None of Australia’s state premiers have RSVP’d for King Charles’s reception

King Charles and Queen Camilla leave for their 10-day tour of Australia and Samoa this week. The Australian leg of their tour officially begins on Friday, and it looks like they will only visit Sydney and Canberra. There will be a major reception in Canberra at Parliament House, which will be attended by Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. It’s looking PM Albanese will basically be the only Australian government official there though – the state premiers of Australia have all been invited and none of them are going?

King Charles has been given a “slap in the face” by Australian politicians after he’s snubbed ahead of his visit Down Under. The monarch, 75, is jetting to the other side of the world for a nine-day tour with Camilla by his side this week.

Both King and Queen will start their trip in Sydney on October 18 before heading to capital Canberra three days later for a banquet with senior politicians. But while all State Premiers have been invited, not one has accepted to welcome Charles and Camilla at the reception, it’s reported.

Bev McArthur, spokesperson for the pro royal Australian Monarchists League called the lack of attendees a “slap in the face” to the Royal Family. She told the Herald Sun: “All premiers and ministers have sworn allegiance to our monarch, Charles III, and it is a monumental insult that they now spit in his hand extended in friendship. This is a historic opportunity to unite Australia, to focus on charitable work and to give back to communities. Yet our immature politicians are clearly choosing to play politics.”

Charles is set to address the event where political and community leaders, as well as talented Australians in art, culture and sport, will attend. But suspected excuses have poured in from state leaders. Victoria state Premier Jacinta Allan on Sunday added her name to those that have turned Charles down. Queensland Premier Steven Miles claims he has work to do on his election campaign. Meanwhile, a spokesman for Western Australia’s Premier, Roger Cook, reportedly said he had “other commitments”. South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas has also excused himself due to a regional cabinet meeting, as did New South Wales Premier Chris Minns. Minns is expected to attend several other events with the King during his time in Aus.

This is hilarious. I wondered if Charles would get a less-than-enthusiastic reception in Oz, but I thought that Australians would at least greet him with some sympathy because of his cancer. Turns out, not so much. Turns out, people just don’t give a f–k. You’ve got to think that Buckingham Palace would have preferred silent antipathy over Australian officials publicly declaring “I have to wash my hair that night” when invited to a reception with the king.

Meanwhile, the Australian Republican Movement is selling special merch for Charles and Camilla’s tour. ARM is calling this the Windsors’ “farewell tour” Down Under: “On satirical posters, T-shirts, beer coasters and other paraphernalia, ARM’s campaign depicts the King, Queen and Prince of Wales as aging rock stars and urges Australians ‘young and old’ to ‘wave goodbye to royal reign’.”

It’s worth considering the fact that this is the first “major royal tour” to Australia undertaken by senior royals since Harry and Meghan’s tour in 2018. The Sussexes’ tour was hugely successful, showcasing the Windsors’ two most charismatic rock stars and soft-power diplomats. That was also the tour which scared the sh-t out of the Windsors. The smear campaign was launched soon after. Everything these horrible people wished for Harry and Meghan has come back on the Windsors tenfold.

29 Responses to “None of Australia’s state premiers have RSVP’d for King Charles’s reception”

  1. Anonymous says:
    October 15, 2024 at 7:29 am

    Down with crown. Abolish the monarchy!

    Reply
  2. Pinniped and Poodle says:
    October 15, 2024 at 7:31 am

    What do you do on a “working royal tour” when nobody will meet with you?

    Reply
    • Pink tutu says:
      October 15, 2024 at 7:37 am

      Eat lavish meals. Get shown around. Meet the pollies who are sycophants.

      They’re touring gardens, war memorial. Meeting children in some library. And prominent people blah blah blah oh and doing something on Sydney harbour. But mostly nice meals.

      Reply
  3. SarahCS says:
    October 15, 2024 at 7:32 am

    I love this for him/them.

    Charles: I’ll show them I’m not dead, Australia here I come!
    Australia: (shrugs, heads off to do something actually important)

    Reply
  4. Amy Bee says:
    October 15, 2024 at 7:32 am

    LOL

    Reply
  5. Chloe says:
    October 15, 2024 at 7:35 am

    I might just follow this so I can see the contrast between this tour and Meghan and Harry’s visit to Nigeria and Colombia.

    If there is anyone Australian on here can I ask you guys a question?: Can a politician opt out of the oath to the monarch, when sworn into office?

    Reply
  6. HellNah! says:
    October 15, 2024 at 7:36 am

    Ridiculously wasteful! Their presence guarantees failure.

    Reply
  7. s808 says:
    October 15, 2024 at 7:37 am

    They have not hand a single successful tour since H&M. They’ll be a local monarchy soon enough.

    Reply
  8. Shelly Bean says:
    October 15, 2024 at 7:38 am

    We have State Governments and a Federal Government. They are separate. The State Premier’s aren’t going, but I’m pretty sure a lot of Federal Parliamentarians will be there from all the different states, especially the Liberal Party ones (which is our Conservative Party.)
    No one cares though. The only reason I even know they are going to be down here is from reading your website.

