Princess Kate ‘decided to join’ the Windsors for Christmas this year, okay?

Over the Thanksgiving holiday here in America, I think Buckingham Palace’s comms office did some extensive briefings about what the rest of 2024 will look like for the left-behind royals. That would explain Richard Eden’s very strange story about how courtiers insist that they will welcome back the Sussexes any day now. It would also explain why the rota is breathlessly reporting something which was widely assumed: that the Princess of Wales will go to Sandringham for Christmas. Per the Mirror, “Kate Middleton makes huge Christmas decision with William and Charles after cancer fight.” The “huge decision” is that she’ll have lunch with the royals on Christmas Day, I guess?

Kate and William have decided to join the King for Christmas as the royals unite following the family’s year-long cancer battle. The festive celebration will mark the first time the royal family have come together en-masse after a tumultuous year for the monarch and the Princess of Wales, who were diagnosed with the disease within days of each other. King Charles and Kate even spent time in the same hospital at the same time over several days in January. The King was said to have ‘toddled’ down the hospital corridor to comfort his beloved daughter-in-law as they both recovered from surgeries.

Royal sources have revealed how the King is ‘delighted’ to have the Prince and Princess and their three children – Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine and Prince Louis, six – confirmed for Christmas and has already been making plans to celebrate with them and his extended family after such a difficult year.

The King has this week been preparing his Sandringham home ready to welcome the family to Norfolk for the festive holidays. Royal sources revealed how Charles has been touring the estate and main house this week, busy liaising with staff about Christmas plans. The King returned to London briefly on Tuesday to continue his weekly treatment plan as well as presenting credentials to foreign ambassadors and high commissioners at Buckingham Palace. But he swiftly returned to Sandringham on Wednesday to carry on with his Christmas planning.

A royal insider said: “The King is embracing the Christmas period already and really getting into the spirit. Staff who have seen him this week remarked how happy and healthy he was looking.”

Other family members expected to attend include the King’s embattled brother Prince Andrew, despite being exiled from official royal duties in 2019 amid his association with the late paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein. Sources suggest the King has underlined his commitment to having the family united, especially over the Christmas period. The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and their two children, Lady Louise, 20 and James, Earl of Wessex, 16, are also expected to join. The King will host the traditional Christmas Eve black tie dinner where the family exchange presents, normally with a comical slant.