Prince William sent in a video to a United Nations Climate Week fringe event

One year ago, Prince William was in New York, desperately trying to convince everyone that he was and is an international statesman. He got a quick cattle-call photo-op with the UN Secretary General, he arranged a meeting with Ecuador’s president and told everyone he was “taking meetings at the UN” (the meeting was not at the UN). He demanded that Mike Bloomberg arrange an Earthshot event at the Plaza. All in all, the New York trip could have been an email. Well, William decided that he didn’t want to repeat the experience this year, especially after his brother announced his New York itinerary. So now William is literally trying to email his way into stealing Harry’s thunder. One prince is doing UN Climate Week events for Travalyst and The HALO Trust, while the “other brother” is… sending in a video.
In an overnight video message to a UN General Assembly fringe event on financing international efforts to preserve biodiversity, Prince William has warned that 1 million species are facing extinction. pic.twitter.com/XoEP2D4lEZ
— Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) September 25, 2024
Richard Palmer noted that the video (which I cannot find on any of William’s social media) was for The Campaign for Nature. I’ll be fair: William was probably always going to try to be included in some of the UN Climate Week stuff and hey, we did say that his trip last year could have been an email. He listened and stayed home. It also feels like the royal reporters are quietly seething that Huevo didn’t go to New York this year to compete with Harry in person.
William also released a video for Earthshot. Remember, this year’s Earthshot Prize ceremony is in Cape Town, South Africa. They’ve already said that William will be flying solo to this year’s ceremony.
Fifteen extraordinary solutions.
Five Earthshot challenges.
One shared mission: to repair and restore our planet.
Introducing The Earthshot Prize Finalists for 2024: https://t.co/BzUlEE343W pic.twitter.com/opbFdJd6dV
— The Earthshot Prize (@EarthshotPrize) September 24, 2024
Needs more primary school recorder Earth Wind & Fire music.
😂😂😂
I’m cackling. Nailed it, Gawker…
Tabs are missing a good snark headline opportunity here… “Wully Sends Cringe Video to UN Fringe Event”
“William sent a video to a UN Climate Week fringe event.” Of course, he did.
Screams of desperation and “Look at Me!” What an absolute waste he is🙄..
The fact that RP actually called it a “fringe” event instead of trying to pump it up is interesting.
Why is Willy doing the Mary Kay wave?
I’m more concerned about his persistence crotch-hands stance. It’s so awkward! Is there no other casual hand position he can figure out than grabbing the royal junk? It’s 50% pee-pee dance, 50% caught without pants on and 100% weird.
IKR? I’ve been saying this for years. Why? Even when he’s standing next to his wife he does that stupid hand gesture. I recall a photo where he’s standing next to the King of some Euro royal and his very young daughter, and William has his hands folder over his crotch. WTF???
I remember being taught 30 years ago to never stand like that during a course on public speaking. We called it the “fig leaf.”
Please gods, if he’s doing it because he’s finally achieved enough self-awareness to be self-conscious of his moose knuckle trousers, this is probably a GOOD thing. At least for the general public.
A video it’s seems is all they do now. In this case he won’t be laughed at for digging oysters or fake running in Central Park or my very favorite people thinking Harry would be the one at the event and finding out nope just Peg.
He looks like some finally coming to terms with his sexuality and now going into overdrive.
Also why is his head that long? Like an elastic egg
That piece meal beard is driving me bonkers. And honestly, I think he has it cause someone told him it makes him handsome and I want to yell at that person.
Also, he should have been did videos. It was weird he kept trying to get America to get interested in him when most of us are not and want him and Kate to leave us alone.
ITA. I’ve labeled it his Fail Beard because it is trying to be impressive but spectacularly failing to do so. Maybe it looks better in person, but on video its patchiness just makes it look like he is unkempt.
The beard makes him look skeevy AF. It just looks patchy and unkempt. If he’d just have grown it out during his summer long vacation and then used some dye to even out the color it might look ok. But as it is now? No.
Yeah, the RF is one of those species that faces extinction.
Lol!
Boom! Add in the rota, and it’s looking pretty bleak over there.
The physical changes in W’s appearance between this year and last are glaring.
Agreed @ ML my late mother would have said Will looks like he has been pulled backwards through a hedge!
When the painting hidden in the attic decides to come downstairs…
So I followed the link in the tweet.
And it seems that Harry’s brother is no longer interested in getting people to watch his Earth flop.
The awards event in Cape Town will be on November 6.
That’s one day after November 5. I’m sure the vast majority of his potential audience will be distracted by something vastly more important.
Do those gold-plated advisers and underpaid experts come without expertise? Is that a required qualification? Because otherwise I can’t explain why they would schedule something seemingly important on that date.
LMAO! Good catch, and it’s hilarious that he scheduled it for November 6.
To be fair, it didn’t seem necessary for him to be in ny again? So he didn’t go. Which was probably a good decision.
I’m not sure that announcing the Earthshot prize nominres during UN high-level week is a good idea because it gets lost in everything else that’s happening there and no doubt the Royal reporters were paying more attention to what Harry was doing rather than William. Perhaps the nominees should be announced just before he returns from summer vacation.
Pegs is so pitiful. What a small, miserable man! Has he no shame or sense of humiliation? Because it’s painfully obvious that everything he does is to compete (poorly) with his brother. I feel secondhand embarrassment for him.
A precursor of William’s reign: he’ll phone it in. No wonder other European royals don’t respect the House of Windsor.
He’s such an unimpressive person. He could do so much with his platform, but he just half-arses it while expecting to be treated like a global statesman.
I have mentioned previously in these forums that the name Earthshot was already in use by three organisations based in California before Prince William swiped it for his awards. It looks like the Earthshot Prize techies have invested in search engine optimisation, because the older Earthshots don’t come up that high in an internet search, but you can find them easily on LinkedIn. Here they are:
https://www.earthshot.vc/
https://earthshot.us/
https://www.earthshot.eco/
Plus there’s an Earthshot Foundation based in Arlington, VA:
http://earthshot.foundation/
And Boston’s Museum of Science have declared 2024 to be Year of the Earthshot. Were they in any way inspired by William and Kate’s visit two years ago?
https://www.mos.org/earthshot
I actually felt bad for William. This morning, People Mag had this “story” about Willie’s address on the front of its website, it’s now been moved way down….
I do a lot of stuff at the UN and it’s hard to describe how jam-packed these thematic weeks are. There are soooo many side events, some within UN HQ if you have a state or UN agency co-sponsoring, others mainly NGO/CSO events outside usually in one of the embassies or other conference type spaces. Side events happen at the same time as each other around the general assembly/plenary/main conference events. Another way to think of them is the band that’s performing on the third stage while the headline act is performing at the festival. In other words, you’re never going to stand out really if you are doing a side event, you are *not* the main event by definition. Not that they aren’t important, they are and it’s a great opportunity to do a deep dive in specific topics that are only touched on in during the general assembly meetings. But, they are really “side” events, or “fringe” as the tweet says.
Anywaaaay, all to say that it would have been an extremely bad use of time for William to come to NY for this side event, the video was an appropriate thing to send, and it seems it is the press that is trying to make this sound like more than it is. Which is embarrassing and does make me feel a little bad for William.
I didn’t realize William looked so horrible with facial hair. The least he could do is get good lighting. Or not have the face hair. He looks better clean shaven. Creepy