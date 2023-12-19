Princess Kate posted her baby photo to promote her Christmas carol show…?

The Princess of Wales’ Together at Christmas Carol Service will air on Christmas Eve in the UK, and I’m looking forward to discovering whether Kate spliced in another piano recital during the telecast. Fingers crossed! The show has already been filmed, obviously, but I guess the palace is tired of talking about how no one even watches this annual event, so Kate is being made to PROMOTE it. How gauche, how middle-class, imagine having to promote one’s project like an actress or working person. Kate’s office tweeted out this photo on Monday:
There’s an actual reason why Kate’s posting her own baby pics on the TL – this year’s Together at Christmas service was supposedly all about children and babies and the fakakta early years. The people invited to the service were connected to children’s charities and Early Years stuff. So Kate is saying, look, here I am during my early years. I get the train of thought that went into it, but it’s still just… weird, right? “Watch my carol service, here’s a photo of me as a baby.” Did she do this just so people would talk about how Louis looks like Kate? I don’t know. I see the resemblance but, as I’ve said many times before, I think all of the kids take after the Middleton side of the family. That being said, I recently saw a photo of Lady Sarah Chatto (Princess Margaret’s daughter) and there absolutely is a resemblance (as several of you have said before).
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
A still of Catherine, Princess of Wales, from the Royal Carols: Together at Christmas promo which airs on ITV1 on 07 December at 9.45pm.
The Carol Service will take place tomorrow at Westminster Abbey and will be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve at 7:45pm.,Image: 827596021, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Royal Carols: Together at Christmas / Avalon
-
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales and The Dean of Westminster Abbey, The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle attend The “Together At Christmas” Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 08, 2023 in London, England. Spearheaded by The Princess of Wales, and supported by The Royal Foundation, the service is a moment to bring people together at Christmas time and recognise those who have gone above and beyond to help others throughout the year.,Image: 827900332, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
-
-
Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince George of Wales attend The “Together At Christmas” Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 08, 2023 in London, England. Spearheaded by The Princess of Wales, and supported by The Royal Foundation, the service is a moment to bring people together at Christmas time and recognise those who have gone above and beyond to help others throughout the year.,Image: 827900368, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
-
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales attends The “Together At Christmas” Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 08, 2023 in London, England. Spearheaded by The Princess of Wales, and supported by The Royal Foundation, the service is a moment to bring people together at Christmas time and recognise those who have gone above and beyond to help others throughout the year.,Image: 827907304, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
-
-
The Dean of Westminster Abbey, The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales attend The “Together At Christmas” Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 08, 2023 in London, England. Spearheaded by The Princess of Wales, and supported by The Royal Foundation, the service is a moment to bring people together at Christmas time and recognise those who have gone above and beyond to help others throughout the year.,Image: 827907493, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
-
-
Members of the Royal Family to attend ‘Together At Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 Dec 2023
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
Members of the Royal Family at the ‘Together At Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey
Featuring: Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and the Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 Dec 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Royal Carols – Together At Christmas service at Westminster Abbey.
Featuring: Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 Dec 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
She has to work to promote her show lol Hilarious. Anyway, louis really does look like her. I think the 2 other ones take from William’s side. All her children are cute, but she still is kkkhate
Charlotte looks like the queen to me. Especially when she smiles. George is a mix.
I never saw a resemblance to the queen in Charlotte. I see a resemblance to the middleton side and a resemblance to pipp a and Kate. And in certain expressions Charlotte makes I see Diana.
@Chloe
ITA Charlotte looks like the Queen
@Tessa, I never saw the queen at all in Charlotte either, not even a little bit. More like Ma Middleton, sorry. And Kate looks like her dad and so does Louis. Just my opinion.
Charlotte looks like William and definitely has the Windsor mouth/smile but it actually looks good on her.
George looks like Charles Spencer. The Spencer genes are strong in that child. Also, as he gets older, from some angles, the Middleton genes are slowly becoming more obvious.