    Reply
  9. Aerie says:
    October 15, 2024 at 7:39 am

    “Yet our immature politicians are clearly choosing to play politics.”

    Isn’t this what they’re supposed to do?

    Reply
    • Chrissy says:
      October 15, 2024 at 8:33 am

      LOL! Isn’t their job to represent their constituents views? I look forward to seeing them booed and embarrassed!

      Reply
  10. aquarius64 says:
    October 15, 2024 at 7:40 am

    This is embarrassing for Charles, and it’s deserving. Karma for what BP and KP have done to the Sussexes. And bringing the woman he cheated on his first wife with, to the country where the first wife knocked it of the park?

    Reply
  11. Ariel says:
    October 15, 2024 at 7:40 am

    If the aus politicians are so openly anti monarchy- how is it they haven’t tossed off British ceremonial rule yet?
    What are they waiting for?

    Reply
    • twoz says:
      October 15, 2024 at 8:12 am

      1) There was a referendum in ’99 which was basically designed to fail by Howard (ultra-conservative PM at the time) and his ilk.
      2) There was a lot of respect for Elizabeth and her legacy and it was pretty much agreed that nothing would be done until she went
      3) We also had a referendum on allowing our First Nations people a Voice in the Constitution about a year back, if you remember? It was thought to be a formality until the Murdoch media and Dutton mounted a particularly nasty campaign against it. So I doubt there’s going to be any more referendums until after the next election.

      Reply
      • seaflower says:
        October 15, 2024 at 8:38 am

        Agreed. I said on here the other day, I think we are about 15 years off another chance for a go at a republic – the old school right wing/conservative political types and Murdoch will continue to stir up the hate, and the last of the boomers need to move into full retirement/be out numbered.

  12. Miranda says:
    October 15, 2024 at 7:41 am

    Damn, I’m like, thisclose to feeling bad for him…but no. The BRF has played themselves. Hard. Many, many times, in fact. But between this, W&K’s shitshow in the Caribbean, and protesters and low interest for their events back home, it’s looking like this time it’s gonna stick. Couldn’t happen to more deserving parasites.

    Reply
  13. Becks1 says:
    October 15, 2024 at 7:42 am

    *snort* aw poor Charles and Camilla. If only they had someone in the family that was charismatic and excelled at these types of tours and who people actually wanted to meet, they maybe could have avoided this embarrassment.

    I mean, these people really thought that after they shoved out H&M, the public would be clamoring to meet with Charles, Camilla, William, and Kate. Its not like there’s a long line of people dying to meet with ANY royal. The excitement was specifically for H&M.

    Reply
  14. Jais says:
    October 15, 2024 at 7:43 am

    The outrage that spokesperson is feeling, omg. She’s making it worse. Calling it a slap in the face, like spitting in Charles’ hand, and then calling them immature for refusing to meet. Like, she just made it worse and drew more attention to this metaphorical slap in the face. Way to give the press a headline.

    Reply
  15. Feebee says:
    October 15, 2024 at 7:46 am

    To be fair they did RSVP, it’s just that all the RSVPs were ‘No, thanks’. One was away, another had ‘internal and external things organised’ and while this wasn’t said at this time, one indicted he was a bit of a fan of Harry’s. Oh dear.

    We’re going to hear about this for weeks because the English press will be accompanying Charles. I don’t suppose Camilla will sit in the car awaiting the end of a visit somewhere this time.

    Have fun Australia. We’ll look on silently thanking the universe he’s bypassing us on the way to Samoa.

    Reply
  16. Aimee says:
    October 15, 2024 at 7:57 am

    Harry should schedule a tour down there and then watch the palace freak out when he’s warmly received by all.

    Reply
  17. Chaine says:
    October 15, 2024 at 8:02 am

    What is the benefit to Australians of this continuing obligation of fealty to a monarch who almost never visits from his seat on the other side of planet earth

    Reply
  18. Inge says:
    October 15, 2024 at 8:07 am

    “All premiers and ministers have sworn allegiance to our monarch”

    Arent they forced to do this?

    Reply
    • Sydneygirl says:
      October 15, 2024 at 8:29 am

      Yes. It’s part of the oath of office they take to the Governor General ie the Monarch’s representative in Australia.

      Reply
  19. Ocean Girl says:
    October 15, 2024 at 8:30 am

    “Bye-bye empire, empire bye-bye” (Thomas Dolby).
    With all due respect to those who perished in the wreck of the P48 submarine during WWII.

    Reply
  20. Roo says:
    October 15, 2024 at 8:35 am

    Perhaps by swearing allegiance, they all mean to force Chuck to think about the power and goodwill he’s wasted terrorizing his daughter in law and insulting his younger son? Perhaps allegiance is tough love? The politicians are still upholding their vows.

    Reply

