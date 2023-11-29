Travis Kelce’s Thanksgiving was catered by KFC, he got 56 chicken pieces & 80 hot wings

Throughout November, there was a lot of talk about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce possibly spending Thanksgiving together, maybe even bringing their two families together for the holiday. Then Taylor’s tour schedule got disrupted in Brazil, and basically she was still in South America throughout the Thanksgiving holiday. According to Us Weekly, Taylor did fly into Kansas City on Monday, and she’ll probably be there for at least a few days. A late Thanksgiving, perhaps?
What was interesting about the whole Thanksgiving issue is that Travis announced on his New Heights podcast that he knew he would spend the holiday alone, with just a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken to keep him company. Hilariously, that was the truth – Travis got KFC to cater his holiday, and KFC even published his order. This is INSANE.
TK Thanksgiving order reveal
56 Pieces of Chicken
80 Hot Wings
3 catering sized mashed potatoes and gravy
2 Mac and Cheese
2 Corn #KFCwithTravis
— KFC (@kfc) November 27, 2023
You know what? I’ve never had KFC hot wings, are they any good? The rest of it… if Travis was eating all that, he’s an absolute legend and he probably took a trip to the hospital. I bet he actually invited a couple of bros over to his house and they ate and played video games or what have you. I do love KFC, but everything is so salty – I’ll eat a few pieces of chicken and I feel so bloated. The mashed potatoes though… and their fries are really good too, although I bet Travis wanted leftovers to heat up. Speaking of heating up, People Mag had an update on Traylor:
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance isn’t for show — his friends believe it’s the “real deal,” a source tells PEOPLE.
“Travis’ friends think this is the real deal for him,” the insider close to the Kansas City Chiefs star says exclusively. “They’re still a little shocked by all of it — that he’s dating the Taylor Swift, but they’ve seen how down to earth she is with his friends and family.”
The source adds that the relationship is “growing” because the NFL tight end, 34, and the music superstar, 33, both have found success in their own worlds — and they continue to appreciate one another’s accomplishments.
“They’re both really hard workers, and he acknowledges her art is hers, and he has what’s his,” the source tells PEOPLE. “He understands the territory their relationship comes with and like he said, isn’t letting any of the hoopla impact how they’re growing together.” The source adds, “Their relationship is about the two of them, and he sees Taylor for who she is and vice versa.”
That man is providing authorized briefings to People Mag? Maybe he’s borrowing Taylor’s team, because that is right out of her playbook. Anyway, I do think Trav is all-in. We’ll see if Tay-Tay is keeping up.
My favourite fast food!!!!
Yes the hot wings are fantastic.
KFC is good but I’m surprised he didn’t go with Chipolte.
LOL 😆
I see what you did there! lol 👀
A++++ @Twin Falls.
KFC is one fast food chain that is better in the US than Europe. In France it’s absolutely disgusting, super greasy and all they serve are fries. No mashed potatoes or coleslaw, nothing.
McDonald’s however is better here.
Agree. KFC seems to be bad in Europe. The McDonalds i went to in NYC were BAD🤢. Best McDonalds are in Asia though 😂
Really? When we lived in Germany, 20+ years ago, the KFC there was great. Americans and Germans both loved it. We would drive by at 11pm and it would be full of people eating. Hope it’s still just as good.
There are mostly Popeyes near me so that’s my go to but I can’t eat very much at a time.
I think he’s adorable. I really like him for Taylor, who has really grown on me in the past few years (Matty Healy aside).
The idea of Travis having a brosgiving and playing video games reminds me of that very funny SNL skit he did with Bowen Yang “Straight Male Friend”.
Ha! I knew that skit, but had no idea that was him (I don’t follow football, so he’s only on my radar because of all of this).
The Straight Male Friend reminds me of my sons’ friendships. They don’t know even the most basic information about their best friends and they can go long stretches of time without seeing each other and it’s no big deal. It’s sweet in its simplicity.
His episode was one of the best of the season. That was actually my introduction to him before Taylor. I thought he displayed a lot of charisma and had good timing.
And yea that’s exactly like the skit!
My son got a text from one of his oldest friends on Thanksgiving basically saying “thanks for being there all these years bro I value you.” This kid was always moving overseas for his father’s job, so they would go years without seeing each other. They didn’t go to the same middle school, high school or college and haven’t lived in the same city for a decade. Now his friend is about to move to Brazil with his GF. My son basically said “you too man, hit me up when you’re back.”
I think they’re legit. His interview with the Wall Street Journal reminded me of Meghan Markle’s interview with Vanity Fair when she and Harry started dating. Real “hello world, this is my person, we are serious” vibes.
He missed out on the coleslaw. It was a big craving when I was pregnant, enough that I found a copycat recipe online and made a bunch of it so I wouldn’t have to make so many late night KFC coleslaw trips.
KFC coleslaw is the best. I used to send my ex just to get it when I made baked beans for dinner. Not a short trip but worth it. I have also found a copycat recipe for it.
Chick-fil-A had the best coleslaw back in the day, but I went there a couple months ago and ordered it as a side and the teenagers working there were like, what are you talking about? We’ve never had coleslaw, do you mean kale salad? LOL, apparently it’s been awhile since I’ve been to Chick-fil-A. Thanks for the tip on KFC’s coleslaw.
My husband and I once drove to as many KFCs as we could find in our vicinity in order to get coleslaw. It was finished at most joints, it was pouring rain at 11pm, we had just finished putting together our first flat, but WE HAD to eat coleslaw with our chicken and chips.
I like him. 😊
He’s a good guy.
