Princess Kate is under ‘no pressure’ to join the Windsors at Sandringham for Xmas

Over the weekend, the Princess of Wales apparently was out in Berkshire, watching Prince Louis play soccer/football. This news comes via a TikToker, who shared a pic. This reminds me so much of all of those weird “Kate sightings” in the first half of the year, when “eyewitnesses” swore up and down that Kate had been seen shopping or watching her kids’ play sports, and yet no one ever thought to take photos. Anyway, given Kate’s surprise appearance last week in Southport, I would assume that Project Kate Is Keen To Work Once A Month is a go. But according to royal sources, there’s not even an expectation that Kate will go “Royal Christmas” at Sandringham this year?

Princess Kate is under “no pressure” from the Royal Family as a key date looms, according to a royal insider. The Princess of Wales stepped back from public life earlier this year after undergoing major abdominal surgery. One such engagement would be joining the rest of the Royal Family on the Sandringham Estate for Christmas. A source told The Express: “Kate is on the guest list for this year’s Christmas gathering. She’s keen to join her children and family to celebrate the holidays, but there’s no pressure for her to attend. Obviously everyone is looking forward to having her there, but if she doesn’t feel up to it on the day, the family will understand.” The royal insider detailed what this year’s Royal Family Christmas will look like at Sandringham House. They claimed: “There will be a large number of people present at this year’s dinner. It was trialled in the ballroom for the first time last year and proved a big success so this year will be held in a similar fashion. There will be a buffet-style roast served where members of the family can help themselves. It will include a traditional roast dinner spread with all the trimmings.”

[From GB News]

It’s possible that Kate’s health issues are still a concern, but even royal sources talk about Kate like she’s already separated from her husband. “She’s keen to join her children and family to celebrate the holidays, but there’s no pressure for her to attend.” As in, William and the kids will have to attend – even though they split up the kids in another room – but everyone will understand if Kate skips. And it’s weird that they’re talking about Christmas like that’s the next big thing, when really, it will be a big deal if Kate doesn’t make it to any of the Remembrance events next month. I think she will do one or two Remembrance events, honestly – if she can be shuffled out five days after Meghan wore a red dress (and broke the British media’s brain), then Kate can do Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph.