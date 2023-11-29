People: The Sussexes are going for ‘Heghan 2.0’, ‘a total system reboot’

People Magazine had a curious treading-water exclusive about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex this week. Personally, I think the Sussex Squad really wanted to believe that we would get back-to-back projects from Harry and Meghan throughout 2023, or at the very least, a Sussex-intensive fall and winter. That hasn’t happened. In Meghan’s case, I think she’s just a cautious person and she prefers to launch fully-formed projects, and my guess is that whatever she’s working on, it’s taking more time to put together than she originally predicted. That’s sort of the point of People’s exclusive – Meghan and Harry will eventually relaunch themselves at some point.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are resetting for their next chapter.
“What we’re seeing — and will see more of I think — is Heghan 2.0. Part Deux. They know of their supposed failures and how it’s viewed, but they have almost gone more tech than Hollywood. Fail big and all that,” a source tells PEOPLE. “They have swapped in and out all sorts of projects and people and are embarking on a total system reboot.”
“They have a constitutional inability to look in the rearview — why should they? They are all about the future,” the source adds.
Since stepping back as senior working royals in 2020, Meghan and Harry have launched their nonprofit, The Archewell Foundation, which currently includes the business verticals Archewell Productions and Archewell Audio. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have gone on to ink multimillion-dollar deals with Spotify and Netflix, delivering Meghan’s podcast Archetypes in August 2022 and the record-breaking Netflix series Harry & Meghan last December. Harry’s memoir Spare, published by Penguin Random House in early 2023, also became a bestseller.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are parents to son Prince Archie, 4, and daughter Princess Lilibet, 2, have stressed that moving away from the U.K. was necessary for their mental well-being, but “there wasn’t necessarily a five-year plan,” a royal insider previously told PEOPLE.
Royal life “wasn’t a world they wanted for their family,” says the royal insider, noting that their choices reflect that. “Everything else flows from that, for whatever time period it takes.”
WHOMST is calling them “Heghan”?? Please don’t rebrand yourself as HEGHAN, if you’re listening to me, please do not do that. Keep it simple with your branding: H&M or the Sussexes or Harry & Meg. Don’t introduce a terrible portmanteau out of nowhere. As for all of this stuff about a 2.0 version… like, maybe they genuinely feel like starting a new chapter, and if so, that’s fine with me. One thing that bugs me is that it feels like the Sussexes believe the screeching and lies from the British media, that everyone wants H&M to “move on” and “stop talking about the Windsors.” H&M have every right to say whatever they want, for however long they want, especially given that the Windsors can’t keep H&M’s names out of their f–king mouths. Anyway, I hope the whole system reboot involves a new communications strategy because they really need that, and they’ve needed that for a while.
“Heghan”?!? Wtf, People?
“Heghan” seems to be the brainchild of an anonymous “source” or aka RR. It is really dumb. I’d be gobsmacked at anything like that coming from Harry and Meghan or Meghan’s agent. Also, it seems that in the future, Harry will carry on with his patronages and Better-Up and Meghan will be doing the creative/media side, so they will be diverging but coming together to support each other. I don’t think they are rebranding. As a non-media person, I see this as a a new phase. They are in a unique position.
Yeah, my brain just keeps reading that as “he-gan” instead of “heg-an” and it gives me the ick. This sounds like a British source was highly involved in this article. H&M’s people are not leaking this to People. And this also sounds like the RR: “ “They have a constitutional inability to look in the rearview — why should they? They are all about the future,” the source adds.” Who in the States speaks like that?! Constitutional inability? Really?
Agreed, ML. Harry and Meghan are not calling themselves “Heghan”, and they definitely don’t want a total system reboot.
This is ludicrous, they are independently wealthy four years after being entirely hung out to dry by Chuck. FOUR YEARS.
Love HM but strong no for HEGHAN, it sounds like some awful local dish with innards, blood and other grossness.
Anonymous “source”? ” Royal source”? Nothing from a Sussex spokesperson? Yeah we see People is not above making up bullsh!t too. And Meghan already said they have so many exciting projects on tap. I think the strikes really limited their ability to move forward on the entertainment things and of course Invictus was a huge time suck for Harry and probably Meghan too. And its hard to believe that Spare came out this year too. So I’m sure they will be moving forward on different things. But I don’t know why people expect this couple to be constantly running, running, running. The Left-Behinds have a whole thousand year old tax-payer funded institution to back them up and they disappear for weeks at a time.
