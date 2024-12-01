Princess Kate ‘decided to join’ the Windsors for Christmas this year, okay?

Over the Thanksgiving holiday here in America, I think Buckingham Palace’s comms office did some extensive briefings about what the rest of 2024 will look like for the left-behind royals. That would explain Richard Eden’s very strange story about how courtiers insist that they will welcome back the Sussexes any day now. It would also explain why the rota is breathlessly reporting something which was widely assumed: that the Princess of Wales will go to Sandringham for Christmas. Per the Mirror, “Kate Middleton makes huge Christmas decision with William and Charles after cancer fight.” The “huge decision” is that she’ll have lunch with the royals on Christmas Day, I guess?
Kate and William have decided to join the King for Christmas as the royals unite following the family’s year-long cancer battle. The festive celebration will mark the first time the royal family have come together en-masse after a tumultuous year for the monarch and the Princess of Wales, who were diagnosed with the disease within days of each other. King Charles and Kate even spent time in the same hospital at the same time over several days in January. The King was said to have ‘toddled’ down the hospital corridor to comfort his beloved daughter-in-law as they both recovered from surgeries.
Royal sources have revealed how the King is ‘delighted’ to have the Prince and Princess and their three children – Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine and Prince Louis, six – confirmed for Christmas and has already been making plans to celebrate with them and his extended family after such a difficult year.
The King has this week been preparing his Sandringham home ready to welcome the family to Norfolk for the festive holidays. Royal sources revealed how Charles has been touring the estate and main house this week, busy liaising with staff about Christmas plans. The King returned to London briefly on Tuesday to continue his weekly treatment plan as well as presenting credentials to foreign ambassadors and high commissioners at Buckingham Palace. But he swiftly returned to Sandringham on Wednesday to carry on with his Christmas planning.
A royal insider said: “The King is embracing the Christmas period already and really getting into the spirit. Staff who have seen him this week remarked how happy and healthy he was looking.”
Other family members expected to attend include the King’s embattled brother Prince Andrew, despite being exiled from official royal duties in 2019 amid his association with the late paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein. Sources suggest the King has underlined his commitment to having the family united, especially over the Christmas period. The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and their two children, Lady Louise, 20 and James, Earl of Wessex, 16, are also expected to join. The King will host the traditional Christmas Eve black tie dinner where the family exchange presents, normally with a comical slant.
This reminds me of that weird story in October, about how the Windsors are not “pressuring” Kate to join them for Christmas. Again, it seems like everyone is writing and speaking about Kate like she’s already separated from her husband, and like she needs to confirm her appearances separately from William. I guess people really were waiting for this confirmation that Kate is going to spend the holiday in Norfolk with the Windsors. Although I imagine Carole and Michael Middleton will be camped out at Anmer Hall, if they aren’t already. That would have been Kate’s only other option – spend Christmas in Bucklebury, at Middleton Manor. But I get the feeling that if Kate wanted a Bucklebury Christmas, William would have had the kids in Norfolk regardless.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Charles did not t o d d l e down the corridor to see Kate they probably were never in the same hospital. Of course Andrew will be appearing in the walkabout
LOL at the mental picture of Charles “toddling” down the hall.
Charles toddled down to see Kate just like Trump did more for the “blacks” than any other president.”
I’ll take things that never happened for $500 Alex!
They mean she wrangled an invite in order to keep the image that they are still married alive. No way Keen will NOT be at a big family event where she can lord it over everyone else. Am sure Ma is hoping for an invite to the big house, wonder if the Mids will get to go along to the church walk about.
This Game of Thrones is comical. Usually by now at the Christmas season it’s “will the Sussexes or won’t they”. Now it’s Kate. Well, that’s what happens when a company slims down. The protagonist are closer to the top. Kate wanted all the attention, now she’s getting it. The good and the bad.
Must be nice to have houses and estates large enough that you need to “tour” them. Seems weird to act like Kate going is such big news after she released her “cancer free” video.
Can’t believe they exchange presents at a “black tie dinner”. Very weird family.
Will she get a round of applause and will she attempt pda with huevo
Does anyone really care what Can’t is or is not doing anymore. I know I don’t care. Theses two should just call it done and move forward with their separate lives.
Kate wasn’t going to Sandringham at first, now she is? Charles ordered Kate to show up for happy family image for the church walk. The Windsors have to keep up this charade.
My guess is there were rumblings that Kate might spend Christmas with her parents this year.
And the children will be eating Christmas dinner with the servants.
So…
1) This isn’t the “first time the entire family has been en mase.” Did the Troopering the Colors just slip the minds of whoever wrote this?
2) So what happened to Mumblina and Willfool’s quiet Christmas to heal their marriage.
Y’all listen, I’ve said it once and will say it again and again for these people. “If you tell the truth, then you don’t need to have a good memory.” Once again someone, somewhere can’t keep the story straight.
The Mirror doesn’t know any more than we do. They make this stuff up for clicks.
I think this is more about having the Wales kids there at Christmas for the church walk, people haven’t seen them in ages and probably have more affinity for them than all the other royals combined.
How the tabloids royal media loves to exaggerate !!
Kate joining the Xmas lunch is a “huge decision ” . Any statements issued by the royals are declared “powerful statements”