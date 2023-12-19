“Miranda Cosgrove has never had a drink, nor has she ever smoked” links

Miranda Cosgrove has never had a drink or smoked. [JustJared]
George Santos correctly pointed out that he’s always going to be in-demand because y’all want the content, which is why I’ve barely discussed him. That man is a fraud, a scammer, a criminal and a nuisance! [OMG Blog]
Jessica Chastain’s matching shoes here are killing me. [GFY]
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s holiday party was well-attended. [LaineyGossip]
The Crown went out not with a bang but with a whimper. [Pajiba]
Songs which became more popular years after their release. [Buzzfeed]
Kylie Jenner had a casual night out. [Hollywood Life]
Annalynne McCord got a job on Days of Our Lives. [Seriously OMG]
Jennifer Lawrence’s coat from The Row gave her linebacker shoulders. [RCFA]
…..not even weed? Bless her.
Absolutely love that it is almost universally agreed to be its own category outside of ‘drugs’
Same, Miranda, same. No recreational drugs ever. I’m 62.
It is interesting for a child actor/actress never drinking or smoking, considering the predatory conditions they work at. Maybe her parents were really involved and looking after her. I never drinked or smoked either. I think, the main reason was no one at home did, so no easy access to try it. I have always been penny pincher with my pocket money as a child, teenager, there was no way I was gonna spend it on nasty smelly things when I could buy cakes, cupcakes, or any sweet pastry.
Maybe that’s why she’s steered away. She learned early!
They were. Her parent’s weren’t her managers, but her parents. And college was non negotiable. She is a USC graduate.
God bless JLo. She’s a terrible singer.
Someone yelling “EVERYBODY SING!” at a party means it’s time for me to go.
I’m 62, very light drinker decades ago. Sober 26+ years. Do not miss it.
Never smoked, cancer runs in my family like water from an open faucet.
Never tried weed or anything else.
Man, I been working poor my entire life, I got money after paying my bills? I am buying food or new clothes.
George Santos is going to find out the market for satirical Cameos is extremely small and he’s already peaked.
I have never smoked a cigarette either and I am in my 40s. Nor have I ever done any drug of any kind. I HAVE had alcohol before but I am not a drinker. I can count how many times I’ve had alcohol in my life.
Also I feel bad that J.Lo and Ben’s guest were trapped having to listen to her warbling on a mic during their party.
I’ve never smoked, but when I’m stressed I want to, which has always been odd. My grandpa was a smoker, but quit when I was born, so I’ve never technically been around it, other than a few guys at work. I get stressed and then think, I’d really like a cigarette. 🤷🏼♀️
Good for her. I’ve never smoked and never done any drugs but I wish I’d never had a drink of alcohol. It eventually shows up on the skin
Well that’s too bad. LOL
I do not believe anyone in the entertainment industry who says this.
That said, her iCarly image is important so I’m not surprised this is what she said.
She never said she’s never had alcohol. She said she’s had a few sips but she’s never been drunk.
I read what she said. I still do not believe it. Not in her industry.
Alcohol and drugs flow in this industry like water and are how a lot of bonding and indeed projects collaborations get started. I believe someone in it who says they choose not to indulge but not someone who says they never have, honestly. You can disagree.
Please remember these are celebrities. They lie about healthy lifestyles all the time.
Never smoked, never been drunk.
As Adam Ant said:
Goody two, Goody two
Goody goody,
two shoes
Don’t drink, don’t smoke
What do you do?
Good for Miranda!
Never smoked either, never done drugs and only drank a few times during special occasions like weddings(never have been drunk).