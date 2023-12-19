“Miranda Cosgrove has never had a drink, nor has she ever smoked” links
  • December 19, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Miranda Cosgrove has never had a drink or smoked. [JustJared]
George Santos correctly pointed out that he’s always going to be in-demand because y’all want the content, which is why I’ve barely discussed him. That man is a fraud, a scammer, a criminal and a nuisance! [OMG Blog]
Jessica Chastain’s matching shoes here are killing me. [GFY]
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s holiday party was well-attended. [LaineyGossip]
The Crown went out not with a bang but with a whimper. [Pajiba]
Songs which became more popular years after their release. [Buzzfeed]
Kylie Jenner had a casual night out. [Hollywood Life]
Annalynne McCord got a job on Days of Our Lives. [Seriously OMG]
Jennifer Lawrence’s coat from The Row gave her linebacker shoulders. [RCFA]

20 Responses to ““Miranda Cosgrove has never had a drink, nor has she ever smoked” links”

  1. Kitten says:
    December 19, 2023 at 12:32 pm

    …..not even weed? Bless her.

    Reply
  2. Caroline says:
    December 19, 2023 at 12:53 pm

    Same, Miranda, same. No recreational drugs ever. I’m 62.

    Reply
  3. sevenblue says:
    December 19, 2023 at 1:18 pm

    It is interesting for a child actor/actress never drinking or smoking, considering the predatory conditions they work at. Maybe her parents were really involved and looking after her. I never drinked or smoked either. I think, the main reason was no one at home did, so no easy access to try it. I have always been penny pincher with my pocket money as a child, teenager, there was no way I was gonna spend it on nasty smelly things when I could buy cakes, cupcakes, or any sweet pastry.

    Reply
  4. Paintergal says:
    December 19, 2023 at 1:18 pm

    God bless JLo. She’s a terrible singer.

    Reply
  5. JaneS says:
    December 19, 2023 at 1:23 pm

    I’m 62, very light drinker decades ago. Sober 26+ years. Do not miss it.
    Never smoked, cancer runs in my family like water from an open faucet.
    Never tried weed or anything else.
    Man, I been working poor my entire life, I got money after paying my bills? I am buying food or new clothes.

    Reply
  6. Megan says:
    December 19, 2023 at 1:38 pm

    George Santos is going to find out the market for satirical Cameos is extremely small and he’s already peaked.

    Reply
  7. Ameerah M says:
    December 19, 2023 at 2:07 pm

    I have never smoked a cigarette either and I am in my 40s. Nor have I ever done any drug of any kind. I HAVE had alcohol before but I am not a drinker. I can count how many times I’ve had alcohol in my life.
    Also I feel bad that J.Lo and Ben’s guest were trapped having to listen to her warbling on a mic during their party.

    Reply
  8. Lucy says:
    December 19, 2023 at 2:43 pm

    I’ve never smoked, but when I’m stressed I want to, which has always been odd. My grandpa was a smoker, but quit when I was born, so I’ve never technically been around it, other than a few guys at work. I get stressed and then think, I’d really like a cigarette. 🤷🏼‍♀️

    Reply
  9. J says:
    December 19, 2023 at 3:11 pm

    Good for her. I’ve never smoked and never done any drugs but I wish I’d never had a drink of alcohol. It eventually shows up on the skin

    Reply
  10. JC says:
    December 19, 2023 at 3:47 pm

    Well that’s too bad. LOL

    Reply
  11. C says:
    December 19, 2023 at 3:56 pm

    I do not believe anyone in the entertainment industry who says this.
    That said, her iCarly image is important so I’m not surprised this is what she said.

    Reply
    • Paintergal says:
      December 19, 2023 at 4:30 pm

      She never said she’s never had alcohol. She said she’s had a few sips but she’s never been drunk.

      Reply
      • C says:
        December 19, 2023 at 5:01 pm

        I read what she said. I still do not believe it. Not in her industry.
        Alcohol and drugs flow in this industry like water and are how a lot of bonding and indeed projects collaborations get started. I believe someone in it who says they choose not to indulge but not someone who says they never have, honestly. You can disagree.
        Please remember these are celebrities. They lie about healthy lifestyles all the time.

  12. Alicky says:
    December 19, 2023 at 5:27 pm

    Never smoked, never been drunk.

    Reply
  13. nokitty! says:
    December 19, 2023 at 6:02 pm

    As Adam Ant said:

    Goody two, Goody two
    Goody goody,
    two shoes
    Don’t drink, don’t smoke
    What do you do?

    Reply
  14. AC says:
    December 19, 2023 at 7:36 pm

    Good for Miranda!
    Never smoked either, never done drugs and only drank a few times during special occasions like weddings(never have been drunk).

    Reply