If you Google Lady Sarah Chatto as a young girl, you’ll see an amazing resemblance between the two of them. Charlotte also resembles William a lot.
Yes ITA she looks like QEII!
To me, they’re sort of a mix. They all 3 have her heavy under-eye shadows/bags and George and Charlotte (to a lessor degree) have Pegs’ flared nostrils. Louis has the under-eye shadows too but looks more like PaMidds with his face shape.
They are all Middleton. I see some of Sarah Chatto’s features in Charlotte, but put photos of Queen Elizabeth at that age next to Charlotte’s photo and there isn’t much resemblance.
Her veneers look ridiculous when she smiles like that looking head on at the camera. I can’t be bothered to search for before and afters but I don’t think her teeth were always so…distracting.
It’s the top lip and the nose for me.
It’s her upper lip too. She’s definitely had that injected with plumpers so it throws everything off. The teeth and lips look fake, not to mention the absurdly huge fake smile. Everything about her is fake, fake, fake, fake.
Some photos of her at university show her teeth weren’t this fake. They just weren’t all the same chiclet size as they are here. It’s so crazy that she did anything to her teeth because they looked perfectly fine originally.
Her original teeth were smaller and not as straight – nothing wrong with getting veneers but they can look obvious.
Lol I was like “wow, haven’t heard of #ShapingUs in a while” and googled “Shaping Us initiative” and literally all that came up was the launch in January. WHAT DO THESE PEOPLE DO?!?! Scam behaviour.
Total scam. Just like her mother’s business. And just like her soon-to-be ex husband’s scam earthshit prize that spends more on unknown expenses than prize money.
Ha! Just commented on this below. They didn’t use this term in the promos for the carol service but they use it now? Why? It’ll be called something else in another month or so.
Very odd photo to choose. Surely there was a photo of the front of her face? Maybe with a tree or a santa or something? This is just weird. And why not baby photos of other people that people might want to see? Just seems like half of an idea
That’s what I thought too, but I remember some of the childhood photos that came out around her marriage and she was kind of a sickly looking child. She had even darker under-eye shadows/bags than what all 3 of her kids have and pale (unhealthy looking pale) skin. So there probably weren’t any good Christmas-themed ones that were facing front.
It’s odd they couldn’t find another Christmas themed photo because as the first child there are likely more photos taken of her than the other two anyway.
So, buttons have been her thing her entire life apparently.
Charlotte is a spitting image of her dad as a boy.
On some pictures she also looks like a child Diana, she definitely takes after William.
George is a hybrid- as a child he was all Middleton but hes starting to look more paternal.
Louis looks a lot like his mother.
. The Windsor features may predominate which would not be a good thing for George imo.
He’s already got his dad’s flared nostrils. And I think we’ll have to wait to see if the Windsor genes to kick in because they don’t usually take over until after puberty.
The Windsor genes are pretty strong.
I’ve always said that George looks a lot like Charles Spencer. He’s a carbon copy of his grand-uncle.
Selene, it always puzzles me when people say that, because I don’t see it. I think we need to wait a few years. Children change a lot over time. I’ve always thought Louis was primarily a Midds look alike.
The Palace is really working Kate hard.
I get the general idea behind this, but it seems…..so half-assed, as per usual. Like she’s not looking at the camera, you can only see minimal christmas decorations in the background, etc. It’s like she was told to find a picture of herself at christmas as a child, rooted through a shoebox and grabbed the first picture she found. It’s an attempt to be personal without revealing anything and it just falls so flat.
This is one of the pics that didn’t make it into the album and got stuffed in at the back.
@becks1: the tweet would have made more sense if they paired it with the video of their pr stop at that baby bank.
I think it was chosen for the side by side comparison to Louis to be easier. That’s the only thing people are discussing anyway. It’s not doing the “early years” crap they are pretending to use it for.
Also she’s making a Christmas Carol event about herself instead of promoting the actual performers.
