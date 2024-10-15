The Windsors advertised for a housekeeper, with a salary below minimum wage

Here are some photos of King Charles on Monday, at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London. He attended his first public event in more than a week – this was the International Investment Summit, with Charles and PM Keir Starmer trying to glad-hand and “woo” foreign businesses to come to the UK. I mean… Britain really shot itself in the d–k with Brexit. It must be really difficult to get international businesses to come into the UK. Charles is also developing that overexcited look his mother used to get in the last years of her life. She would just smile broadly and hope that she could shuffle off without anyone asking her anything.

Meanwhile, Charles sits on a personal wealth in the billions, plus he is the caretaker of “the Crown,” a vast kingdom of extensive real estate, jewels, artwork and stolen loot. And all of that is in addition to the 53% salary bump he’s received this year for the Sovereign Grant – £132 million in total, although Republic says that the true annual cost of the monarchy is closer to £500 million. Well, funny story – the royal household advertised for a new housekeeper for Windsor Castle, and the salary listed was below minimum wage.

The British Royal Family advertised a housekeeping job for less than minimum wage before bumping the pay listed to just above the legal threshold, according to reports. The Royal Household is currently seeking a Housekeeping Assistant at Windsor Castle, King Charles III’s royal residence in Berkshire about 25 miles west of London. But U.K. lifestyle news site Need to Know noted the salary initially listed for the job was just £22,000 ($28,680). At forty hours a week, that breaks down to an hourly rate of £10.54, below the U.K.’s £11.44 minimum wage for adults aged over 21. “The salary originally listed was an error which has since been amended,” a source told the publication. The salary is now advertised as £24,188 ($31,500) per annum. The job—described as the “perfect place to start your hospitality career”—calls for candidates to “upkeep, clean and care for a wide range of interiors and items, ensuring they’re presented to their very best.” An ideal worker should “take pride in your work and aim for the highest standards of service and care” when tending to the residence of the King, whose private fortune is estimated to be £1.8 billion ($2.3 billion).

[From The Daily Beast]

It feels like every so often, people need to be reminded that everyone who works for the Windsors gets paid really poorly. Even the white-collar courtiers and secretaries get paid a small fraction of what they would make in a similar position in the private sector. So why do it? Because a palace job looks good on the CV, or at least it did before QEII died. I cannot even imagine paying people so poorly for full-time housekeeping at a g–damn CASTLE!!