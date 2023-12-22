The Sussexes had a drama-free, week-long holiday vacation in Costa Rica

It’s pretty funny that at the same time the Hollywood Reporter was wailing and screeching about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex being privacy-obsessed losers, the Sussexes were in the middle of their low-drama vacation in Costa Rica. That’s where Prince Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lili went for a pre-Christmas holiday and we’ve only found out about it now – now that they’ve left the country.
According to local media reports by CRHoy, British royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle secretly visited Costa Rica last week, continuing the country’s reputation as a top destination for celebrity getaways. According to immigration authorities, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex entered Costa Rica on December 14th and departed earlier today, December 20th, after enjoying nearly a week visiting the beautiful beaches and rainforests.
Apparently, the couple spent much of their time relaxing at scenic Playa Carrillo and the nearby beaches of Guanacaste province, internationally renowned for their pristine sands and world-class resorts. However, Harry and Meghan are not the first celebrities dazzled by Costa Rica’s diverse natural wonders recently – Colombian superstar Shakira was also spotted vacationing there with her children. Comedian Kevin Hart and actress Jane Seymour have likewise made recent visits.
No strangers to controversy since their fairytale wedding, the young royals likely valued their low-key escape to Costa Rica’s “pura vida” atmosphere out of the constant media glare. Though details of their tropical getaway are scarce, one thing is certain – Harry and Meghan join a long tradition of A-listers and dignitaries finding restored spirit along Costa Rica’s lush rainforest trails, stunning ocean vistas, and warm hospitality.
[From Tico Times]
I’m glad they had a nice getaway and the news only came out after they left. Costa Rica is a popular destination for American tourists, and Costa Rica has a thriving tourism economy because of it. I haven’t looked at all of the British coverage, but I assume most of it is like the Mail’s. I’m paraphrasing, but the gist is: “if they were going to fly somewhere with their children, why not Sandringham!!” Because A) they didn’t want to, B) they weren’t invited and C) Charles’s priority is spending time with Camilla’s family, not his own children and grandchildren.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, at a benefit concert for Santa Barbara first responders on Kevin Costner’s estate in Montecito, USA, on 22 September 2023.,Image: 807665120, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: JERRY PEREZ / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, at a benefit concert for Santa Barbara first responders on Kevin Costner’s estate in Montecito, USA, on 22 September 2023.,Image: 807665364, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: JERRY PEREZ / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, at a benefit concert for Santa Barbara first responders on Kevin Costner’s estate in Montecito, USA, on 22 September 2023.,Image: 807665423, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: JERRY PEREZ / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, at a benefit concert for Santa Barbara first responders on Kevin Costner’s estate in Montecito, USA, on 22 September 2023.,Image: 807665458, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: JERRY PEREZ / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, at a benefit concert for Santa Barbara first responders on Kevin Costner’s estate in Montecito, USA, on 22 September 2023.,Image: 807665624, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: JERRY PEREZ / Avalon
-
-
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, at a benefit concert for Santa Barbara first responders on Kevin Costner’s estate in Montecito, USA, on 22 September 2023.,Image: 807665722, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: JERRY PEREZ / Avalon
-
-
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, CANADA ** Sydney, AUSTRALIA – The Duke of Sussex and Duchess of Sussex visit Bondi Beach in Sydney on Day Four of the Royal Tour. Meghan Markle looks glowing just days after announcing her pregnancy with Prince Harry.
Pictured: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 18 OCTOBER 2018
BYLINE MUST READ: Backgrid AU / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES ** Fiji, FIJI – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle out together in Fiji on day nine of the Royal tour of Australia. on a visit at the University of the South Pacific in Suva. Pregnant Meghan Markle was rushed out of a marketplace in Suva, the Fijian capital, by her bodyguards following a security scare.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 24 OCTOBER 2018
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES ** Fiji, FIJI – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle out together in Fiji on day nine of the Royal tour of Australia. on a visit at the University of the South Pacific in Suva. Pregnant Meghan Markle was rushed out of a marketplace in Suva, the Fijian capital, by her bodyguards following a security scare.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 24 OCTOBER 2018
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
I love this for them! A quiet trip with friends, then back in time for Christmas.
