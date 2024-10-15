Donald Trump stopped his town hall to sway to music for 30-plus minutes

Donald Trump was in Oaks, Pennsylvania last night, for a “town hall” event moderated by South Dakota Governor and dog-killer Kristi Noem. Trump barely rambled on for ten minutes before there was a medical emergency in the crowd. Trump and Noem paused the event as one of the cult members was attended to by medical staff. The town hall began again, then there was another medical emergency in the crowd. Once again, everything was paused. That’s when Trump began to lose interest, his addled, sundowning brain already shutting down for the night. He stopped the town hall and asked that his playlist just be played throughout the venue. Trump stood, swaying to “Time to Say Goodbye.”

The town hall, moderated by South Dakota Gov. Kristi L. Noem (R), began with questions from preselected attendees for the former president. Donald Trump offered meandering answers for how he would address housing affordability and help small businesses. But it took a sudden turn after two attendees required medical attention. And so Trump, after jokingly asking the crowd whether “anybody else would like to faint,” took a different approach. “Let’s not do any more questions. Let’s just listen to music. Let’s make it into a music. Who the hell wants to hear questions, right?” he said. For 39 minutes, Trump swayed, bopped — sometimes stopping to speak — as he turned the event into almost a living-room listening session of his favorite songs from his self-curated rally playlist. He played nine tracks. He danced. He shook hands with people onstage. He pointed to the crowd. Noem stood beside him, nodding with her hands clasped. Trump stayed in place onstage, slowly moving back and forth. He was done answering questions for the night. As Trump stood onstage in his oversize suit and bright red tie, swaying back and forth, it was almost as if he were taking a trip back to the decades past. Trump’s decision to cut short the question-and-answer portion of the town hall and instead have the crowd stay to listen to his favorite songs was a somewhat bizarre move, given that the election was only 22 days away. It also comes as Vice President Kamala Harris has called Trump, 78, unstable and called into question his mental acuity.

[From WaPo]

A lot of people have conspiracies that the people who are “really” in charge of the Republican Party are just using Trump for his gullible cult, and that if they win, Trump will be pushed out via the 25th Amendment and “President Vance” will be the useful idiot they really want. There’s something to that, but mostly I think MAGA cult members are just so far gone that they don’t think there’s anything wrong with this. A clearly mentally deficient white nationalist, flop-sweating in a mountain of bright orange clown makeup, swaying to music on stage for over 30 minutes instead of doing the town hall.

Umm… so this just happened (We did not alter the audio) pic.twitter.com/2XKH5iWiMN — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) October 15, 2024

Tonight, Donald Trump: —Told his supporters to go out and vote on “January 5th”

—Rambled about Hannibal Lecter, a cannibal serial killer who is not real

—Acted confused when asked if they should end the event and play a walk off song

—Stood frozen and silent on stage as music… pic.twitter.com/qQcBewr1Iu — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 15, 2024