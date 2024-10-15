Mike Tindall: ‘Marrying into the Royal family was pretty easy for me’

Mike Tindall is one part of a very popular rugby podcast called The Good, the Bad & the Rugby. Tindall does the pod with James Haskell and Alex Payne. Rugby is much more popular in the UK, and they truly have millions of listeners. The pod is such a success that the men have written a book about what has happened to them behind the scenes as they’ve recorded their successful pod. To promote the book, the three men were interviewed by the Telegraph, and of course they had a lot of sh-tty, toxic sh-t to say. Did I mention that they’re all royalists? Mike Tindall is “allowed” to profit from his royal connections because he and pod bros play the game and stick to royalist talking points.
Haskell on traditional masculinity: ‘Society needs people like us. Being strong, masculine, protective, loud, dominant: men like us play a role, you can’t deny it. I’m unapologetic about it now. I’m here, and I’m not going anywhere.’
Tindall on marrying into the royal family: ‘Believe it or not, marrying into the Royal family was pretty easy for me. They were always nice to me, and I was always nice to them. Simple really.’
Haskell on the reality of life in a royal castle. ‘I expected big trays loaded with scones and exotic fruit tarts. Instead, I got a couple of broken rich teas and what appeared to be a half-eaten malted milk – a leftover from a box of Family Circle biscuits… Luckily, I’d brought along an M&S sandwich, but when I started eating it, someone appeared and shooed me into a corridor. They’d been on red alert since our MD spilt coffee on what was probably a priceless Chippendale cabinet.’
Tindall’s bond with Prince George is particularly close: ‘George loves his football. I’ve played numerous times in the garden with him. He’s passionate about Aston Villa, too. Wherever he is, he’ll sit down and watch that game. They’re just a family who love sport. Catherine loves her running.’
They don’t like Omid Scobie: Haskell takes a pointed swipe in the book at Omid Scobie, obsequious chronicler of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, calling him a ‘very odd bloke’. ‘Royal fans can be mental,’ Haskell adds. ‘We all know that American royal fans are f—king nuts, especially Scobieites.’ Scobie fuelled a pile-on against Tindall when, in 2022, he criticised the former England centre for ‘cashing in’ on his royal connections by appearing on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!. ‘I don’t even have access to my Twitter,’ says Tindall today. ‘I just [get] tagged in by anyone who’s talking about anything. It’s so random, what I have to sift through. If there’s any story about me or my kids, it will get entangled into a web of something else, and I’m tagged into reading all this crap. That’s the world we live in. Some have got nothing better to do than bag people.’
“We all know that American royal fans are f—king nuts, especially Scobieites.” Hm. Sounds like they’re mad that Americans defended Meghan and Harry. Sounds like they’re mad that Americans don’t “understand” why Mike Tindall is allowed to be tacky and crass and use his royal connections for profit with no official criticism. “Marrying into the Royal family was pretty easy for me. They were always nice to me, and I was always nice to them. Simple really.” It helps that he was a white British man marrying an untitled cousin, as opposed to a Black American woman marrying the most popular prince in the realm. Ya think they got treated differently? Ya think they were held to different standards within the family and outside of the family?
Let me guess, it’s because you’re one of nature’s aristocrats, yes?
He wasn’t but he is a straight, white, English male that married to an insignificant “royal” (if we can even call Zara that since she has no titles). He was never going to have a difficult time being a married-in
Name drops George. George would be wise to steer clear of him. I wonder how the royals felt about Mike’s behavior on the reality show.
Another example of a mediocre white man falling upwards and telling us how easy it was.
When you can publicly cheat on your wife and she stays with you, you definitely have it easy! He has no idea.
Good grief these people are chronically obtuse. First James Middleton and ” Kate was super nice to my white wife, she can’t be cold and racist!”, and now this dude. Will there be a follow up on how Diddy didn’t assault them so he must be a nice guy? And I hope all these people who are American and fall all over themselves talking about how Americans really hate Harry and Meghan and spend their time in YouTube and Twitter being horrific to Meghan see how these people still look down their noses at you.
