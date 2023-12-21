“Hannah Waddingham is dressing up like Christmas present” links

Hannah Waddingham loves a festive look! (She’s been promoting her Christmas special in New York, that’s why she looks like a Christmas present.) [GFY]

Review of American Fiction, which I cannot wait to see! [Pajiba]

Q&A with artist Kyle Meyer. [OMG Blog]

The trailer for Nicole Kidman’s new miniseries, Expats. [LaineyGossip]

Funny tweets from and about women. [Buzzfeed]

Demi Lovato’s ex Max Ehrich denies talking sh-t about Demi’s engagement. [JustJared]

Michael B. Jordan is being investigated for his Ferrari accident. [Socialite Life]

Travis Kelce talked about Taylor Swift getting booed in Boston. [Hollywood Life]

South Park: Not Suitable for Children sounds gross. [Seriously OMG]

Emma Stone in Dior, Cate Blanchett in Louis Vuitton, both in London. [RCFA]