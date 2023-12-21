“Hannah Waddingham is dressing up like Christmas present” links

Hannah Waddingham loves a festive look! (She’s been promoting her Christmas special in New York, that’s why she looks like a Christmas present.) [GFY]
Review of American Fiction, which I cannot wait to see! [Pajiba]
Q&A with artist Kyle Meyer. [OMG Blog]
The trailer for Nicole Kidman’s new miniseries, Expats. [LaineyGossip]
Funny tweets from and about women. [Buzzfeed]
Demi Lovato’s ex Max Ehrich denies talking sh-t about Demi’s engagement. [JustJared]
Michael B. Jordan is being investigated for his Ferrari accident. [Socialite Life]
Travis Kelce talked about Taylor Swift getting booed in Boston. [Hollywood Life]
South Park: Not Suitable for Children sounds gross. [Seriously OMG]
Emma Stone in Dior, Cate Blanchett in Louis Vuitton, both in London. [RCFA]
LA streets is not where you want to race your Ferrari. Please go to the desert like a sane person.
I hope he wasn’t racing. I cannot stand people who risk innocent lives.
She’s extremely attractive, not sure about the trouser suit but I quite like the coat. Is this the poor woman that allegedly fancies Peg?
I am definitely taking my son to see American Fiction, it looks amazing.
You guyyysssss…I swear I saw H&M earlier this week in Costa Rica. We noticed them one night at dinner bc they had security with them. There are A LOT of celebrities in this area and no one ever rolls with security. We come every December. We saw them at another restaurant and then their private boat pulled up next to ours one evening. Def no kids with them. We saw them in too many locations doing diff things without the kids for them to be here too. There are some nice hotels around here but the boat they were on is known for catering to some of the private villas so my guess is one of those?? I’ll keep a lookout and report back!
She is so fab. I love her crazy suit!