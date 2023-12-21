Tatler: Princess Kate became the ‘queen of quiet luxury’ in 2023

The Princess of Wales barely works, and when she is seen at an event in recent years, everyone holds their breath to see what she’s pulled from her Meghan Lookbook. We usually get “Kate’s year in fashion” pieces this time of year, and usually those articles are summaries of coatdresses and Sister Wife looks. But now that she’s Princess of Wales, the Meghan cosplay is increasingly outrageous, as is the fact that few British outlets call out Kate for her shameless single-white-female-ing. Speaking of, Tatler wrote this with a straight face: “Is the Princess of Wales the queen of quiet luxury? Kate’s 2023 wardrobe has oozed enough ‘silent expensiveness’ to thrill even Shiv Roy.” Sidenote: referring to Shiv Roy as a quiet luxury icon is hilarious given that Shiv’s wardrobe was mostly a reflection of the character’s failed attempts to be taken seriously. Shiv wore boxy, ill-fitting power suits and tried to neuter her femininity with high-neck knits.
From Loro Piana to Max Mara, Toteme to The Row, 2023 saw the final skulking shift from opulent to discreet, extravagant to understated. Where once the rich and important strived to flaunt what they had with regal colours and jewels, and then big brands and flashy labels, this era is all about authentic elegance and timeless pieces. And the Princess of Wales’s wardrobe evolution tracks just so: from preppy princess in Emilia Wickstead, to stealth wealth in Sezanne. Where Queen Elizabeth II was beloved for her bouclé suits in bold colours, Kate is carving out a new style identity according to the council of the Roys, not the Royals.
[Kate’s] neutral palette is certainly a divergence from the saccharine pastels and patterns that became synonymous with Kate in previous years.
[From Tatler]
I’m including some photos of the looks referenced in Tatler’s piece, plus some of Kate’s other 2023 looks which don’t fit the “quiet luxury” theme. For example, Kate’s coronation look, in which she had a designer make a fake headpiece with some glitter and glue gun. Or Kate’s recent copypasta at the Together at Christmas event, where she tried to put her stink on one of Meghan’s Invictus looks. One thing I’ll give Kate (slightly) is that she really leaned into pantsuits this year, and some of her suits were even flattering. Some were not. It really did feel like she was attempting a more “modern workwear” vibe rather than just wearing endless custom McQueen coatdresses constantly. Finally, trousers in her 40s. Who would have thought. PS… I totally forgot about Kate’s BAFTA look, with those gloves!! YIKES.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
The Princess of Wales arrives at the Foundling Museum in London, to meet with care leavers who are being supported by the Museum, and with adoptive parents and foster carers to discuss the lifelong impact that positive, supportive relationships can have for children and young people.
LOL did she?
No kidding. Most of these looks were disasters, the red monstrosity with the drunken bow especially. That pink number took so much trouble to make it appear that Kate has a bust … while emphasizing her flat chest. Darts that big in blazer were not necessary; there’s nothing there. The “pearl” belt did that outfit no favours. That teal suit? Totally fug. She really loves her Meghan hair, doesn’t she?
Lol, the top pic in the green trouser suit…. With her hands outstretched like a tightrope walker trying to stay balanced is quite literally Kkkhate walking that tightrope between wanting to be photographed and adored and not overshadowing petulant, rage monster Peg.
Quite. The only “Queen” dear Waity Khhatie is of are as follows: excessive use of jazz hands, gurning, dreadful make up, and general ineffective tedium. I loathe the term “quiet luxury”, it’s called having taste and not looking vulgar.
Wait these are the pictures they choose? Lol they are trolling her. The only one that actual says quiet luxury is the cream sweater/skirt combo. That was probably one of her best looks all year. The rest were not great. She definitely had some nice looks this year but these photos are not complimentary.
Agrred, but the open handbag she’s carrying manages to take it back to Kate level.
They are trolling her by complimenting her for stealth glamour. She wants to be the most spectacular! The most glamorous! The most awestruck coverage! The fact that they are complimenting her for wearing very expensive but completely normal unnoticeable outfits that do not look expensive in any way is hilarious. Her entire life’s work is dedicated to having those lower than her recognize her status. This is an epic troll from the aristo class staffing these magazines.
Agreed, the cream is by far the nicest one pictured. It makes her look a bit softer and curvy, and the color really suits her. It also looks professional without being severe, which I think princessing calls for.
