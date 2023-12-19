Prince William was sent on a sudden trip to Kuwait to pay his respects

I missed these (horrible) photos of Prince William from last Thursday, when he visited The Lord High Admiral’s Divisions at Britannia Royal Naval College and he looked utterly awkward and completely out of place. He looks so much like his uncle Edward in these photos, and he also looks unmoisturized. Do the male royals have something against skincare? Anyway, William’s awkwardness reminded me of his big trip to Abu Dhabi and Dubai in 2022, where he awkwardly flailed his jazz hands and looked painfully uncomfortable. I bring that up because William was sent to Kuwait this week to pay the royal family’s respects and condolences to the Kuwaiti royal family following the death of Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
Prince William is making an unexpected trip abroad just a week before Christmas. Kensington Palace announced on Monday that the Prince of Wales is en route to Kuwait on behalf of his father, King Charles, to pay condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah following the death of His Late Highness, Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
The British royals have longstanding ties with Kuwait, with His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah having visited the U.K. three times in 2023: in May for King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation, in August as a guest of the government and in October to meet the King.
Prince William was joined on the trip by the Foreign Secretary, David Cameron.
I mean, this is what William is actually supposed to do. This is what Charles did constantly, for decades, as Prince of Wales. Charles was always getting sent to foreign allies to pay the family’s respects in person, to attend state funerals and high-level international events. What’s notable is that William has rarely gotten sent to any of that stuff and the man is 41 years old. He still has to tell everyone that he’s a big-boy statesman now because he still doesn’t have those credentials. Will we see more of this? I wonder. If the past is prologue, William will be bragging about this statesman’s journey for months, meanwhile the Foreign Office will probably have to do damage control after Peg inevitably offends someone.
Prince William, Prince of Wales salutes during a visit to The Lord High Admiral's Divisions at Britannia Royal Naval College on December 14, 2023 in Dartmouth, England.
DARTMOUTH, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 14: Prince William, Prince of Wales smiles during a visit to The Lord High Admiral's Divisions at Britannia Royal Naval College on December 14, 2023 in Dartmouth, England.
DARTMOUTH, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 14: Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks during a visit to The Lord High Admiral's Divisions at Britannia Royal Naval College on December 14, 2023 in Dartmouth, England.
DARTMOUTH, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 14: Prince William, Prince of Wales during a visit to The Lord High Admiral's Divisions at Britannia Royal Naval College on December 14, 2023 in Dartmouth, England.
DARTMOUTH, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 14: Prince William, Prince of Wales during a visit to The Lord High Admiral's Divisions at Britannia Royal Naval College on December 14, 2023 in Dartmouth, England.
DARTMOUTH, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 14: Prince William, Prince of Wales departs from a visit to The Lord High Admiral's Divisions at Britannia Royal Naval College on December 14, 2023 in Dartmouth, England.
Is he growing hair on top of his head, or has that whispy patch always been there?
THANK YOU! I have been noticing this for a month or more now! He’s definitely done something up there because he didn’t have that many wisps before. Hair transplant, in preparation for sexiest divorced man in Britain? Awkward combover, for when the divorce is final and he’s able to hit on the school run mums out in the open? A tiny fuzzy toupee for his upcoming single-dad era?
I hope he did get hair transplants and it fails.
He’s cultivating 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
LMAO!!!
They’ve made a Christmas ornament of Peg showing that patch…(with thanks to my neighbor:) https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-12876365/Christmas-tree-bauble-Prince-William-slammed-royal-fans-say-looks-like-him.html
OMG! I choked/laughed seeing that ornament. They got the rigid tight jaw perfect, also the ‘alarmingly’ baldness. Ha tee tee cough lol!
OMG that ornament is TOO FUNNY!! thank you for sharing!
Lmfao, who ever made that hates him.
I think he’s getting plugs but rolling it out slowly.
That ornament looks more like him than he may care to admit.
LOL at that back view! Whooboy, brutal! That’s going to replace the Justin Bieber bauble for all those yearly white elephant Christmas party exchanges!
Lordy the DM is really bringing it to everyone’s attention too 😭
Amazingly Camilla’s is the only one flattering 😆
I think they got all his most ” attractive” features correct.