I hope they had a marvelous time.
I love this for them also. They sure do know how to do stealth and that’s great! They went with friends too. Salt isle BM🤯🤯🤯.
I can’t stop giggling at the picture in my head of the smarmy gutter trash media scurrying around Montecito last week, trying to find the Sussexes for reaction to Harry’s verdict. I hope they burned through crazy amounts of money, all while they were in Costa Rica.
I love this for Meghan and Harry!
As many have mentioned. The Sussexes are very good about tuning out the noise while living their best llives. Happy their entire family was there.
Schweeeeet! Yes, youre so right! Theyre very good at focussing on what truly matters and tuning out the noise. Lov it!
I love all the comments/headlines on social media about “secretly” visiting Costa Rica. It’s not a secret visit, they just dont need to announce it when they travel somewhere? Are W&K secretly visiting Mustique or wherever every summer, or are we not supposed to mention that??
Anyway, sounds like a lovely, pre christmas break and i’m sure they had a wonderful time.
Kate has not been seen in a few weeks and probably will have a tan at the Christmas walkabout.
She could have a meghan tan yes, a meghan wig and those meghan freckles at the walkabout
Everytime William and Kate go on vacation the press knows about it and that’s the difference.
That’s what pisses the British media off. They were able to go and come back, and have a great time it looks like with friends and no deals or agreements with any media was required. I’m glad they are able to live out the life they imagined and probably at some low points thought it would never be possible to have.
ETA- I wonder if all the experts who were on morning talk shows and writing articles after the THR list, will be called out for their clear nonsensical scoops since they managed not to know this at all. Of course not.
@Amy Bee, I don’t know that the press is aware of when/where WandK go on vacation. They take sooo much time off and one rarely hears reports of where they’ve been.
@Harla: I’m talking about when they leave the country not just going to Amner. I believe the press is always told when and where they’re going. That’s why the press says that Harry and Meghan went on a “secret” vacation/trip. It’s because they didn’t know about it.
I caught that “secret” word too. They try to use it to make everything the Sussexes do sound nefarious somehow, except when it was about doing something on behalf of the Windsors.
Hope they had a great time.
The shidtmedia will ALWAYS use the word “secret” to evade use of the word “private” to describe the FACT that since leaving the royal ghetto, the Sussexes have achieved their goal of having a private life.
“Secret” connotes surreptition which, of course, the shidtmedia and their puppets in the royal ghetto are very good at. For centuries the two have worked together to keep each others’ SECRETS from the hoi polloi.
So to see H&M being able to live their lives and do NORMAL, family things IN PRIVATE that other human beings do without the shidtmedia having access to their private moments as a family, is seen by the shidtmedia as the Sussexes being “secretive” and doing things that the shidtmedia think they have a right to know about.
I never post on social media; the internet has no idea where I go for vacation or even where exactly do I live. Do I have a secret life?😂
That ‘secret’ word speaks to the continued state of mind of the UK press.
They’re basically saying the Sussexes to them at least are still part of their beat and so therefore they need to inform them (the Rota) of every move they make.
It’s the ultimate indication of the fact that the Rota believing that H&M not having any agency despite the fact they have left the UK almost 4 years ago.
It’s actually INSANE. Even crazy exes get bored and have a jump off point.
It’s nice that Harry and Meghan can getaway with the children. I saw a clip of Jennie Bond talking about their plans for Christmas and she thought that Harry would be happier spending Christmas in California than at Sandringham. I think she’s right.
Who wouldn’t be happier spending Christmas in California instead of Sandringham? Especially surrounded by those who love you instead of being surrounded by those whose love for you is conditional and transactional.
According to the British press Christmas at Sandringham is the be all and end all.
The press think everything about the royals is the end all, be all. I think that it would be interesting to attend once, do all the wardrobe changes, fancy dress, charades, etc but then celebrate “normally” after that.
I bet nobody’s hauling out a scale in Montecito.
There was a CB commenter who saw them several times in CR so do tell!
Yes! Just checked, it was Amanda. She’s probably too busy enjoying her vacay, but maybe she’ll pop back in & share some more.
