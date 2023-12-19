The Telegraph wonders: ‘Can the Sussexes really make a comeback?’

The British papers just can’t let go of their Sussex obsession, so we’re getting “end of year” summaries of Prince Harry and Meghan’s ups and downs in 2023, with an overemphasis on sh-t like “South Park” and the Hollywood Reporter’s recent nastiness. The same emphasis is not given to Spare selling millions of copies, nor another successful Invictus Games, nor Harry winning his lawsuit against the Mirror. Well, here’s some sh-t from Hannah Furness at the Telegraph, from a piece called “Can the Sussexes really make a comeback?” Why is it any of the Telegraph’s business what two people do in California? They really refuse to ask themselves that question.
Meghan’s recent appearance at the Variety event: “Is that what this was all for?” one former palace source said incredulously at the time. “All this drama, leaving the Royal family for a life of service, just to be back on the showbiz circuit again?”
Omid Scobie’s Endgame: Widely considered as a Sussex sympathiser, despite regularly defending himself against accusations of being “Meghan’s mouthpiece”, Scobie’s account echoed much of what Harry and Meghan said in their own interviews but went further to heavily criticise their British family. Prince William was painted as jealous and angry, the Princess of Wales as a cold “Stepford-like” wife, and the King incompetent. No amount of denials about collaboration could separate the Sussexes from the book in the public imagination. “The credibility of the Sussexes now seems somehow linked to the credibility of Omid Scobie,” said one observer. “The more ridiculous the book seems, the more biased it sounds, the more fuss there is about who said what in which translation, the less people will believe the claims in it.”
No one believes the royals are racist, huh? Even the most powerful accusations, including the accidental naming of members of the Royal family with “unconscious bias”, will not work in the Sussexes’ favour, another expert believes. “It takes away the power of their own story,” he says. “If and when they want to talk about it themselves, the public will feel they’ve heard it all before.”
The business fizzle: Shortly after the Hollywood Reporter pronouncement, Forbes, the respected US business magazine, called the Sussexes a “compelling case study for Harvard Business School on the ultimate brand buzz failure”. A columnist advised readers on how to “avoid Harry and Meghan’s all buzz and no buyers strategy when building a brand”. A second article urged the Prince to stop focusing on a “fading career as a bon vivant philanthropist and B-list celebrity”, and choose not to “continue pursuing an increasingly pointless life of serving as an irrelevant hood ornament for good causes”.
The Telegraph also cited the recent People Mag story about the Sussexes going for a “total system reboot.” Y’all know my thoughts on all of this, as I’ve said many times this year: the Sussexes have had some big wins but they have legitimately had some tough moments and sh-tty newscycles. Their biggest problem is a terrible communications strategy. They’ve f–ked up their communications and messaging repeatedly, and I hope their “system reboot” addresses that. The Spotify story would not have been half as bad if they had gone on the record when the contract ended AND clapped back at Bill Simmons. This wasn’t some unhinged royal reporter – this was a Spotify executive and it was about their business. They also made significant mistakes in how they communicated what happened with the paparazzi chase in New York. As for the Scobie stuff – it’s hilarious that the one time Harry & Meghan refuse to complain or explain, that’s when the British media demands that they speak up.
I think they are doing very well. Not sure why they need a comeback because they are doing what they want. They are helping who and what they want and are living their lives and thriving.
I agree. I agree that they need a proper comms team but other than that, they are killing it. The way they still trigger the derangers and the British press into temper tantrums is quite hilarious. It they are so irrelevant then why are they always waiting with bated breath to report on everything they do, every move they make?
And the moves they get right aren’t praised enough: Invictus Games. 2 million raised for charity. Best selling Spare. Best selling The Bench. Netflix Harry & MEghan…getting away from the Spotify sinking ship…on and on and on.
Agree 100% with you. They are loving, living and thriving. In this day and age, it does not get much better.
My question would be “Comeback from what?” Are they saying that H&M have been a success, but are now slumping? Or do they mean “Comeback from their glorious times being mistreated by the RF”? Because, they can hang that up – H&M aren’t ever coming back to the RF.
2016 Royal Christmas…the media wrote that the Royals went to church and then mingled with the crowd with VERY LITTLE MEDIA ATTENTION. Harry met Meghan and suddenly H & M were ROCK STARS and the royal family could Not handle that.
They have been many talking about missteps and what they should and should not do…what missteps? These are private people (and yes, they will need the support of the public for commercial purposes), but I do not hear ANYONE talking about what any other rich private citizens is supposed to do…
If it was not the security threats and therefore need for year-round security, the money they made could have been enough and they would not have to do anything more (media related, big announcements, etc.) than invest, watch it grow and couple that with working behind the scenes LIKE MANY, MANY PRIVATE CITIZENS DO.
Exactly @Caribbean! 💯 What you said is the for real deal. The Sussexes are private citizens who can live their lives as they please, without adhering to any individual’s or institution’s dictates and critiques! The sooner the overwrought public accepts these facts and moves on, the better!
I mean, oh well. 🤷 H&M are not for sale, and neither are their children! The problem with all of this unscrupulous nonsense by the BM, which diabolically trickles into some mainstream outlets in the U.S., is that it is all still part of the vendetta-driven ‘smear-campaign’ effort to destroy the Sussexes. I think it is incredible how H&M have weathered and survived this unabated onslaught. 👀 😳
What Meghan & Harry are dealing with after escaping the royal cult, is unprecedented! None of us can tell them how to navigate their lives. All that they are accomplishing while still facing unrelenting lies, attacks, and obsessive scrutiny, is very impressive and frankly, incredible. I think haters and supporters alike need to tone it down and accept that the Sussexes DO NOT want to be in anyone’s news cycle. If the obsessiveness and constant attacks had ever lessened, then they probably would be more relaxed and forthcoming in the public sphere, and with a social media presence, etc. But absolutely NOT in the current environment!!!