His PR team are really working overtime. And I don’t think he’s borrowing Taylor’s. Someone posted a pre-TS article announcing his hiring of a PR firm and then all of a sudden, he was everywhere. This is all a concerted effort on his part.
What I wouldn’t have given to be a fly on the wall of that PR firm during the whole Publicist Pia birthday post drama. It’ll be interesting to see if Travis keeps her around. Everyone involved is too classy to immediately fire her, but you KNOW phone calls were made that week.
He’s definitely not borrowing hers. He’s got his own team to do his press briefings. And yes, they have been working overtime. Business has really picked up in the past 3 weeks. This is exactly what he expressly wanted for his life in that VF article, and it’s playing out just like that.
I just know he is itching to walk the first red carpet he is available for. But I do think big things that involve Taylor, like that WSJ article are approved by her team as well. These two may really like each other, but they are both definitely using each other as well.
That made my stomach hurt simply reading it lol.
KFC is GROSS. I grew up eating it back when it was good but that hasn’t been the case for years.
But also – I’m sick of this dude. And Taylor. And Taylor WITH this dude.
😹
I’ve never liked KFC back in the day. I really don’t understand why that dinner order is appealing—it’s missIng a lot of different vegetables!
And I simply don’t understand the Taylor and Travis thing either.
I think my GI system would send me a resignation letter.
I know he consumes like 5000 calories a day, but surely he shared all that food with someone!? I haven’t had KFC in years. The only fast food I’ll really eat any more is Chik-Fil-A. I don’t like their political leanings but that is some good chicken. Their fries are good too. Now I’m hungry.
Speaking of food, apparently Travis was spotted at Traders Joes in KC yesterday or the day before buying ice cream. They don’t deliver, so people were speculating Taylor had a hankering for it so he went out to get it for them. But seeing his Thanksgiving menu, I think maybe it was all for him!
I very much doubt he ate all that himself, lol. He probably had friends and/or teammates over to share who couldn’t make it home for the holiday, or don’t go home for it. Based on nothing but once working with a guy who had a nephew in the NFL, and he shared an anecdote once about the quarterback doing that for guys who stayed in town for the holidays. In that case I think it was Christmas, but if you’re not on a team that’s playing Thanksgiving, I can see doing that for Thanksgiving too.
Agree. He wasn’t eating alone. Players open their homes to each other for the holidays.
Our local KFC closed about 5 years ago. A different fast food place is there now. I miss their pot pies (disappointed TK didn’t order those-lol). They’re not the best ever. On a cold wintry day-those pot pies warmed the soul if you didn’t make your own and needed a comforting lunch/dinner.
It’s been so long that I did not know KFC had wings or fries.
Guy has a personal chef and he’s hitting KFC for T-Day?
Bet he has a contract with KFC.
He and TS are the new Ben and JLo.
Every second of the day PR.
Uhmmm…maybe he gave his chef the day off. If he has one. The Kelce’s are about family. That really can’t be argued. I wouldn’t judge him or anyone else if they chose to order Pizza Hut for Thanksgiving. smh
Don’t know if he has a contract with KFC. KFC might be pursuing him with one now. Deion Sanders has a relationship with KFC.
Not a fan of KFC because, to me, it tastes like buffet food that’s been sitting in warm chafers. My brother worked there as a teen and he smelled SO greasy like chicken/fries when he got home. He sometimes shed his clothes in the garage, LOL!!
My husband worked there as a teenager too. When his family first moved to the US in the early 80s, they had no money. His father was working on commission and his mother was making $3 an hour at a video store or something. So at 14 he was working in the kitchen at KFC and giving all of his earnings to his parents. These days they won’t allow you to work there at 14. I’m actually not positive he was allowed to work there in 1983 either! But hey, this is Texas.
I don’t care if he has a good PR team — the Kelces are genuinely nice people.
I hope this works out for Travis and Taylor, not least because I want to see Jason Kelce be the best man at Taylor Swift’s wedding.
When the Eagles won the Super Bowl in 2017, he wore an iconic Mummers costume to the parade and delivered a barn burner of a speech. His best man speech would be epic.
I’d be very curious to see what kind of wedding dress Taylor would wear. I imagine something fairly traditional and romantic. As to him…..well, his style is VERY different to hers, lol. I would imagine she would have a say in it for that day, if they did tie the knot.
yes @QuiteContrary, the PR team is a bit not important. The Kelce’s are decent people. The brothers podcast is entertaining. Both Jason & Travis excel in their respective football positions and they’re both good looking.imo And they both seem fun to be around. If the T’s don’t stay together my world will not be torn apart. It’s a lot of fun. Taylor can’t be called a gold digger. Travis has more than enough of his own money plus he’s probably had a billion of Mama Kelce’s dinner rolls to balance things out.
Just a wee minor correction. The Eagles won the Super Bowl in Feb. 2018. Only know that for sure because DH’s friend placed a $50 bet on the Eagles in June 2017 for DH when friend went to Vegas. The odds at the time were something like 16-1. We went to Vegas summer of 2018 to collect.
Ahh the Waynes World hat…i was just thinking the other day it makes me sad that theres a whole generation that doesnt know what the hell SCHWWINNG means.
Love this! Giving me ideas for future thanksgiving day feasting!
I am really enjoying your VERY measured approach to this whole ordeal. It’s a breath of fresh air really. The rest of the gossip blogs are fawning over some weird fantasy pairing and immediate engagement.
what I want to know is who made that deconstructed blazer? it looks great on him!
When I was in college in Nashville I would always get their red beans & rice. Loved it. But I can’t get it anymore. So sad.