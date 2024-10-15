Princess Kate is under ‘no pressure’ to join the Windsors at Sandringham for Xmas

Over the weekend, the Princess of Wales apparently was out in Berkshire, watching Prince Louis play soccer/football. This news comes via a TikToker, who shared a pic. This reminds me so much of all of those weird “Kate sightings” in the first half of the year, when “eyewitnesses” swore up and down that Kate had been seen shopping or watching her kids’ play sports, and yet no one ever thought to take photos. Anyway, given Kate’s surprise appearance last week in Southport, I would assume that Project Kate Is Keen To Work Once A Month is a go. But according to royal sources, there’s not even an expectation that Kate will go “Royal Christmas” at Sandringham this year?
Princess Kate is under “no pressure” from the Royal Family as a key date looms, according to a royal insider. The Princess of Wales stepped back from public life earlier this year after undergoing major abdominal surgery. One such engagement would be joining the rest of the Royal Family on the Sandringham Estate for Christmas.
A source told The Express: “Kate is on the guest list for this year’s Christmas gathering. She’s keen to join her children and family to celebrate the holidays, but there’s no pressure for her to attend. Obviously everyone is looking forward to having her there, but if she doesn’t feel up to it on the day, the family will understand.”
The royal insider detailed what this year’s Royal Family Christmas will look like at Sandringham House. They claimed: “There will be a large number of people present at this year’s dinner. It was trialled in the ballroom for the first time last year and proved a big success so this year will be held in a similar fashion. There will be a buffet-style roast served where members of the family can help themselves. It will include a traditional roast dinner spread with all the trimmings.”
It’s possible that Kate’s health issues are still a concern, but even royal sources talk about Kate like she’s already separated from her husband. “She’s keen to join her children and family to celebrate the holidays, but there’s no pressure for her to attend.” As in, William and the kids will have to attend – even though they split up the kids in another room – but everyone will understand if Kate skips. And it’s weird that they’re talking about Christmas like that’s the next big thing, when really, it will be a big deal if Kate doesn’t make it to any of the Remembrance events next month. I think she will do one or two Remembrance events, honestly – if she can be shuffled out five days after Meghan wore a red dress (and broke the British media’s brain), then Kate can do Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph.
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive for a visit to Southport Community Centre to meet the families of those caught up in the Southport knife attack earlier this year. Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, died after a mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the Merseyside town on July 29.
The Prince and Princess of Wales speak to members of the emergency services during a visit to Southport Community Centre.
The Princess of Wales speaks to members of the emergency services during a visit to Southport Community Centre.
The Princess of Wales speaks to members of the emergency services during a visit to Southport Community Centre.
The Princess of Wales speaks with a critical care paramedic from the Air Ambulance during a visit to Southport Community Centre.
The Prince and Princess of Wales speak to members of the emergency services during a visit to Southport Community Centre.
The Princess of Wales speaks with members of the emergency services during a visit to Southport Community Centre.
The Prince and Princess of Wales speak to members of the emergency services during a visit to Southport Community Centre.
The Princess of Wales listens to members of the emergency services during a visit to Southport Community Centre.
No pressure to work has been associated with Kate since 2011
Kate is on the guest list
I 🤔 thought she was the future of the monarchy and they can’t survive without her
The future👑 though comes up as a guest 👀
William didn’t seem particularly 😊 to have her at the event. They didn’t interact and he had his hands clasped tightly in front of him.
it’s obvious they’re separated
That was a really weird way to put it. Why wouldn’t she be on the guest list? She’s the daughter in law of the king, the princess of wales, etc. Why would there even be a question as to whether she’s invited?
How to tell us the Waleses are separated without telling us the Waleses are separated.
Yup
I admit to being a little shocked by this. It sounds very much like an admission that W&K aren’t together anymore. I thought they’d keep up the farce a lot longer.
I feel the same. No Big Blue AND no Christmas invite (seems pretty clear that “Oh, you don’t have to come” is British for “Please don’t come”)?
This is odd. Some of the backlash behind the Summer’s Eve commercial was that people would feel duped if everything with their marriage wasn’t as it seemed. This “Kate’s invited but doesn’t have to come, everyone will understand” spiel certainly adds to that.
