Us: Duchess Meghan’s team ‘has been turning down offers left and right’

Well, seemingly everyone in the media got the memo: the Sussexes had a “bad year,” and they are two of the “biggest losers” of 2023. They are in desperate need of a “comeback,” at least that’s what everyone says. Granted, I hope people can acknowledge that the Sussexes had some bad moments this year and that they didn’t always have the clearest strategies in place, but they also had big successes too – another great Invictus Games, a bestselling memoir, and Meghan signing up with WME. Well, Us Weekly put Harry, Meghan and the word “comeback” on their cover, so this really is the narrative. Some highlights from the cover story:
2024 will be better than 2023: It looks like 2024 is already off to a better start. In mid-December, Harry saw a landmark victory in one of his phone hacking lawsuits against a group of British newspapers (he was awarded $180,000). Sources tell Us lucrative offers have been flooding in for him and his wife and that, despite being tested, their marriage is stronger than ever. “Harry and Meghan are in extremely high demand,” says one source, noting that the duo are being courted for speaking engagements, business collaborations and entertainment gigs. They’re also thinking of moving from Montecito, California, to L.A. to get closer to the action in Hollywood. Adds a second source: “Harry and Meghan think 2024 will be the year of redemption.”
Meghan is turning down offers: It’s an exciting time for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. According to the second source, Meghan’s team has been turning down offers left and right. “They’ve actually been shocked by how popular she is,” says the source. “Her team has never seen anything like it.” She has a few projects pending, and the source says the Suits alum may also be working on a “big media deal.” The second source says Meghan is being approached about everything from film roles to multimillion-dollar endorsement deals with fashion and beauty brands. But her focus remains on philanthropy and giving back.
The Tig Redux? There’s also talk she’s resurrecting The Tig, the lifestyle blog she ran prior to marrying Harry in 2018. While the second source maintains that conversations around the blog are “ongoing,” the first source says the plan is to relaunch The Tig “bigger and better” than before.
Suits Redux? “Meghan’s been tight-lipped about potentially revisiting the series, but there’s hope that if the timing is right, something can be worked out,” says the first source. Adds the second: “Meghan would consider it. There have already been discussions.” But, the source adds, Meghan is currently “100 percent more interested in directing and being behind the camera.” In 2020, she and Harry signed a deal with Netflix worth a reported $100 million.
Harry will write another book? Harry is just as busy as his wife with another book on the horizon. He signed a four-book deal with Penguin Random House, the publisher behind Spare, in 2021. “He still has so much more to say,” says the second source, who clarifies that — despite Spare breaking first-day nonfiction sales records for the publishing company — Harry isn’t interested in writing another tell-all.
Moving on from the royal soap opera: “Harry and Meghan want to go in a different direction. They’ve said what they needed to say with regard to the royals,” the second source says. “They’re moving on.”
They’re highly selective. “There’s this perception that Harry and Meghan have been snubbed in the entertainment industry,” says the first source. “But the way they see it, they’re choosing quality over quantity instead of grabbing every opportunity that comes their way.” They’ve taken the bumps in the road in stride. “Harry and Meghan feel like everything with them is always blown out of proportion,” says the second source. “They try not to let the noise affect their lives.” If anything, the criticism has only brought them closer together, the source adds: “They are stronger than ever.”
Hands-on parents: “They try not to rely too heavily on nannies,” says the first source. “Harry and Meghan spend plenty of time outdoors, hiking with the dogs or kicking a soccer ball around with the kids. They also like to host dinner parties at the house and just kick back and binge-watch shows.” The couple will be spending Christmas at home in Montecito with friends and Meghan’s mom, Doria. “They’ll be cooking, playing games and swapping gifts,” says the first source. “They have a tough time trying not to spoil the kids too much!”
The face I made when I read “Meghan’s team has been turning down offers left and right.” WHY is she turning down offers? I believe she’s turning things down as well – I’ve always said that Meghan has left a lot of money on the table, and I would love to see her take some one-off brand ambassadorships, perhaps something with a skincare company or a big fashion house. Like, why be precious about it? Get rich. There’s a difference between “saying yes to everything” and “looking for some profitable partnerships with well-known brands.” As for 2024 being their comeback year or redemption year… whatever. The bad stories this year were blown out of proportion but I absolutely hope that 2024 is full of money, work and fun stuff for them.
