King Charles ‘appreciates’ Princess Kate for ‘bringing up’ his grandchildren

Judging from the general vibe and the palace briefing wars over the past fifteen months, it doesn’t seem like King Charles or Prince William spend too much time thinking about the Princess of Wales all that much. Kate has been effectively shoved away – she lives in her separation cottage, raises the kids with help of staff (who don’t live in Adelaide Cottage) and she spends a lot of time brainstorming with her grifter mother, who has also been politically neutered. If King Charles had his way, I suspect that keeping this status quo would be ideal. No messy divorce to pull focus, no need to drag the Middletons through the mud even further, no need to do anything at all with Kate. It’s worked out perfectly for everyone but Kate and her mother. There will be no divorce unless William wants out, and for the time being, that doesn’t seem to be in the cards. So this is what Kate gets: Charles’s general appreciation.
King Charles ‘appreciates the Princess of Wales for the solid family network’ she has given to Prince William and for showing his grandchildren a ‘normal’ life, a royal expert has claimed. The monarch – who turns 75 today – is said to be completely ‘devoted’ to his grandchildren and ‘admires’ Prince William and Kate Middleton’s parenting approach.
Speaking to OK!, royal expert Jennie Bond opened up about Charles and Kate’s relationship and how the Princess’ ‘normal’ background is benefitting Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five. She explained: ‘I think Charles admires and appreciates the solid family network she has created for William. The King is devoted to his grandchildren, George, Charlotte and Louis, and photographs show that he has an easy relationship with all three. I’m sure he is very proud of the way Kate is bringing them up.’
What’s more, the expert – who is the BBC’s former royal correspondent – highlighted how the Princess of Wales had to learn exactly what it means to be a member of the Royal Family. Having grown up out of the limelight, Jennie labelled the Princess of Wales the ‘perfect person’ to help her children understand their roles in the Firm.
She added: ‘I think Kate is key to providing a balanced upbringing for her children, but particularly for a boy born to be King. She has learned what it means to be royal – the restrictions as well as the privileges.’
Charles was coddled by his grandmother and assorted surrogate mother/nanny figures, Camilla included. William, in turn, looked to be coddled by his surrogate mother figure, Carole Middleton. Meanwhile, who coddles George, Charlotte and Louis? They really don’t have anyone in the Windsor clan giving them “royal lessons” like Charles and William received. And no, Charles is not a doting grandfather. He doesn’t give a f–k about his sons, why would he bother with his grandchildren? He went out of his way to evict his grandchildren from their secure home in England. Anyway, all of Jennie Bond’s dumbass commentary is pointing at this: Kate is the one raising the kids while William is off doing god knows what with god knows who.
Also: it’s been almost six months since Charles sent the dogs after Kate for upstaging him at the Chelsea Flower Show. I honestly don’t think Kate has ever recovered!!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Instar and Cover Images.
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 28: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the “No Time To Die” World Premiere at Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England.,Image: 635095428, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
(From L) Britain’s Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Britain’s Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Britain’s Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Britain’s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, speak upon arrival at Westminster Abbey, in London, on March 14, 2022 to attend the Commonwealth Day service ceremony.,Image: 669620709, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: DANIEL LEAL / Avalon
LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 03: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall depart the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 03, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.,Image: 696661979, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Dan Kitwood / Avalon
Edinburgh, UK, 05 July 2023: King Charles III is presented with the Crown of Scotland during the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and the presentation of the Honours of Scotland, at St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh.,Image: 787359105, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Milligan / Avalon
Loughborough, UNITED KINGDOM – Britain’s Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and his wife Britain’s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge talk with his father Britain’s Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and his wife Britain’s Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall during their visit to the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre (DMRC) in Loughborough, central England. The DMRC currently provides services to a small group of veterans in the form of the Complex Prosthetic Assessment Clinic (CPAC), which is a joint MOD and NHS England commissioned outpatient clinic.
Pictured: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles,
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall visit the Trinity Buoy Wharf site of The Prince’s Foundation.
Pictured: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
King Charles III and the Princess of Wales during a lunch held for governors-general of the Commonwealth nations at Buckingham Palace in London. Picture date: Saturday September 17, 2022.
Featuring: Catherine Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge, King George III
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 17 Sep 2022
Commonwealth Day Service At Westminster Abbey
Featuring: King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Mar 2023
National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and the presentation of the Honours of Scotland.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: Edinburgh, United Kingdom
When: 05 Jul 2023
So what is a “normal” upbringing? And, how exactly, is Kate so qualified to help the children navigate the attention since that’s not how she grew up? Wouldn’t somebody, like say PW, who did grow up in the spotlight be more qualified?