The pink suit would have been so much better without that belt from Claire’s accessories circa 1988!
I was just thinking about that janky belt! Lee McQueen must’ve been spinning in his grave.
The tacky belt is from the same retailer (Sezane) as the cream skirt and sweater. Sezane is slow fashion but not luxury. I don’t see any traces of Loro Piana or the Row. I think I’ve seen a Max Mara coat or two, but usually not styled very well.
Yup, that’s the only look on there that I look at and think, rich, chic, professional but luxurious.
She can make a McQueen pantsuit look so cheap.
Part of the problem with her Meghan copying -besides the creepy factor – is that its distracting. When she steps out in yet another Meghan cosplay, then the focus becomes “omg she is copying Meghan again,” and not on whether the outfit actually looks good on her or whatever. She needs to find a style that she is comfortable with and that works for her and lean into that.
YES! I thought, did Kaiser choose these looks or did the article? I love the one where her purse is open. I mean, really Kate, you had one job…………….
That’s the *only* decent one. I’d wear that but the rest are rubbish. Expensive rubbish. This woman has no self identity
It drives me crazy that this woman can not stand up straight. Makes even her ‘good’ looks look sloppy and slouchy.
Luxury is not something I ascribe to Can’t. Some of the crap she wears looks cheap and isn’t her style. She copy’s Meg who is a completely different body type than her.
Good try but she is still kopy keen and always will be.
Not sure someone who wears expensive clothes and makes the clothes look like they were purchased at Forever 21 is the “Queen of Quiet Luxury.” Add to that the ever changing dead animal …errr wig…and that is far from quiet. Someone quit giving these writers shrooms please.
I’m eagerly awaiting the quiet luxury wigllet collection.
How can anyone think a tinfoil party hat worn to a coronation is luxury?
She has the luxury of no one contradicting her and telling her she looks awful. That’s her quiet luxury .
😂
LMAOOOOOOOO
They got the quiet part right since she barely says a word.
OK, here’s my kind comment…her style is very achievable for the general public at any price point. You can go to a mall store and find similar suits and monotone separates reasonably priced. Why anyone needs to spend thousands on these daytime looks escapes me. Also, that pearl belt is so terrible. So, so terrible.
Look up from the belt at the rest of that disaster. You can count the ribs in her chest.
Yes Pinkosaurus plus, if it’s well adjusted, it will look even better than anything Keen is wearing because she has def. trouble in that department. 😂
“her style?” Are talking about the 40-button-coat-dresses, or the the bad attempt at Meghan copy looks?
This was not a good fashion year for her imo. Her clothing budget had very obviously been slashed and her wigs had us questioning her mental state.
Yes there was a definite shift. Charles was more generous with the clothing/hair budget then William is for sure.
It is so interesting to me how she seemed to be much better taken care of when the money came from Charles. She’s worn some new things this year but I wouldn’t be surprised if they were things she’d bought previously, and has only worn now. It kind of makes me think that Charles and William are at odds on what to do about Kate. Charles doesn’t want them to divorce because his reign has been unstable, but William is getting very antsy and is unhappy with her. Wasn’t there a story that said Charles thinks she’s an asset and William thinks she should stay home so he could be taken seriously? Or it could be that Will is just extremely cheap and Kate spends too much money on clothes.
I can sum up Kkkates wardrobe this year in two words, shoulder pads. Aahahahaha.
Yup. That big-ass pearl belt buckle whispers “quiet luxury.” This is also a clear attempt at dissing Duchess Meghan and her fashion style and accessories. Ralph Lauren, her gold Catier Tank watch, her Cartier LOVE bracelet and on and on. Lazy Queen wouldn’t luxury or style if it hit her on the head, quiet or otherwise.
She walks like a dragon
I love Komodo gragons. Much more arresting
Please don’t disrespect dragons! She walks like a zombie: never a straight back and with moving hands and arms.
Those are literally all brands that are heavily associated with meghan.
Seriously. Just call her a budget Meg and move on.
There are professional women who wear pantsuits and look far better than kate in her constant McQueen outfits. She needs to find a real tailor and drop the football shoulder pads.
The only decent outfit is the sweater and skirt, which is a total,rip off from Meghan anyway.
Someone who dresses professionally but looks stylish is Amal Clooney. Kate is nowhere near that level.