Why I stopped buying us magazine. Why do they keep talking hollywood comeback. They don’t live in Hollywood and neither ever had a Hollywood career
My thoughts too when I read the cover headline. And I too stopped is US magazine and People. It’s paid PR – and more so like propaganda for those they favor and you can definitely tell who they favor. No thanks.
Paid for by who though? I don’t think Duchess Megan’s team pays for this article? She doesn’t need this silliness
What? She absolutely had a Hollywood career-she was on a tv show for years.
Right, Meghan had the Hollywood career not both of them. Since they are both in the picture the statement applies to both. They made no distinction between who is making the ‘comeback’. At least, that’s my interpretation.
It was filmed in Canada . She did brief scenes in films like horrible bosses.
Lots of Hollywood productions are filmed elsewhere for various reasons (shooting in Toronto is cheaper and I think easier than NYC) but I would still consider working on Suits to be “hollywood.”
They have always been off but i will never give them time after what they pulled with Sandra Bullock. They had the audacity to repeat their alleged “break up” in her partner’s death post!
This is just speculation, but I strongly suspect these two had a LOT of healing to do for a while. If they prioritized mental health instead of career goals (to get over suicidal ideation, to get over Harry’s years of childhood neglect), I totally get it.
And the miscarriage and the real threats to the lives.
Exactly! When they moved to California they had to move pretty quickly with the initial projects as those were what secured their future. I feel like 2023 was probably a year to heal and take stock of the future once docuseries and Spare were out. Harry also had Invictus and the court cases to work on. But in general we finally got to see them out having fun and happy this year. They are going to be fine and do cool things but the obsession over them is so strange. They can’t win and I hope they are at peace with that. Whatever they do will get criticized and held up to impossible standards.
@acha I totally agree with you. They had been traumatized for years. Then, cut off with no security at the start of the pandemic in a remote part of Canada. Seriously! They had to heal. They’ve dealt with so much. Let them be. As for their “bad” 2023, seriously…..we should all have such an awful year.
@sarahlee I know it’s not the point of your comment but, for context, the mansion where h&m stayed was less than a 15-minute drive from the Victoria international airport, Swartz Bay ferry terminal and also float plane terminal with direct flights to Vancouver. Not remote.
A quick correction — it’s not a remote part of Canada. They were very close to BC’s capitol city, Victoria, where I live. As @Noo says, they were close to the airport, ferry terminals, great shopping and loads of well manicured hiking trails, beaches and high-end restaurants. The only thing that destroyed it was their location being leaked and they had to literally go into hiding from the paps who were constantly buzzing the home where they stayed in boats as it was right on the water.
Good point. I think you’re right.
I think you are right on the money about the healing and emotional work they had to do to survive the racist royals and their racist “media” attack dogs.
I just hope the Duchess is not still looking at her opportunities through an eye of- will the RF and their “media” be critical- b/c as we have seen- no matter what the Sussexes do- or don’t do- it is always WRONG! according to their former abusers.
I hope she gives them all zero thought.
Though i know that with toxic family members- especially for Harry- things are complicated and will be forever.
I just hope they are doing exactly what they want and exactly what works for them.
I think people underestimate how much the world values beauty and style. Meghan has that in spades. Everything she wears and is seen hold, using and having get SOLD. OUT. So her being the face of something isn’t a far reach, but I get her wanting to be wise with her choices. She’s a star and anyone saying otherwise are haters.
This is all speculation.
But I too hope The Tig will come back in some shape or form. I think it would make a PERFECT Netflix series with an accompanying blog.
I also think Meghan will make every effort to appear in a cameo for a Suits reboot. And isn’t there a reunion panel coming up soon? I think she would love to be there too.
I have this fantasy that she would guest star on Abbot Elementary as Ava’s college nemesis, Crystal. She could connect to an educational philanthropy project.
In fact, I think anything she does she would want to connect to charity or philanthropy. Like, I could see another Smartworks capsule collection that she models for. Or she creates a fashion, beauty or home line where some of the profits goes to a charity and it highlights charities.
I love the idea of her guest-starring on “Abbott Elementary”! It’s such a great show and she easily could link it to an education project.
I really think that people need to get over the idea that the Tig is coming back. it’s not coming back! she’s way past being a blogger. much as people would love for her to do that, it ain’t going to happen. her sights are set higher.
being a blogger is a lot of work and her energy is best used elsewhere.
