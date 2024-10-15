Prince William had absolutely no idea what he was doing with an American football

For years, the Princess of Wales’s work events consisted of “send Kate somewhere and have her do some kind of stunt for the cameras.” The lack of substance was the point – it was solely about the photo-op. So we got events that amounted to “Kate goes down a slide” or “Kate makes jazz hands at a painting” or “Kate wears a life vest.” Kate has been largely absent from public events this year, so I guess Prince William is trying to fill that void with his own stunts. Today’s episode is “Huevo throws a football.”

The verdict’s in, and it seems Prince William has a hidden talent — he has a golden arm! The Prince of Wales, 42, attended an engagement with the NFL Foundation UK on Tuesday, Oct. 15, and across the board, the royal’s throwing ability was praised by those in attendance.

Of his throwing arm, Louis Rees-Zammit, a former Welsh rugby player who is now a wide receiver for the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL franchise, tells PEOPLE that “It was great. It was a lot better than mine.”

“Thankfully in my position, I just have to run and catch,” Rees-Zammit adds. “He could definitely be a quarterback one day!”

William, a passionate sports fan and the president of the Welsh Rugby Union, was interested in Rees-Zammit’s transition from one sport to another.

“He was intrigued about the transition I’m doing and the sport itself,” he said of the future king. “He asked me what I could bring from rugby into the NFL, like my speed.”

Of William’s own talent playing football — which he exhibited while playing flag football at the event — “He definitely wants to learn,” Rees-Zammit says. “That’s why he’s come out here to support these kids who want to learn flag football. It’s a growing sport in the U.K., [and] even myself, I’m always learning new things. He came out here to try to pick up a few things, and one of them — he could throw the ball,” he adds.