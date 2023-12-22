King Charles ‘appreciates’ Princess Kate for ‘bringing up’ his grandchildren

Judging from the general vibe and the palace briefing wars over the past fifteen months, it doesn’t seem like King Charles or Prince William spend too much time thinking about the Princess of Wales all that much. Kate has been effectively shoved away – she lives in her separation cottage, raises the kids with help of staff (who don’t live in Adelaide Cottage) and she spends a lot of time brainstorming with her grifter mother, who has also been politically neutered. If King Charles had his way, I suspect that keeping this status quo would be ideal. No messy divorce to pull focus, no need to drag the Middletons through the mud even further, no need to do anything at all with Kate. It’s worked out perfectly for everyone but Kate and her mother. There will be no divorce unless William wants out, and for the time being, that doesn’t seem to be in the cards. So this is what Kate gets: Charles’s general appreciation.

King Charles ‘appreciates the Princess of Wales for the solid family network’ she has given to Prince William and for showing his grandchildren a ‘normal’ life, a royal expert has claimed. The monarch – who turns 75 today – is said to be completely ‘devoted’ to his grandchildren and ‘admires’ Prince William and Kate Middleton’s parenting approach. Speaking to OK!, royal expert Jennie Bond opened up about Charles and Kate’s relationship and how the Princess’ ‘normal’ background is benefitting Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five. She explained: ‘I think Charles admires and appreciates the solid family network she has created for William. The King is devoted to his grandchildren, George, Charlotte and Louis, and photographs show that he has an easy relationship with all three. I’m sure he is very proud of the way Kate is bringing them up.’ What’s more, the expert – who is the BBC’s former royal correspondent – highlighted how the Princess of Wales had to learn exactly what it means to be a member of the Royal Family. Having grown up out of the limelight, Jennie labelled the Princess of Wales the ‘perfect person’ to help her children understand their roles in the Firm. She added: ‘I think Kate is key to providing a balanced upbringing for her children, but particularly for a boy born to be King. She has learned what it means to be royal – the restrictions as well as the privileges.’

Charles was coddled by his grandmother and assorted surrogate mother/nanny figures, Camilla included. William, in turn, looked to be coddled by his surrogate mother figure, Carole Middleton. Meanwhile, who coddles George, Charlotte and Louis? They really don’t have anyone in the Windsor clan giving them “royal lessons” like Charles and William received. And no, Charles is not a doting grandfather. He doesn’t give a f–k about his sons, why would he bother with his grandchildren? He went out of his way to evict his grandchildren from their secure home in England. Anyway, all of Jennie Bond’s dumbass commentary is pointing at this: Kate is the one raising the kids while William is off doing god knows what with god knows who.

Also: it’s been almost six months since Charles sent the dogs after Kate for upstaging him at the Chelsea Flower Show. I honestly don’t think Kate has ever recovered!!