Don’t forget that what happened to H&M and Doria in that car chase, in May was NOT a small thing. H&M took a lot of time to recover from that experience, to process it, and to strategize with their security team on beefing up protection for public events. Whatever plans they may have had for being more forthcoming on social media may have been put on hold, as a result of the continuing obsessive scrutiny. As well, the recent Hollywood strike situation most likely delayed entertainment projects Meghan is chiefly working on.
💯
Truly! I wish all of my failures were as “bad” as theirs! H&M are living their best lives away from the RF snake pit. That in and of itself is a huge accomplishment and success. These roda-rat minions (along with the RF) are stalkers and bullies who are angry H&M left that hell hole.
Show of hands who was surprised that South Park is still around? The Venn diagram of people who still value SP for social commentary and who follow the Sussex’s philanthropic work is probably two distinct circles with a massive gulf between them.
Truth?!? That show is still on. Should this kids be balding and working at jobs by now?
South Park, in it’s prime, appealed to middle schoolers or adults of the same mental capacity of a pre-teen. I have seen clips on Instagram and it’s crude and rude comments under the guise of humor – which is not funny.
South Park is just another “media source” that has to put Harry & Meghan in their mouths to be relevant. Literally EVERYONE forgot South Park even existed until they invoked the couple that would get people to notice their show again.
^^ 💯 🎯 🤌🏽
The Sussexes don’t need to make a comeback because they never left. The press’s ever obsession with them proves that. The Sussexes are currently knees deep in Hollywood business. The British media just has no idea idea what’s coming next.
^^ Exactly! 💯 🎯 Plus, H&M are also knee-deep in their philanthropic work, and in trying to raise their children with a minimum of intrusive public scrutiny (which obviously is a huge task 😳). This summer, H&M were recovering from the incident in May, in addition to completing plans for Invictus, and for the vastly important parents’ mental health conference Archewell convened! Let’s not forget that understated 2023 success, which was widely praised, and supported by the U.S. surgeon general, and the First Gentleman of the U.S., among others. 💞
The press chooses to overshadow their achievements (mainly Harry’s this year) with their missteps, and so the missteps become the prevailing and overarching narrative. Lesson is: you need a ton more wins to drown out the losses.
Are their “missteps” and “losses” any greater or more unexpected than anybody else trying to get something done in the entertainment industry? There must be millions of projects out there – optioned, in development, looking for investors, even finished projects that can’t find a distributer. Very few people have successes all the time, and those only after a string of losses first.
^^ Right @Eurydice. Anyone’s missteps either in personal life or in any kind of public endeavor are crucially important to the process of achieving anything of substantial worth and value!
Read the fascinating book by Sarah Lewis: “The Rise: Creativity, the Gift of Failure, and the Search for Mastery”🤌🏽
If you have every newspaper and journalist writing and talking about you in the UK every single day I THINK YOU’RE DOING OKAY 🤣🤣🤣
H&M are not working royals. What they need is for everyone that includes their supporters, is to let them live & breath, meaning stop clocking their every move. They don’t have to tell anyone what they’re up to. It’s time for salty island to focus on the royals on the tax payer royals . Who if they wrote truth, are truly failing and isn’t worth tax payers funds. It’s sad to sit back waiting for H&M to fail, hoping this will make Harry come back. I truly don’t believe he would go back as business as if nothing ever happened, regardless of what happens with him and Meg in the states.
Sorry my fingers are moving faster than my brain. The following should read:
H&M are not working royals. What they need is for everyone and that includes their supporters, is to let them live & breath. Stop judging them, they’re not tax payer funded.
It’s time for salty island to understand this and focus on the royals that are fund d by the tax payer .
And if they wrote the truth about their left over royals, the taxes payers would truly see who’s failing., and abolish the monarchy.
It’s sad to witness a while island sitting back waiting for H&M to fail, hoping this will make Harry come back. I truly don’t believe he would go back as business as usual, like nothing ever happened, regardless of what happens with him and Megs relationship in the states.
^^ Right @Swaz, it’s not just every single journalist and media in the U.K. though! It’s your average housewife, and everyone else under the sun! 🙊 I was looking for something unrelated on Thrift Books, and I decided to do a search under “Meghan Markle” to see if anything of import or interest would be available, especially in regard to fashion and style.
Wonder of wonders 😳, there’s everything from unauthorized biographies, coloring books, crossword puzzle books, videos of Suits seasons and past work Meg did for Hallmark, etc., to cheap rip-off nothing biographies, quickie biographies for the juvenile market, royal wedding picture books, ‘Meghan’ journals, and out-of-stock, trivial nonsense by grifters out to make a buck off her name, with such titles as: “What would Meghan Markle do?”; and “Sorry, I wasn’t listening, I was thinking about Meghan Markle.” 👀 😱🤯🙄🤪🤔😬
They are private citizens. They do not need a “comeback”.
So well said.
Agreed.
All that I’m getting from this article is that the press is bored with their left-over royalty and desperately want Meghan and Harry to do/say anything, anything at all, so that the British press can monetize it.
Meghan and Harry are doing just fine, the left-over royals, not so much.
Basically. They’re compromised because they bet on the wrong horse and have basically screwed themselves out of money because they decided to be asses and treat their golden geese horribly. That’s why they want Meghan back on Instagram. They desperately need content.
