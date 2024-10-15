Prince William had absolutely no idea what he was doing with an American football

For years, the Princess of Wales’s work events consisted of “send Kate somewhere and have her do some kind of stunt for the cameras.” The lack of substance was the point – it was solely about the photo-op. So we got events that amounted to “Kate goes down a slide” or “Kate makes jazz hands at a painting” or “Kate wears a life vest.” Kate has been largely absent from public events this year, so I guess Prince William is trying to fill that void with his own stunts. Today’s episode is “Huevo throws a football.”
The verdict’s in, and it seems Prince William has a hidden talent — he has a golden arm! The Prince of Wales, 42, attended an engagement with the NFL Foundation UK on Tuesday, Oct. 15, and across the board, the royal’s throwing ability was praised by those in attendance.
Of his throwing arm, Louis Rees-Zammit, a former Welsh rugby player who is now a wide receiver for the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL franchise, tells PEOPLE that “It was great. It was a lot better than mine.”
“Thankfully in my position, I just have to run and catch,” Rees-Zammit adds. “He could definitely be a quarterback one day!”
William, a passionate sports fan and the president of the Welsh Rugby Union, was interested in Rees-Zammit’s transition from one sport to another.
“He was intrigued about the transition I’m doing and the sport itself,” he said of the future king. “He asked me what I could bring from rugby into the NFL, like my speed.”
Of William’s own talent playing football — which he exhibited while playing flag football at the event — “He definitely wants to learn,” Rees-Zammit says. “That’s why he’s come out here to support these kids who want to learn flag football. It’s a growing sport in the U.K., [and] even myself, I’m always learning new things. He came out here to try to pick up a few things, and one of them — he could throw the ball,” he adds.
[From People]
Looking at the photos, no, William is not a natural and no, he could not be a quarterback. He has no idea what he’s doing. To be fair, American football is not big in the UK whatsoever, and this was probably William’s first time ever handling an American football. But to see him lavished with praise for this photo-op is really something. Very “don’t believe your lying eyes.” Also, Harry attending the Super Bowl a few years ago and being lauded by the American sports community still stings, right? “Look, Harry, I’m into football too!! Pay attention, Harry!”
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
-
-
The Prince of Wales speaks to participants as he attends a community event hosted by the NFL Foundation UK in London. The organisation focuses on tackling challenges faced by young people in some of the most deprived communities across the UK, through the provision of NFL Flag, a fast paced, inclusive and easy to access American Football format. Picture date: Tuesday October 15, 2024.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales speaks to Phoebe Schecter as he attends a community event hosted by the NFL Foundation UK in London. The organisation focuses on tackling challenges faced by young people in some of the most deprived communities across the UK, through the provision of NFL Flag, a fast paced, inclusive and easy to access American Football format. Picture date: Tuesday October 15, 2024.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales with Phoebe Schecter
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales speaks to Phoebe Schecter as he attends a community event hosted by the NFL Foundation UK in London. The organisation focuses on tackling challenges faced by young people in some of the most deprived communities across the UK, through the provision of NFL Flag, a fast paced, inclusive and easy to access American Football format. Picture date: Tuesday October 15, 2024.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales with Phoebe Schecter
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales (right) attends a community event hosted by the NFL Foundation UK in London. The organisation focuses on tackling challenges faced by young people in some of the most deprived communities across the UK, through the provision of NFL Flag, a fast paced, inclusive and easy to access American Football format. Picture date: Tuesday October 15, 2024.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales throws a football as he attends a community event hosted by NFL Foundation UK in London. The organisation focuses on tackling challenges faced by young people in some of the most deprived communities across the UK, through the provision of NFL Flag, a fast paced, inclusive and easy to access American Football format. Picture date: Tuesday October 15, 2024.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales catches a football as he attends a community event hosted by NFL Foundation UK in London. The organisation focuses on tackling challenges faced by young people in some of the most deprived communities across the UK, through the provision of NFL Flag, a fast paced, inclusive and easy to access American Football format. Picture date: Tuesday October 15, 2024.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
His jealousy of H is so over the top. Who here thinks that Peg is two tantrums and a box of hair dye away from making his debut as a ginger?