I kind of feel like Meghan is right to be super cautious about what projects get attached to her name after all the isht she’s gone through. She’s rightfully incredibly guarded: just because she’s gotten an offer doesn’t mean it’s a good deal.
Exactly. And I am sure there is a very thorough vetting process for any deal that comes to her desk even before a decision is made.
^ this!
It’s a weird comparison, but when I’m trying to be more thoughtful about my food choices, wanting to eat in a better way for me long term, this old phrase pops into my brain
“You are a connoisseur, not a common sewer”
Basically you don’t have to take everything that’s offered, just because it’s available. You get to pick and choose and focus on the things you really want, instead of distracting yourself with whatever someone else floats in front of you.
Same with Meghan now. She’s got a home a family a future, she doesn’t need to show up for anything and everything, or jump on every project. She gets to choose and pick projects that are in line with her values, her needs, her schedule and her brand … and her and Harry’s LT goals and plans.
North of Boston – first, hey from another (near) Bostonian! And second, 💯 to everything you said. Meghan has a full and rich life with her family and friends. She can be selective and wait or build projects that speak to her values and passions. She doesn’t need to jump on everything that’s offered to her. She also strikes me as a person that always has a long term plan. And the good things she’s planning take time.
I think this here is why she hasn’t done a brand partnership yet. She won’t let a brand dictate what she wears.
If a brand like Altuzarra was smart they’d give her free reign – she wears them all the time anyway.
But I think a revival of the Tig with temporary brand spots is more likely, where she can pick and choose each interaction and control the level of involvement.
I have no idea if any of this is true or not. Who are these “sources” spilling all this tea? Because they don’t use unidentified sources. The one thing we know for sure is that this media narrative of needing “redemption” and a “comeback” is set in stone.
@gBrassy Rebel – ITA. H&M do not use unnamed ‘sources.’ This is once again a media starved of information laying the ground for a future narrative. The article is re-hashing old speculative stories just for clicks.
Has it even been confirmed that Harry has a 4 book deal? That was touted by the DM. Plus didn’t the team deny that Harry and Meghan were moving to LA? “Harry and Meghan spend plenty of time outdoors, hiking with the dogs or kicking a soccer ball around with the kids. – We saw that in the Netflix docuseries.
Look, I guess this entertaining but the fact is we and the press don’t know anything that’s going on their lives except what they tell us. Meghan says they have projects coming up and that she can’t wait to announce them. I don’t think she’s ever going to be a brand ambassador for a fashion house. She did that already. Can I see her doing another capsule collection? Yes.
It’s never been confirmed through an official source if their book deal is 4 books. I doubt it is. I figure they both got a 1 book book deal and that’s it.
I don’t know if it’s 4, but I’d guess it’s more than just a one book deal. Harry already said that he had twice as much to write for Spare, so I’d assume his publisher would at least want first crack at publishing any sort of Spare part II. My guess is a 2 book deal with an option for more, depending on the success of the first book. But I don’t know anything about publishing lol
Proud Mary, I do recognize that it is either propaganda or some lazy asshole who finds it easier to jump on a bandwagon and not read Harry’s book or do some due deligence. I also recognize that they don’t have to do shit to prove anything to anyone. I just described what I thought/hoped they would do when they started this journey with Archwell and what I am still looking forward to see with the WME deal. Anyway, English is not my first language, so maybe I can’t express what I want to say clearly enough.
That cover – yikes. Unnecessary photoshopping abound!
I think it’s likely she turns down a lot of offers. She should definitely continue to be selective, but it would be nice to see her in a campaign for an all American fashion label, maybe Calvin Klein.
As for him writing three more books… on what? Also her going back to acting doesn’t really make a whole lot of sense. It seems trivial and goofy to go back to that world now.
At this point I agree with Kaiser that they should be more proactive in shaping the narrative around their work. It’s not clapping back to vile tabloid crap, but some more strategic communication towards the “voices” of whatever industry they want to work in. They create content for Netflix, so yeah the Hollywood industry papers are something they shouldn’t ignore. Their work is not just philanthropy. When they started out I thought they will focus heavily on building a strong brand around archwell, and now it looks like they stopped halfway.
US is an industry paper? I thought it was just an inaccurate gossip rag.