Folks must believe H&M are superman and superwoman. But that could be because theyve exceeded literally every expectation of success by any measure, in the time since they left that cursed place. So understandably, both their admirers and haters expect great things from them at all times.
Just look at what theyve achieved, both during their sojourn on that hellhole across the atlantic and in the 4 years since they stepped out blindly into their new world.
A Squaddie made a chart of all that H&M had achieved over the period Nov 2017-Nov 2019 (recall that M was pregnant, then with a newborn, then an infant, over the period Aug 2018-Nov 2019). And in those 2 years, she more than doubled the achievements of those 2 entitled heir-and-wife louts combined, with their 7-year headstart!
I dont know why folks are expecting a “launch” or “relaunch” from H&M. Theyre about letting the work speak for them. They might give a hint ONCE of whats coming and not allow themselves to be persuaded or cajoled into repeating themselves or giving more details than they wish to give.
Like H saying during the Spare promo period: !NO! “family recon” (much as he wd like to have his extended family as part of his life once again) !UNTIL! an apology to his wife and accountability from chucky and/or bully. And theyve not commented on all the hysteria about the milestone birthday (except the one time to show their disinterest) nor the annual hysteria around christmas invitations…..to be or not to be.
I dont expect there to be a “launch” or “branding” or “rebranding” by H&M. Look at the plethora of rich rich philanthopists and humanitarians……..do they go around making declarations about their plans or intentions? NO. They just allow their work to speak for itself. And if folks see or hear about it, great. Over time, with an accumulation of works out there doing what its intended to do, everyone will eventually see.
The windsors have had a headstart of 1000 years and yet half the world still dont know what theyre about.
I have to admit there was a part of me that wanted to see them with some regularity, a la when they were working royals. They are kind of doing big, periodical projects with a lot of press, but I loved the Glenfell cookbook and Smartworks collaborations so much that I was looking forward to seeing that synergy of creativity and philanthropy. I would love to see them go a more traditional route too, like an auction or fundraiser for a good cause. I think they should also ignore the naysayers and have an official platform that promotes each of their projects, instead of waiting for the organizations to post.
Well said, Kingston.
If they are failing, in any way, I have never been successful in my entire life.
What does “reboot” even mean here? H&M aren’t going to suddenly become different people.
2.0 sounds vaguely techie and Silicon Valley, at a guess. I want Hehan 2.0 to be a video game with killer graphics. Hegan 2.0: Escape from the Palace. Hegan 3.0: Mr. And Mrs. Worldwide!
@Tom
“….. I want Hehan 2.0 to be a video game with killer graphics.”
^ I agree with you that I would love for H&M to come out with a highly commercially viable consumer product that takes the market by storm…..but not a vid game. Could still be an innovative tech product or service, tho.
Not just books or even their Netflix products……but a repeat-purchase kinda product. I suppose that a look at the document which lists all the things they copyrighted and/or trade-marked wd give an idea of what such a product could be.
People magazine are trying to make ‘fetch’ happend with their ‘HEGHAN’ 🤣🤣🤣.
People Magazine using Harry and Meghan to distract from the real issue at hand, the racist and inept royal family and its sycophantic press. This is a non-story.
Yep.
That’s the only logical conclusion, Amy Bee.
Zero articles today about anything concerning Endgame (except for the oopsie outing of the royal racists, maybe)? We see you, People.
Ugh, that portmanteau. I hate them in general, because they disregard the individual personalities of the parties concerned, but this is a particularly bad one because it’s weighted towards Meghan’s name, and only reinforces the lies that Meghan is — and sees herself as — the more important one in the relationship and that Harry does everything for her sake.
I doubt that H&M or anyone closely involved with them came up with the portmanteau, but I hope they know that the Sussex Squad loves Harry and Meghan individually as much as they (we) love them as a pair. Don’t let that get buried!
This sounds like an invention of People Magazine and their British Royal Correspondent. Their brand is Meghan and Harry and don’t see that changing anytime soon.