I don’t know what they are coming back from. I think they are doing great and also need to shut out the noise otherwise they are being dictated on how to live their lives by BM expectations. And that would be a huge failure for them. Do what tickles your fancy because you you’ll always being living up to something out of your control.
Meanwhile they established 11 meet up centers around the United States to help Afghan women feel more like they’re part of a community….
I do wish they were more proactive with their communications/PR. They can still follow their model of waiting until something is ready (which I love), but then make it splashier on record.
If the Sussexes were “splashier” people would call them fame whores and say they were “doing it for PR”. So I think they are not trying to win a popularity contest, unlike the Left-Behinds. It really is about the work for them.
It’s about the work for a lot of organizations and businesses, splashier doesn’t mean throw a ticker tape parade. I’m saying lengthen the work’s appearance in the news cycle. People are going to call them names and say its for the PR regardless. They don’t even have to be front and center. They could use their comms team (or whoever handles communications) to make someone at the different welcome centers available for interview through their local media outlets. Who is on the ground helping these women in Sterling Va. That’s the person talking. They would of course mention the support of H+M, but it is absolutely about raising awareness about the work and creating a bigger footprint for good things. Particularly this time of year and in a world where there is so much bad. Sometimes media need their hands held and to be led to the story.
Why? To satisfy the media? Their projects that are money-earning for Netflix and for Spotify and published books have gotten much attention, broken records and won awards. Their philanthropy is their own business funded mostly by themselves. They aren’t trying to get Dick and Jane to send donations to their foundation. They also don’t have to justify their existence to the tax-paying public like the royals do.
Right @Equality. There is too much obsessive scrutiny surrounding H&M and their every move. It does not appear to me that H&M are interested in the mainstream news cycle. They seem more focused on making an important impact in people’s lives, in positive, meaningful ways. That appears to be how they are measuring the success of Archewell.
In terms of entertainment launches, the strike has surely delayed the Sussexes’ plans and projects. Plus, they are probably considering everything carefully post the difficult split with Spotify, and Netflix’s shutdown of the animation division which had been producing Meghan’s & David Furnish’s ‘Pearl’ project.
“Comeback” is applied to people who’ve fallen into obscurity and have been forgotten about. Its been wall to wall Sussexes in 2023. Meghan goes shopping and there are 15 articles written about it. Harry is one of People’s 25 most intriguing people of the year. So “comeback” from where? They never left.
Earlier in the year, the British press was asking where was Meghan?
Exactly, or someone like Robert Downey, Jr who is my all-time favorite Comeback Kid.
I’ll probably get flamed for this but I think H&M need an instagram. They do a lot of good work but the news cycle is so short and people’s memories fade so it’s hard to remember all of the good work they do. I watched the video they did for Archewell and I totally forgot about things like the Uvalde playground or the baby bank work Meg did. They don’t need to show any personal things but I think they should recreate what they did with Sussex royal. Just to highlight Archewell, IG, maybe their upcoming film/TV work as well. Having all of their work in one place that’s accessible for everyone. The Archewell site is fine but they it’s something that people have to searching for, whereas instagram is just right there and most people spend much more time on social media. And for the love of God, turn off the comments. I don’t think they ever did with Sussex royal but they could cut back on the nastiness.
Even with an Instagram account the press is not going to highlight their work.
I agree. Archewell needs a highly moderated Instagram.
I also think Harry still had a lot of work to do on himself after leaving that institution, and hopefully he’s continued and had the opportunity to do that while lying low.
I’ve said it on another post, but I do think they don’t really have plans to be big and in your face, but would be happier being power players behind the scenes and moving around stealthily.
@AmyBee it’s not about the British press highlighting their work, it’s for everyone else. The US media has no problem covering their work and most importantly, the public/supporters can see all of the work they’re doing. Sussex royal was fantastic and really showcased how good they are at what they do and putting the spotlight on others. It’s why the royal family made them give it up. An instagram would also give people a chance to look back and see what they’ve done. I sometimes scroll through people’s instagrams just because.
I also agree they need an Instagram. As a millennial/Gen Z cusper, that’s where I keep up with most things, other than news websites. I signed up for email alerts from the Archewell website and never received a thing. That might just be me, but a website is not a great way to keep people informed. Only people who follow them know of the work they’re doing. Maybe it doesn’t have to be splashy, but most other philanthropic endeavours use social media. Isn’t awareness kind of the point? I would like them to be a success and known for more than what comes to mind for most people who learn everything from the press.
An instagram won’t help spread their good deeds. All it’ll do is give endless headlines to British press and their counterparts in USA. They’ll go after every charity they work with, dig up their lives, find one misstep and then announce it on a loudspeaker. Doing things away from media glare is a way to protect people they work with, their partners from being harassed, maligned. Sussex’s can cure cancer and it still wouldn’t be good enough to be highlighted. Instagram won’t change much for them.
From one perspective I agree and wish they had an Archewell instagram. They are doing some really impactful and cool stuff but only people who really follow them would know about it. On the other hand, every post on their Instagram would fuel like 100 articles and TV segments in the British press. Anytime they are even seem outside it fuels so many articles. So by not doing social media the Sussexes are starving the media of alot of money.
@JT: What would be difference between the website and an instagram account? As you’ve mentioned the US does report on their work so what would having Instagram really do for them? I won’t object if they do open one but I respect their decision not to at this time.
Most people don’t visit websites but they are on social media. That’s the difference. Yes, the US media covers them but after the news segment or the article is out, that’s it. With a 24 hour news cycle, their work is quickly forgotten about. An instagram would have their work in one place that people can keep going back to. Work like The Me You Can’t See, or Live to Lead, or even Meg’s Archetypes could be highlighted on their instagram as constant reminder of the work that they’ve done. They can also promote their projects and put the spotlight on their charitable partners like they did with Sussex royal, which again, was fantastic. The British press is going to British press but they aren’t the only game in town.