If you were going copy. You’d copy Amal with them having similar figures and being high profile
the only look that i semi like is the sweater and skirt combo but could do without the buttons. but other than that…
Google “Meghan wearing brown to Canada House” and you’ll find the outfit KKKate copied.
oh yes, i’m aware. kate copying meghan is a given. it is just from all her copied outfits this looks kinda okay but nothing when compared to meghan’s original.
When did I miss that salmon pink set with the giant pearl belt buckle?? My late grandma would NEVER.
Oh I see what they did here.
Just so we’re clear Meghan is actually the ‘quiet luxury’ wearer with her relaxed simple elegance.
They keep trying to brand Kate in Meghan’s vein and it’s actually insulting to Kate that even in the 4th decade of her life she is ascribed not persona of her own.
🤣🤣😂🤣😂🤣Sorry, but war the person who wrote this for the magazine drunk! If they had bothered to REALLY look, the only thing that fitted her properly was the cream skirt suit (even though it was a Megan copy). All of her pants suits need a good tailor
It’s either the trousers and or jacket cuffs are two short, or both at the same time. The body on the trousers are to long or two short and most of her clothes need to be a size bigger, especially that white jacket! Even her klan in Carol concert outfit Was a Megan rip of and if you look at the trousers, they are to tight around the waist, and there is a definite camel toe moment!! The headband needs to go back to the panto Queen she borrowed it from, and please Santa, could you bring this writer some new glasses, Co the Tatler offices
Yeah, this is more playing games. Pretty sure Meghan’s name was associated with quiet luxury first. Kate’s quiet luxury moments were when she cosplayed meghan in monochrome looks and suits. And really the only one that fits the phrase is the sezanne sweater set which was actually a good look. Her suits are hit or miss and overall meh. They don’t feel authentic on her. Lainey claimed she was following the quiet luxury trend with the Christmas card which was baffling to say the least.
Omg, these pics. Such.Terrible.Style.
The pictures definitely highlight her extremely long torso. She needs to be careful of the silhouettes she wears.
And also her food problem. I mean you can see her ribcage in one of the photo.
The only outfit that didn’t give me an eyebrow lift was the cream dress. The rest were laughable attempts at Meghan’s pants suits. That pink suit with its garish pearl belt should be thrown in the trash.
Three words: Pepto Bismol Pink. Ugh!
Uh… Shiv Roy? Skulking?! This woman is being set up to take a fall.
Yeah this was not a compliment. Shiv’s family were a horror of monstrosities and she was a rather cast aside schemer.
Isn’t this also the second British outlet to push some variance of Kate being “quiet luxury” ? Obviously a Mother Middleton special, which explains everything, because quiet luxury doesn’t come naturally to a scamming schemer.
All of her outfits (and many more that aren’t included), all of them have the potential to be more. More interesting, more stylish, more… If only she added/removed something from the whole look. But, unfortunately, that doesn’t ever happen! She simply doesn’t have it, that’s a fact. But, if she doesn’t have it, why can she not find someone professional who can make her at least look more put together? I always wonder… So, it’s either that she thinks that she is style personified, and doesn’t need a stylist, or she can’t afford one! Wonder which one it is (*insert Jennifer Aniston gif)
Tatler left out the part that says that Kate derives style inspiration from Meghan.
A professional DESIGNED KKKhate’s tinfoil con-a-nation tiara??? They’re kidding, right? I’ve seen much nicer designs on Etsy! Dolittle’s looked like she fished it from a Michael’s crafts Christmas clearance bin.
A designer called Carole maybe 😉
Quiet luxury is a nice way of putting it, but it just means that Kate has moved away from expensive and “OMG, what fresh hell is this,” to expensive and “meh.”
What is the deal with access to Royal jewellery? Does Cam have her Angela Kelly control access if PoW wants to borrow anything from the collection?
“Kate takes her fashion cue from Meghan and attempts quiet luxury”. There: I fixed the headline for Tatler.
“which she had a designer make a fake headpiece with some glitter and glue gun.”
–Thank you Kaiser. I needed that chuckle.
Hmm, I’m not sure that the image of Kate “skulking” via her wardrobe is flattering. Same with the description of her previous wardrobe as “saccharine”, especially considering how many rewears she has done this year. Also, I think it’s notable that although this is an article ostensibly about Kate’s looks this year, the author doesn’t acknowledge the Farrah wigged elephant in the room.
It certainly didn’t strike me as complimentary.