So glad no one knew until after they left. Meghan in her hat! Love this for them. Sweet family travels 💕
Seriously! Even the person that got these photos didn’t release them until they had left Costa Rica! No leaks anywhere.
Beautiful, sunny Costa Rica with true friends or Sandringham to be weighed in and separated from their children and spend time with people who claim to despise them? Not a hard choice.
Yesterday when I saw the photos (taken by potato I guess), I thought they were still there and paps would go there to take pics of kids. It is good that they left before it got public info. It is really funny to notice while we were reading doomsday articles about them, they were having a relaxing time. I am happy that they don’t give a sh*t anymore.
I love this for them! I hope they had a great time there. If this was something more than a vacation—Costa Rica is known for its green policy and also know as one of the places citizens are happier—I look forward to hearing about it in the future 😊
The DM thought they should go to Sandringham instead of Costa Rica? The choice is between warm ocean breezes, beautiful sandy beaches or a feudal holiday with a bunch of stuffy snobs. I know what I would pick.
Even if they had been invited to Sandringham – which we all know they haven’t been I doubt they would go anyway. And who would choose those dreary racist people over Costa Rica?
Yeah that was some journalist hoping that they want to go to Sandringham. It’s clear that Harry and Meghan are not interested in spending Christmas with the Royal Family.
Spend time with friends in Costa Rica or spend time in Sandringham with people who calculated the cost of your security, decided that you were not worth it and that not many people would complain if you were killed.
Well, when you put it that way, who wouldn’t choose Pura Vida over moldy, gin-soaked racists?
not only would they not complain, they’d probably be relieved. I know which vacation I’d choose.
Right? Such a dilemna!
If the BM is screeching about the Sussexes being no shows at Sandringham, it’s because they can’t get fresh photos of the family during the church pap walk. That means no new content, no money.
The UK media is funny. They print all of these articles about how “relieved” the royals are that the Sussexes aren’t coming for Christmas and that Harry should dump his wife and kids and come back to the UK alone. And now they are in a snit to see the Sussexes having fun in the sun together with friends and bypassing the precious Sandringham for Christmas. Cry harder b*tches! You wanted them gone, so no soup for you!
Probably the funniest thing is people complaining to the DM that they need to quit talking about these two “losers”. Also some of them are nuts. They kept saying they went away without their children though you can see blurry shots of them. They still believe the kids are fake huh? I wouldn’t touch the UK with one of my toes at this point if I was Meghan.
And the RR are insane. You complain about them and post articles that if they show up for Christmas they be welcomed like warm sick, but now are angry because you realize they are not going since they just left and are heading back home for Christmas.
^^ Yep, true! Always indistinct shots of Archie and Lili, because the Sussex kids aren’t for sale.
The close-up shot of the golf cart makes it clear to me that Prince Archie is sitting back in-between his parents, while Princess Lili is on Harry’s lap. One of Archie’s legs is just barely visible next to Meg’s raised thigh.
It’s really wildly crazy all the overdone attention with bated breath, given to the Sussex family. The really wild thing is that whenever H&M launch projects or release the rare photo of their children, for example, Archie’s first birthday video, the 2021 Christmas card, and especially, the 2022 Netflix documentary, over-the-top, unwarranted criticism ensues like an avalanche! 👀 😳 In January 2023, many critics and supporters were claiming that H&M needed to tone it down and be quiet, and go-away for awhile. We had a smorgasbord of family shots in the H&M documentary that many people pulled from and are still utilizing for montages and reels on social media. Yet, somehow certain peeps were claiming it was too much. 🙄 And then desperately and in contradictory fashion began asking a few weeks later, “Where’s Meghan?” Plus, all the insane speculation over H&M’s coronation attendance. 🤦♀️
Not to worry. H&M do things at their own speed, in their own time. They are free. Plus, they have no problem pulling all the way back and preserving their children’s privacy, since haters and media can’t seem to handle mere birthday and Christmas update pics. Thus, H&M have no issue with completely stopping the sharing of any formal pics of their children. The public will be fortunate to catch guarded glimpses of Archie & Lili at 2024 Invictus Games, in Vancouver, when they will be ages 5 and 3. ✨️🎈
I love this for Harry and Meghan and their sweet little family. I sometimes can’t believe all the shit that they get for just exsisting and not being willing to accept the trash that their haters want them to live on.