That ornament is so funny! 🤣
It is seriously stunning how far he has fallen from his teenage hottie status.
And here comes the Crown reminding everyone of his glory days.
Will he be also picking up a suitcase full of cash before he leaves?
I understand the Royal’s do biodegradable plastic shopping bags. Much better fr the environment and Mr Earthshot’s image abroad. (yup, this is sarcasm)
Being such traditionalists, shouldn’t they only accept cash in Fortnum & Mason bags (biodegradable or not)?
I wondered that too..
Don’t be silly. Of course he is ‘t going to pick up bags of cash….that’s what servants are for.
Erm…is that a combover I see??
Those pathetic last clinging strands of combover!
He is tough to look at. Especially when you consider what a handsome teenager he was.
He really is unpleasant-looking.
I saw his photos and immediately thought of the “Grinch” song: “cuddly as a cactus … charming as an eel … termites in your smile … all the tender sweetness of a seasick crocodile.”
He has the resources to gain access to someone who could help him look more presentable and photogenic. I don’t usually criticize people’s looks, but he has become repulsive to me. Maybe it’s his inner rage oozing out. 🤷
I think the problem is his wide jaw-line is wider then his forehead, so giving him that cartoon-thug look.
Will he be coming home with a fat bag of cash to carry on the cult tradition.
So he CBA’d to attend a funeral for his own godfather the king of Greece but will hop on a plane to Kuwait for the same? Hmmm smell the oil anyone??!!
Cannot be arsed?
Did I get that right?
Yes!
I came here to post that! He missed Constantine’s funeral, but shows up for this? Boy oh boy.
Well, if I understand the Windsor power trip/royal hierarchy type stuff, Constantine was a deposed king & therefore of no more importance/influence whereas the Kuwaiti royal came from a family still in power (& capable of handing out bags of cash).
I believe that William was ordered to attend this funeral and as we all know, William won’t do Anything unless forced to or if he thinks it’ll one-up Harry.
I saw one royal blogger, she says she’s a royal historian, saying that Harry would have been sent to Kuwait if he was still a working royal. She’s probably right but not because that would have been his role but because William would have been too lazy to go and Harry would have been sent instead. At least with Harry gone, William is forced to do his job.
Harry & Meghan would definitely have been sent to all the funerals and weddings replacing Edward & Sophie.
Another thing to hold against the RF: imagine all the superb gowns on Meghan if she would attend all those weddings…. sigh
That’s what happened all the time. Will & Kate didn’t do almost any work after they had children and Harry was sent everywhere. That’s why no one knew who Will was. They only started to work full-time after Meghan joined the family and they got scared of her popularity.
And the irony is, that ended up giving Harry connections, experiences with different cultures and different international organizations etc that William does not have. William’s laziness ultimately made harry a better, stronger person.
I think it not only made Harry a better person but I think it also made him more successful outside of the family bc of those connections.
I’ll twist the knife here – it made Harry a global statesman.
I’m surprised they didn’t send Edward & Sophie who have been the Foreign Office’s go-to. This IS William’s job though so good that he finally clocked in.
What’s weird is that we’re surprised they didn’t just send Sophie and Edward but no one’s surprised they didn’t send Kate with William. Technically, it’s the holidays and they have young kids. But if this had happened in April and it was just William going, we still wouldn’t expect Kate to go.
I’m sure Harry is huddled crying in one of his spacious montecito bathrooms that he threw away the chance to be the go-to funeral guest for all deceased royals no one ever heard of.
I actually disagree. This was always going to be the heir to show proper respect for the leader of Kuwait (aka OIL).
I agree.
This is a cash-in-bags assignment, so strictly monarch/heir business.
His bad nature has shown up in his looks.
How long until plastic surgery and veneers to go with his hair plugs? Any bets?
My guess is it all starts in earnest this summer. He will recover somewhere for “vacation.”
Harry and William used to tease each other about which one was going the baldest fastest. Suffice it to say, it’s no longer a laughing matter, lol.
I just can’t with the teeth. So bad.
Could those fake medals be any bigger or more ridiculous looking on him?! It would have looked so much more tasteful to have worn the smaller version of them, especially with the tiny wings perched atop the row of medals.