Well, “Marry” wouldn’t work, either. But I’ve always seen these portmanteau names used with the start of romantic relationships and then they might carry over, if the relationship lasts. But to just create a portmanteau out of the blue after a couple has been married for over 5 years doesn’t make sense at all. I suppose People is trying to rename along with the reboot.
I’m certain the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes delayed some of their projects. And I’m certain Meghan wanted to respect those strikes and halted some activities.
As for a reboot, I don’t know about Harry, but Meghan signing with WME agency was a clear sign that she was moving in that direction.
I also agree that Meghan plays things close to the vest and doesn’t want to announce things until they are ready because she knows the entertainment industry is so volatile.
While I’m sure Harry is involved in some of Meghan’s projects, I don’t think he’s looking for a “reboot”. I think his brand is very well established and working incredibly well for him.
I don’t really follow Meghan but I love the way she does things. She was acting like a royal coutier way before she moved to Canada. I think a measured approach is just her way. And I believe her when she says she didn’t really know about the british royal family. Why would she. She was trying to be a woman of action.
I bet your right Snuffles, between the strikes and knowing Endgame was dropping this week (plus subsequent rota/media nuclear meltdown) would overshadow anything they announce. The holidays are around the corner, so meh, I don’t think anything major will happen before January? Fingers crossed for a Sussex Christmas card and a hearty donation to a fave charity, otherwise I think they’ll just enjoy time with the kids for now.
The working brf should be providing tabloid fodder. The fact that people still treat h&m like working royals speak volumes. Harry is suing their “English cousins” and yet they still write multiple stories that could be a complete lie.
I will say it again the Sussex’s need to be paid. Cause they are still helping british industries. Danish Prince Joachim was given a job/welfare and he generates less interest.
They’ve actually been fairly prolific since 2020 and film production takes quite a long time sometimes 5,10 years sometimes for a single project and I sincerely doubt Meghan didn’t know that, having been in the business for years. 3 projects on Netflix already, a doc series with Oprah on Apple, a book, an award winning podcast. Also, there was a massive labor strike for most of the year? Meanwhile Archewell Foundation and Invictus is also keeping them busy.
I find articles like this almost more annoying that the nonsense from Salty Island. Harry and Meghan don’t need a reboot they are fine. I’m sure Meghan has lots of projects underway (assuming WME had a pretty clear plan for Meghan when they signed her) but projects can take years so we might not even see anything new in 2024 and thats ok. This is just more nonsense from another publication that used to have access to weekly photos and content about this couple and now are bored and struggling for clicks.
There’s been this set-up in the way the media writes about Meghan that she needs to prove herself since leaving the RF. And it’s a trap. Meghan doesn’t need to prove anything to anyone. WME signed her and she’ll move into a direction that works for her. And we’ll hear about it when we hear about it. Until then it’s all speculation built into the narrative that she needs to reboot herself. A communications team could counter back and say Meghan is who she’s always been.
When Harry and Meghan left the Royal Family, I never expected to be seeing them every week and I think it’s good that we don’t. I think people underestimate the trauma that both Harry and Meghan went through and that they needed time to heal. Plus, they can take as much time as want to do things. People Magazine and other need to back off and start paying attention to those they left behind.
Scobie touches on the evolving Sussex communications strategy in Endgame. How that initial statement that they would only communicate through official archewell comms statements (paraphrasing) was kind of awkward and that the new person has changed tack to talk more freely on background. (Again paraphrasing).
I think they need to get on Instagram! Meghan is brilliant at social media and it will keep their “brand” alive and current.
I also think they felt burned by the Spotify experience. Those assholes clearly wanted royal gossip/dirt/melodrama and rejected every idea that wasn’t that. It probably made it harder to tune out that nattering BM chorus that they only have their connection to the RF to sell.
People want to see them. I hope they don’t retreat behind the scenes, and I hope they don’t jump into some tech bullshit. But at the same time, I can see Meghan not wanting to put herself out there as the commodity. She’s been chewed up so much, I don’t think she’ll ever be able to interact with the public or with the media the same way as she did pre-RF. Even the recent interviews, like that New York Magazine article, kind of burned her by presenting her traumatized watchfulness as calculating
Anyway, my point is yes, they need help with comms 😄
They only way you will be able to see them on regular basis is if they return to the Royal Family. Hopefully you’re not in favour in that and their comms are fine. They will announce projects when they’re ready and should not be pressured to make early announcements because fans want to be entertained by their presence. If they go back to Instagram, I suspect you’re going to be disappointed with what they post because it’s likely to be about work only.
