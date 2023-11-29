Queen Camilla thought Jeremy Clarkson’s vile screed was part of a ‘culture war’

Omid Scobie devoted a chapter in Endgame to the Windsors’ tricky relationship with any conversations or activism involving race or racism. He details his attempts to get Buckingham Palace to say something (anything) about Black Lives Matter in 2020 and how even straight reporting on the Windsors’ racial blindspots are enough to get reporters blacklisted. He points out how difficult it must have been for the Duchess of Sussex to try to step into those all-white spaces, much less try to work within those spaces and thrive. Throughout the book, Scobie mentions (but does not overemphasize the point) that the queen consort is very anti-woke, very closed-minded in how she understands the modern world. That includes Camilla’s very own blackamoor art.
Racial bias in the palace: I, too, have experienced and witnessed some of that ignorance and bias. Like the time a seasoned aide who—commenting on my clear English accent—told me, “I never expected you to speak the way you do.” Or the staff member who casually called a less developed part of London we were visiting on a royal engagement “the ghetto.” Or the senior courtier who hollered, “Oh my God. What a legend!” when they heard that a photographer had commented that Meghan should “be more Black and wear some African garb . . . let her Afro out” at an engagement linked to Nelson Mandela.
Camilla’s reaction to her friend Jeremy Clarkson’s vile screed against Meghan: “…Their continued silence is deafening and, perhaps more tellingly, exposes some of the institution’s noxious ways and means… Camilla, the Queen Consort, was hobnobbing with [Clarkson] at a Christmas party in central London. The pair consider each other dear friends, and, despite public pressure on Camilla to condemn his column and sexually violent language, she remained quiet on the issue. She wouldn’t, I was told by a Palace source, “be wading into any culture wars.”
Camilla’s blackamoor art: Take a peek into Camilla’s Ray Mill House in Wiltshire, and you can’t miss the giant blackamoor statue in the entrance hall—a four-foot muscular Black man holding a lightbulb and lampshade high into the sky. A Palace source says it has been removed “in recent years.” It was a similar tale for blackamoor sconces hanging on the walls at Clarence House. When the Google Arts & Culture platform gave the world a look inside Charles’s London residence in 2018, eagle-eyed netizens spotted the offending items and officials quickly took them down (both the photos and from the residence).
[From Omid Scobie’s Endgame]
Camilla would not “be wading into any culture wars”… regarding her dear friend’s despicable rant (printed in a major tabloid) about wanting to strip Meghan and parade her through the streets. That’s not a culture war, it’s human decency to say “wow, that is not okay.” It’s not part of any culture war to say that Black women shouldn’t be denigrated and subjected to such violently racist rhetoric. As for Camilla’s blackamoor art and the art which was exhibited at Clarence House… yeah, Camilla is basically the Windsors’ in-house MAGA lunatic.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Well, we all know which side Camilla is on in this culture war. She’s just plain racist. Remember how she lifted a black child’s arm by that child’s shirt? She is very clearly very very uncomfortable around black people.
The recent bits about how she gets vocally annoyed when she sees gluten-free, vegan, and other options on menus told me all I need to know.
She’s definitely the type who would have seen a colleague in an interracial or gay relationship having with their partner photo on their desk at work as “shoving it down our throats.”
To her equity and inclusion are “woke,” and any discussion of racial bias or insensitivity is merely “culture war” stuff. The fact that she sees such things as a war to be won or lost against “them,” alone, is telling on herself.
I do think there is a culture war – the extreme right has been waging war on many progressive protections and practices for a while now, especially women’s rights and any kind of racial equality, not to mention the witch hunts on trans people. There’s a real desire and effort made to destroy many of the progressive achievements made during the 20th and the early 21st century (i.e. now). Fascism is on the rise – and fascists started out waging war in the cultural arena first.
Agreed, ArtHistorian. It’s revolting that Diana is dead, and the current “queen” can’t be bothered to give a shit about anything but a good time.
Clarkson isn’t a part of a “culture war”, he IS the problem, and of course, Camilla is the grand champion of all things white and backwards. She sounds a whole lot like the people in small towns, all over the U.S.
I fucking hate these people. I can’t believe Meghan made it for two years, and I am white. I would have folded after a week.
I don’t know how many more ways he can point out that the royal cult are nothing more than royal racist white trash. They would fit in quite well with the maga crap we have over here and yet they turned their noses up when trump visited. They are more like him but of course they don’t see it.
It’s old money snobbery, that’s all. Trump is as nouveau riche (well, he presented himself as such) and gauche as they come. Honestly, their obvious disgust when dealing with Trump, all while he was absolutely kvelling, was one of the rare occasions when snobbery became funny.
Word, Susan Collins.
She is exactly like the people I grew up with, who lived in small towns in Oklahoma. Let’s not pretend like she is in rarefied old money air. She sounds like any bigot in a bowling alley on a Friday night.