You are right, I should have made it clear I meant Deadline, HR and the likes.
I’m sorry, but deadline is insider garbage. They are all suppose to be causing such damage to the Sussex brand, yet everything Meghan wears sells out? Meghan’s podcast was a hit? Harry’s book broke records? Suits broke streaming records? Their documentary broke debut records? seriously smart&sassy, people like you need to stop falling for the fake outrage, and recognize propaganda. This whole article is intended to instill a narrative and i think we in the public need to do our part by ignoring it, The constant foot stumping advise about what Harry and Meghan should do, ignores the fact that they have been highly successful on their own. They don’t need to be in the gutter responding every made-up story by tabloid trash. i don’t care what anyone thinks of deadline. this story originates from Britain.
Proud Mary, I do recognize that it is either propaganda or some lazy asshole who finds it easier to jump on a bandwagon and not read Harry’s book or do some due deligence. I also recognize that they don’t have to do shit to prove anything to anyone. I just described what I thought/hoped they would do when they started this journey with Archwell and what I am still looking forward to see with the WME deal. Anyway, English is not my first language, so maybe I can’t express what I want to say clearly enough
Smart&Messy you underestimate yourself. Your English is excellent. I don’t recognize any problem at all.
2024 is already better because he won his lawsuit? It’s NOT 2024. It is still 2023. Way to make your article sound stupid from the outset. Hasn’t the 4 book deal been denied already? She may not be turning down so much also. A lot of things they are working in or on (like the Misan interview) aren’t revealed for a while.
Yeah, the timekeeping, like the other reporting, is… dicey.
What public backlash? Did I miss something? Tabloids and some spotify executive are considered “public” now? It seems to me, everyone has sources on H&M, but these sources never know what they are doing or where they travel. They all find out the same time as public. This is another version of the THR mess. There is a certain narrative repeated by all these magazines to shape the public opinion.
If they were facing the amount of public backlash the tabloids write about, I doubt people would be so excited to see them whenever they make a rare public appearance.
I suppose the only way the BRF, BM and their ilk can win is if they’re writing the stories, even if no one but people already biased towards the Sussexes believe it.
This. For the amount of smearing and negative stories written about this couple , you’d think that the public would be made up of derangers. But that’s really not the case. People are excited to see them out, work with them, and find out what Meghan’s wearing and doing.
Right? That’s what I don’t understand. This narrative isn’t just slanted, it is flat out wrong. What missteps have they made? I suppose there’s an argument to be made that they haven’t harnessed their fame to make oodles of money, but there’s no real reason to assume that making money is their goal. Their position is so unique, I think it’s short-sided to assume that either of them would be interested in Big Deals With Hollywood Movers And Shakers. If I were H&M, I would invest wisely and enjoy the sunshine. Harry said in Spare that one of Meghan’s goals was freedom. They look pretty darn free to me.
I think people just want to know what they’re doing, and they’re getting antsy not knowing fans and haters alike. People are going to have to come to grips with a Meghan and Harry that may just be very private and selective about what they release and you may only hear about stuff they do after it’s done a few times a year. It’s time to let go of the fantasy of them splashing out on social media and posting stuff all the time. It’s their finances not mine, if they don’t want to accept deals and they are able to still be financially secure then it is what it is.
Exactly this.
Agreed. A lot of people, fans and haters had their own dreams for Harry and Meghan and are unable to come to the terms that that their dreams are not Harry and Meghan’s reality.
and this is pretty true for how celebrities operate in general. I mean yes we hear “so and so signed X deal” but the papers arent full of desperate stories about “what is Beyonce going to do next?!!?!?!? Is she ruined because she hasn’t been seen in public for a month? Is she SNUBBED FOREVER because Michelle Obama did not attend her concert? WHAT DOES THIS ALL MEAN?”*
But with the Sussexes if they aren’t making public moves its a sign of failure or lack of interest in them. It’s like they make everyone lose their collective minds.
*I have no idea when beyonce was last seen in public or if Michelle went to her concert or not, lol.
Exactly! The performative handwriting and analysis of EVERYTHING they do is unlike what anyone else is experiencing. Meghan shares one anecdote about her child and it is headline news, trending, video fodder for her critics etc. They have traveled to different countries, met with world leaders, published books, launched philanthropic initiatives, attended concerts, opened wellness centers, purchased rights to books, taken their children trick or treating and to July 4th parades, raised money for Sentebale, won landmark court cases, been named to boards, received awards (didn’t mean to rhyme there), they’re not exactly fading away. They’re just living.