This! I get that the theme is the “early years” but this photo doesn’t actually *say* anything about either the early years initiative OR the event. All it actually promotes is Kate herself. Which makes this whole post utterly pointless, unless the point is to prop up Kate’s image and ego.
Yeah, this hits like the framed photos the royal family “gifts” when they are on tour. “You are welcome, Subjects.”
What gets me is the implication that the Early Years, excuse me Shaping Us, determines THE REST OF OUR LIVES.
And that cracks me up, actually! We’re still using Early Years but with this tweet they’re reminding us–and themselves, no doubt–that they changed the name of the initiative to Shaping Us.
I guess the question to be answered is if kate at age 5 was ready to sell her soul for a title. Her own program seems to imply that her character was fully formed by then.
So is she already on holiday and the carol thing was her last event?
It would seem so.
oh you know it.
Yes. Her kids would’ve broken mid to Friday last week. This is her done and dusted for the year. And a whole heap of blah it’s been, too.
Still beating back the racism charges I see.
“Look at me as a baby, then tune in to see me as Princess of Wales.” Proof that Ahly Yahs are important.
LOL, well said.
I don’t understand this shape campaign. What is she trying to say? She was a baby who was shaped early, so she knows early years are important? If it is just about sharing your cute baby pics, just say that. It doesn’t make sense when there are babies, children who don’t get enough nutrition in UK.
Ssdd, filler to keep the laziest royal in the news while she has disappeared again.
Yup, exactly!
Dont see any resemblance to W or either side of his family, not even when they bleach their hair. Charlotte possibly resembles QEII, the others must resemble Midds. There seems to be a desperate need to say they look like W. The historical photos of young royals used to compare to the current three and sometimes declare them to be twins, leaves me puzzled, all this gaslighting still doesnt make them resemble W’s family. The latest photo is K trying to prove that Louis is her child, otherwise why is she giving the tabloids this photo.
Lady Sarah Chatto looks just like her father Earl Snowdon. He is not biologically related to the Wales children, yet I can see that Charlotte does actually look like Lady Sarah in some photos.
I strongly disagree. Charlotte is the spit of Sarah chatto when young and Sarah looked more like her mother than father. You can really see who Sarah favors in her wedding photos, in which her head is lined up next to her father’s and mother’s. Sarah clearly takes after her mother, most notably in the shape of the head. Check it out.
Sarah and her half sister a daughter of Snowdon look incredibly alike. I think Snowdon genes are more apparent. Sarah did not inherit her mother’s striking beauty. Photographs of Margaret taken when she was in her kate teens and early twenties show her as a great beauty. The crown emphasized how Margaret smoking and drinking eroded her health. She had a tragic life.
Sarah chat to does have a stronger jaw line than Charlotte. I don’t see much of a resemblance. Charlotte has a variety of ancestors not just Windsor which is a good thing imo. I never saw her looking like the queen. Lady Louise resembles the queen even from babyhoid with the blonde hair that the queen had as a child. Margaret rose looked more like her father and the queen a lot like her mother
I was wondering if we would ever hear about the “Shaping Us” “campaign” again. What – 4 events in a year? The old, Norma person camera photo is also suppose to remind us all Kate is “just like us!” But I have to laugh at the British tabloids having to make do with putting an ancient, lo res, 110 film or barely 35 mm photo that isn’t even face on, on their front pages as breathless breaking news. This is the horse you backed
Such an odd choice I wonder if it was her idea or the staff? I just don’t get the message behind it except
“welp this is all we got, we scraped the bottom of the barrell to find something substantial about this woman and the closest we could do was, something something middleclass background , so there, have a look at this old babypicture”.
I mean seriously it’s pathetic.
Did any of you watch Meredith Constant’s live with Omid? This is my American business sense talking: he said he was censored last minute bc ITV didn’t want to risk their relationship with the royals bc they air things like this carol service. But as Kaiser pointed out, these royal shows never do numbers. These networks are usually in the red sitting these things. So why would they do that? If it was controversial enough to be censored wouldn’t it have pulled in a lot more viewers? Therefore ad money? I don’t get it.