Has anyone addressed why she’s not wearing her engagement ring anymore?
@Chloe nope, She does appear to have a new eternity band that she is wearing instead (but who knows if that is “new,” she may have had that for a while). But considering the woman has worn her ring sailing, hiking, the day she gave birth, etc – it feels extremely notable that she isn’t wearing now.
And to answer your question – no, there has been no explanation given, I wonder if they’re just assuming people won’t notice?
Wild that it’s more likely that Kate will be stashed out of sight at Wood Farm on the estate instead of Fergie, while Fergie walks in the front door.
Of course she’ll probably be at Anmer… maybe Brother James will stop by with his infant son and he’ll dress up in an inflatable sumo suit again
Do you think they’re publishing a hidden truth here? Maybe she doesn’t want to go to Sandringham and deal with the memories of whatever happened to her after Xmas last year?
@Where’sMyTiara – Exactly what I thought. Maybe the memories of last Christmas are too much to bear.
I bet she is not under any pressure. Out of sight out of mind amiright?
Or maybe she just doesn’t want to return to the scene of the crime. 🤔
PC, This is the vibe I get, too.
And in addition, they subtly seem to be separated.
Isn’t she supposed to be relatively ok according to her and the press? Unless she is on hospice care, why would she not join her family for Christmas? It’s not an ” engagement”, she doesn’t have to make small talk or look interested in people that she doesn’t give a crap about, she doesn’t have to make sure her hair and outfit is perfect, why couldn’t she go to a private family event? Or are they talking about that Christmas walk? Even then I would imagine they would frame it a little differently, that she will be with the family but may not take part in any public events. I don’t understand their marriage, you’re not going to be able to keep this up in public for the next 40 years if you can’t even be together in private. Just divorce already, they are greatly overestimating how much people will care I believe.
That’s the part I don’t understand. She was well enough to film a whole video about being done with her treatments. She was well enough to sit through a tennis match In the sun. Unless they are severely lying about her health, there’s no reason for her to be unable to attend Christmas at sandringham. That just makes no sense.
@Jais says:
“Unless they are severely lying about her health, there’s no reason for her to be unable to attend Christmas at sandringham. That just makes no sense.”
Er…..are there still normal folks out here in the real world who dont know that the british royals “severely lie” about everything about themselves.????? Srsly? After all this time, but especially after what we know about Diana’s experience? And Harry’s? And Meghan’s?
Jeebus!
At this rate, with this willingness to extend benefit of doubt to the windsors and their henchmen by regular, ordinary, decent people – nevermind their sycophant/acolytes/serfs/the bended-knee brigade – they just might be able to hang on for another 1000 years – doing what theyve always done: Lie. Cheat. Steal. Appropriate. Colonize. And Murder-By-Proxy.
And given that the (apparently) spend all their holidays at Anmer she’ll be right there.
I can do all these other things I enjoy but nah, don’t fancy lunch with the in-laws. I mean, I’m sure many people would LOVE to have that option but if we’re paying her to princess I expect her to step up and do the bare minimum.
Are they signaling to her thru their friends at the gutter press that she is not welcome? I think so. They just worded it a bit more that it’s really her choice. Those negotiations were very detail oriented. To bad her “work” isn’t so detail oriented and less about her.
@Susan Collins, that’s what it sounded like…Like…you’re invited BUT we REALLY don’t mind if you aren’t able to make it! They can’t outright say she is persona non grata like they did with Meghan.
@Lemons. I think it was part of the negotiations that she will be given a choice in the press and public but behind the scenes she is just not welcome.
That was the first thought that came to my mind🧐.. very weird comment.
This is very interesting. It’s quite possible that she would like to spend Christmas with her parents this year. But remembering that the opposite is true when it comes the Royal Family I think Kate is being pressured to attend Christmas at Sandringham.
So you think it’s that Kate doesn’t want to join as opposed to it’s being suggested that she doesn’t have to go bc they don’t want her to go. Honestly, I have no idea, it’s weird. I wouldn’t want to go to sandringham for Christmas either but I can’t really tell what is going on with this.
I agree with @Jais that something is weird about this.