Ok @Amy Bee, you’re the #1 fan, and they are perfect, just as they are. Got it.
The writer of this post said they could use some help with communication. I was agreeing. I’m sure I’ll be disappointed by a lot that they do. But I have the right to express delight at the thought of M on Instagram, just as you have the right to your opinion that it will only be about work. And about that – what makes you think I dont expect it to be about work?? Did I say somewhere that I hope she’ll post outfits of the day and closet tours??
I’m a squaddie but it’s not my parasocial identity. Some of y’all need to relax
“How that initial statement that they would only communicate through official archewell comms statements (paraphrasing) was kind of awkward and that the new person has changed tack to talk more freely on background. (Again paraphrasing).”
What are you on about? Who is “the new person…on background” anyway? If H-M spokesperson hasn’t gone on record to say anything, why pay attention? Do ppl really prefer stories emanating from britbase media (including Scobie) that rely wholly on unnamed, unverifiable sources? No wonder BRFCo continues to bamboozle brits and royalist supporters.
Ugh. He before her. Absolutely nobody can handle her standalone luminosity. Jesus.
People is no better than the tabloids. I don’t believe anything they say.
Whoever keeps coming up with these awful portmanteaux for them has to be doing it to troll. Sussexit is way better than Megxit and obviously the correct celeb couple name would be Merry not Heghan. Wtf
“WHOMST”…Kaiser you kill me!
People is in the fodder-selling business, this is just another failed attempt to draw in readers. Both Meghan and Harry are now pros at handling their business/philanthropic ventures and it’s not by blathering to tabloids. They keep pretty much schtum until the finished product can be delivered or a release date is confirmed. They do need help with comms, that much is clear, but it’s not going to be through rags like People.
Considering Harry and Meghan had to start from scratch after leaving the institution in early 2020 and immediately before COVID, I think they’ve been incredibly organised, productive and successful. Personally, I think there is a huge deficit with the comms element (they need some form of social media presence because the Archewell site isn’t effective for that role); Meghan is very social media savvy, so I can only assume it’s a deliberate choice and I do wonder if one of her upcoming projects will see that being rectified. They don’t need a rebrand, just take a more proactive stance with their narrative rather than allowing hostile media to fill the silence in between announcements. A social media account – Instagram probably with the comments turned off – would be an incredibly useful tool; can you imagine the shade they could throw with cryptic memes 😂
I agree, but wonder if part of this is about them taking a stand. Walking the walk so to speak. They talk about the danger of sm in it’s current form and I take their lack of participation as standing by their assertions. So many people talk about how dangerous sm is, yet continue to use it. Possibly H&M think it’s hypocritical to criticize and then join the very thing they criticize? I wouldn’t blame them for that, but it does make it hard.
I really don’t understand the mindset that them not having social media is some huge oversight they forgot about. This is a deliberate choice, and they chose not to have social media. Meghan spoke about getting back on Instagram in the NYMag interview but said she wasn’t sure in that same interview. Through Archewell they fund organizations and endow causes related to media literacy and the digital world. There are times their communication is frustrating but at the same time I’m not sure what exactly we need from them, other than a sped up timeline. We’re not the ones building from the ground up. Also Heghan is just stupid and unnecessary. That isn’t coming from them.
Im not sure what they need to reboot. Aside from the Spotify deal, which they have walked away from, what other deal didnt work for them?
Sounds like we mostly agree that their comms needs some work, but would anyone call that a reboot?
Personally I like their communications…when they have something to say…they say it…and that’s that…I’m sure one of their FAVORITE things from leaving the Rascist Royal Firm ☹️ is they no longer have to constantly feed the media who are going to make up mess anyway
There are times when their comms do a good job and other times they fall flat. I think they handled very well responding to the birthday invite lie or when the palace tried to leak Charles letter about the royal racist. It’s being discussed in Endgame now but refer back to Meghan’s statement if any response to that is needed. I think the car chase in New York was a communications mess but it did result in those paparazzi photos being worthless, but was not good. There are times when they just have nothing to say, therefore they say nothing. They’re not going to wade into other people’s mess. The expectation of a flow of content or appearances from them is misplaced at this time. They are evolving, getting out more, but time will tell.