Ugh, his whole fake valor uniform is stomach-turning. Not to mention the egghead, angry face, and those nasty dried lips topping the whole package (can he get some fcuking chapstick for Christmas please?!). He really is the epitome of the ugliness on the inside showing up on the outside. Yuck.
It’s sad that in the UK your allowed to imitate a soldier. This would never be allowed in America. You would never be allowed to walk around with fake medals , wearing a uniform. His posture is awful. When Harry’s in uniform his shoulders are straight as boards, the chin is lifted with head up and his eyes looking straight ahead. His posture is always perfection. If egg head wants to play soldier at least get the posture correct. But I guest things given and never earned, has no real value to him.
Lol this is not just about a funeral – very very sly of the Foreign office btw.
The Saudi’s and Jordanian’s have refused to ally with Israel (but still need to protect their supply chain of Oil to the west = money) and instead they both put Kuwait forward as a possible ally, which is why I am guessing Bill the Stateman is off to Kuwait to charm them with his incandescence….
The Foreign office must be super desperate.
It also speaks to a new era where Kate and William get their mitts grubby, whilst Chuckles and Camilla are protected.
Lol this is why William is so mad Harry is gone.
Yes, this makes sense because the “unexpected” part isn’t that the Sheik died (it’s been 3 days, he was 86 and ill for a long time), but that William is attending the funeral.
He’s really falling off the looks cliff, just like Edward as was said above. He usually looks better with a hat and uniform, but not anymore. Too bad. He was so good looking, once upon a time.
So much like Edward, who was also good looking in his youth only for the genes to kick in later.
How can he fly to Kuwait? He has the school run!
…and no doubt, MrEarthshit will take a private jet to pay the BRF’s respects to the Kuwaiti Royals. I can’t wait for the diplomatic incident that he causes!
Is Cameron there to make sure W doesn’t do anything to insult the people of Kuwait or be rude to anyone the way he was to Crown Princess Victoria? Or maybe he’s there as a teacher, a guide, to teach him how to be diplomatic. Or maybe he’s simply going with him to babysit.
You’ve hit the jackpot at babysit.
What did he do to Crown Princess Victoria?
Both he & Kate basically ignored Victoria & her husband at an official event; right down to turning their backs to them & ignoring them. Really appalling. And they did it right out there in the open, in front of all the cameras!
When entering the Royal Albert Hall they stopped to chat with two ladies. This left Victoria and Daniel, behind them, to wait and look rather awkwardly around. Will and Kate not only stoked chatting but didn’t make any moves, like an introduction, to bring Victoria and Daniel into the conversation.
Or do something that upsets the gov of the country he’s visiting like he did in Poland.
I know that man is not trying to regrow his hair.
Peg looks like a doorman on Park Avenue, lol. Harry looks much better.
He looks like a fake Captain from that 90’s hit show “The Love Boat” 😂.
🎯 👏!!!
Looking for money to help his tabloid buddies more likely. I hope James Bond is on his track.🤣🤣🤣
For all of you know who know royal protocol, isn’t William only now starting to do these things bc he just became PoW? Was he high up enough in the hierarchy before to do this without offending people before the Queen died?
Sophie and Edward are further down on the food chain, and they’ve had duties like this.
Thank you @eurydice. How important are the events E&S attend? I guess I’m trying to figure out the level of who attends what. Like, if Biden passed, would E&S be considered to attend?
For a US president, it would probably be William – Charles attended George H.W. Bush’s funeral and Prince Phillip attended JFK’s funeral. Anne attended Constantine II’s funeral and he was a cousin of Phillip. Before Andrew was semi-banished, he attended the funeral of the King of Thailand. I would think that any of the King’s siblings are high enough (except for Andrew now) and maybe they’d send William, if there’s a special diplomatic relationship.
There’s good bald and bad bald – some people look great without hair, and some look like this.
Those medals were awarded as follows:
My Grandma was the Queen
Grandpa was Prince Phillip
Dad is now King
Mum was Diana
William was in the military. Why can’t he fix his posture?
In uniform. Respect those who serve.
