Football bros are really mad at ‘out of shape’ Travis Kelce for partying off-season

Y’all know I do NOT follow football whatsoever. I’m just missing the football gene. But I do follow tennis, and I am well-versed in conversations about generational athletes who start missing a step as they get older. Those conversations happened around Serena Williams, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and now Novak Djokovic (the youngest out of that grouping). You can train, you can change your game, you can fight like hell, but you can’t outrun Father Time. Smart athletes adapt, and they acknowledge that they are no longer at their physical peak, but they can still get the job done. That’s where Travis Kelce seems to be just days shy of his 35th birthday – a generational talent, a future Hall of Famer, but he’s missing a step. Apparently, football bros are really mad about Travis’s performance in the first three Chiefs games of the season, and they’re blaming Travis’s slow start on his fun, Taylor Swift-centric off-season. While that might be a factor, I guarantee that his age is an even bigger factor.
Travis Kelce’s slow start to the 2024 season continues to dominate sports media talk following his third straight underwhelming performance, a 30-yard, four-reception outing in Sunday night’s 22-17 win over the Falcons. While NBC’s Cris Collinsworth called out the lack of “magic” between Kelce and star Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, former ESPN personality Todd McShay zoned in on other elements surrounding the All-Pro tight end’s highly publicized life.
“Every show I watch, every pregame show, halftime show, postgame show, weekday show, every broadcast I watch for the last few weeks, it’s like are we not allowed to say that he’s out of shape, that he’s been partying all offseason? He’s been jet-setting around with the most famous person probably in the entire world, that’s he drinking, going to the U.S. Open,” McShay said Monday on “The Ryen Russillo Podcast,” referencing Kelce and girlfriend Taylor Swift’s escapades earlier this month.
“… What I do know is, I want you to take a picture from preseason 2022 and then take a picture preseason 2024, they’re barely the same human being, Ryen, and everyone’s like, ‘We got to get him the ball, why isn’t he part of the offense?’ The defense is double-covering.’ Here’s the thing, bottom line with Kelce: The coverage and the respect he gets is the same, the athlete is not. Now, is he going to work himself into shape during the season? Yeah, I’m sure he will. He’s an unbelievable competitor, he’s one of the best to ever do it and he still finds a way to make a play or two here and there and shows up in some clutch moments, but he’s not the same guy right now.”
Kelce, now in his 12th NFL season with the Chiefs, has tallied eight receptions for 69 yards and zero touchdowns to open the year — one season after he failed to amass 1,000 total yards for the first time since 2015. Although the three-time Super Bowl champ recently expressed that he stopped getting caught up with stats long ago, McShay pondered why some are dancing around certain critiques.
“I don’t see the same explosiveness, I see him wearing down a little bit in games, it’s okay, he’ll work himself back into shape, it’s not the first guy ever whose not quite in the elite shape that he was,” said McShay, who is nearing a deal to join The Ringer full-time after being laid off by ESPN last year. “And you’re sitting here and you’re defending him, too. Is there some kind of message I’m not getting from the league that you’re not allowed to say he’s not in the same shape, he’s not able to produce at the highest level right now? And he’ll probably work himself back into shape by Week 8, 9, 10 this season. Are we not allowed to say that?”
As McShay called attention to Kelce’s off-field endeavors, he added, “You can’t be doing all of those things and still be the same person physically as you were in 2022.… I’m not blaming it on Taylor Swift, I’m not blaming anything, all I’m saying is when you win two Super Bowls, you got that whole tour that happens after the Super Bowl, he’s the most commercialized guy, there’s no one else doing more commercials I don’t think in the league, he and Mahomes are up there, I think Kelce’s doing more commercials and things, he’s been at more events, doing more things socially. It’s impossible to carry that schedule and still put in the same amount of time for football,” McShay said.
My question to the football fans: is it looked down upon for football players to do whatever the hell they want during their off-season? I would assume a lot of players roll up to training camp out-of-shape, with the understanding that they will train and play their way into shape. I would assume that’s what Travis thought he was doing too, and then he got to training camp and nothing snapped back into place. Because he’s in his mid-30s and it gets harder and harder to do that. Anyway, Travis can do whatever the hell he wants and I’m sure he’ll get better throughout the season (the Chiefs still won all three of the games they’ve played this season). It also seems like Travis knows that he’s looking at the final year (or final years) of his playing career and he’s already worked out an extensive post-football career path.
they’re just mad about Taylor.