I think “Hayghan” is a better portmanteau than “Heghan.” With “Hayghan” theres more of M’s name in it……which is so typical of those who place more scrutiny and pressure on M in that relationship. Theyre equal partners.
“Constitutional inability to look in the rearview…” Harry wrote a f*cking memoir, how’s that for rearview? “more tech than Hollywood. Fail big and all that”? Did a People editor get some tech bro drunk at a charity event to get this drivel?
Zero chance WME rolls out the next phase of anything Sussex right smack in the middle of Omid’s press tour, and ‘Heghan’ would fail every single focus group. Not to mention WME would never land on a couple portmanteau to market their feminist icon client. No, this is either total BS pulled from the ether or some attempt at obfuscation from the Left Behinds, trying to make the Sussexes look as directionless and aimless as the Wails.
Yeah, why HEGHAN, why not MARRY. I prefer MARRY.
HEGHAN makes it seem as if they’ve gone “Nordic”.
I’m also confused why there is this branding of their accomplishments over the last few years as “failures”. It’s a kind of failing that so many people hope for. Best seller, amazing podcasts, attention grabbing miniseries, notable philanthropy are somehow deemed failures. It’s like someone’s been swallowing English mash peas as if it’s palatable and true.
Good point. If this is failure, most of us can only dream of failing this hard.
Re the food simile, I think it’s like being served 5 star meals and complaining that the quality could be better.
No matter what HM do, the media spin is somehow that they’ve failed, need to “prove” their relevance, blah blah
They’re not failures by any measure, that’s nonsense. There is in my view a question on the stability of their income over time (especially if they want to establish a stronger footing in philanthropy, which is largely about… spending money). Their endeavours have been very successful – most of them are also “one-offs” that won’t generate steady, regular revenue streams over time (Harry is not going to write Spare 2 in the coming months), and in my opinion that’s the nut they need to crack.
I say a resounding NO to Heghan as well. My feeling is that H&M are probably less interested in establishing a foothold in the entertainment industry than most people think. It was probably the easiest way to raise some much-needed short-term capital in the early days of their fleeing the RF, especially in light of having to pay millions of dollars for security, a very top-of-mind concern for both of them. I think, however, they ultimately want to make money in less visible, high-profile ways, say maybe in tech or in real estate, preferring that the spotlight shine on Archewell causes instead. I see entertainment projects as a means to an end, as a way to fund the foundation and as seed capital for other under-the-radar endeavours that no one would even associate them with, and I think that’s their end goal, particularly Harry’s – financial independence, a huge degree of privacy, and as much anonymity as possible for their children.
Why is the media so fixated on needing to see them ‘hustle’? Maybe what we’re seeing is the plan – I guess what I’m trying to say, is why is there a need for endless competition/one upsim (which is just one of the reasons they left the UK anyway) H&M actually don’t need to do anything aside from lead happy healthy lives. It doesn’t need to look a certain way, and it certainly doesn’t need to look like another ‘court’ outside of the UK.
One of the elements of Omid’s book is the nuanced conversation around the Sussexes , in a kind way, but it pause you to think.
I hope they focus inward now, completely understand and appreciate them putting their side of the story on the record, especially for their children’s sake. No matter what survive in History, at least in their formative years, the children will have a counter story , told by their parents, not by anyone else. As I can only imagine the weight as they grow up and the ripple effect from the vitriol currently directed at Harry and Meghan. All that is written now, as they become older, no matter how protected, they will read about what their Father’s side of family, their uncle, aunt think of their mother and them. Luckily the Spencers will be a loving source.