Glad these pictures were released after they had left. Not just for the Sussexes sake but also for Costa Ricans who would have had to deal with press descending and let’s be honest, harassing people for where they were, what they said, what they did etc etc.
while they’re on vacay, would love their comms team to do some damage control on these articles coming out about them needing a comeback and being in a slump.
There’s no ‘damage’ and thus no control to be done. Harry and Meghan are huge celebrities and will be speculated about in tabloids like other celebrities; sometimes negatively. This is not going to change and does not warrant a response, which would inflame it.
Their issue has always been with the institutional collusion, which endangered their lives and turned them into hate figures. Given what they’ve survived, this is (comparatively) run of the mill celebrity bullshit akin to what other a-listers get, which is why they are ignoring it and living their lives. Its speculative nonsense that doesn’t get traction, which is entirely different to being painted as an awful person who bullies staff and makes future queens cry. They know the difference, which is why their responsive has been calculative and effective.
The storm is over, and Harry and Meghan are post-crisis. I’m really happy for them.
there will never be true “post-crisis” for them. the paps, media and whoever are always going to write about them and speculate bc posts about them are going to sell clicks. so it’s time their comms figure out a durable strategy on how to handle the media long-term. while it’s speculative nonsense, at some pt when enough of it is doled out, perceptions change.
Hanna, there is already a durable strategy–they ignore them. If they respond to this crap, the bm would simply even do more to get another response. Every response gets the bm lots of clicks. Instead, they ignore them unless it has to do with their charities and, if they need to, a legal letter is sent. That’s the appropriate way to deal with abusers which is what the brf and bm became and continue to be.
On Twitter last night, the unhinged stalkers of the Sussex family were bitching about them feeling safe enough to take their kids to CR, but didn’t feel safe bringing them to see the poor dying Queen one last time in the UK. You remember that photoshopped picture of the Queen with all her great grandchildren? That Christmas. Cry harder. They probably are safer in CR than the UK.
Nothing is ever good enough for the deranged. They took the children to see her for her jubilee. And its not like the Queen was a hands on grandma, not when her own family had to make appointments to see her.
They go to Costa Rica for a little trip for the holidays and still the paps, media find out.
Across the globe from CA and still have press dogging them.
Geez.
Can they do anything private? Let them live.
Harry should call Sir Richard Branson and head to his private island.
Might be the only spot to have some privacy.
Remember when The National Enquirer used to steal Celebs garbage and publish photos of it?
That’ll be next for H&M.
I saw the original news source which revealed that a neighbour at their holiday rental gave them away. The pictures appear to be taken from a distance. Is that Lili between Harry and Meghan. I think there’s a little leg dangling. The report included a picture of Meghan carrying Lili whose back is to the camera. She’s sheltered under Meghan’s huge hat, but her strawberry blond hair visible. It would be a lovely picture if it was focussed and not a pap shot. Nice to hear that Harry and Meghan can take nice family vacation with family friends without too much harrassement, although it’s a bit concerning that their entry and exit can so easily be made public.
@Janes: “They go to Costa Rica for a little trip for the holidays and still the paps, media find out.”
But hold on @Janes, calm down. 🏽 Everyone, including the mainstream media, paps, rota, brf, haters, and supporters alike only found out Afterwards! 🫳🏽 🤌🏼 LOL!
How is that possible the haters ponder, and pull out their wiglets and thinning hairs?? 🤔🤯 The answer: There are no leaks in Montecito! Not even a drip is available from any of the 100 million bathrooms in Montecito haven. 🤣😂 Moreover, nada leak came through in Costa Rica either during the entire week they were there! 😉🤫
The only reason anyone found out was because a woman who was also on vacation took photos of them. And the woman posted the photos after the Sussexes left, so the media couldn’t go and try to find them. Sounds like a fail for the tabloid trash to me.
I don’t hate how this all went down. If I’m Harry and Meghan, it’s probably about the best you can hope for at this point. Unless they only take vacations on private yachts in the middle of nowhere, everyone has a camera on their phone, and photos WILL get out.
Perhaps their security made an agreement with the woman who took them to wait. Seems like a reasonable request.