White Trash has been labeled a racist term itself. I think because it comes from the POV that white is not trash but POC are. But it gives such a vivid imagery of classless ignorant people that I have struggled to find a suitable replacement.
For Camilla though I think Aristo-trash perfectly describes her. All the money and supposed manners and she is still a drunk, nasty, classless, cruel person.
White trash is classist, not racist. Even the poorest white person still has white privilege. We don’t need to broad brush any group of people in this situation. We can just say Camilla is the trashiest trash to ever trash.
I’m going to continue to call Horsilla exactly what she is. She is white and she is trash. So Horsilla is the whitest trash out there.
I must admit that the endless comparisons of Camilla to horses annoy me. I love horses, they are beautiful and magnificent animals – and comparing them to Camilla is just an insult to all horses!
@ArtHistorian Horses, cows, pigs, all the animals she has been compared to are more magnificent than Cam.
She is called Horsilla for two reasons 1. She is a sides piece or whore. 2. She looks like an old nag. I suppose I could spell it Whorsilla but because of her resemblance to an old nag I go with Horsilla.
I thought she was called horsey because she liked hunting those little foxes on horseback. Wasn’t that her excuse to sneak off and horse around with Chuck, cuz Diana didn’t hunt?
Camilla is such a pos villain. In a family of villains. Diminishing what Clarkson said to culture wars is disgusting. The fact that this woman supports charities for women experiencing DV. What a farce. Trashy racist with a crown on her head. Perfect symbol for the monarchy.
It proves that her charity work is 100% about her image and not the people she allegedly seeks to help.
I can’t find one redeeming thing about her…that she loves her kids? She promotes literacy and loves to read? We only hear about it, but I would love to see her thoughts on the themes of the latest book she’s read, or which ones are her favorites, and what she’s learned from stepping into someone’s fictional shoes. Because she’s coming across as endlessly conniving, one-dimensional, and vile, and she desperately needs to humanize herself.
Charles has been working overtime to revamp her image and yet it’s still as dirty as it was during the Diana years. And she’s not even a “main character” villain—just so incredibly peripheral in her wickedness. Some people can live their entire lives in the public eye and still, not one person will want to pick up a book based on her.
And this is the love of Charles’ life.
Well, Charles probably shares a lot of her sentiments. He didnt make any comments after Clarkson IIRC.
Racists are straight trash. Period.
You can put lipstick on a pig…but it’s still a pig. Camilla only cosplays queening. She has zero class. She is garbage.
Yep, straight up, too. And not at all easy on the eyes.
Seriously, on the eye thing.
With every story that comes out of Endgame, and all insightful coverage and analysis on this site, I am impatiently waiting with popcorn for this awful institution to collapse on itself. The Tories and Brexit rendered the island less and less important in international politics and they gutted the economy. Combined with the RF’s stubborn refusal to evolve, it is so clear that the family is nothing more than moldy icing on a stale cake.
To continue the metaphor, the stale cake will insist on still having icing, no matter how moldy.
Once upon a time there was a small country called Salt Island and the people treasured a relic called a Monarch. They kept him in a golden cage in an ancient castle, and he a was great tourist attraction. People came to ogle him, and sometimes to rattle his cage. And when he died, his heir gave up the life he was living, and stepped into the cage to fulfill his destiny, for it was ordained by God.
Scobie has brought the 🔥 with his receipts and I am loving it.
What I love is that these revelations are coming from inside the palace. I wonder what staff really thinks about Camilla.
Camilla considering it part of the “culture wars” sounds about right. While she’s clearly deeply, deeply racist, and Clarkson’s rant undoubtedly came from a racist place (he has quite a history), I don’t believe her response would’ve been different if Clarkson had said such vile things about a white woman, because she’s also deeply misogynistic. How pathetic is it to see a “pick me” girl who’s pushing 80?
How she poses and preen s in that get up. I will never believe Camilla never wanted to be queen. Heavy photo shopping of those pictures.
It sickens me every time I see her prancing in the stolen robes, crown and jewels. Never was a woman more unfit to be queen. I’m hoping Diana is cursing her from the beyond.
These people are just disgusting and I’m glad Meghan is away from them. I hope she really never goes back to the UK.
Camilla is just vile. I’m glad she’s being exposed as the horrible racist she is.
That Jeremy Clarkson screed still makes me sick to the stomach — and it would be abhorrent to any decent person. But Camilla sees Black women, Meghan included, unworthy of her concern. She is just disgusting — and deluded, to convince herself that she’s in any way superior to people of color. It’s quite the opposite — she’s an unwashed, incurious, nasty husk of a human being.
Unwashed??? Yikes!
Camilla has been described sarcastically as “fragrant.” I’m guessing her personal hygiene habits are subpar.
