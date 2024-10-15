Donald Trump stopped his town hall to sway to music for 30-plus minutes

Donald Trump was in Oaks, Pennsylvania last night, for a “town hall” event moderated by South Dakota Governor and dog-killer Kristi Noem. Trump barely rambled on for ten minutes before there was a medical emergency in the crowd. Trump and Noem paused the event as one of the cult members was attended to by medical staff. The town hall began again, then there was another medical emergency in the crowd. Once again, everything was paused. That’s when Trump began to lose interest, his addled, sundowning brain already shutting down for the night. He stopped the town hall and asked that his playlist just be played throughout the venue. Trump stood, swaying to “Time to Say Goodbye.”
The town hall, moderated by South Dakota Gov. Kristi L. Noem (R), began with questions from preselected attendees for the former president. Donald Trump offered meandering answers for how he would address housing affordability and help small businesses. But it took a sudden turn after two attendees required medical attention. And so Trump, after jokingly asking the crowd whether “anybody else would like to faint,” took a different approach.
“Let’s not do any more questions. Let’s just listen to music. Let’s make it into a music. Who the hell wants to hear questions, right?” he said.
For 39 minutes, Trump swayed, bopped — sometimes stopping to speak — as he turned the event into almost a living-room listening session of his favorite songs from his self-curated rally playlist. He played nine tracks. He danced. He shook hands with people onstage. He pointed to the crowd. Noem stood beside him, nodding with her hands clasped. Trump stayed in place onstage, slowly moving back and forth. He was done answering questions for the night.
As Trump stood onstage in his oversize suit and bright red tie, swaying back and forth, it was almost as if he were taking a trip back to the decades past. Trump’s decision to cut short the question-and-answer portion of the town hall and instead have the crowd stay to listen to his favorite songs was a somewhat bizarre move, given that the election was only 22 days away. It also comes as Vice President Kamala Harris has called Trump, 78, unstable and called into question his mental acuity.
A lot of people have conspiracies that the people who are “really” in charge of the Republican Party are just using Trump for his gullible cult, and that if they win, Trump will be pushed out via the 25th Amendment and “President Vance” will be the useful idiot they really want. There’s something to that, but mostly I think MAGA cult members are just so far gone that they don’t think there’s anything wrong with this. A clearly mentally deficient white nationalist, flop-sweating in a mountain of bright orange clown makeup, swaying to music on stage for over 30 minutes instead of doing the town hall.
Umm… so this just happened
(We did not alter the audio) pic.twitter.com/2XKH5iWiMN
— The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) October 15, 2024
Hope he's okay. https://t.co/WGhGteFpjm
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 15, 2024
Tonight, Donald Trump:
—Told his supporters to go out and vote on “January 5th”
—Rambled about Hannibal Lecter, a cannibal serial killer who is not real
—Acted confused when asked if they should end the event and play a walk off song
—Stood frozen and silent on stage as music… pic.twitter.com/qQcBewr1Iu
— Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 15, 2024
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Backgrid, John Cornyn’s Twitter.
Sundowning or high AF?
Why not both?
This is insane.
Does anyone else have a weird foreboding trapped in hell/ a Twilight Zone episode kind of feeling?
I’ve had that feeling for nine years. Ever since he came down the golden escalator. And it gets worse with each passing day.
ditto – I had to buy a mouth guard to stop grinding my teeth at night, something that I never did previously
that’s just weird!
His base demographic is other old, senile, white men. His behavior likely seems normal to them.
For fuck’s sake.
WHY is this election close? WHY?
Aaron Rupar on twitter (or whatever it is) says that it turns out 45% of voters want diarrhea forever. That’s as good an explanation as any.
I do not believe the polls are a real reflection of reality. Legacy media wants to paint this as a close horse race to drive clicks and ad revenue, so they have their thumb on the scale by using biased (GOP or Heritage Foundation funded) or distorted (like the poll that was widely spread on MSM that, when you looked closely, was based on only 10% of the registered voters in Philadelphia, and completely removed all “non-white” voters from their results 😏).
If Joe Biden had done this, the entire United States media would be screaming. If Kamala Harris had gotten off track in a speech even a little, it would have been national news.
This needs to be all over the news. ALL OVER IT. People need to see what he’s like! We cannot have this guy elected.
I really think the GOP wants him in and then they’ll 25th amendment him. So then we’d be stuck with Vance, who is even more malleable and dangerous because he has no moral compass yet is younger/not senile.
I’ve thought for awhile that the dark money behind Trump has zero intention of letting him be the president if elected, whatever means necessary. Of course, given his present abilities, it may be just as easy to let him pretend to be president while they run things behind the scenes. But there is zero chance that he would be given the ability to do anything.
He played my favorite song for him:
🎶🎵 Time To Say Good-bye 🎵🎶🎶
If only he would take that advice.
I hope artists sue him for using their music yet again
Anyone else feel like the son: lyrics have a good message? It is certainly time to say “goodbye.” We need more braincells and less self tanner in the WH. (Although(, I am always game for a good self tanner!)
Pretty sure it’s actually ham glaze, not self tanner.
Yes! Honeybaked Ham Glaze.
Buffalo wing sauce.
Does anyone else feel like they’re being punked? It’s like he’s trying to see how far he can push it before his supporters finally say “hmmm, something’s wrong.” Sadly, the answer is, he could host a ritual sacrifice of puppies and babies live on TV, and they’d say he was a genius. It’s MIND BOGGLING!
This is exactly the deranged behavior of dictators. How can anyone legitimately say they want to endure 4+ more years of this kind of ‘leadership’? Can we please go back to the parallel universe where BOTH our Presidential candidates are within the range of normal??
You know you’re an asshole when your makeup person paints you the color of baby poop.
And yet here we are………
Yes, I like this take. I do believe the Vance Conspiracy (Amendment 25 for Project 2025) but Trump rallies really are like a super boring Gathering of the Juggalos, with der Cheeto as the Insane Clown in Chief. The MAGAts get to dress up and wear funny face paint and even like at this rally do some Maggalo Karaoke. Horrorcore at its finest.