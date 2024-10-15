Prince William had absolutely no idea what he was doing with an American football

For years, the Princess of Wales’s work events consisted of “send Kate somewhere and have her do some kind of stunt for the cameras.” The lack of substance was the point – it was solely about the photo-op. So we got events that amounted to “Kate goes down a slide” or “Kate makes jazz hands at a painting” or “Kate wears a life vest.” Kate has been largely absent from public events this year, so I guess Prince William is trying to fill that void with his own stunts. Today’s episode is “Huevo throws a football.”

The verdict’s in, and it seems Prince William has a hidden talent — he has a golden arm! The Prince of Wales, 42, attended an engagement with the NFL Foundation UK on Tuesday, Oct. 15, and across the board, the royal’s throwing ability was praised by those in attendance.

Of his throwing arm, Louis Rees-Zammit, a former Welsh rugby player who is now a wide receiver for the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL franchise, tells PEOPLE that “It was great. It was a lot better than mine.”

“Thankfully in my position, I just have to run and catch,” Rees-Zammit adds. “He could definitely be a quarterback one day!”

William, a passionate sports fan and the president of the Welsh Rugby Union, was interested in Rees-Zammit’s transition from one sport to another.

“He was intrigued about the transition I’m doing and the sport itself,” he said of the future king. “He asked me what I could bring from rugby into the NFL, like my speed.”

Of William’s own talent playing football — which he exhibited while playing flag football at the event — “He definitely wants to learn,” Rees-Zammit says. “That’s why he’s come out here to support these kids who want to learn flag football. It’s a growing sport in the U.K., [and] even myself, I’m always learning new things. He came out here to try to pick up a few things, and one of them — he could throw the ball,” he adds.

[From People]

Looking at the photos, no, William is not a natural and no, he could not be a quarterback. He has no idea what he’s doing. To be fair, American football is not big in the UK whatsoever, and this was probably William’s first time ever handling an American football. But to see him lavished with praise for this photo-op is really something. Very “don’t believe your lying eyes.” Also, Harry attending the Super Bowl a few years ago and being lauded by the American sports community still stings, right? “Look, Harry, I’m into football too!! Pay attention, Harry!”

Photos courtesy of Cover Images.

29 Responses to “Prince William had absolutely no idea what he was doing with an American football”

  1. Scooby Gang says:
    October 15, 2024 at 10:48 am

    His jealousy of H is so over the top. Who here thinks that Peg is two tantrums and a box of hair dye away from making his debut as a ginger?

    Reply
  2. Beverley says:
    October 15, 2024 at 10:53 am

    His envy of Harry knows no bounds. How tiresome!

    Reply
  3. Becks1 says:
    October 15, 2024 at 10:54 am

    This is such an awkward photo op. He looks so out of place and ridiculous out there. Isnt there a way to do these kinds of visits without that level of ridiculousness?

    as for the “he could be a quarterback someday!” line – I notice it wasn’t that he could be a NFL quarterback, lol.

    Reply
    • AMB says:
      October 15, 2024 at 11:59 am

      He – or somebody on his team – knew he was going to a sporting event, right? To participate, right? THEN WHY IS HE WEARING A SPORTCOAT – oh, wait, they all think a “sportcoat” is for sports-playing, and whatnot? smh

      He looks like the Monty Python Twit Games sketch.

      Reply
    • Truthiness says:
      October 15, 2024 at 12:06 pm

      Lmao, he could aspire to play in a game of touch football on the beach. A lofty goal for Will.

      We may see more of this behavior (gaaah) since flag football will be in the Olympics in 2028. He might even learn a stance where he could actually catch the ball as it’s being hiked.

      Reply
  4. Clare says:
    October 15, 2024 at 10:54 am

    Holy cow, I’ve never seen pics where a person can literally be seen as having no athletic ability. The last one where the football is being hiked to him, he’s not gonna catch that you could tell by the angle of the football and where his hands that Huevo will not able to catch the ball.
    Sighhhh…..

    Reply
  5. Kay says:
    October 15, 2024 at 10:54 am

    Cringe

    Reply
  6. Jacqueline says:
    October 15, 2024 at 10:54 am

    William is such a loser.

