. They’ve been in a constant PR war via the tabloids since QE2 died and they can’t sacrifice H&M anymore. And if W had a stopover, that might also have something to do with K not wanting to work if she resents that.
All of what @TESSA said, plus Wank and Can’t aren’t well liked by the family probably
I can’t imagine that anyone other than their children likes either of them, and that is coming to a teenaged end soon.
Weird. Now that Peg has broken the ties between Harry and their Pa once and for all time, now in his moment of triumph as darling of the British press, and as heir and unchallenged successor to the head of the family… he bails. This kid ain’t all there.
Could William demand protocol be followed at all times, so his presence becomes a chore.
Yuck, what a family. No Black people allowed but welcome all ye pedos and racists.
I wonder if the separation protocols are already in place for the Wailses because I can’t believe Kkkeen would miss a chance to drag the children out as she gives her manic grin to the photographers. And no way are they together in Norfolk or anywhere else. He’s off with his side piece and she’s at mummy’s.
Spot on
And the debtor mother is probably somewhere exotic, stuff her poor creditors
This looks terrible. I think harry and his kids have standing invitations but choose not to go. I mean everyone else is there. No matter how corrupt everyone is there. So I doubt the actually son was banned.
Did William and Kate really no-show or did they just use another entrance? They do live on the Windsor Estate after all and probably can walk to the Castle. Or if they’re actually living at Windsor Castle then it’s unlikely that the press will see them driving through the gates. I think the press will demand that the Christmas Luncheon be returned to BP next year so they can get better pictures of the royals including William and Kate entering and leaving the Palace.
This is what I wonder. Did they actually get the guest list or just guess based on who they saw leaving. I’ll bet W&K could get to Adelaide without passing photographers.
That’s definitely plausible, but they don’t strike me as wanting to hide from paps or miss an opportunity to get some good press for showing off the children. Especially if they’re still trying to project the happy family narrative.
The DM article was vague in confirming whether or not they were there. Instead it started to discuss who showed up to the KKKarol event.
They have been seen attending all other years and so it’s odd they weren’t seen. Even if William wasn’t back from Kuwait, Kate could have gone with the kids.
Definitely odd.
I believe they didn’t attend last year as well.
Yeah, the DM is vague on this which is a choice.
I don’t think WanK were present. The other relatives would have left the lunch much earlier if they had been there.
I have always gotten the feeling that William and Kate are sucked up to by extended family in hopes that will motivate them to keep up certain traditions that include the extended family (this luncheon, Christmas at Sandringham, etc.) but the family knows that based on how W&K are, the bar is low lol.
OK, that last photo, where Camilla is carrying a boxy handbag and an umbrella? I had to scroll back up and look at it 2 or 3 times before I realized that she WASN’T holding a leaf blower. This is what happens when you don’t totally sleep off an Ambien, I guess.
Also in that photo, Kate seems to be cosplaying the ORIGINAL Doolittle: Eliza in her flower girl look.
Miranda!! I must admit I fast forwarded thru the photos to get to the comments, but went back after reading what you wrote. That is SO funny. You can imagine, can’t you – either she’s so drunk she picked up a leaf blower by mistake or she actually carries one around at all times just in case there’s a stray bit of foliage. But sadly it is just a bag. You made me laugh so much. Thank you.
Typo, love in your last sentence:
Which is ***why*** Jeffrey Epstein’s list will be released.
You mean when, of course.
Happy Holidays to all.
Wasn’t there something weird last year about their appearance? they either didn’t go or only William went or something? I can’t remember. I guess its also possible they could attend and not be photographed arriving or departing, right? They’re so close to the castle I feel like they could walk?
I checked, last year they completely bailed as well and it was put out that they were already in Anmer (whether true or not.) so I guess they did the same thing this year – peaced out to Anmer early. But its weird bc you would think they would want to attend something like this to throw around their status. I really think they are not well liked in the family at all.
Yeah I looked it up too…it’s interesting. I wonder if it’s a message from William for the extended family to not expect these traditions when it’s his turn. Since he’s not attending them now, it won’t be a shock when he discontinues them.
Or they’re just super selfish and arrogant and do whatever they want without a thought to anyone else.
Either or.
I forgot they never attended. It is so weird that they live even closer to the location now and still skip it. It’s almost as if William doesn’t actually live at Adelaide cottage.
I’d also forgotten! Honestly, it’s kind of shitty for them not to go. There’s so few big family events like this. Where’s the message of family unity at the holidays? The fact that the press doesn’t call out the repeated absence is what’s interesting.
i wonder if Princess Michael of Kent graced the occasion with any more of her racist jewelry?
I had the same thought. And if not–why not? Mmmhmmm.
Will and Kate weren’t there last year either. Even if they were walking or driving up to the castle from Adelaide, I still think they would make it known that they attended.
My guess? The lunch is at Windsor because Buckingham Palace is being renovated.
I’d believe that if BP was totally shut down but the Royal Family continues to have receptions at BP.
I think it’s more that we’ve been told, many times, that Charles doesn’t like BP.
This is giving rival courts with the Waleses a no show again. The Wales kids are old enough to attend this luncheon and the press would have reported if they took another entrance.
Kkkates been on vacation for the last 2 weeks. TOB is off with his next wife so , allegedly, so Kate can’t show her face because everyone in the family knows. They are still my guess for the royal divorce blind item.
I will say it’s very interesting that every other couple that that BI was speculated to be about was confirmed to be in attendance TOGETHER at this luncheon.
I get the impression that Will is so cold, mean-spirited, distant, and self-centered, that even this lot of thieves and pedophiles and racists want nothing to do with him. And Kate follows his lead. They are cordial with Zara and Mike, but other than that I have never even seen William have a conversation with any of the cousins. That’s odd.