@JT: Not everybody has access to Instagram. I doubt that Harry and Meghan would be posting with anymore regularity than they do on their website now. Then the complaint will be that they don’t post enough. Look, I think their mindset is that they don’t want to open up their life anymore than they have to by having an Instagram account. Sussex Royal just ended up being a pain for them and I don’t think they have recovered from that trauma. People have to accept that they don’t want to open an instagram at this time and move on.
@JT, what you are essentially saying is that YOU want H&M to have an Instagram because that’s what you want as a supporter of their work. In fact, there are quite a number of Sussex fan accounts on Instagram that all do the job you are talking about of highlighting H&M’s work. I think the most successful of those IG fan accounts is Duchess_of_Sussex. She covers everything they do quite well. Check it out. And also, go back and take a look at H&M’s SussexRoyal account on IG. That should be enough to sate appetites, at least over the holiday season till the first of the New Year. 🙄🎄🎗
They don’t need an Instagram account. Its just an excuse for the press to spy on them. We know everything they want us to know already and if its something significant, they will release it themselves to the press. Plus I think avoiding IG is a deliberate move on their part. They just did a summit on the toxicity of social media and how it needs to be reformed. I don’t see them coming back until there is some serious movement by the platforms. The AGs that are suing Meta is a good first step, lets see what happens next.
Exactly. Harry already said that social media is toxic. Look, supporters need to just admit they want to be in their business, and they don’t want that. I saw so called supporters complaining they didn’t see a card with the kids to “show up Will and Kate.” There are some people pushing their own feelings about the Wales and CREX into what Harry and Meghan are doing when it’s really obvious they don’t move that way.
And I am going to say again, if Meghan and Harry had “clapped back” at Spotify the news orgs, U.S. and U.K. would have said how unprofessional they were and everyone would have been screaming about it. Instead that man was outed as being petty and ridiculous a week later and they didn’t say a word. Move on from it.
^^ Exactly @MsIam and @ChillingInDC! 💯 🎯 👌🏽
@JT: “I totally forgot about things like the Uvalde playground or the baby bank work Meg did.”
🤔 Hmm, I’m gonna guess that all the folks who donated, publicized and contributed to the Uvalde project, not the least being the children, families and community now benefiting from its completion, did NOT forget! 🤦♀️
Plus, we all know who studied, remembered, ate up on, and copykated for their own petty p.r., Meghan’s notable support for a pregnant mothers group, and a baby bank charity, in California! 😳 😵💫
@JT, why not start your own weekly Sussex newsletter to chart all the positive things H&M are doing? You might just gain a huge following….
I think the big thing to consider here is are they trying to get wider exposure with the public? Outside of Spare nothing they have done has targeted funds from the general public. If their focus is going directly to organizations for donations and working with other’s in the philanthropy space they don’t need to post a reel about that. Even with the commerical ventures, if they are operating as producers and behind the scenes they can pop up when it’s time for the media tour ( like Oprah right now), but it doesn’t require constant updates. I think people are looking at this as if they are actor’s or musicians that do require a constant media presence but I’m just not getting the vibe that is how they operating. They are getting invited to these charity events and raising money without it.
Dee(2), I agree with you. It’s the bm that wants the Sussexes to be seen and heard often. I, too, think their focus is on their philanthropy. They will have projects under Archewell Productions and we’ll hear about those as H&M want the public to know.
I think people are confusing the Sussexes with PUBLIC FIGURES who want ATTENTION. No, the bm wants that for them so they can make money writing thousands of negative articles about them.
The bm need to get a Plan B, because it must be clear to them at this point that H&M are not interested in feeding the media frenzy. The bm is in the same spot as the brf in that neither can figure out a different business model. That tells you something about them, doesn’t it?
If anyone needs to make a comeback or rebrand it’s the Wailes. They have had a rough year and SNL recently made fun of them over their holiday card. That must mean America hates them, right?
Harry and Meghan have had a pretty great year. Spare is a Guinness World Record breaker, Meghan’s podcast won an award this year, Invictus was a massive success, etc. They don’t need to make a comeback, they never left. The British press HATE how successful H&M have become since leaving that racist institution. And South Park were way more brutal towards W&K and the Queen than H&M.
@Ginger: You’re right, it’s Waleses that need a reboot.
Invictus on its own was a huge achievement, let alone everything else. Ginger is so right: Nothing W&K did come close to that.
That SNL skit was so hilarious this past weekend. It seems the BM have been panicking after that and believes WK are now a laughing stock in the US.. 😀. I’ve commented this before , but the gen Z Tik Tok generation has been more brutal to them – the subscribers on that platform are a bit more pro HM( I don’t have Tik Tok but from what my niece and others have shown me.)
They can see through the BM Bullsh&@;t.
The press is not going to last another year without access or something about the Sussexes. I really do believe these people have driven themselves nuts because they made enemies out of their golden geese and they have no idea how to fix it. They know Meghan is done with them. They’ll never see the children and Harry is a man on a mission. When the royal reporters had a seminar about royal reporting and asked Harry to join them and Piers asking for an interview with the Sussexes, I knew these people were desperate for any kind of reproach. It’s desperation to stop a war they started because they thought Harry and Meghan would toe the line. They’re traumatized and losing money and their careers.
Brit, but they’re not traumatized enough to change their business model. Until they figure it out, they’ll likely end up in obscurity along with the brf, which is another firm that doesn’t know how to change its business model.