Ugh, tbf the author of that article (quoting Jennie Bond) said that CRex is happy with how both PW and K are raising his British-based grandchildren. I think that if KC sees one or more of those grandchildren as a reflection of himself (PW and H had a stubborn tendency to relate to their mother), then this could be officially condoned by KC.
Umm.. Nanny Maria is bringing up the children Chuckles her and the school they now attend. She is busy plotting her next copy Meg outfit complete with wigs and buttons but nice of you to acknowledge her lol.
I think Charles’ just glad Kate provided a male heir. Plus there’s no way that Kate can provide a normal upbringing when they live a royal fishbowl.
I wonder if the firstborn were a daughter would Charles have been annoyed. If the first had been a girl she would be future monarch.
Charles ‘appreciates the Princess of Wales for the solid family network she has given’ this is his way of confirming exactly what we all know- he is a dogsht father, and kate took over the job of giving him a family. That’s why she can barely work and why they were forgiving about her lazyness, because of the pity they had for william loosing his mother, being next in line, and they were all feeling guilty about Diana, so they gave him and her a lazypass.
I don’t think they felt guilt about Diana. William even called his mother paranoid and banned the Bashir interview. Charles used spin doctors like penny and Sally who gaslit Diana. William is lazy and has anger issues and Kate is lazy and workshy. Diana would be horrified at the laziness
Charles appreciates that Kate keeps her trap shut (for the most part) and hasn’t exposed any family secrets…yet.
I somewhat wonder if Will is pressuring pa for a divorce. And pa appreciates thaf Kate isn’t asking for one. That might be what’s prevented it from happening. Will can override Kate’s wishes, but not Kate and Chuck? I kinda think Wills needs pa on his side for a divorce and is not playing nice with Chuck because Chuck is blocking it.
I wonder the same thing. Can Willy just go hell for leather and divorce Keen without the heads up from Chuck? Or does he need permission considering he isn’t the average Joe? It was Chuck who desperately wanted a divorce from Diana, pressuring his own parents for years until they finally caved in. Maybe Willy is doing the same to Chuck now. Like father, like son.
Does Kingy have to give permission ? I don’t know about that but the late Queen wrote formal letters after the Panorama interview advising C and D to divorce ASAP so does that indicate monarch has to give permission for the heir to divorce?
I can’t see how anyone can stop another person from filing for divorce or getting married in the UK. It’s just their stupid archaic family tradition.
Diana said during those years my life is torture. I think she wanted out but was afraid of having less access to the children
They absolutely need permission for something that big. From parliament and the firm.
Let me rephrase this whole article: “Pay no attention to the fact Kate works 3 days a month.”
That’s it right there!
It’s so nice that he appreciates Kate’s maternal role. Too bad he never appreciated the mother of his own children because she was a great mom to his two sons before her life was mysteriously cut short.
Amen
This right here! Amen
Well said!
Kate benefits from the sexist assumption that women are more involved with their kids than men. But from what we have seen in public, the kids are more comfortable with him than her. Nanny Maria is doing the bulk of the work here and she deserves credit.
This is something that’s always confounded me: why is it the kids seem more comfortable with rage filled Willy than Kate? You’d think they’d pick up on his anger and be scared of him? But nòpe. I get Kate’s faults, but find it hard to believe the children could be comfortable with such a clearly bitter and wrathful man. But we know he’s volatile and incandescent…
It just confounds me.
@rapunzel, we have already seen Kate volatile and incandescent with others in public, including George. Remember when George made the mistake of stepping on Pippa’s wedding gown? Kate went bat sh*t on him.
I think to the kids she’s probably more unpredictable and controlling. I think she is more wound up during their public appearances, and likely makes them nervous. I think she’s probably overly warning them about behavior and what’s expected before they go out, and their dad gets to be the laid back one. They’re scared of her and the wrath they’ll face if they put the foot wrong, except for Louis. The Louis melt downs showed clearly she’s got inappropriate expectations for how they act in public, and was seething the whole time.
Lucy–agreed. It would make sense she’s treating them the way her mother treated her–probably worse, since her kids _have_ to be royally perfect. 😔 🙄 And it’s a good bet Will directs most of his anger at her, the ongoing reminder of his failure, not the children.