Why are they so loyal to people who make them lose money?
At least we got a photo of Kate before all the ridiculous hair extensions.
Ha ha! I was thinking at least we got one when there was no filter on the camera to make her look like she’s standing behind gauze, as above.
This is so dumb. She should have done a twelve days of Christmas highlighting a different org that was invited everyday until airing. You know, actually doing something for the early years. It never ceases to amaze me how self centered these two are.
That is such a good idea.
Excellent idea — and totally beyond the capabilities of Kate and her team.
That’s actually a very cute idea. But 12 days in a row of highlighting sounds like a lot of work…but they do have a year to get that together for next year🙄
Her team would have had to start working on this weeks/months prior, but Kate could have filmed it all in a day. And yes, now is the perfect time to start planning for next year, but…let’s remember who we’re talking about & the people they hire.
@jais 😆
If they do this next year then they need to thank you for the idea. We know KP staff reads this blog.
Her kids broke up last week, possibly mid week but definitely by/on Friday. I’ve had one of mine break up last week. This is to keep her in the public mind’s eye as “working”. It is so boring.
It is definitely half-assed as others have noted. Pre-recording promos for the orgs involved would have been brilliant (and do-ahead) but is too much like real work for a lot of people I guess ‘-)
See, see Arly yars are important look at me, mummy worked hard and now I’m going to be queen. Here is a picture of me, just to show that hard work, (by good plastics people and an excellent orthodontist) and the “will” to get ahead, can take you anywhere 🤣
It looks like they edited in a wig for her. Like her hair was wiggy at birth. They also airbrushed her profile. I assume the original baby picture was cute.
Her inability to accessorize for the season or occasion started early.
I was thinking the same thing! Oh, Carole, that necklace! Why put that on your child?
It’s a weird photo to release publicly when no one was asking for it. Also, poor Kate forced to wear a blue dress, a black sweater and yellow beads as her Christmas outfit. But, at least there are buttons, and they are red.
I think they threw this photo out to take the HEAT 🔥 off that horrible Sears circa 1984 Christmas family pic they just released with the TERRIFYING photoshop
Filtered to the max, too, through gauze, to hide the haggard. When she’s not photoshopped or smiling, the facial sag is unreal and her neck looks like that of someone in her 60s.
I think the instagram message is a garbled mess. It just makes me go “huh?” The relationship between Shaping Us, early childhood, and the Christmas carol service not at all clear. The picture shows a child by herself, sitting in a chair that is too big for her, and she is not interacting with anyone or even looking happy at Christmas. Peter Pan collar, a necklace and a cardigan. Is this an indication of Kate’s future- alone in a big chair?
I wondered about that chair, as well. Is she on a booster seat? A dictionary? I know we either had high chairs or smaller chairs at a kids table.
I don’t recall the ShapingUs hashtag in the earlier promos for this event. I think they used EarlyYears. They’re diluting their message as they continue to rename Kate’s busywork project every year. I wonder what they’ll call it next year? I expect something in late Jan/early Feb.
Why is Cathy wearing the white jacket that is too small and shoulder pads pulling the armholes up? It looks like a child’s jacket but why would she buy something for a child then add shoulder pads? All I see is a very a woman wearing a too small and uncomfortable garment.
Don’t usually comment on kids but since Kate has made herself all about her looks….she was rather homely and that outfit. Carole: what were you thinking?
As someone who works in social media, this feels like the social media manager is scraping the bottom of the barrel for content. You can tell because 1. this picture could be used for anything related to Kate during the holidays (not directly related to the event, like usual promotional posts) and 2. it only draws attention, not interest in the concert (defeating the purpose). It’d be better to use a behind-the-scenes picture or hint at some new detail we don’t know about the concert so we make sure to watch.