Happy they are cycling themselves out of this chapter of the Windsor Drama. They paint the Sussexes as the one with the drama but that family’s history is lined with drama in every generation, they are addicted to drama it is in their DNA . People forget that Queen Victoria’s Son, Prince Albert Edward, testified twice, in a divorce proceedings of a woman he was accused of having an affair with. I prefer Harry testifying to try to change the media’s approach for the betterment of everyone , as the BM is too nasty, than him pleasing the Royal Family need to be friends with the press. Especially when you can control your own media and garner your own attention in a Me Media world. I want my children to live in a world where the British Press is not like how they are today. It is such a sad thing, that he is made to feel bad when he is doing something that benefits all, than the Firm that is aligned with the media and use that same behaviour to advance their survival. I get it and understand it, no generation wants to be known as the one who caused the end of the firm. But to gaslight and jeapordise his safety for positive press from the lowest common denominator? to each his own.
So what if they failed at a few things, Spotify initial approach to podcast failed, you can see it now with their new strategy for podcast, it is no longer exclusive on their platform, it is just produced by spotify. They have achieved so much more than any of the other royals who are not direct heirs- with a pandemic, a miscarriage, fleeing two countries, a tsunami of hate and ill wishes – I don’t know how they do it- honestly, I admire and is inspired by their tenacity and bravery, even if they make a few “mistakes” along the way. Who could navigate the minefield they had do and not have scratches? Failure is a natural part of the American journey and even if a few TV shows and media make fun of you to clout chase, it connects you to regular Americans. Good thing Tyler Perry is part of their circle, his journey alone should be a testament to long term survival. In America, if you are pulling yourself up by the bootstrap, regular folks will applaud you. Failure in a few business initiatives tells them you are trying to make something for yourself, not taking handouts.
I saw on instagram, that Michelle Obama, Melinda French Gates, and Amal Clooney joined forces recently in Malawi and South Africa to discuss and facilitate girls becoming the women they want to be and my immediate thought was now this is where Meghan would be a perfect fit and all 3 women used their social media to spotlight the work, the media wasn’t wall to wall coverage but I am sure the impact was felt in the two countries!
In the words of Beyonce 🙂 Always Stay Gracious best revenge is your paper – best revenge is your impact – in Scobie’s book, he mentioned that during Meghan’s work time as a Royal, some courtiers remarked how well she was able to get the journalists to focus on the work she was doing and not her clothes and Scobie said one commented that Meghan “lit a fire under” the other lady’s —well you can add the word 🙂 I think that in itself is impact. Even the people who didn’t like her on sight , had to grudgingly admit she brought a whole bag of things to the table! Wish you wisdom and discernment Meghan!
@Finished Endgame
“I saw on instagram, that Michelle Obama, Melinda French Gates, and Amal Clooney joined forces recently in Malawi and South Africa…”
Yes, I think this is exactly what Meghan and Harry have been doing. Remember all the things they’ve done in “partnership.” I think they said from the beginning that that was going to be their blueprint.
^^ Exactly! 💯 🎯 There’s no need to reinvent the wheel. H&M understand that. They have been all about collaboration and helping to fund worthy community projects that are already meeting needs and impacting individuals and families, but require more funding and resources to thrive.
Honestly, H&M are leaders and role models, but they do not engage in blowing their own horns. They have both humility and ambition. Their reative ideas and their work model are being emulated by a lot of individuals and organizations, including the dysfunctional firm! Meg & Haz are about getting up each day and putting one foot in front of the other, which is sometimes the hardest thing to do, during the worst of times. The Sussexes are aspirational and very inspiring. ✨️
BTW, failure is always a necessary part of success. It’s how we learn, grow, and blossom! 🌺
Agree don’t go with Heghan.
What I get out of this is that HM has become the ultimate IT couple and their influence here in the US and other places in the world have just increased. And no matter what the polls says, they’re becoming more likable here. It’s evident when you see Real people on the ground enthusiastic whenever they see or meet them. I’m sure many were neutral or have doubts when HM moved to California, but after 3 years, I think there’s a silent majority that understands now why they did it and to let them move on with their lives.
As they gain more influence HM have even more opportunities to use their platforms in areas they want to focus on( as HM without really needing any of their titles.)
Surprising, because they already have a brand. Harry & Meghan. When they are on separate projects then it’s Harry or it’s Meghan.
Why would they change that? It seems to me that the brf or bm, or maybe both, are trying to brand this to their advantage. What a silly word they’ve come up with.
Marry? Meg Batten? Minser? Hegained? X? Oops. Taken. Harhgan? This is tough, folks.