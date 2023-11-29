People: The Sussexes are going for ‘Heghan 2.0’, ‘a total system reboot’

People Magazine had a curious treading-water exclusive about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex this week. Personally, I think the Sussex Squad really wanted to believe that we would get back-to-back projects from Harry and Meghan throughout 2023, or at the very least, a Sussex-intensive fall and winter. That hasn’t happened. In Meghan’s case, I think she’s just a cautious person and she prefers to launch fully-formed projects, and my guess is that whatever she’s working on, it’s taking more time to put together than she originally predicted. That’s sort of the point of People’s exclusive – Meghan and Harry will eventually relaunch themselves at some point.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are resetting for their next chapter. “What we’re seeing — and will see more of I think — is Heghan 2.0. Part Deux. They know of their supposed failures and how it’s viewed, but they have almost gone more tech than Hollywood. Fail big and all that,” a source tells PEOPLE. “They have swapped in and out all sorts of projects and people and are embarking on a total system reboot.” “They have a constitutional inability to look in the rearview — why should they? They are all about the future,” the source adds. Since stepping back as senior working royals in 2020, Meghan and Harry have launched their nonprofit, The Archewell Foundation, which currently includes the business verticals Archewell Productions and Archewell Audio. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have gone on to ink multimillion-dollar deals with Spotify and Netflix, delivering Meghan’s podcast Archetypes in August 2022 and the record-breaking Netflix series Harry & Meghan last December. Harry’s memoir Spare, published by Penguin Random House in early 2023, also became a bestseller. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are parents to son Prince Archie, 4, and daughter Princess Lilibet, 2, have stressed that moving away from the U.K. was necessary for their mental well-being, but “there wasn’t necessarily a five-year plan,” a royal insider previously told PEOPLE. Royal life “wasn’t a world they wanted for their family,” says the royal insider, noting that their choices reflect that. “Everything else flows from that, for whatever time period it takes.”

WHOMST is calling them “Heghan”?? Please don’t rebrand yourself as HEGHAN, if you’re listening to me, please do not do that. Keep it simple with your branding: H&M or the Sussexes or Harry & Meg. Don’t introduce a terrible portmanteau out of nowhere. As for all of this stuff about a 2.0 version… like, maybe they genuinely feel like starting a new chapter, and if so, that’s fine with me. One thing that bugs me is that it feels like the Sussexes believe the screeching and lies from the British media, that everyone wants H&M to “move on” and “stop talking about the Windsors.” H&M have every right to say whatever they want, for however long they want, especially given that the Windsors can’t keep H&M’s names out of their f–king mouths. Anyway, I hope the whole system reboot involves a new communications strategy because they really need that, and they’ve needed that for a while.