We’d love to see it!!
Lol but I doubt he has enough hair left for people to notice.
And NFL, really? We had copykate but this is Willy the Wannabe
His envy of Harry knows no bounds. How tiresome!
This is such an awkward photo op. He looks so out of place and ridiculous out there. Isnt there a way to do these kinds of visits without that level of ridiculousness?
as for the “he could be a quarterback someday!” line – I notice it wasn’t that he could be a NFL quarterback, lol.
He – or somebody on his team – knew he was going to a sporting event, right? To participate, right? THEN WHY IS HE WEARING A SPORTCOAT – oh, wait, they all think a “sportcoat” is for sports-playing, and whatnot? smh
He looks like the Monty Python Twit Games sketch.
Lmao, he could aspire to play in a game of touch football on the beach. A lofty goal for Will.
We may see more of this behavior (gaaah) since flag football will be in the Olympics in 2028. He might even learn a stance where he could actually catch the ball as it’s being hiked.
Holy cow, I’ve never seen pics where a person can literally be seen as having no athletic ability. The last one where the football is being hiked to him, he’s not gonna catch that you could tell by the angle of the football and where his hands that Huevo will not able to catch the ball.
Sighhhh…..
I noticed that right away too!
Cringe
William is such a loser.
He is so jealous of his brother that he does these incredibly stupid stunts. These are his jazz hands.
There are plenty of videos on YouTube on how to throw an American football. Learning and executing with some beginner level of efficiency would have taken half an hour. I guess that would’ve been too much work for Peggy, though.
I’d have no idea what to do for a Rugby photo shoot either.
I’m giving him a pass on this.
The agency and the kids got some good PR.
It does seem stupid to have this count as his work tho.
Back in the day, what did the Royals do as work?
I mean you never saw the Queen Mother sitting at a table playing Bingo during a royal visit? Did they just tour businesses and cut cakes? Go back to that.
Rugby is played in all private schools so he does know how to handle that kind of ball… American football is rugby with armour on lol 😂 I just don’t think he’s done it in decades ….
The way that everybody who comes into contact with William is expected to lavish praise on him for everything he does, and say that he’s amazing regardless of all evidence to the contrary, is truly nauseating.
I saw Becky English being excited that he had on white sneakers but wearing a suit to a NFL camp is just odd to me. He really is his father.
It would be refreshing if he admitted he wasn’t good with a football and say that’s why these programs are great for kids learning or some such, but no, it’s got to be centered on lavish praise for Future King Willnot.
The open shirt and the “beard,” he looks awful.
This is going to trigger that video of Harry doing the obstacle course vs pegs on the log again. 😂
That man has never held a football 🏈 before.. I really hate him and the British media pushing him on America and him trying to be more relatable to Americans is just gross because we all know exactly what Peggy is doing. They always forget all us who bought Spare actually read it.
The sneaker + suit combo was a weird choice….
While I agree, I think he’s trying to look like the NFL commentators. Like if you watch a pregame show on Fox or ESPN or NFL network, a lot of the commentators wear suits with sneakers like this (some have endorsement deals, some just seem to want to be ready to run onto the field if necessary.)
So I feel like someone on his team said YES THIS IS WHAT TO WEAR.
Does the RF not have “play” clothes?
And that beard…..ew…..
I can’t believe I’m about to do this but I’m going to defend his suit/trainers combo. It’s not unusual to see smart trousers if not a suit being worn with trainers (sneakers) in the UK. As long as they’re clean and pretty mark free it’s a just a casual way of wearing something smart casual in the UK and some parts of Europe.
They also had a truncated ‘IG NATO Day standing holding flags/banners -esque’ picture.
More primary school ‘September’ recorder please.
LMFAO
Dollar Tree Harry. He’s so awkward.
(That outfit also looks inept. He and Kate both manage to take workwear and look like they don’t belong in it.)
“He has a golden arm!” It must be all the practice he gets from throwing “cushions” around KP. 😉
Can he not wear longer pants or???