So where are the headlines? “William and Kate SNUB King and Queen.” “Rift between King and Heir as William is once again a No Show at pre Christmas Lunch” “Charles’ Heartbreak at not seeing George, Charlotte and Louis at Pre-Christmas Lunch.”
The invisible contract is in full view as the MSM are not saying a word about the absence of William and his family.
Yep, they sure are doing their best to advertise the invisible contract. This is blatant.
The heir and his wife were no show? That family is a disaster set to implode.
So if we’re still playing along with the “which royal will be separated by february” game, in this article everyone is coupled up except they mention Edoardo being there but no Beatrice? Hmm.
If they were separating, I would think it would be the other way around, Bea but not Edo. Interesting that he went if she were unwell, but maybe she just had prior plans. Or maybe he attended as a sort of “it’s not us” statement.
True that they oddly don’t mention Beatrice being there along with Edo, but I feel if the BI were them, why would he go, and especially without her? That really doesn’t make sense. And they did go to KKKate’s karol koncert together. IDK, I’m thinking it’s looking like the heir and Lady MacBeth….
Ahh, I love the smell of royal rumbles in the Morning lol. Does anyone actually think kant and won’t were there. Think about it my friends, inaction barbie has never met a camera she didn’t love and there is no way on gods green earth she would have missed this opportunity to say to Megan (who doesn’t care anyway) “look at me I’m Royal”, the jewelry and wiglets would have been blinding as would the buttons. Billy would have clench jawed marched ahead holding onto Louis for fear of what the mischievous little lad would do, so no, they weren’t there. Billy is of somewhere warm with the children, and barbie will probably join them when it’s safe for her botox and filler replenishment to go out in the sun.
I’m just raising my eyebrows at the last photo on the article in the Fail that shows Penny Knatchbull leaving the family lunch!
Penny Knatchbull’s diary will be one of the most interesting of all time. Wonder if it will ever see the light of day
Am I wrong or did rose and her husband attend one of the Christmas walks? The year after the supposed affair was exposed to show all was good bw the couples. Imagine if they showed up this year.
Kind of wrong, kind of right. Rose and her husband went on Kate’s birthday church walk – her bday is January 8, so they were still at Anmer and the queen was still at sandringham and Kate and her family and Rose and her husband walked to church at that point, and I think the queen attended as well.
I was disappointed that we couldn’t dissect that birthday pap walk more, because a few days later the H&M leaving story broke and the pap walk was forgotten. Rose and David have never shown up on a church walk since, and I always wanted to know whose idea it was to include them. I can’t imagine it was Kate’s idea, so was it the Queen’s attempt to squash the affair rumors, or was it CarolE who wanted the press to see that Kate was unbothered and the friendship restored so the rumors had to be false?
That was a church walk for Kate’s birthday??? Omg, I don’t think I realized that @becks1. What a birthday present! And @harper, those are interesting theories. The fact that the queen was actually on the walk would suggest she endorsed it, maybe? That walk has actually always been weird. Would Kate have really wanted that walk? Guess it was to squash the rumors but still.
I suspect William might be behind that appearance to try to squash affair rumours especially knowing that H and M were going to be leaving soon and potentially Harry could say a lot more if he was outside of the circle.
The late Queen took pains to keep up with the entire family, events like this and whole family balcony sightings, Charles doesn’t much care about the extended family so no more balcony sightings but he’ll still keep up some of his mother’s traditions, William will do nothing for or with members of the extended family, it will be all about him and his family. Once again, I’m so glad that the Sussex’s are far away and independent from this toxic tribe. I shudder to think what they’d be going through/will go through when William’s on the throne.
Prince William wants to be monarch of the fifteen commonwealth realms but can’t be bothered to attend Christmas luncheon with his family.
I’m sure he’s busy with boat drinks and massages somewhere warm.
William and Kate were there. They live inside the park, regardless of what you surmise, and so aren’t photographed coming or going as are all other attendees. Or do you have a guest list? The Daily Mail didn’t.
The Fail did list who attended the luncheon, mentioning those that were not in the posted photographs (no mention of the Waleses). Try again
Amazing how much that helicopter is spotted coming to and from KP when William lives at Adelaide cottage.
LOL! Well played.
I saw the pics on DM.
Chuck and most of the “royals” are looking pretty old and haggard.
Team Chuck is losing royals to fill out the events.
Chuck, Cam, Anne + her hubby, Andrew, Edward, Sophie, Prince Michael of Kent + his wife are all over 55, some closer to 70-80 y/o.
The old Guard is fading off.
QE and PP were around so long, you just got used to seeing them for decades.
I say again, the clock is ticking on the BRF.
IRL, do most people under 45 follow or support the monarchy any more?
Unless you work for them. I think not.
Can Will, Kate and the big 3 hold on and keep their jobs for another 15-25 years?
I truly think the BRF will be out of biz before George is crowned.
It will become museums and they will become even more irrelevant than they currently are, figure heads without an audience.
William will be the last King of England crowned and he may even abdicate. We all know Will wants the $$ and lifestyle but resents the fact he has no choice in his “Duty”
If Chuck d*es, within 10 years, William will be frozen in terror.
Stuck w/duty and none of the bug 3 will be ready to move into place and be eaten up by The Firm.
Will is a living, walking dinosaur. Out of date, but still upright.
Round tables. Wow! Oh please it must be so so boring.
Princess Anne and Tim Lawrence were there with their daughter Zara? I try to avoid knowing much about the royals but unlike the Mail even I know Zara is the daughter of Anne and Mark Phillips. Which is why she was Zara Philips and not Zara Lawrence.