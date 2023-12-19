Prince William was sent on a sudden trip to Kuwait to pay his respects

I missed these (horrible) photos of Prince William from last Thursday, when he visited The Lord High Admiral’s Divisions at Britannia Royal Naval College and he looked utterly awkward and completely out of place. He looks so much like his uncle Edward in these photos, and he also looks unmoisturized. Do the male royals have something against skincare? Anyway, William’s awkwardness reminded me of his big trip to Abu Dhabi and Dubai in 2022, where he awkwardly flailed his jazz hands and looked painfully uncomfortable. I bring that up because William was sent to Kuwait this week to pay the royal family’s respects and condolences to the Kuwaiti royal family following the death of Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Prince William is making an unexpected trip abroad just a week before Christmas. Kensington Palace announced on Monday that the Prince of Wales is en route to Kuwait on behalf of his father, King Charles, to pay condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah following the death of His Late Highness, Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. The British royals have longstanding ties with Kuwait, with His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah having visited the U.K. three times in 2023: in May for King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation, in August as a guest of the government and in October to meet the King. Prince William was joined on the trip by the Foreign Secretary, David Cameron.

[From People]

I mean, this is what William is actually supposed to do. This is what Charles did constantly, for decades, as Prince of Wales. Charles was always getting sent to foreign allies to pay the family’s respects in person, to attend state funerals and high-level international events. What’s notable is that William has rarely gotten sent to any of that stuff and the man is 41 years old. He still has to tell everyone that he’s a big-boy statesman now because he still doesn’t have those credentials. Will we see more of this? I wonder. If the past is prologue, William will be bragging about this statesman’s journey for months, meanwhile the Foreign Office will probably have to do damage control after Peg inevitably offends someone.