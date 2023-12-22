Charles Melton: ‘Riverdale truly was my Juilliard – I was learning and growing’

I’m late to the Charles Melton Hype Train, but now I’m on board 100%. He’s great and he’s running a very effective Oscar campaign for his performance in Todd Haynes’ May December. He not only holds his own with two Oscar-winning actresses, he steals scenes from Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore, both of whom are acting their asses off. Melton’s quiet turmoil is remarkable, and he is spectacular as a childlike man still coming to terms with how he was abused and manipulated. That being said, it’s not necessarily a “showy” role, so I’m not sure if Melton is really a shoo-in for the big awards. Which is where his campaign comes in – in every interview I’ve read with him, he’s just lovely. He shows a lot of respect for the teen dramas like Riverdale and he’s leaning hard into his half-Korean roots. Melton recently spoke to I-D Magazine. Some highlights:
Connecting to the script: “I think it would be an actor’s dream for every script they get sent to feel this immediate connection to the character and the story. I don’t think it’s like that most of the time, but when I got Samy [Burch]’s script, I felt that.” Charles was determined to book the gig. He cut short a prior work commitment and told his family he needed to miss an upcoming reunion (they were super supportive) to prepare. In the end, it took him six hours to record his self-tape, starting over until he was satisfied he’d done the best he possibly could. Of course, he got it: “Maybe this is kind of a heady thing to say, but [from that point on] it was up to me to paint in the colours of [Samy’s] map.”
He worked with two acting coaches to nail his character: “Joe [is] preverbal. It’s hard for him to communicate. He’s been conditioned and influenced by society telling him at such a young age what he was, who he was supposed to be. Todd [Haynes] helped guide me throughout that whole process, which was incredible. He was someone I’d always dreamed of working with. I rewatched everything he’d made before we shot. Velvet Goldmine twice, Safe, Poison. He’s a genius.” Acting is an often mysterious art form credited mostly to the individual performer, or perhaps at most a particularly attentive director, but Charles maintains: “I believe it takes a village.”
His preparation for a quick, indie-film-like shoot: “It’s not so much what you do in the season as what you do in the off-season.” He shot May December in just 23 days in Georgia last year. The time leading up to it was what mattered the most. During that prep time, he was watching films like In the Mood for Love (especially Tony Leung’s performance) and Brokeback Mountain (to see how Heath Ledger captured his closeted cowboy character’s “personal conflict”), as well as speaking with Todd and those aforementioned coaches, all to make sense of his character. “I was learning how certain emotions live in the body. I can get so in my own head, going against my body’s natural instinct, because of all these structured ideas that almost restrain the performance….I probably need to chill out.”
He’s not a Method actor: “I do have certain exercises that can separate the character from myself, and as I’m discovering how I like to work, I’m finding my technicality means I have the freedom to just let go. I don’t need to suffer.” So no method acting then? “The idea of causing suffering and pain to others around you, in order to tell your story for the character… That is not my cup of chamomile tea.”
Saying goodbye to Riverdale this year. “Obviously it frees up more time for projects like May December, but I learned so much being there. I formed relationships that I will have until the end of my days. It really helped me refine this work ethic. Riverdale truly was my Juilliard – I was learning and growing and playing and taking risks. I was allowed to do that. We just had our final season, so you know, it’s… It’s bittersweet. But I’m so happy it brought joy to so many people.”
People have feelings about “Riverdale truly was my Juilliard.” But it’s true – and it’s something Julianne Moore probably understood too, she got her start on a soap opera. Many young actors learn their craft in that particular trial by fire, doing soap operas or cheesy teen dramas or bad sitcoms. They learn how to quickly memorize their lines, improv, hit their marks, figure out their angles and still try to work with whatever they’re given. Not everyone has to learn their craft at Julliard! Melton is consistently complimentary of his time on Riverdale, and he’s often compared (favorably) to Jacob Elordi, who talked sh-t about some of the cheesy movies he did to get his start. I get it but I think it would be fine if Melton talked sh-t about Riverdale too. It’s nice that he doesn’t, but his Oscar campaign isn’t going to hinge on it.
