King Charles & the Sovereign Grant are getting a 53% raise to £132 million

In Queen Elizabeth II’s day, people would complain all the time about the cost of the monarchy and all of the low-ranking royals who all got to live in palace apartments on the taxpayers’ dime. But there was also a sense that the Windsors were a big, eccentric clan and there was something for everyone, even if you didn’t care much for the institution as a whole. Crash cut to September 2024, two years into King Charles’s reign, and it feels like the wheels have come off. Charles has cancer and he looks kind of awful. Camilla is simply evil. Prince William is too lazy to work and grow a beard at the same time. And god knows what’s going on with Kate. There are still random royals littered around, but it just feels like the monarchy is less relevant than ever and they’re not even providing much in the way of “service” to their people. Perfect moment for a huge salary bump, eh?
The cost of the grant that funds the monarchy is due to increase by more than 53% in the next year to £132m – a rise of £45m.
Official royal accounts released earlier this year revealed that huge profits of over £1bn from the crown estate mean the taxpayer-funded sovereign grant, which pays for the royal family’s official duties, will increase from £86.3m in 2024-25 to £132m in 2025-26.
Republic, an anti-monarchy organisation that campaigns for a British republic, has analysed the “true cost” of the royal family to the public and claimed that it now exceeds £500m a year.
Officials said the extra cash will be funnelled into the decade-long, £369m update to Buckingham Palace. Graham Smith, chief executive of Republic, said: “If [the chancellor] Rachel Reeves thinks tough decisions are needed in these difficult times, she needs to start with the royals. We’re being told the budget will be painful. Well, if that’s true, the cuts must start at the top. How can we talk about cutting the winter fuel allowance while wasting half a billion pounds on the royals?”
Republic claims the largest portion of the money, £150m, was spent on royal security and a further £96m in “lost revenue”, the report claims, as royal residences “occupied by the royal family cannot be used to their full potential by the state”.
I’m not going to pretend to understand what money is being spent on security, palace upkeep, staffing and more, but I agree with Republic that a lot of costs are being hidden because they’re not technically being taken out of the SG. The Sovereign Grant supposedly pays for Charles, Camilla and everyone other than the Prince and Princess of Wales. QEII made the SG “stretch” to support various cousins and distant relations, in addition to her other children’s lives, spouses, offices and staffs. But in KC3’s reign, he’s pinching pennies and pushing family members out of their homes and apartments. You know he’s cutting off a lot of funds from a lot of his family members. So the family has “retracted,” especially in visibility. Why isn’t the SG also retracting? I know why on a technical level – it’s because so much money is coming in from “royal land.” Not just rentals and farms, but wind farms have been massively profitable for the Crown. Instead of the government simply taking the windfall, they’re passing it on to Charles, to do with as he sees fit. It’s bizarre.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Buckingham Palace.
For what exactly is this raise.
I don’t mind it bizarre, I find it amoral, indefensible, contrary to basic human rights. And mostly, a gigantic embarassment to a country that likes to pretend that it is modern and relevant.
Someone needs to do a deeper dive into the money trail. It doesn’t make sense if the SG is only now 132m and the security alone is 150 m. So does security get paid by the government? In that case why is revenue lost to the public only 96 m? Shouldn’t that 132 m be added on, at least partially? And what about PW’s duchy? Give all of it back to the public who are supposedly allowing the royals to hold all this.
I think the security is on a completely different budget than the Sovereign Grant.
It’s absolutely bonkers that Charles was still hustling for cash, as recently as a few years ago, with the promise of SO MUCH WEALTH, so close. He’s simply swimming in money—what does he do with it, all?
#AbolishTheMonarchy is trending, on twitter.
It looks as if Charles is grabbibg and holding onto as much public loot as possible before the taxpayers cut off the spigot. The point of a slimmed down monarchy is to respond to public complaints about cost. Instead costs go up and number of royals go down. Nutz!
The current government is looking for spending they can cut to fix the economic situation. It is crazy they never think of cutting off some of BRF’s money. They are letting one family in UK live in unbelievable luxury, while a lot of british people are barely making the day and NHS is struggling.
The new Labour govt must absolutely expose this and make a real cut to these automatic raises through legislation. It is so ridiculous that only the regular citizens and workers are having to cut back.
Republic put a link up to complain to your MP . I did this so it might be brought up at the budget debate (doubt it). These grifters are getting money thrown at them. While the poor old people are getting their heating allowance taken away from them. So people with millions are getting more millions. People who have worked all their lives and contributed to the system are losing money . There is unfairness here. Not funny at all.
Maybe that Balmoral summit was in part about securing a safe place for all these pounds?
My thought as well after reading about the SG raise . Where to stash all our money, as William is due to inherit sooner rather than later.
Obscene.
I am very cross about this and want RF expenses scrutinised and the new Labour government getting tough with them. Austerity for the majority whilst King Chuck and co sit on a mountain of wealth and land is not right. RF are in a perilous position because FK does not want to fulfill a FT role and do even the minimum expected of him. How come they do so little and cost so much and what Will deigns to do, he does badly and with poor grace? Why the lack of outrage in the press? Sir Keir was rightly hauled over the coals for using donations to cover personal shopper and new wardrobe for wife. Why should we be paying for the wardrobe of the non working wife of Will ? Where is the accounatbility for public money expenditure?
If they make so much money from the royal lands they should be left to cover all their costs. And I have never believed that it only annually cost the tax payer a pound is it?
These sums are defying any logic.
So the SG is going to be £ 132 million. For 4 adults, that would be £ 33 million each, as it’s only for the senior royals.
But at the same time there are the duchies of Lancaster and Cornwall that provide Chuck and Harry’s brother with “private” annual income, with Cornwall paying ~ £ 23 million IIRC.
The security costs are for any royal building that has to be kept under surveillance, even if it sits empty for much of the time — like Balmoral, or Sandringham, or Tamarisk on Scilly. Or places like Mey, or Llwynywermod, or Holyroodhouse that are only used for ceremonies — but have to be guarded regardless *and* require a minimum of staff for housekeeping.
And yes, Gatcombe and Bagshot Park are also on that list.
I don’t get why the British are so passive about these royals. They’re billionaires — and they receive hundreds of millions that they can spend for… whatever, and the king owns not only quite a lot of “public” land, but nearly all of the British coast *and* the 12 nautical miles out around the British coast, and everyone using it has to pay rent. Windfarms, oil pipelines, fisheries…
Abolish the monarchy.