Same. This is just not true and I am tired of hearing about it on here. They didn’t need a comeback and they are not seen as being whiny in HW or with the public. This is just a nonsense article that spewed stuff from last year at this time. Going by the papers Meghan has been set to relaunch The Tig for three years now. The four book mess has been banded about and never confirmed, etc.
Harry and Meghan are not going to get an Instagram, not doing a cooking show, not going to show you their kids, not going to listen to you to “clapback” at people, etc.
I wish she would do a cooking show though lol.
@becks1, sadly I’m one of those people who is not much of a cook and don’t care about watching cooking shows. It’s just not a passion for me. But even I’d watch Meghan’s cooking show and probably even try some cooking. I just bought some of those tumblers as family gifts. In almond birch😂
@Jais lol they’re not for everyone! I find them soothing. Also, the different styles and such are very interesting to me, from how something is filmed to how the star/chef acts in front of the camera. For example, I like Ina Garten but she can get on my nerves after a while. There are a lot that I turn on and then immediately turn off. I think its definitely a harder medium to navigate than many realize (being the star of a cooking show.)
You make a good point about it being a harder medium than many realize. But even if Meghan wasn’t great right off the bat, I’d still watch it as a fan😂. But I think she’d be so cute and if she had guests she cooked with or for like some of her fellow suits cast…I’d love it! Wishful thinking. She might prefer to be behind the scenes which is fair.
The whole comeback year nonsense is clearly intended as a dig. isn’t this a Murdoch rag? Regardless, just like you, I’ve felt for a long time that Harry and Meghan were leaving money on the table, to avoid being accused of cashing in, by the same folks who are putting their lives in danger.
i also think they really both respected betty a lot and didn’t want to embarrass her. But how are harry and Meghan suppose to pay for security if they don’t make money? Notice how the cashing in criticism doesn’t apply to Anne’s children who have been doing cheesy commercial endorsements for years; or to Margaret’s son, who owns a furniture company.
Even Charles sells stuff–food, alcohol, etc. but only Harry and Meghan who are highly selective about projects get criticized. Color me surprise, not.
Tabloid narrative has sunk into all of your subconscious if you think these two have no investment portfolio or other avenues of income beyond Netflix and book deals. They aren’t going broke.
You are sadly mistaken. I am not one to buy into any tabloid narrative about this couple. I am fully aware of their investments, in for example the ethics investment firm. Security for people with Harry and Meghan’s profile and threat assessment cost millions. Regardless I agree with Kaiser that they have as much right as anyone in that family to make money, and to the extend that I believe they have selected in some instances not to do so, is my own observation not formed by any tabloid narrative.
In one of Harry’s interviews, didn’t he make a joke about his financial advisors? So I’m thinking the Sussexes are well aware of security costs and planning around that. We just can’t see what it looks like. That said, I’m all for them making even more money.
I’m not speaking about budgeting. I think that goes without saying. I just think it’s unfair that they are forced to spend so much of their disposable income on security due to no fault of their own; yet the same folks responsible for this want to deny them the right to earn an income. That’s all.
It’s definitely unfair and dangerous. My feeling has always been that if the uk chooses to have a monarchy and to raise children in a goldfish bowl and the country’s press has written that many stories about them their whole life, and the public has voraciously consumed them they are owed state-funded protection. Whether a working royal or not. Harry didn’t choose to be born into the goldfish bowl. But the institutions in the uk have used him since he was a child. I feel sympathy towards the British public bc it seems hard to get rid of the monarchy. But at this point, Harry has served as fodder and entertainment his whole life. Imo, a portion of money should be payed towards his security, at the very least when he’s in the uk. Until the monarchy is abolished, this will be the case for children raised as entertainment before the age of consent by a state-sanctioned institution.
I get turning down offers right now.
They’re so damned if they do and dammed if they don’t and every single move they make is dissected to high heaven. Any partnership or ambassadorship is going to fan flames in salty isle and they’re probably exhausted of that at this point. Focusing on philanthropy and home is… easy right now. They have gotten a chance to step back and look at the response to everything they’ve already done and move selectively.