Why would Harry want ANYTHING to do with them. Actually, why would ANYONE want anything to do with the bm?
I don’t know why you hate their communications strategy so much and want them to engage in childish clapbacks with people they don’t want to mess with. When you clapback, that means they hit you and you’re sensitive about it and they’ll continue to hit you and you end up going back and forth. They move in silence and get stuff done, and these people are mad about it and want to bait them into paying attention to them. Absolutely not.
Clapbacks are just feeding the British tabloid beast. It is an effort in futility and will just make money for the British press.
It’s not always about clapping back though, sometimes its about being proactive and controlling the messaging from the start.
I think they do that when it’s necessary but with these journalists??? Nope, don’t feed the beast.
Very much this, Becks. I’m not a comms or PR professional, but what I do know is that every major organization has a comms team for a reason – being proactive to get the messaging that you *do* want out in the world.
I think some people here can forget that most people, especially in the US, do not follow Harry and Meghan closely, if at all.
Actually it’s a terrible idea from a PR perspective and they did “clap back” after the car chase issue and everyone from the freaking people on the View to the Mayor of NY acted like were being hysterical and lying.
^^ Exactly @Mel and @ChillingInDC! 💯 🎯
You guys are on target. H&M don’t need to engage in clapbacks with friggin’ idiots and grifting rota carnival cretins. 🤡 💩 🤓
Remember the apt advice by Mark Twain. He said it twice! 👏🏽
“Never argue with a fool. Onlookers may not be able to tell the difference.”
“Never argue with stupid people. They will drag you down to their level, and beat you with experience.”
I think their lawyers did the clapping back for them. You have not heard a peep from Spotify or Simmons about the Sussexes since then. All the press can do is repeat the same story over and over. Meanwhile, the Sussexes have moved on.
MsIam, I think is quite an effective strategy. If it was not a good strategy, IMO, the bm wouldn’t be crying in their beer.
I think people are confusing their own desire to get real news about M&H when they think replying to their abusers is an approach to consider. No, you ignore the abusers. The Sussexes have done a really fine job of that.
Someone mentioned their comms team response to the New York car chase. They immediately had a statement put out. Harry made sure the NY police had his phone videos and his bodyguards’ phone videos to include in their investigation. Guess what? The next time they were in NY, they did NOT give anyone a photo opportunity. They were completely safe. I would say that strategy was excellent. Actions speak louder than words.
💯 agree with you @MsIam and @Saucy&Sassy! 👍🏽👌🏽 🤜🏽
Absolutely agree .
Also an Instagram account would only open themselves up to more trolling and abuse .
They get enough of that already .
They are probably the most famous couple on earth at the moment and most of that is because of the relentless negative and hate filled stories written about them day after day .
“All this drama, leaving the Royal family for a life of service, just to be back on the showbiz circuit again?”
No – all this drama to escape a family that wanted her dead.
If the Royal Family hadn’t smeared them and endangered their lives there wouldn’t have been any drama. Meghan would have been still working for that antiquated and racist institution.
I totally agree, this isn’t just about their careers. This is also about survival, the threats are real. The RF are still allowing their tabloid goons to seen threats to H&M within headlines. We could never understand, because we live normal lives. I”m sorry to say that’s not H&M reality. They still want Meghan gone.
SweetPea, which is why you don’t feed the abusers. That will only make everything worse.
They also left to give Archie and Lili private lives and so they would not end up as media scapegoats to cover for the Wales’ kids in the future. They are never going back to royal life and exposing their precious family to the evil rota.
Same story at the end of every year. I think this piece signifies how much the British press needs Harry and Meghan and their failure to move on.
They have nothing at all to talk about. They don’t want Harry and Meghan to move on. They want them beholden to the press and give them access. They know Harry and Meghan don’t care and they desperately want them too. I think when Meghan didn’t go to the coronation, that petrified not just the British press but all press. Her absence signified the end of what’s been the biggest media blitz since Diana. Those few short years of Meghan’s arrival and the millions generated isn’t coming back.
Most definitely.
Nail on head @Brit! 💯 📌 🔨 🎯
@Brit: “I think when Meghan didn’t go to the coronation, that petrified not just the British press but all press. Her absence signified the end of what’s been the biggest media blitz since Diana.”
We all know how that over-intense obsession with Diana ended. 😔
A second article urged the Prince to stop focusing on a “fading career as a bon vivant philanthropist and B-list celebrity”, and choose not to “continue pursuing an increasingly pointless life of serving as an irrelevant hood ornament for good causes”.
—Hmmm… SOOOO close.
So what should this prince be doing? Opening grocery stores and making a fool of himself overseas? Yeah that’s a great career move, lol.
Lol, at least Harry was good at doing Royal tours and opening hospitals.
I’m guessing the veterans of Invictus don’t see Harry’s life as increasingly pointless.
QuiteContrary, or that Harry is “an irrelevant hood ornament”.
The press has nothing to write about when it comes to the Sussex. They want material and they are repeating nonsense! South Park makes fun of public people and I don’t see what they said except to repeat the BM BS of saying they want privacy while they are still in public! Even that nonsense is not hitting the same way because the Sussexes are not doing anything visible to attack. As far as communication, they are not government officials or working royals. If you read what is coming out of Spotify the company is in deep trouble and they used the Sussxes to deflect. At the end of the day, all of the gossip in British media and sites like this have nothing to write about!
I’m glad they didn’t say anything about Spotify and Bill Simmons. That company is going under and losing their talent anyway. Not to mention, it would’ve been an all out war, which is exactly what Bill and the tabloids wanted. Just like that UTA agent. This was a foolish attempt at an industry shakedown and the papers wanted a response to keep the foolishness going. Bill clearly wanted a reaction because he didn’t like Harry and anyone who knows Bill Simmons knows about his past and comments. He’s not worth it.
