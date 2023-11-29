Travis Kelce’s Thanksgiving was catered by KFC, he got 56 chicken pieces & 80 hot wings

Throughout November, there was a lot of talk about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce possibly spending Thanksgiving together, maybe even bringing their two families together for the holiday. Then Taylor’s tour schedule got disrupted in Brazil, and basically she was still in South America throughout the Thanksgiving holiday. According to Us Weekly, Taylor did fly into Kansas City on Monday, and she’ll probably be there for at least a few days. A late Thanksgiving, perhaps?

What was interesting about the whole Thanksgiving issue is that Travis announced on his New Heights podcast that he knew he would spend the holiday alone, with just a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken to keep him company. Hilariously, that was the truth – Travis got KFC to cater his holiday, and KFC even published his order. This is INSANE.

TK Thanksgiving order reveal 56 Pieces of Chicken

80 Hot Wings

3 catering sized mashed potatoes and gravy

2 Mac and Cheese

2 Corn #KFCwithTravis — KFC (@kfc) November 27, 2023

You know what? I’ve never had KFC hot wings, are they any good? The rest of it… if Travis was eating all that, he’s an absolute legend and he probably took a trip to the hospital. I bet he actually invited a couple of bros over to his house and they ate and played video games or what have you. I do love KFC, but everything is so salty – I’ll eat a few pieces of chicken and I feel so bloated. The mashed potatoes though… and their fries are really good too, although I bet Travis wanted leftovers to heat up. Speaking of heating up, People Mag had an update on Traylor:

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance isn’t for show — his friends believe it’s the “real deal,” a source tells PEOPLE. “Travis’ friends think this is the real deal for him,” the insider close to the Kansas City Chiefs star says exclusively. “They’re still a little shocked by all of it — that he’s dating the Taylor Swift, but they’ve seen how down to earth she is with his friends and family.” The source adds that the relationship is “growing” because the NFL tight end, 34, and the music superstar, 33, both have found success in their own worlds — and they continue to appreciate one another’s accomplishments. “They’re both really hard workers, and he acknowledges her art is hers, and he has what’s his,” the source tells PEOPLE. “He understands the territory their relationship comes with and like he said, isn’t letting any of the hoopla impact how they’re growing together.” The source adds, “Their relationship is about the two of them, and he sees Taylor for who she is and vice versa.”

[From People]

That man is providing authorized briefings to People Mag? Maybe he’s borrowing Taylor’s team, because that is right out of her playbook. Anyway, I do think Trav is all-in. We’ll see if Tay-Tay is keeping up.