If anyone else had the crazy success of his book, it would be considered an unqualified triumph.
Harry had killed the fantasy of royal life that’s why publications and the press are down on his book but it was a major success and probably made him and Meghan financially secure for the rest of their lives.
It was the best selling book of the year! Most people would coast for years on that success lol. And I feel like people just ignore the fact that the book has made Harry very rich. I’m sure he negotiated fantastic terms for his royalties so I feel like the pressure is off them a little bit. They will need to keep working but they don’t have to sign every deal. Neither one of them has ever seemed like money is the deciding factor for them. I suspect they value peace and quiet and safety for their family most of all. But yes Meghan please sign some deals because yesterday I bought tea and a tumbler because you were in a 30 second video lol.
His book sold, absolutely, but it wasn’t very good. I think that is the issue people have with it haha.
This stupid narrative that they need any sort of “comeback” needs to die. A comeback from what? The most successful autobiography on the planet? A successful Netflix special? Record numbers of her old show in reruns? Win after win in court? What are those people smoking?!
And just because they’re turning down project after project doesn’t mean those offers were anything worthwhile. Maybe they weren’t worth attaching her name to. We already know she’s not going to be out there flogging milk in China(?) like Anne’s kids.
If she does a brand ambassadorship, I could see it being for a smaller, sustainable, woman/minority-owned business that she can put on the map, like with the latte company. Or maybe another similar company she’s invested in. I don’t see her pairing up with Calvin Klein or the likes. And I’d love to see her do another capsule collection for charity.
But either way, she’s just said herself that they have a lot of projects coming out so I think we’ll continue to see big things from the Sussexes in the new year.
It might die if sites like celebitchy weren’t so heavily invested in promoting the bad year/comeback narrative to boost their own foot traffic and profits.
Keep in mind, their “bad year” was the usual suspects scoffing at the British tabloids chasing them through NYC as a threat, and ending a partnership with a failing streaming service (hi Spotify). Oh, and South Park, an irrelevant cartoon.
I’d like to hear more about the year those other Windsors had.
I wouldn’t lump Celebitchy in a group like that. This site is generally pro-Sussex and has been forever. Sure, sometimes the site’s coverage gives attention to crappy tabloid stories, but in the attempt to debunk them. When the lead writer offers some criticism, it’s in order to be fair and not a blind mouthpiece for the Sussexes.
Agree Shawna, this site is so different from say the DM or US magazine and the disgusting British reporters. Team Sussex.
Agreed Haylie. This site has also turned into criticizing them if they don’t do exactly what they want. People here lost their minds about Harry going to the coronation. About them calling CREX for his birthday. You either support them or not, but going around and constantly saying they need to do X, Y, Z is getting tiresome.
They had a great year and when they had their PR and lawyers talk about the car chase they got roundly ridiculed by everyone. Why I am ignoring anyone saying their comms strategy needs to be better. They respond selectively and they don’t need to do social media to promote their projects. They have been quietly doing a ton of work we only hear about after the fact and the people who have been partnering with them love them.
@ChillinginDC Agreed. And we also need to not ignore the elephant in the room, not everyone that has a podcast, Instagram page, blog, YouTube channel is a Harry and Meghan hater. There’s a lot of people that also are being monetized who are supporters and you can’t maintain subscribers ( and make money) posting four times a year. People got to be honest that their own financial considerations are also impacting their opinions on what Harry and Meghan need to do.
Agree with both Haylie and ChillingInDC, well said.
If she is turning things down its because she doesn’t want to do whatever they keep offering her. Meghan wants Hollywood this, Hollywood that is a tabloid narrative. While I am sure, she has her own set of goals….they might not be what everyone thinks or assumes to be. I think she actually is serious about producing career and philanthropy as a whole more than anything. They have created this persona out of Meghan in media which is far, far, far off from the real her. Also they have had a few bad things happen this year but I will die on this hill….it happened and they moved past them. Sure, it wasn’t all peaches, flowers, sunshine but brand Sussex is damaged, they need grand comeback is again a UK tabloid propaganda. They had a net positive year and they don’t need a mega rebranding.