Yeah, the whole Spotify thing was an act of distraction. Spotify is in a mess and nobody was listening to those who left prior to Meghan and Harry leaving.
The Bill Simmons things was odd, but it was more of a reflection on Bill Simmons than anything at all to do with H&M. Bill Simmons is no more qualified to comment on H&M than Harry is to comment on the Boston Celtics.
Come back from what? They’re doing pretty well from where I’m sitting. harry had one of the best selling books of the year, Invictus was a huge success, they’re signing more projects through their production company, etc. They’re fine. The press just wants people to believe they’re failing.
They had a very very good year with a few setbacks that have been overly-amplified by the BM and unfortunately picked up by certain US outlets. Even if Harry and Meghan had the most perfect of perfect years, the BM would say they were failures and losers. They could literally get everything right and still the BM would claim they need to make a comeback. The BM wants to bankrupt the Sussexes. They don’t want Harry to keep pursuing his court cases against them.
I understand why people want a social media account from them to follow their work, but Meghan said the current state of social media is scary to her (I don’t have any social media account either for the same reason). I can’t even imagine the death threats, insults they will get with every post they make. Even if they close the comment section, every social media post will be dissected by tabloids, royal reporters, hate channels on youtube. Maybe, they don’t feel ready to open the gates to that. I remember every episode of Archetypes got headlines, turned into discussion topics on morning shows. It was a lot of attention for a podcast and people manipulated what Meghan said a lot of times to paint a negative picture of her. If I was growing my family with two babies, I would prefer to work silently too. If they are seeing the tangible result of their work themselves, it would be enough for them.
This is a great take. Obviously we can’t speak for them but I think we’ve seen they are not in this for any sort of fame and adulation, and clearly prefer to just do their good works in peace — they want to highlight the causes, not themselves. Plus the vast majority of philanthropists don’t have their personal lives dissected like this — you hear about them in regards to what they’ve done and accomplished, and I’m sure this is what Harry and Meghan want as well.
Agreed. I think people underestimate the trauma that both Harry and Meghan went through and I could understand if they feel that having an instagram account just made things worse for them.
There is an agenda here to make H&M the next Edward and Simpson, ie pathetic once upon a times, socially excluded and adrift. It won’t happen. But this is all these ‘authors/writers’ have – they are desperate vultures picking over an old story, sometimes at the behest of the BRF and its clingers-on.
sparrow, what the bm really needs to be concerned about is looking pathetic. If they keep on the way they are, that’s where they will end up.
True. There will come a point when even the BRF’s fans are sick and tired of hearing about it. I remember last year (?) when a series of articles was published about alleged bullying of staff by H&M. Even DMers were saying this is enough, this is getting boring, leave her alone. It was quite the eye opener. At points throughout this year there has been a return to finding fault with the level of work W&K have done, and its steer (ie charity banks).
Spotify is literally imploding right now so clap back for what? And come back from what? They have a nice house, kids are well settled in their schools, foundation is running smoothly, had a monster hit in Netflix, churned out 3 projects, book sold millions of copies, Invictus went well….there’s no need to come back from anything when that’s pretty good year. Also, lets be real….that South Park episode was commissioned….there is no way they are still talking about it as if anybody cares about South Park in year 2023.
The UNIVERSE will get used to how H&M does things & will just have to DEAL❣️. They are GOOD people doing GOOD things & that’s ALL I want. This is unprecedented for the British Royal Family & EVERYBODY ELSE….I’m hoping it sets up a template for ANY children who wants to escape the toxic environment that the British Royal Family has been from DAY 1!
💯 @LaLa11_7! Well said! 👍🏽 🤜🏽
The Forbes article about using them as a case study for HBS is written by a contributor who bills himself at the end, “Named Esquire’s Influencer of the Year…a media personality, international speaker, and author of…The Kim Kardashian Principle: Why Shameless Sells (and How to Do It Right)”. Them’s some powerful financial credentials there, Forbes.
His main topic is branding, and there’s some reasonable comments similar to what people here have said. And he does mention the positives, Spare, the Netflix doc. But his core premise for why they’ve done so much wrong is based on his noting, “…their efforts failed to translate into buyers for their core business. The Archewell foundation saw a staggering $11 million drop in donations in the past year, sending it into the red”, something that’s 1) not true, 2) shows zero understanding of how things operate in the non-profit space, especially with a new entity; and 3) overlooks the fact they haven’t so far publicly solicited donations, so there’s nothing to compare with. In other words, same old BS, tied up with a slightly fancier bow (Forbes), by someone just as willfully ignorant as many of the typical media hacks, so no surprise the Telegraph picked it up.
Another thing people don’t understand is that Archewell is a private foundation, not a public charity – that means it runs primarily off of personal money. Private foundations can receive donations, but they don’t have to, and they have certain rules to follow as to making distributions every year. Also, private foundations distribute grants, but they don’t have a specific “core business” like public charities do – they can have a very broad mission.
I think what you mention exemplifies the problem with people talking about them needing better media strategy.
Just like that Forbes dude has no idea of what Archwell is about and is measuring its success based on milestones that have nothing to do with a foundation of that type, I think the idea that H&M need better PR misunderstands what they want to do. The Archwell Foundation work has nothing to do with it being on instagram, and even when it’s about their production projects it doesn’t seem to me that H&M want it to be about them (after the documentary and Spare of course). They want to be producers and a producers’ role is not to be part of the headline.