    Reply
  7. Susan Collins says:
    October 15, 2024 at 10:58 am

    He is so jealous of his brother that he does these incredibly stupid stunts. These are his jazz hands.

    Reply
    • TheFarmer'sWife says:
      October 15, 2024 at 11:46 am

      There are plenty of videos on YouTube on how to throw an American football. Learning and executing with some beginner level of efficiency would have taken half an hour. I guess that would’ve been too much work for Peggy, though.

      Reply
  8. yipyip says:
    October 15, 2024 at 10:58 am

    I’d have no idea what to do for a Rugby photo shoot either.
    I’m giving him a pass on this.
    The agency and the kids got some good PR.

    It does seem stupid to have this count as his work tho.
    Back in the day, what did the Royals do as work?
    I mean you never saw the Queen Mother sitting at a table playing Bingo during a royal visit? Did they just tour businesses and cut cakes? Go back to that.

    Reply
  9. Enigmania says:
    October 15, 2024 at 11:00 am

    Rugby is played in all private schools so he does know how to handle that kind of ball… American football is rugby with armour on lol 😂 I just don’t think he’s done it in decades ….

    Reply
  10. Miranda says:
    October 15, 2024 at 11:01 am

    The way that everybody who comes into contact with William is expected to lavish praise on him for everything he does, and say that he’s amazing regardless of all evidence to the contrary, is truly nauseating.

    Reply
  11. Amy Bee says:
    October 15, 2024 at 11:03 am

    I saw Becky English being excited that he had on white sneakers but wearing a suit to a NFL camp is just odd to me. He really is his father.

    Reply
  12. Anonymous says:
    October 15, 2024 at 11:05 am

    It would be refreshing if he admitted he wasn’t good with a football and say that’s why these programs are great for kids learning or some such, but no, it’s got to be centered on lavish praise for Future King Willnot.

    Reply
  13. Tessa says:
    October 15, 2024 at 11:06 am

    The open shirt and the “beard,” he looks awful.

    Reply
  14. Steph says:
    October 15, 2024 at 11:06 am

    This is going to trigger that video of Harry doing the obstacle course vs pegs on the log again. 😂

    Reply
  15. Hypocrisy says:
    October 15, 2024 at 11:10 am

    That man has never held a football 🏈 before.. I really hate him and the British media pushing him on America and him trying to be more relatable to Americans is just gross because we all know exactly what Peggy is doing. They always forget all us who bought Spare actually read it.

    Reply
  16. Kittenmom says:
    October 15, 2024 at 11:10 am

    The sneaker + suit combo was a weird choice….

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      October 15, 2024 at 11:24 am

      While I agree, I think he’s trying to look like the NFL commentators. Like if you watch a pregame show on Fox or ESPN or NFL network, a lot of the commentators wear suits with sneakers like this (some have endorsement deals, some just seem to want to be ready to run onto the field if necessary.)

      So I feel like someone on his team said YES THIS IS WHAT TO WEAR.

      Reply
  17. koko says:
    October 15, 2024 at 11:11 am

    Does the RF not have “play” clothes?
    And that beard…..ew…..

    Reply
  18. Fifee says:
    October 15, 2024 at 11:23 am

    I can’t believe I’m about to do this but I’m going to defend his suit/trainers combo. It’s not unusual to see smart trousers if not a suit being worn with trainers (sneakers) in the UK. As long as they’re clean and pretty mark free it’s a just a casual way of wearing something smart casual in the UK and some parts of Europe.

    Reply
  19. Interested Gawker says:
    October 15, 2024 at 11:34 am

    They also had a truncated ‘IG NATO Day standing holding flags/banners -esque’ picture.

    More primary school ‘September’ recorder please.

    LMFAO

    Reply
  20. Lexistential says:
    October 15, 2024 at 11:36 am

    Dollar Tree Harry. He’s so awkward.

    (That outfit also looks inept. He and Kate both manage to take workwear and look like they don’t belong in it.)

    Reply
  21. Laura D says:
    October 15, 2024 at 11:54 am

    “He has a golden arm!” It must be all the practice he gets from throwing “cushions” around KP. 😉

    Reply
  22. Em says:
    October 15, 2024 at 12:03 pm

    Can he not wear longer pants or???

    Reply