Total Speculation: maybe they don’t see their father as much, so when they are together in public, they try to spend time with him. If Kate is more involved parent, she is also responsible with discipline while Will can be the fun parent with them. I see that a lot with families in which the father is the working parent and spends most of the time outside the house.
That must be it, except no way Kate does the discipline- the nannies likely do.
Yet we know Will and Kate throw things at each other, so they’re together enough to fight (or have been). You’d think that would trouble the kids. But maybe Nanny Maria and the other nannies have effectively shielded them. Also, as that QEII funeral walkabout showed, Will is better than Kate at hiding emotions when necessary.
I think Miss Kate has a nasty temper. I have seen those cold stares and hissy attitude . I can believe she can be frightening. Char!tote especially glances at her and Camilla a bit warily not knowing what to expect next?
I can’t think of any other job Kate has been successful at, but okay I’ll assume she is a decent mother.
Did Carole write this article 🙄
She’s been pretty Kate friendly this past year so I wouldn’t be surprised if Carole uses her to get certain messages out.
I’m still not over the Chelsea Flower Show😂. Why would Kate do that? What had Charles and Camilla done that would have had her purposely upstaging them like that? Such a brazen act.
I think Kate’s video is,what made them late for the coronation and she got punished. So she decided to show up early to the flower show in revenge.
But how did she get punished? Like what did they do??? Lol, not saying we’ll ever know but it must’ve been something drastic for that level of petty at the Great Chelsea flower uprising.
I think Kate just has an inflated sense of self and thought she could hijack the flower show. It’s not the first time she didn’t care about protocol. When she did her one event with Philip and the Queen, she had to be told to not walk ahead of them and now she probably thinks because she is PoW she doesn’t even have to bother.
Camilla made sure her parents were exposed with the bankrupt business not long after that though.
All I want for Christmas is that we finally start calling it the Chelsea Flower Showdown as a brilliant commenter on his called it at the time.
That top photo with Kate watching Charles gives me a feeling that she’s “watching over the old man as he’s probably going to make a mistake. And they should shove him aside and give the top job to me, Kate.” Of course I’m not a royal expert. Though I’ve had a vibe off Kate for a long time that she thinks she’s a born royal and she’s inline for the throne. Maybe I am a royal expert after all? Just like Maureen, Cameltoe, Katie English, Paul Burrell etc? Should I be expecting a contract to write stories for the Daily Fail soon? Nah… (goes to email account… refresh, refresh, refresh… nope, it’s not here yet 😉 )
If Charles appreciates the person who is bringing up his uk grandchildren then that’s Nanny Maria?
I honestly feel sorry for Kate. There is nothing but shade in this. And honestly, it’s not bad to want to focus on raising your kids. What’s bad is taxpayers funding you to do said thing and you barely “work” at the minor job you have.
On at least two occasions I can recall, once in a Dan Wooton article, another in a Daily Fail father’s day cover story, William was promoted as a hands-on doting father. The Wooton article even went so far as to declare that William promises not to abandon his kids the way his father did after his divorce from Diana. Now it’s Kate being lauded for her parenting. In the past it used to be all about William and Kate’s parenting as a unit. This all has the feel of divorcing parents publicly vying for custody. And Kate, aware of the strained relationship between father and son, is letting the world know the King is on her side. She’s also letting William know that she can do some damage, by exposing dirt on his where abouts.
Or it could all just be that Jenny Bond is full of shite. Remember, this is the same heffa who claimed during the con-a-nation that Diana was proud of Cowmilla.
She really has his ear. Poor man. Forget William so much and certainly Camilla. This woman, so jealous of Meghan, is running the show. And yet, Harry and Meghan are happy and joyful, gorgeous and beautiful, and far from the envy fest that is the BRF.
Isn’t William raising those children too. The middletons do not lead normal lives. Kate got supported by her parents in the years leading up to her getting the ring
Kate never had to support herself.
Chuck, shut up.
This statement ticks me off.
Did he ever publicly praise Diana for raising their children?
Pound sand Chuck.
And sorry what about Meghan bringing up his grandchildren? I’ve never known a more divisive father/grandfather.
Those grandkids wont be “working royals” so who cares. /sarcasm
Charles: “Oh yes….*those* grandchildren…well fancy that, I’d almost forgotten them.
Soooo much bullsht in so few words. Charlie knows keen is a bone idle, do nothing Queen wannabe. If this is not Charlie saying “all you are and were good enough for is a brood mare”, it’s just mss Bond blowing smoke for Carol
Kate DIDN’T have a normal upbringing. She was so trained by her mother, in the art of stalking, she would have been at home on the Serengeti plain. And I’m grateful for @Kaiser for putting up that picture of Kate in tin foil, it reminds me I need to get some quality street chocolates for my neighbour!!