At least it’s just a couple fellow vacationers taking blurry iPhone pics and releasing them once you’re long gone. Far better than the scary paparazzi harassment Harry and Will used to get when they traveled with Diana.
Hopefully the family all felt safe and unbothered while they were there.
There’s literally no way they put their garbage out like regular people. Their rubbish would be security collected /destroyed. The paps would have been doing that from day 1, not ‘next’.
I hope they had a lovely time. All I can hear in my head is Archie saying, “I have a sandy foot, Mama” LOL.
😂😂🤣😂
Love, love, love this, can’t you just hear the laughter from montecito, when they realise that by just living their lives they have made, not only the British rags, but also ones like THR and several American ones look soooo stupid. “THEY DONT WANT PRIVACY, we know every move they make”, well no, we didn’t know before hand that they were at Kevin Costners, what? Well no, we didn’t know they were going to whistler, and sorry?no we didn’t know that Harry was going to appear in person at his court case, and no we didn’t know about Megan visiting her friends coffee company that she helped fund, OK we admit we didn’t know about Megan’s awards, but, but, but we know they don’t want privacy because we know after the event, and no it doesn’t matter that they don’t tell us, because we can print what ever we want, cos the king said so.
Yep warm, relaxing, private Costa Rica will lose out to cold, dank, miserable, stuffy, Sandringham, ON ANOTHER PLANET!
Mary Pester, it really drives the bm crazy that H&M have a private life that they don’t have to leak lies to the bm to get. I think that the brf wish they could do the same.
@saucy&sassy, so do I lovey, but the brf decided to get into bed with the press, and everyone knows, if you lie down with dogs you catch fleas, so scratch yourselves stupid you left behind Royals 😂😂😂
Happy Christmas Saucy, have a lovely one x
I love this for them. Costa Rica is beautiful and the people are so warm and lovely. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all CBers!
Harry and Meghan, Archie and Lilli are a happy family enjoying their holiday and I love it for them.
How wonderful for them. I hope they enjoy all the magic that Christmas brings! Their kids are such a fun age. And I hope the New Year brings nothing but the best to the Sussex family.
💯❗
Immigration authorities are now disclosing people’s travel itineraries?? WTF?!?
Meg has gorgeous legs for days, and she is wearing shorts on vacation. She doesn’t need to inappropriately flash her legs up to her panties as she exits vehicles at official events for media coverage like “Katherine”. Nor does Meghan need to be completely butt-naked in front of staff on vacation like the “never puts a food wrong” Princess of Wales.
Apparently the Rota have been trying to get the immigration record etc for this trips.
That resort is about to be over-run with UK gossip columnists who will make the lives of locals hell.
Costa Rica was one of the winners in the first round of the Earthshot Prize. I’m surprised no-one’s reporting about William being incandescent with rage that his brother is stepping on his turf etc etc.
https://earthshotprize.org/winners-finalists/costa-rica/
Yipes!! 😂🤣🤣
I’m soo happy for HM that they get to enjoy Costa Rica with the kids and with no bother from anyone! Living here in CA, no one is leaking any info 😊.
On a separate topic, there’s been blogs these past few days how the royalists and trolls keep mentioning about a HM comeback. My comment to that previously, the ones that matter the most are People on the Ground who actually have met HM and given their support. So yesterday, on SM , a parent of a child who was murdered in Uvalde spoke up and called out an Ignorant/ lying deranger – who posted that M was only in Uvalde at the time for PR. It exploded all over SM- Twitter then had to put a community note on the derangers post that it’s Not True.
I hope more people with real facts will call them out even more so in 2024, and show the world that these trolls and the tabloids are liars and BS. And it just shows HM are telling the Truth all along.
It’s sad that The victims of Uvalde who lost their loved ones lives(their children’s lives) have to call out on these disgusting derangers but they needed to tell the world the real Truth. Doubtful the BM is covering this btw, but it’s definitely breaking SM.
Loved the pic of Lili on Harry’s lap. And Meghan’s legs are AMAZING! Kate’s disgraceful leg brazenly going solo out of the red dress cannot hold a candle to Meghan’s amazing, drama-free legs. Hope the fam had a magnificent time!