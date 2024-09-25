Prince William sent in a video to a United Nations Climate Week fringe event

One year ago, Prince William was in New York, desperately trying to convince everyone that he was and is an international statesman. He got a quick cattle-call photo-op with the UN Secretary General, he arranged a meeting with Ecuador’s president and told everyone he was “taking meetings at the UN” (the meeting was not at the UN). He demanded that Mike Bloomberg arrange an Earthshot event at the Plaza. All in all, the New York trip could have been an email. Well, William decided that he didn’t want to repeat the experience this year, especially after his brother announced his New York itinerary. So now William is literally trying to email his way into stealing Harry’s thunder. One prince is doing UN Climate Week events for Travalyst and The HALO Trust, while the “other brother” is… sending in a video.

In an overnight video message to a UN General Assembly fringe event on financing international efforts to preserve biodiversity, Prince William has warned that 1 million species are facing extinction. pic.twitter.com/XoEP2D4lEZ — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) September 25, 2024

Richard Palmer noted that the video (which I cannot find on any of William’s social media) was for The Campaign for Nature. I’ll be fair: William was probably always going to try to be included in some of the UN Climate Week stuff and hey, we did say that his trip last year could have been an email. He listened and stayed home. It also feels like the royal reporters are quietly seething that Huevo didn’t go to New York this year to compete with Harry in person.

William also released a video for Earthshot. Remember, this year’s Earthshot Prize ceremony is in Cape Town, South Africa. They’ve already said that William will be flying solo to this year’s ceremony.

One shared mission: to repair and restore our planet. Introducing The Earthshot Prize Finalists for 2024: https://t.co/BzUlEE343W pic.twitter.com/opbFdJd6dV — The Earthshot Prize (@EarthshotPrize) September 24, 2024