Tin foil chocolates beat a tinfoil crown for sure @mary pester
@JAIS, LOL it sure does, and I love the “dislocated jaw look” in that picture, is she saying, “don’t forget to say how brilliant I am pa 🤣
“Appreciate” is what you say to your employees as you hand them their Christmas bonus.
They must recruit these royal reporters from fan fiction sites, I swear.
the children appear to spend more time with Michael middleton the maternal grandfather
This is a thank-you-for-your-silence pat on the head for sure.
So now she is being praised for doing something that is literally the obligation of every person who chooses to bring another human being into the world – parent their children.
The bar is not low. The bar is in hell.
Totally agree.
I agree. It would be a lovely gesture if he thanked her for being a great mum while doing great service to the monarchy or something. As it is, it’s just participation trophy.
Groan. Oh, DM, you are so ridiculous. The royal expert ‘opened up’? About someone else? Isn’t that…being a source? And what kind of pretzel logic is this: Kate grew up ‘normal’, outside the royal sphere, so she had to learn it all & therefore can teach all this vast knowledge on being royal to her son (just the first one!) AND Charles really admires her for…being normal & bringing up his grandchildren in a normal family way. So the king admires her normalness (totally using that word) & this normalness makes her perfectly suited for bringing up a little royal king-to-be because she learned EXACTLY how to be royal & he’ll be the perfect little royal.
And I can see they’ve all gotten the memo: Kate’s not lazy! Her job is raising the king to be! And she’s so good at that! She’s good at mommying! ‘Cause she’s normal. But she learned how to be royal! And…I need more caffeine.
It’s seems “normal” is the new way of saying “middle-class.” They used to go on and on about Kate’s middle-class values and how that brought stability to the RF. But now, I suppose it’s not done to call the Princess of Wales middle class.
Bollocks.
I’m honestly distracted by the fact that this article is written as Charles turning 75 today… when his birthday was a month ago…
Well, it’s an interesting article. I guess they’re saying that KHate can “bring up” the children and teach George how to be royal. Oh, almost forgot, KFC is a doting grandfather.
KHate is incapable of doing anything but what she’s doing. Whatever that is, because she’s not working. It seems they want to sell to the masses that it makes sense to continue to fund her although she doesn’t work enough to count. I guess we’re supposed to pretend that Nanny Maria is not doing anything, right?
KFC is a doting grandfather of the three Wales kids? I’d like to see that. If we follow that line of logic, KFC will only dote on WHITE grandchildren. Kicking the Sussexes out of Frogmore Cottage assures that he won’t be seeing Archie & Lili. He’s fine with that because he doesn’t have to see Meghan either.
To all of the working Moms and Dads, I’m sorry that these are the stories you have to put up with. Yes, you can raise your children and work. Yes, your children will become wonderful, productive people. You’re all amazing, and it appears that KHate falls very, very short of your accomplishments.
William essentially works just as little as Kate, so what does he do all today while she and the Nannies apparenly single handedly raise the children?
And apparently normal means upper upper class 1% but without a title or sense of noblesse oblige.
“Charles was coddled by his grandmother and assorted surrogate mother/nanny figures, Camilla included. William, in turn, looked to be coddled by his surrogate mother figure, Carole Middleton”
Yeah but Charles never dismissed his surrogate mothers like William seemingly has with Carole lately.
Why….why do we even think Charles put this out there? Obviously only Carole puts out these pro-Kate puff pieces hoping to inspire her father in law or husband. Fails miserably every time.
Murphy, my post above shows that this is not complimentary to KFC. If anything, it makes people aware of his racist comments.
My take is Jennie Bond was hard-up for something to write about and this is her best vanilla stab at commenting on the lot of them.
The reality? I’m sure Charles can’t stand sight or sound of KM, and rarely sees those grandchildren.
Kate will be fine. Her future is secure.
Famous last words.
Seriously. Princess Diana begs to differ.
But he doesn’t appreciate Duchess Meghan for bringing up his other/othered grandchildren? Dogshit father alright.
The way she dresses them in public is hardly normal, especially the hand me down outfits from the 80s, but OK. Normal Kate. The stans pull out ‘protocol’ nonsense which is just bs. Glad H and Ms kids are out of this shizshow.