I think if she wanted to spend christmas with her parents in Bucklebury or even at Adelaide in Windsor, that would be understandable – I mean if we take what KP has said for the past 10 months at face value, Kate had significant surgery and then underwent chemo for 6 months. I dont think anyone would judge if KP put it out there that the Waleses are going to spend Christmas in Berkshire with the Middletons.
But the way this is worded makes me think that it would not be “the Waleses,” it would just be Kate with her family, because of the weird line about Kate wanting to join her husband and children for the holiday.
and the waleses dont stay at sandringham – they’re at anmer – so this just feels weird because it feels like its trying to lower the expectations for a christmas walk appearance from Kate (but again its not excluding the Wales children or William.)
Is this trying to pressure her into the appearance? “well no one will miss you if you’re not there ANYWAY” which will likely get Kate out of the door in a flash.
I’m expecting another round soon of “will the sussexes be invited to sandringham” and I think we’ll be able to tell a great deal from that reporting, as to what is actually going on with Kate here.
So William gets the kids for Christmas this year?
Sounds like it, yes.
🎯💯
It’s almost sad really, this not very nice unhappy too thin woman trapped in a dead marriage, doomed for eternity to do empty performative happy royal lady duties, over managed and PR’d to death by this massive monarchy machine fictionalizing her every move to the public. Maybe she’s healthy maybe not. We have NO idea what’s going on at the Windsor home.
And here we have the excuse to explain why she won’t be there. Maybe Sandringham holds too many bad memories for her now? You know, the spot where it all officially fell apart last December.
Right, December 28th was when the ambulance was spotted?
The ambulance was spotted in London with zero proof it had any connection to Sandringham or the royals.
Gotcha 👌
But it does mark the first social media chum KP used as an intentional distraction so there is a reason to keep that date in mind. Kategate as a conscious deception to the public ‘began’ on that date.
So if we’re talking about Christmas, that’s almost a year after her abdominal surgery and it will have ben 4 months after she completed her chemotherapy (according to her). And they’re still not sure she’ll be there for Christmas Day, because the walk to the church is so exhausting, its not at all like a frolic through the woods or on the beach for a video?
It feels really strange that we are already being told not to expect her for Christmas….
I really do wonder how they treat her behind closed doors these days. The focus on the lunch in what’s written above makes her sound exceptionally pathetic. It almost reads as Victorian fainting couch, ‘I couldn’t possibly be in company today’.
So yeah as others have commented, William has the kids and she’ll be somewhere (with her family in the UK or on a beach somewhere exotic).
Perhaps that much holiday food and stress would be triggering for her.
@SarahCS – I would have said on a beach somewhere exotic, but now the Middletons are back in the public-eye Carol might pull the alternative Berkshire royal Christmas Day church stunt again. Remember that one?
This reminds me so much of the non- invitation my aunt sent to my cousin’s estranged wife, ” you are welcome to join us for dessert after Thanksgiving dinner. We understand if you have other plans and can’t make it. “
I just about spilled my coffee. That’s hilarious.
The temptation to show up would be difficult to control, if I was your cousin’s ex. Lol!!
Kudos to your aunt, that is a very nice non-invitation and I might just use it to. 🙂
I suppose “will she or won’t she” attend Sandringham will make a change from “will H&M or won’t H&M” attend! I wonder what the headlines will be if she doesn’t attend? “Kate snubs BRF” or “King snubs Kate?”
Wasn’t there questions raised last year about whether or not W&K attended the Sandringham Christmas Do? I may be mis-remembering but, I’m pretty sure people raised the question because there were pictures of the family entering and leaving but, none of William. Kate and/or the children? Maybe, BP are covering their bases so, if Kate doesn’t turn up this year it won’t be too much of a surprise.
Maybe the rota realized after 5 years that they exhausted the topic of H&M not coming to Sandringham. Now it’s Kate.
The headlines will be about her having good days and bad days, because once upon a time she had something close to cancer.
I mean, here’s my something nice: that’s nice for her. By all accounts, Sandringham Christmas is a painful bore. Go hang out with the Middletons at their home which is probably loads more comfortable and informal. She can lounge on a couch in her pajamas rather than sit on museum pieces in her button costumes and avoid having to do a cold walk to church in front of gawking strangers.
This is so weird. She’s had cancer and even if she doesn’t feel up to her in-laws crappy Christmas hostage situation, HER OWN CHILDREN are still “expected” to attend???! Wtf. This is so toxic.