She looks stinky to me. Alcohol seeps through the skin. Plus all that horse manure. It’s supposedly in bad taste to be well-dressed in the country–you’re supposed to wear old dog-hair covered, ill-fitting sweaters.
The heifer stinks. You know she does.
Lawdamercy!
Stale body odor mixed with the scent of old liquor seeping through her pores?
I guess being royal doesn’t equate to having impeccable manners and good hygiene.
My heartfelt sympathy for all those who are forced to experience that old bat’s “fragrance “.
It’s wild how (imo) Camilla is the one senior member of the RF who is the least criticised in Endgame, her (half) chapter does a lot to humanize her, and yet I came out of it thinking she was a piece of trash. Entitled, selfish, racist, completely vulgar, and she would 100% vote for Trump is she could.
Queen side piece racist. I for the life of me as a Black woman can’t understand how black people continue to allow themselves to be seen and willingly interact with the likes of the Windsors. Especially people like Camila and Kate and William and Charles and sophie . Oh hell all them left behind Windsors. Why do we continue to let these racist folks continue to use and abuse us all for their own amusement and performative photo opp?
As a Black woman, I often wonder the same. How does it benefit them to be props? The tabloids – and quite frankly the larger society – keep abusing Black people and it’s obvious that they aren’t valued or respected. The fact that the palaces still find willing Black people to lower themselves to be props is frustrating and completely inexplicable.
@OverIt and @ Beverley. As a Black woman, I say +1 and amen! We see some of the same in the US and it boggles the mind. We recently had a fool named Larry Elder, a radio host with obvious political aspirations, running around various SM sites saying Black Americans shouldn’t demand reparations, meanwhile Blacks and majorities in other countries are loudly and proudly demanding reparations from colonizers. Make it make sense!
@Chantal1, yes! I’m a Californian and that fool Larry Elder ran for governor during the Gavin Newsome recall. I can’t stand Newsome, he holds some deeply problematic views…but Elder is ridiculous! He is the very definition of a Black person desperate for white validation and praise. He would mos def throw his Black mother to the racist wolves if white people expressed love for him. Very much like the despicable Candace Owens. Black Republicans make no sense to me at all.
Self-loathing is very real and plays nicely into bigots’ agenda. I bow deeply to those of our people who have thrown off that particular yoke.
Not to mention our good friend Clarence Thomas. A man who was exposed to racism in elite spaces, and instead of trying to change that by ensuring more black people are IN those spaces, he actively keeps black people OUT of those spaces.
Talk about learning all the wrong lessons.
Why the fk would any country want these people as their royal family. If I had my way they would be shipped of to a desert island and left their – they disgrace this country by simply being! Every day a new scandal, every day more grifting and every day, they bring the country down with them. Charlie fk of and take your tampon queen with you. Find a remote outpost that was once part of the empire and go see how you fit in. William, you pathetic little pratt, just go, ANYWHERE and take your wiglet in Cheif with you. We don’t want any of you anymore
All I can say is I’m glad Scobie has the inside knowledge and is slowly but surely peeling back the layers of the BaRF like a rotten onion. Cultural change doesn’t come overnight, but the UK and Commonwealth are gradually coming to the realization that the monarchy is self-destructing because of their deeply entrenched and unyielding racism, misogyny and outright criminality.
1. I can see her thinking this is a culture war. She has nothing without hierarchy. Even with the hierarchy no one wants anything to do with her. She needs the status quo.
2. The princes trust is the only thing saving chuck from being forgotten. Cause his queen keeps him a pariah.
3. I will be nice to Camilla on this. It seems like these hanger-ons are actually her friends. I thought they just wanted to be royal adjacent. At anytime one of those friends could obliterate her to the point she couldn’t even do the Christmas parade. Yet they stick by her even though it has yet to pay off and never will. most of kates supporters leave after -what 3 years. Camilla has had these press people for like 15-20 years.
The concubine is a drunken old harridan who slept her way to the top, everyone knows it. Chuck is a fool.
Cam doesn’t need to “wade in”, she is already in up to her eyeballs.
The more one learns about this woman’s mean spirited, disgusting character, her ungraceful habits (e.g. cheating) and actions against for example H and W, past and presents, you wonder what Charles found/finds so attractive in this horrible, racist, unaccomplished, unintelligent woman.
This was all horrible, but the parts about the reporter on the Africa trip made me sick.
They, the people who were reporting on her and who were close to her (in that it was a courtier therefor palace staff), were making fun of her blackness, of her heritage.
Lol isn’t it funny that her hair isn’t naturally straight? Isn’t being in African clothes hilarious?!
Literally stomach turning for me. It not only shows their contempt for her specifically, but the people on the entire continent.
Slush, and it’s not limited to the Continent. This is who they are everywhere.