Did you see those posts making their rounds in Twitter trying to embiggen Pegs…by trying to hype up his military “career?” 😂 “The only royal to have ever served in three branches” ect ect. It was comical bc had he done any real work this would be common knowledge. These pics are his entire military career. Walking around in an ill fitted uniform covered in unearned medals making ugly faces for the camera.
It’s standard practice for the direct male heir to do a year in each of the services; Charles did it, David (Edward VIII) before him.
Charles did time in the RAF and navy while Edward VIII was in the navy, partly for schooling, and then served in the army, primarily during ww1. The military was just de rigeur in earlier times. Charles was the first heir to specifically do training in different branches as preparation for being CIC.
@ BMQ, does CIC mean ‘Charles in Charge’, like that silly sitcom from 1984 that Scott Baio was in?
All these embiggening articles have been so dangerous, because they’ve let The William Problem fester all these years and only get worse. Looking at the coverage of the final season of The Crown, it was an early ominous sign that William majored in Art History. Profoundly unserious. Charles at least did Anthropology and History.
Didn’t he change his major to Geography because he couldn’t be bothered with all the work associated with the other program?
When was William in the army or navy? He did a royals version of RAF work, but after that he never served in the other branches because he did the part time ambulance rescue job.
All to diminish Harry actually doing tours in Afghanistan.
To be fair, Charles, as the heir to the throne, generally represented his mother at state funerals. The Queen only passed away recently, so William is just starting his funeral attending part of the job for the heir.
Charles gradually took over from Philip (8-5 after Charles’s majority). Diana did 2 (including Princess Grace), Andrew did 2 (dowager grand Duchess of Luxembourg and Rainier of Monaco), Edward did one (princess of Liechtenstein) and Anne did one (grand Duke jean of Luxembourg, not counting Constantine as it wasn’t a state funeral).
Ah, look at the little chocolate sailor, with his little chocolate medals, doesn’t he look really……… FUGLY.
Please, please give the horse back her teeth and sort your complexion out. Blotchy is not a good look, especially with the rest of your face
Now, I’m sorry to “plug” away at this, but WTF is that growing on his solar panel, is is moss? Or is the crafty git secretly attending a hair clinic, and that’s why he disappears for weeks at a time. We see you Billy, and we will be watching. Now, don’t forget inflation and the cost of living crisis, so you’d better bring Back 2 bags this time 😉😉. Or daddy won’t be pleased
Choking at “give the horse back her teeth”. Maybe he’ll stay and get some Kuwaiti sun on that face after the funeral.
*Solar Panel* lol ha haa tee hee cough, snort!!! In rare form MP!
Willy looks like such a sad, lonely old man here. I didn’t realise just how much he looks like his uncle Edward until I seen the pictures and Kaiser stated it above. Yeesh. No wonder he’s mad Harry got away. Also, he’s looking a lot more gaunt lately. Stress due to his crumbling marriage and the pressure to do actual work, perhaps?
That jacket looks like it was altered in such a rush, they didn’t have time to do a good job. The buttons are waay too close to the edge, the epaulettes look like they’re about to pop off, the medals are at an odd angle/position, the whole thing looks snug around the middle and puffed/padded to hide sag around the shoulders.
Unexpected trip indeed.
Prince Phillip always looked terrific in his uniform.
He looked excellent in every official event for decades.
Phillip had excellent posture, knew his official job was to represent the UK on the global stage.
And at state affairs, Phillip looked and acted his part.
Phillip knew his public job and he accepted it.
He and QE were the face of the UK for decades.
William and Kate both want and expect to have all the money, privilege and power of their positions but do not want to do the work.
William has had a 20 years of pampered days, he certainly should have been given media training and public speaking, diplomacy training, and a clear idea of Do Your Job!
Lazy basta*d.
When Michelle and Barak OB took office, I was so proud of them. They were excellent and intelligent speakers. Smart, Classy, they were wonderful representing the US on the world stage. Every meeting with other leaders they conducted themselves wonderfully. JK.F + Jackie were very much alike. Educated, professional, charming, beautiful couple with young families and they made the US proud.
Why can’t W&K learn and do better?
Makes me think QE knew the monarchy would end shortly after she was gone.