Well, it sounds like that’s the custody arrangement.
Duty calls: her eldest is second in line to the throne. They are not just her children; and those are not just her in laws.
Isn’t Sandringham where everyone gets weighed when they arrive to gorge on holiday feasting and weighed again when they depart? It’s a gruesome bullying tradition for any woman to endure.
that’s disgusting. I can imagine the snide comments the women face after that. “Too much turkey, darling? Too much stuffing?”
Thank the lord Harry and Meghan bolted from that cesspool. The royals are the human incarnation of toxic waste.
The allowances made for this woman, allowances that would never be made for Meghan if she was in the same situation, are staggering and disgusting.
Yes, separated! Don’t have a horse in that race, but, surely these people would get tired of tip-toeing around what ails the Wales’. “On the guess list??” Poor girl.
Her own family doesn’t care if she comes to Christmas or not….nice.
Obviously the involvement of the press is different from real life, but if my in-laws referred to me publicly as being “on the guest list for this year’s Christmas gathering” as opposed to, you know, automatically invited, I would interpret it as an insult. Do they somehow think that the “expanded” invitees are going to care one way or the other if Kate is there or not?
Also “She’s keen to join her children and family to celebrate the holidays” WTF? That sounds like she’s not living with her family at all. But “there’s no pressure for her to attend” to me sounds like “Sweetie, why don’t you sit this one out”.
They’re separated. And she’s not welcome. Sucks to be KKKhate.
I wish I could muster up some sympathy and grace for her…but alas.🤷🏾♀️
Ditto
When Fergie and Diana were separated did neither get their kids on Xmas day ?
I think Kate/MaMidds overreached with the ‘happy families’ video and Kate attaching herself to the investiture and that girl made William annoyed so he let her unedited non Photoshop images out to spite her when she gatecrashed the recent engagement (Or she didn’t realise Getty/AP photographers ‘unfriendly’ to sweetening her pics would be there).
William may have found the way to dissuade her from tagging along with him, making her face the public with no way of knowing if her images will be edited into her eleventy Kates portfolio. Maybe they are still negotiating the Christmas Walk but she’s worried her face will be ‘As-Is’ or using her Wimbledon treatment won’t stand close scrutiny.
I agree. That video was just bonkers. More than anything, it showed me that William simply cannot–or will not–play along with pretending they are still happily married. He looked absolutely disgusted when she was leaning against him. And their posing…it’s like they didn’t even know how to pretend to be a normal couple.
The need to make this announcement 71 days before Christmas? And they don’t even offer to send a dinner plate to her. COLD!
😂😂😂
Why? why? why? the advert video with all the togetherness then? So weird. None of this makes sense.
The BM actually reacted that way too, disapproval because down the pike WanK ‘might not want these images out’. The gag on all this must have draconian consequences, they all know but have to just sit and pretend nothing is wrong? Why? Why should a wank divorce be a bridge too far? Even before Kategate what difference would it make?
yeah, like someone said above, I think they’re overestimating how badly a divorce would go over, especially if it was a relatively quiet and amicable one (at least to the public.)
One theory I have (out of dozens, LOL) is that Kate was supposed to go away quietly last year. The weird surgery announcement with the extended recovery period and “maybe” she would be back by Easter – I think the plan was for her to just sort of disappear and then when they announced the divorce people would just shrug and move on. Obviously that didn’t happen and we can pick apart all the things that happened between January and now (car photo, frankenphoto, cancer video, etc).
but i think william et al had a plan for handling the divorce and Kate either refused to play ball or she outright won (hence her parents at Ascot, etc.)
It boggles my mind that they are already mishandling the Christmas PR.
And before Halloween at that.
Another way of saying they’re separated without actually saying it.
Interesting narrative this – no way she will NOT be at Amner for Christmas as that’s something that she and her family do every year, esp as its likely that this year they will get to be part of the pap walk to the church. Given they are apparently back in the fold I wonder if they are all hoping for an invite up to the big house for lunch – we know James bragged about his access in his book.
No Christmas fam jams for the Waleses this year, clearly!
I doubt she has been back inside Sandringham since last December when she may have left in an ambulance.