I can only imagine the offers that have been extended to Meghan. I(do not subscribe to or pay attention to that magazine ) She has the “it” factor and most who follow her know this. Proud to know she is remaining purposeful in her intentions by not letting the loud noises determine what she should and should not do. Life is complicated enough without good intention people trying to dictate your every move and utterance. Always amazes me how the very folks who champion Harry and Meghan are quick to point out their perceived miscues, as if they were privy to how they arrived at their decisions. lam looking forward to whatever she does as her cheerleader from the sidelines.
I am seeing Meghan as the next executive producer of the Suits reboot. If it coms to fruition.
Great idea! Who better than someone who’s been inside the series.
This is basically a “year in review” piece – all the speculation that’s been written about H&M during 2023.
Agreed that this is tabloid nonsense and fantasist revisionism. Their actual year had tons of success, especially considering that the pandemic restricted their first rollout and the strike restricted their second one. I still want to see some frivolous stuff and glamorous stuff from Meghan so she can remind people of her beauty and charisma and have some fun messaging to leaven all the serious issues and philanthropy. I do think the US public would eventually stop caring if they curate their image too meticulously. (Plus, with a Suits reunion, she can support her fellow former actors.)
What the hell is this rubbish! Harry and Megan don’t need redemption, they have done NOTHING wrong, and comeback? From what? They are in the press every day, it’s all clickbate and crap but, how can they do or need a comeback, the papers make sure their names are known world wide, but put up some pictures of other Royals and 90% of the British, let alone foreign populations, will just look at you with a blank expression. I agree, Harry and Megan have turned down offers, (where as other Royals will go to the opening of an envelope) and that’s their choice to make. When they have finished healing and taken stock of what exactly they want and when they want to do it, they will stay close to home and enjoy their children while they are young.
I’d also ask not just redemption from what, but redemption from whom? Who would be doing the redeeming here? The only ones who feel they’ve been wronged By H&M are the RF, and recollections certainly vary on that one. How would accepting financial offers and branding deals change that relationship? Every other relationship H&M have seems to be working just fine, or fine enough that we don’t have to hear anything different.
Unless this article is souced by the Agency that represents them, it is speculation like the British trashbloids.
Yep.
I always take Us Weekly with a HUGE grain of salt but this isnt the first time we’ve heard that Meghan was turning around deals. A rag that’s usually not as positive about her- I want to say it was Page Six but I’m not 100% sure- said the same thing a couple months ago. Given how everything she wears sells out like an hour after her pics hit online and this few second cameo for Clevr has made global headlines I have no doubt that there have been many offers for endorsement deals coming her way. If I had to guess: I think she might be turning them down to avoid media oversaturatiom and because she probably also wants to own her own stuff so that’s it part of a brand that can live for years and that she can get back revenue on.
On the topic of them moving to LA: I really cant see them doing that unless they HAVE to be near productions taking place there because they really seem to like living in their quiet little community where they have a decent amount of privacy and peace for their little family. Didnt their publicist deny this a few months ago?
I think it would be the tabloids’ dearest wish for them to move to LA. They would be easier to pap. Seems to me the Sussexes are pretty settled in Montecito. I think I heard Meghan say in an interview that they were commuters. There doesn’t seem to be anything that would require them to be in LA everyday physically in this day and age of instant communication.
If so, her choice of the coffee thing is a head scratcher.
Neither one of them has, is or presumably will be in Hollywood, unless they buy a house there.
Clevr Blends is a female-owned company that Meghan has invested in. No head scratcher there.
Plus, it’s based in Santa Barbara/ Montecito!
It was Oprah’s choice to make it known that Meghan was supporting Clevr.
(Meant in response to Suze, not equality.)
In my humble opinion, Meghan and Harry are doing exactly what’s right for themselves and their family. I can’t imagine the amount of heartache and healing they have gone through and in many ways, still going through. Meghan is public enemy #1 in an entire country, let that sink in and try to imagine that was you, how would you be doing with all that she’s gone through and continues to go through? I freely admit that I would love to see her more, out doing charity work and wearing something that I’ll highly covet, but Meghan is taking her time, making decisions based on what feels right for her, not unfortunately, what I and many others want.
I would like to wish the Sussex’s and all the bitches here at Celebitchy a season filled with love, laughter, compassion and light.
Same to you, Harla*. I hope the season is everything you want it to be. I hope everyone has the Christmas they want.
*I read your comments and I have a hard time correlating them to the ‘brazen hussy’ part of your name:) I hope you have a great Christmas.