Obviously it’s hard because they have such a big profile, but I don’t think they care that much if they are popular with the general public as long as the BM and BRF leave them alone and don’t lie constantly about them. So they will challenge certain things, including those that could be part of their legal strategy or about their work, but will ignore most of it. Just like they ignored the bs that Bill Simmons was spouting because people in the business already knew he was full of shit and what was happening with Spotify, and that’s who they care about, not random person on the internet.
Agree 100%. I think the people that want them to have different comm strategy are looking at it from the point of view of them wanting to essentially be working royals, but not in the royal family. However there’s nothing that they have done that would indicate that that’s how they plan to move forward. Everything that they’ve done that’s required them to be in front of the camera was done because of contracts that they signed because they were in a desperate situation 3 years ago. Now that those things are fulfilled everything else that they’re doing indicates that they want to be more private, more strategic, and not have the focus on them but have them use their name to point the spotlight at other groups by using their celebrity to raise money and bring attention in the background.
^^ Exactly @Ace, and @Dee(2). 💯 Excellently articulated. 👌🏽👍🏽 I believe both of your observations are on target.
Yaaaaaaaaaawn, so typical, so boring, so written in spite and jealousy.
The Sussexes don’t need a comeback, as they haven’t been anywhere, how could they have been when your rag, and almost every other UK based rag can’t go a day without writing about them. They are your bread and butter you bloody muppet.
Why do you need to talk about harry and meghan, that’s an easy one, because the left behind Royals bore the British rags to death. There is NOTHING about them. Keen and Kant, are so boring they have to use theirs or other people’s children to garner interest. And as for Charlie and his chipmunk, people are starting to ask if they have retired because we don’t see much of either of them at the moment.
The only thing the Sussexes need to do, is get a better coms team, and I hope their Christmas card is the start of that.
^^ I agree with your comments in general @Mary Pester. However, I think the jury is out at the moment regarding the effectiveness or lack thereof of H&M’s Comms team. We are not H&M. We are not in their lives, and we certainly are not part of, nor privy to their strategy sessions. We especially do not know exactly what the Sussexes’ career goals, life objectives, and preferences are. Possibly, things are in fluctuating mode right now, or they could have both short term and long term plans in place. All of us are just stating our points of view from our personal perspectives. It bears keeping that in mind.
Regarding H&M’s 2023 Christmas card, it was not significantly different from their 2022 greeting card. Both placed an emphasis on the fact that the holiday wishes from H&M were on behalf of Archewell Foundation and Archewell productions. The 2023 card simply spelled out even more clearly the business focus, with the lead in: “On Behalf of the Office of…”
“Meghan’s recent appearance at the Variety event: “Is that what this was all for?”” I find this comment so strange. She was the previous year’s honoree but wasn’t able to attend, so went this year? Why do they still have that mindset that their life is service? Service is universal but they are actually working for their income. The fact they’ve been signed with Netflix since 2020 gives a clue to what the past 3 years have been about. They are so afraid of Meghan’s visibility. Basically the Sussexes are living the adult equivalent of design your own major and people can’t figure it out and it frustrates them that they can’t pin them down. They’ve had a good year but Harry being front and center from the start to the end of the year frustrates their narrative of it being all about Meghan.
That comment reminds me of the ‘brand expert’ who told the New York Post that all Meghan has done in 2023 is ‘countless red carpets’ when in actuality she has only done one this year, the Variety event.
But William IS jealous and angry, Kate IS a cold Stepford wife (she’s also terminally lazy), and Charles IS incompetent. There have been times when even the most royalist media has stipulated all of these things. So, please tell me what Scobie got wrong. 🤔
This whole thing is so dishonest. In the last year and a half, we’ve had two of the biggest possible royal events–the Queen’s funeral and KC3’s hat party. Spare and the H&M documentary were far more buzzworthy and memorable than either of these events, and everybody knows it. I saw a story in the DM noting the “actual hours watched” for H&M on Netflix and crowing because folks had watched Peppa Pig for more hours according to the metric. But how many people tuned in in May for the hat party? What about EarthShot? Why can’t they talk about anything real? This year has been an absolute triumph for H&M. Really.
Am I the only person in the world who didn’t think End Game trashed the royal family? It seemed balanced in its criticism. It did criticize Meghan & Harry for their missteps, as well as William & Kate, and Charles & Camilla and the royal rota. It seemed balanced to me.
You’re not, because you actually read the book. I finished it and also know that Omid’s book was very balanced in criticism for all (media, royal family, rota, Sussexes, etc.).
Think there were a lot of jealous rota members who were frothing at the mouth to trash omid’s book, minus Robert Jobsen. The audacity to challenge omid’s credibility when they are themselves clearly liars and water carriers for the monarchy. May I mention a few below:
Royah nikkah
Valentine Low
Camilla Tominey
Rebecca English
Richard Eden
Feel like I’m missing some.
Angela Levin but she’s such a mess not even sure if I’d bother adding her to the list.
Dan Whooton wherever in the world he may be.
If Harry and Meghan need a “come back” then why are all the tabloids CONSTANTLY writing about them? Come back from what? They are the most-watched couple on the planet.
Articles like this are just weird attempts to get Harry and Meghan to respond to them. If they respond even once they will keep doing it. They’re desperate for them to give them anything and this is keeping hope alive. Chuckles and Whorsilla are boring. Baldemort and Kate are lazy and boring, they need the interesting ones to engage with them. Their little industry is going belly up and their flailing.
The only thing (and it’s a small one) that I wish they would do is re-name their for-profit production company in order to differentiate it from the foundation. Having Archewell be the name of both diminishes it somehow.