Skulking: keep out of sight, typically with a sinister or cowardly motive. Or, to shirk one’s duties.
Saccharine: mawkish, cloying
I agree with what many have stated above. It is Meghan who does quiet luxury the best. This entire Tatler article is once again shrouded in perfect shade aimed towards Kitty. Only an idiot would think this is complimentary to the latter. As for Keen’s fashion this year? Well, you can’t polish a turd, can you? She’s had the odd good look, like the cream ensemble Kaiser posted above + the all-white carol service suit, which I thought looked nice despite it being an evident carbon copy of Meghan’s Invictus outfit. The clothes itself aren’t the issue. It’s Keen herself and how she wears them. Put those clothes on any other model and it looks a million dollars. Keen is a fashion killer, but the more she copies Meghan, the worse it’s becoming.
I find it interesting how different she looks (copy-keening aside) now Baldy controls the purse strings instead of Chuck. Oh well, she got what she waited for.
Meghan’s look at Kevin Costner’s event was the definition of “quiet luxury”. She makes it look effortless!
she lacks individuality. Copies and pastes Meghan’s shoe game, outfits, hairstyles and mannerisms. She is sooo BASIC
And if any royal rats reporters are reading please tell kolonizer Khate that she has short stumpy legs and it is very evident when she wears trousers. She should stick to coat dresses to hide them along with her flat pancake behind
Why should we pay for this
Nothing says ‘quiet luxury’ like a homemade tin foil tiara.
Anyway the term ‘quiet luxury’ is meant to be a dig at people of colour who accumulate enough wealth to afford designer labels. Like ‘rich, white people’ don’t need to brag about their wealth.
Nothing says quiet luxury like I have 4 homes and 2 of them are palaces!
Tatler’s habitual bitchy tone is on full display here. . This piece is written in the same vein as Catherine the Great. Its snide, beyond a doubt. Example of quiet luxury? The brown suit someone wore recently.
She was doing somewhat okay before she seriously started copying Meghan.
Kate doesn’t wear clothes with a sense of style, but she wears costumes. That’s why we see her flitting from Diana cosplay, to Meghan cosplay to QEII cosplay.
Had she been a well rounded adult with life experience beyond chasing William, she would have sorted this out, but she was stunted in her development of adult skills from her university days and she’s been struggling ever since.
She also seems to have too much arrogance to think she needs a style consultant. A decade in and she’s still a scattered mess.
This is total shade. Tatler seems to have it out for old Katie Keen and it’s about time. Elevating her to some kind of high fashion goddess is stretching it a bit thin — she looks like she shops at Chico’s.
If the aristos aren’t laughing when reading this, then I assume they’re upset that anyone thinks KHate is the epitome of quiet elegance. That tiara she wore at the hat party is truly shudder worthy.
I agree with those above that said this is a hit job.
Kate lives in the lap of luxury.
She has from the minute she married William.
Nothing is new about her lifestyle.
FGS! She literally lives in a palace. Like a Disney princess.
On one hand I envy her.
On the other hand, what utter BS. Disney has brainwashed generations of kids into the “Princess” fairy tale.
Kate, no matter what, with never be close to Diana.
Diana was the real deal
Kate is a glorified lazy chick.
And that leaf thing instead of a proper tiara is still ugly.
If you are going to play dress up for a living. Do it better.
YOU ALL WAS RIGHT. Whoever said their king chuck coronation video was created by someone going for SUCCESSION- THE TV SHOW was correct.
Quiet luxury was a pr/marketing point of the show. Now here comes Tatler misusing the term. I will agree Kate has had some quiet luxury months but it wasn’t this year. I would say ma middleton pulled off quiet luxury in her Party Pieces life. Just barely. An example would be her jeans.
They need to stop trying to make Kate-the-style-icon happen – she has such tepid and off-the-mark style instincts and she moves and stands like a galumph. She doesn’t know how to fit clothes to her own body. She doesn’t know how to accessorize. No, it is NOT happening. Find something else to praise her for – “the most animated expressions of all the royals” (snicker) – but QUIT coming for Meghan because Kate in 20 lifetimes with 50 stylists helping her is NEVER beating even Meghan’s little finger at quiet luxury, fabulous style or global influencing. 😂
That pink pantsuit with the gaudy belt and white shoes is ATROCIOUS. She looks like she should be walking on the boardwalk on the Jersey shore.