The guy is single. Even if he wasn’t dating anyone, he would spend his off-time partying, drinking, travelling, doing hundred other projects. Like it is said here, he probably didn’t realize that at his age, it is harder to snap back. I hope, the fans don’t bully the woman in the picture like they always do.
He travels with trainers to stay in shape, it’s just that simple. He absolutely knows he can’t skip out of training in the off season. Right now the Chiefs have to train rookies, it makes zero sense for them to feature him a lot so early in the season.
@Truthiness, he doesn’t look like “in-shape” to me? He can do all the same things he did in his 20’s. In your 30’s, it won’t work the same. He needs to adopt a quieter life style to get the same performance.
This has happened before. The “Travis is washed” storyline. I see it and think ” oh yeah, this again.” Then he pulls out his higher gears in bigger games and in the playoffs and people call him a goat. The storyline was happening before Taylor too. Plus he’s not just a route runner, have you seen how good his blocking has been? He’s pulled some sweet moves this year opening up lanes.
Travis travels with trainers in the offseason to make sure he was ready. He’s made comments about training in the soccer fields of Europe, how the grass is so different. He doesn’t let himself go, there’s film of him working out in parking garages too.
Travis is getting double and triple teamed bc his playoff performance was too stellar.
Agree with Truthiness. Travis is in great shape and is getting double and triple covered by other teams in first 3 games. They know how much damage Travis and Mahomes can do when they get into their rhythm.
Several other things are also at play-
(1) The superbowl winners (and division winners) get the hardest schedules the next year. Not predicting which teams will be good/bad is not a science. But the winners of their 4 team division play the winners of the other divisions in their conference.
(2) Because Travis is very good at what he does, he is getting twice the attention from defenses- double covered often- which makes it harder for him to catch and run with the ball, however, it opens up other receivers- hence why they are 3-0. Part of the bro tantrums are about the ridiculous “fantasy football” where a “player” creates an online team out of all the players in the league and gets points based on their chosen players’ stats. Travis’ stats are not good- bros are crying about their own losses.
(3) Because they won the superbowl, other teams literally try harder to win games against them
(4) KC won back to back superbowls – in the history of the nfl, that has only happened 8 or 9 times.
Also, no one has ever won 3 in a row. And KC will not do it this year. It is all but impossible. And no amount of good will, talent, good fortune, or swiftie pixie dust can make it happen.
I used to watch A LOT of nfl football.
Racism against colin Kaepernick and the prevelance of CTE ruined it for me.
Now i check in on the KC games just to see Ms Swift.
And i check the standings, because it is always nice to see the cowboys losing, yet again.
@ariel I love this comment. Well said. ☺️😂💯
Nailed it completely with the fantasy football whiners for sure. That’s what is driving this conversation more than anything, because they’re winning all the games so far. Everything else is also true.
My only addition, as someone who listens to the podcast, is that he hates hot weather. He hates playing in the heat, which makes sense because he played in that -20 game and did fine. Last year he had a slow start too, partially because of a knee bruise.
Yes he seems out of shape and is doing to much. He has a show and the podcast plus all the commercials he is doing and the big one traveling across the world with his love Taylor. His football bros have a bit of a right to be angry with him because they need him to be in top shape and fully focused on football.
SuperBowl winner.
Damn good looking. Dating a damn good looking billionaire.
Hell yes, I’d party in the off season too. LOL
He and the QB are that flaming team.
Trav retires, that ends their domination of their division for a few years.
Come to MN, we’ll take your talent. Party all you want. Get us a SB, we have never won in the history of the NFL.
NFL is overrated these days but the $$ keeps flowing.
The MN Vikings have been on fire so far 🔥🔥
4 SB games, choked in everyone. Born and live in MN, have lost count of how many years the Vikes look good, only to break my heart by the end of the season. The Bud Grant/Tommy Kraemer years were fun tho. 😄
It’s pretty clear (though admittedly not explicit) that the Chiefs asked him to gain weight and become more of a blocker to start the season. From watching off-hand comments on New Heights and his other various podcast appearances during the off season, and simply from watching how they have schemed the first couple of games. The real problem is that Mahomes and Reid are clearly trying hard to establish legit threats outside of Travis, to the extent that they are avoiding going to him even when he is getting himself wide open. Whether that’s due to Boy Drama or being too rigid with the pre-season plan or just the fact that Mahomes is looking weirdly awful so far this season.
