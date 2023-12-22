The Sussexes had a drama-free, week-long holiday vacation in Costa Rica

It’s pretty funny that at the same time the Hollywood Reporter was wailing and screeching about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex being privacy-obsessed losers, the Sussexes were in the middle of their low-drama vacation in Costa Rica. That’s where Prince Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lili went for a pre-Christmas holiday and we’ve only found out about it now – now that they’ve left the country.

According to local media reports by CRHoy, British royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle secretly visited Costa Rica last week, continuing the country’s reputation as a top destination for celebrity getaways. According to immigration authorities, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex entered Costa Rica on December 14th and departed earlier today, December 20th, after enjoying nearly a week visiting the beautiful beaches and rainforests. Apparently, the couple spent much of their time relaxing at scenic Playa Carrillo and the nearby beaches of Guanacaste province, internationally renowned for their pristine sands and world-class resorts. However, Harry and Meghan are not the first celebrities dazzled by Costa Rica’s diverse natural wonders recently – Colombian superstar Shakira was also spotted vacationing there with her children. Comedian Kevin Hart and actress Jane Seymour have likewise made recent visits. No strangers to controversy since their fairytale wedding, the young royals likely valued their low-key escape to Costa Rica’s “pura vida” atmosphere out of the constant media glare. Though details of their tropical getaway are scarce, one thing is certain – Harry and Meghan join a long tradition of A-listers and dignitaries finding restored spirit along Costa Rica’s lush rainforest trails, stunning ocean vistas, and warm hospitality.

I’m glad they had a nice getaway and the news only came out after they left. Costa Rica is a popular destination for American tourists, and Costa Rica has a thriving tourism economy because of it. I haven’t looked at all of the British coverage, but I assume most of it is like the Mail’s. I’m paraphrasing, but the gist is: “if they were going to fly somewhere with their children, why not Sandringham!!” Because A) they didn’t want to, B) they weren’t invited and C) Charles’s priority is spending time with Camilla’s family, not his own children and grandchildren.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan with their children on vacation in Costa Rica. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/n0QS5BrBxM — ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) December 21, 2023

Duchess Meghan’s long time bestie Heather Dorak also visited Costa Rica with Hubby and children together with the Sussexes. ❤️🇨🇷 pic.twitter.com/tjxVzyYWt2 — ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) December 22, 2023