He sounds like he’s bragging and an opportunist. I doubt he’s close to george. He does not mention any of the other Cambridge kids just the direct heir.
If you see pap pics of him and George over the years you will see that he IS actually close to him. He didn’t lie about that. Mike sounds like a pretty awful man though so God knows what will become of the George with people like him around.
Closeness is,relative. I doubt George spends much time with him. And Mike is treating the heir more special
Maybe this differs per culture and country but personally, when I was young, i didn’t run up to relatives i barely saw, hugging them and being carried around on their shoulders. I was also never particularly close to their children.
Say what you want but the Waleses children and the Tindalls children do seem like they spend quality time together often.
@Tessa exactly, one thing about Mike is he knows what side his bread is buttered on. Cozy up to who will be in charge when you are elderly and need one of those palace apartments because you can’t afford a place of your own…
Racist white man fits right in to insignificant role in racist white institution?
I am shocked.
I want all of the (white) married-ins to keep talking about easy it was joining that family because it only throws M’s racist treatment into sharper relief for all to see. If all the white ones had it “so easy” what was it about Meghan that warranted a well-funded and well-fed international smear campaign? If it looks like racism and smells like racism chances are its…racism.
Mike Tindall lacks self-awareness and Haskell is so toxic that his wife filed for divorce last year. Just a terrible interview.
Yeah the whole “I, a white person, was welcomed into the royal family with open arms” isn’t the flex they think it is.
And I’ll always remember Tindall hiding in a corner when Harry was talking to his wife. Coward.
Also who is this Haskell person talking about living in a palace?
“They were always nice to me, and I was always nice to them”. Translation: I looked up to them so they could look down on me and we all lived happily ever after.
Wonder if Mike thinks being “nice” includes groping women (like theTV show employee) in public? Would he have been this “nice” to one of his royal (by marriage) relatives?
Wow, I’d never heard of 2 of these people until just minutes ago, and already I loathe them all. Declaring your he-man masculinity is only going to make everybody question it, guys.
He reminds me of Morris Townsend the opportunist from the heiress.
Diana would give this man a talking to. She was an aristo one of them and she was treated badly. Mike has no clue.
So the world needs men like him? Oh, so he served his country in the military, or as an emergency responder, or a volunteer helping feed and shelter children or the elderly or animals, or teaching, or somehow giving back to his community? No? Oh, so he’s an advocate for women’s rights? No? Oh, he’s just an over fed, bombastic, retired rugby player who had no issue sexually assaulting that poor young woman in the Australian set of his dumb TV show? Yeah, we don’t actually need anyone like him, but thanks for the offer.
Sending out all the white people to say they or their white partners never had a negative experience with the RF isn’t the flex they think it is. It doesn’t cast doubt on or debunk meghans experience as they seem to think it does. Rather it supports it.
Whew, where to start? I continue to not care if Tindall cashes in. Whatever do his thing. The issue is Megan gets ridiculed for a jam of jar. That’s the issue, more than Mike himself. But way to take it personally. And wow, Omid really gets under their skin?? As opposed to Clarkson or Levin or Bower? Huh, wonder why. And finally there’s a lot of cheaters in the RF so I imagine he was welcomed right in. Wasn’t he caught out in pictures cheating on Zara before and after the wedding?
These two sound like real life twats. F them both and their ugly asses.
Pretty sure it was easy for you. You are male, white and dumb. Meghan is Black, female and smart.
JFC 🤯🤬 I’m assuming he’s a mate of Tindall or on their podcast thing
Ugh! I’m so sorry to all women, my fellow LGBTQ fam and to anyone else who felt triggered or rage at this statement
This Quasimodo looking ass bum. He and his tacky wife can kick rocks.