The Spotify executive was absolutely unhinged and unprofessional in his rant. And has been already pointed out, Spotify appears to be a sinking ship. I think there was a conflict between the Sussexes and Spotify over misinformation disseminated by some of their other podcasters. It seems to me that Archetypes debut was delayed by that.
Harry and Meghan don’t need to be more “visible.” They are one of the most famous couples in the world. Obviously they are able to accomplish their philanthropic goals at the level they have set for themselves. It has obviously been very much Harry’s year, but they are a team. It seems Meghan might take the lead with their production arm, and production takes time. She announced that there are things in the pipeline. I think, though, that Archewell is a unique hybrid in that all their enterprises are under one umbrella. I remember wondering when Archewell was first created why their url was a dot com and not a dot org. I shouldn’t think I was the only one to wonder about that. Obviously, Harry and Meghan’s situation is also unique, so they are trailblazers in a way. Traditional trajectories do not apply to them.
^^ Thank you, @Tamsin. Well-stated! Good observations! 👍🏽
A “comeback” from what? They are private citizens living their lives…British tabloids are a mess….
Well, look at that. This article outlined the bm’s strategy. Here’s what I see that the bm wants to frame.
“Is that what this was all for?” one former palace source said incredulously at the time. “All this drama, leaving the Royal family for a life of service, just to be back on the showbiz circuit again?”
“The more ridiculous the book seems, the more biased it sounds, the more fuss there is about who said what in which translation, the less people will believe the claims in it.”
“Even the most powerful accusations, including the accidental naming of members of the Royal family with “unconscious bias”, will not work in the Sussexes’ favour, another expert believes. “It takes away the power of their own story,” he says. “If and when they want to talk about it themselves, the public will feel they’ve heard it all before.”
“A columnist advised readers on how to “avoid Harry and Meghan’s all buzz and no buyers strategy when building a brand”.
Poor babies, it doesn’t seem to be working very well. Does anyone think the bm will change the business model to course correct? I don’t think they’re capable of doing so. The bm is stuck and will just keep doubling down into obscurity.
“ a pointless life of serving as an irrelevant hood ornament for good causes” .
Funny, that’s exactly what I think the British Monarchy is.
if only the person asking the first question would be honest – they didn’t leave to be on the showbiz circuit, they came into streaming at random to make some money. they left so meghan wouldn’t commit suicide. I sometimes wish the oprah special was streamable, although people never listen anyways.
Anna. Your comment is THE comment today.
“…and choose not to “continue pursuing an increasingly pointless life of serving as an irrelevant hood ornament for good causes”.
Isn’t this the definition of the royal family?
Exactly! It’s their mission statement, except they demand the U.K. pays them for being a hood ornament, because no one does anything out of the goodness in their heart in that family.
Comeback? I don’t think the BM can ever come to terms that HM are thriving and successful in the US and around the world.
HM have been very passionate about their work on their various charities. Real people on the ground have been very appreciative of their support. So are they calling a representative of a Navy Seal and servicemen and women at Camp Pendleton or families who have children with mental health issues liars. These are the real communities that HM come out and support.
That’s why so many people think the BM are just Bullsh$&t these days. I said this on another comment earlier , they should focus on what someone said what the BRF truly are (on Til Tok) – Welfare Recipients. It’s embarrassing , like they are the laughing stock in the world now 😆. The derangers couldn’t even provide a rebuttal or provide an out with that statement 😆. Truth hurts …
“The credibility of the Sussexes is linked to the credibility of Omid Scobie”? The same Omid Scobie who was just labeled a “credible witness” in a court of law in England Omid Scobie? Or some other dude?
^^ 💯 🎯 🥊 👌🏽👍🏽🤌🏽
LOL! Well done.
I completely agree about the need for a stronger communication strategy. Every time people say their Communication team needs some improvement people think you’re hating on them. A lot of their media problems stem from not having a rapid response team and branding. Their team needs to start building relationships and creating communication strategies. Also, Meghan is going to need to do press when she releases her next projects. I think Harry doing the press circuit for his book really helped with countering narratives and generating interest.
@XUBeauty06, whatever ‘media problems’ you are suggesting H&M have, stem from the obsessive lies, smears, and gaslighting attacks by the BM 24/7 against the Sussexes. If you feel that you know the best, most effective strategy the Sussexes should employ to neutralize the constant BM, rota, BRF, deranger buzzsaw directed against them, then draw it up post-haste. You are not in the Sussexes’ position and line of fire. Unless you are some kind of expert media strategist with War Room chops, please take several seats and chill. 🫳🏽
Xubeauty06, I’m sure there will be press when they announce their next project. That’s always happened and will continue to happen. Responding to the abusers (aka bm & brf) would be counterproductive. Once they respond to their lies, the bm/brf will simply double down and it will get worse to get more responses. The best strategy is to ignore them. It makes them crazy because they really don’t know what to do with silence.
The bm is now reduced to repeating stuff they’ve already written, because they don’t have any fresh fodder. Of course, they will come out with all kinds of negative articles when a Sussex project is announced. The bm lives for those moments.
The telegraph asks – why the modern cambridges will be the new fetch in the upcoming year
I don’t understand why they keep covering them. They say Harry and Meghan are not important since they left or interesting. And yet, every single day they’re on UK tabloid front page in some form or fashion or in some poll comparing them to people they own. Why cant they simply ignore them. Pretend they don’t exist. That’s what I do to the RF unless it’s in CB and I comment.
I’m confused. A comeback from what? Their enormous popularity and growing success? A comeback TO what? The Sunken Palace and the clusterwhoops that is the Racist Royal Clownshow at BP?
Nah. Miss me with that BS. The Sussexes are exactly where they want and need to be.