Working on a show like Riverdale or a soap s grueling. I am sure you learn a lot and I love how he has so much respect and gratitude. I wish him all the best. PS he is so beautiful it’s almost unsettling.
Had just begun watching May December and I was called away. Looking forward to settling in this weekend to give it a proper viewing. By the way, this young man is incredibly handsome (said as if everyone else in the world doesn’t have working eyes.)
“That isn’t my cup of chamomile tea” is amazing. He was sooooo good in that film and I hadn’t actually seen him on Riverdale because I only watched the first season so it was a great way to be introduced to him. I love that he isn’t sh*t-talking Riverdale, especially because it seems he is very close with a lot of the actors and that would be sh*tting on them too. I don’t know if he’ll win but I do hope he gets lots of great opportunities from this campaign.
I just watched the episode of American Horror Story that he was in…he played a complete douche bro, then May December…he was amazing in both and beautiful to look at.
And his style is chef’s kiss 😘.
He’s wonderful and SO HOT. It was distracting in Riverdale.
I respect and appreciate that both Charles Melton and Julianne Moore have nothing but good things to say about their time on Riverdale and As the World Turns respectively. Both actors were replacements (Charles Melton replaced Ross Butler) and made the roles their own.
Jacob Elordi is annoying and seems to have bought into his own hype. Charles seems a bit more humble and has an understanding that he wouldn’t be where he is without Riverdale.
Love a man who brings his mom as his award show date 😻
If you look at his IG, he is very close with his mom and sisters, it’s very endearing.
Dude is so insanely hot.
May December was hilariously campy and I think it needed to be given the heavy subject matter. He grounded the movie with his performance.
When I saw the Julliard comment, I both LOLed and thought “Good for him.”
As a mother to Korean sons, I LOVE how much attention he’s getting. I still remember a “friend” who told me that my toddler son wouldn’t be able to date the cute blond girl “because he’s Asian.” Not to justify objectifying anyone, but it makes me happy when Asian actors are appreciated for their good looks and charisma.
Handsome man.
HW needs some new actors, and new ideas for movies.
The old guard are getting old…Cruise, Pitt, Clooney, Ford, Costner, Pacino, DeNiro, Jack has retired.
Keanu is of course the exception. Life long Keanu fan.
I was a teenager when the “source material” for this movie was happening, and I went into watching this movie wondering if I could stomach it. Charles Melton was absolutely WONDERFUL. His performance made the movie, and gave it the credibility I went into it doubting would be there. Kudos to him, it was a beautiful performance.
I liked James Melton since his Riverdale days and I’m glad he’s getting more recognition now 😊. He’s talented and handsome.. even back then he had the IT factor for me, although he wasn’t the main cast.
I’m wondering if Jacob Elordi was snubbed out of an Emmy nomination since he was talking sh&$t about TKB esp since his colleagues were nominated. Burned his bridges when he talked trash on a show that helped him put his foot in the door in HW. I can understand talking sh&@t if it was a toxic environment but if the staff, crew and cast was nothing but supportive, it seems like a big diss to them too(Joey and Taylor has said good things about their experiences).
I’m sure though he will get more opportunities(he’s still young) but hope he’ll learn from that.
Some of these new actors need to pay attention to the late Chadwick Boseman- always appreciated the work given to him and humble till the end.
Joey was the star and I’m convinced she will have the longer more successful career once his hype wears away. They dated and she is a great actress. By shitting on the movies he’s shitting on her as well. He could have said it so many other ways but he basically came off like he thought he was too good for it all.
Charles is saying all the right things. Yes the source material was absolutely ridiculous but there was a lot of talent on that set like Camilla (who he dated) and Lili. Plus he’s super good friends with everyone esp. KJ and Cole who acted as a mentor to the rest of the cast. He was lucky to have gotten that role and no way is he going to shit on it or his friends.
I agree with you @normades. I really like Joey King and I think she can go far in her career. I also like Taylor Perez and he was great on Red White and Royal Blue(as with Nicholas)
Well, he’s f-cking gorgeous and I NEEDED to see this pictures today. And I hope he does win that Oscar. His performance was subtle, shaded and quietly devastating.