Whatever Meghan project wants to do its her choice these tabloids are confusing the Sussex’s with the royal family. They are not dependent on taxpayers dollars they can do whatever when they want. The British tabloids and some of the tabloids here made a lot of money during the time that Meghan and Harry were in England they thought that would continue you even have one YouTube channel that was English white woman made so much money bash Meghan that she Bragged about pay off her mortgage. This is just the tabloids wanting make money off of Meghan because she sells if she not seen doing something public they don’t get clicks to their website. Unlike the Wales the Sussex’s don’t do things half ass they do the work . It’s how of suddenly tabloids have amnesia don’t remember the Sussex’s won awards this year hosted a summit about mental health and bullying that attended by A lot high level government people. The invictus game was huge and attended by again high level government people . What exactly did William oh right go to New York and had to basically forced someone from another government to take a picture with him in a hotel . William couldn’t even get the mayor of New York to meet him or even take a picture with him .
Uhm, I wouldn’t mind a ‘bad year’ like the Sussexes’ 2023 for 2024…
Anyone else?
Besides, let’s refocus here for a bit – why is success only measured in monetary terms?!
They clearly love each other (win), have two lovely children (win), a lovely home (win), good friends/support network (win), purpose (see all their charity work- win) – the list goes on.
I count Harry’s memoir and court wins as part of his healing process, the money is likely to be secondary to him.
They don’t owe anything to anyone and can and should live their best lives.
This line actually made me laugh: “They’ll be cooking, playing games and swapping gifts,” says the first source. “They have a tough time trying not to spoil the kids too much!”
That actually could have been written about ANYONE. My family, too, will be cooking, playing games and swapping gifts LOL.
Great reporting there, Us Weekly.
Wouldn’t it be great if Meghan somehow got to work with Angelina Jolie on her sustainable clothing line or something similar — those two would be a global powerhouse. In any case, Us ragazine is now owned by American Media Inc. (AMI) which is run by the Trump-friendly David Pecker so that kinda says it all — quality reporting is not its bailiwick.
I think Meghan and Angelina would be a brilliant pairing! Good Lord, I can’t even imagine how epic that would be, I hope they cross paths at some point.
I find this all so amusing. The Sussexes need a comeback so much that the tabloid media can’t keep their names off of their pages. One thing I’ve learned is that logic is not a component of the tabloid media. They are always telling on themselves and are perfectly happy to do so.
I don’t know if Meghan will be a brand ambassador. Whatever she chooses she chooses. I think H&M are going to continue to build their philanthropy and that’s where their focus will continue to be. I thought when it was announced that Meghan had signed with WME that it was made clear that she would not be acting. I’m going to believe what WME said.
I’m going to be watching to see what happens in their work in the digital world. A lot needs to be fixed.
Why is it, that when commenters and commentators identify Sussex successes, they are prefaced with qualifiers such as “they’re not perfect,” “they’ve had their downs.” “they’ve made mistakes?” Sometimes it’s just because they disagree with the Sussexes actions, or Harry and Megan were victims some new unhinged accusations such as the Spotify executive ass. And what would a better Comms strategy look like? Surely not out there putting out fires every single day. Presidents have to do that. Meghan and Harry are not politicians. It seems to me that everyone they need to collaborate with and every constituency they are trying to help know, respect and accept their intentions.
Meghan has an obvious lane that she wants her “brand” to stay in- she stated before that acting was her job and she appreciate where it had gotten her, but it wasn’t what she dreamed of doing and it wasn’t her end goal. She’s been saying she wanted to focus on “activism” and philanthropy work before she even GOT with Harry. All of her moves have been full of intention BEFORE she got with Harry. Of course it makes sense that she’s being picky with deals. She wants quality over quantity. She wants substance. As much as Hollywood and the rest of us focus on her, she isn’t focused on Hollywood. She’s focused on making a difference and making sure the people she’s working with and the work they’re doing is meaningful. Kinda wish everyone would lay off the “THERE’S MONEY ON THE TABLE!” nonsense…I don’t think she’s worried about that the way y’all are.
Some of y’all going “deal deal take all the deals” would be the first ones clutching your pearls because one of her associates showed up on an Epstein list or whatever. I don’t think showing discretion on who she works with is a bad thing at all.
I would love a Tig reboot something that is anti-Goop and not just about selling $500 plain white T-shirts. Or candles that smell like vaginas.