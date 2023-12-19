Princess Kate posted her baby photo to promote her Christmas carol show…?

The Princess of Wales’ Together at Christmas Carol Service will air on Christmas Eve in the UK, and I’m looking forward to discovering whether Kate spliced in another piano recital during the telecast. Fingers crossed! The show has already been filmed, obviously, but I guess the palace is tired of talking about how no one even watches this annual event, so Kate is being made to PROMOTE it. How gauche, how middle-class, imagine having to promote one’s project like an actress or working person. Kate’s office tweeted out this photo on Monday:

Sharing some festive memories this Christmas because #ShapingUs is all about the vital importance of our early years and the role played by those around us in shaping the rest of our lives. 📸 of The Princess, Christmas 1983 Don’t miss the Together at Christmas Carol Service… pic.twitter.com/YbtYrZIbmt — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 18, 2023

There’s an actual reason why Kate’s posting her own baby pics on the TL – this year’s Together at Christmas service was supposedly all about children and babies and the fakakta early years. The people invited to the service were connected to children’s charities and Early Years stuff. So Kate is saying, look, here I am during my early years. I get the train of thought that went into it, but it’s still just… weird, right? “Watch my carol service, here’s a photo of me as a baby.” Did she do this just so people would talk about how Louis looks like Kate? I don’t know. I see the resemblance but, as I’ve said many times before, I think all of the kids take after the Middleton side of the family. That being said, I recently saw a photo of Lady Sarah Chatto (Princess Margaret’s daughter) and there absolutely is a resemblance (as several of you have said before).