But sure, Sports Bros. It was surely that he spent time with that nasty awful woman who also trains like a professional athlete five days a week. In Europe (Mahomes too), at the US Open (Mahomes too)…
Interesting. Thanks for this insight. I just feel like it’s early in the season and yeah it makes sense that they’re trying to find new routes outside of just using Travis. Especially if they’re wanting to develop the team and not just rely on a player who is getting closer to retirement age. And it’s also about Taylor. It’s misogyny. I’m not even a squaddie but team Taylor on this bs. Please, how much money did the NFL make off of her appearances?
Absolutely. Once again, blame the women. Misogyny is rampant in sports, professional or otherwise. There was a huge scandal here in Canada a couple of years ago when it was reported that Hockey Canada—the governing body for the sport of ice hockey in Canada—had paid a settlement to a woman who alleged she was the victim of a gang sexual assault in 2018 by members of Canada’s men’s national junior team. It was also reported that Hockey Canada had created a “Participants Legacy Trust Fund” with money from the National Equity Fund, for distribution to its members for “matters including but not limited to sexual abuse”. As a result, most of Hockey Canada’s corporate sponsors suspended their relationships with the organization. But yeah, women are always an easy target to blame in these issues because the stereotype is so baked into the male sports psychology.
…could it simply be that he was caught realizing he has a bad haircut?😁…
It might be Travis is slowing down – that’s a tough position to play for so long. It could also be that this season teams are figuring out how to defend themselves against him – double and triple teaming reduces his effectiveness. As for training camp, players don’t show up in “couch potato” shape, they’re just not in top football-playing shape and in the way the team management wants them to be.
The key part is that he is in his 12th season – as a tight end. This is at the long end of a career. For comparison, Gronk played 11. He’s lost a step. It happens.
Exactly. Average retirement age for tight ends is 31/32. He’s past his prime, football or any professional sport is very competitive and punishing. Age comes for us all. People just want to hate on Taylor.
Are any of them fully focused on football and staying in shape in the off season? The others have stuff on their plates too. Patrick Mahomes has two kids and his wife is pregnant with a third. I would imagine having young children in the house is just as tiring as traveling with your GF. Honestly, I think all of Travis’s side deals, commercials etc. are probably just as distracting as Taylor is. She is darned busy herself so it’s not like they spend all of their time together. They are just very high profile, so we know when they are out and about whereas most of the others can go under the radar a bit.
But yes, his age has something to do with it. It starts catch up with you. That happens to all of them. He’s not going to be “Killer Trav” on the field for the Chiefs for much longer. That’s just how it is. It’s perfectly fair to point out how he’s performing, but I don’t think it’s fair to suggest he isn’t very committed to his job and doing it well.
I don’t watch football either, but I have to wonder what people mean by “partying all off-season.” Yeah, we got some sporadic pics of Travis and Taylor going out to dinner or Wimbledon or at her RI home, but I find it hard to believe they were going out every other night and drinking to excess or whatever the word “party” implies. Taylor is essentially an elite endurance athlete herself when she’s on tour, training and eating professionally prepared nutrition. She said herself that all she can do is crawl into bed afterwards. When Travis was touring with her, he probably took advantage of the same good meals and fitness equipment she uses. I haven’t watched/can’t evaluate Travis’s football performance, but great athletes come and go, it doesn’t have to be that he isn’t as good, it could just be that new [younger?] players have become better now.
I wonder how the opening up of legal gambling on NFL games will effect coverage by the podcast guys who are now accepting gambling-site sponsorships? Does it add pressure to their coverage?
I noticed that New Heights (Kelce bros podcast) has added gambling sponsorship. I’m not sure about Jason, but Travis said that he doesn’t gamble – except roulette. He said this in sort of a jokey-voice, but his face pretty much said that he thinks gambling on sports is a mug’s game.
It’s probably different when you’re active athlete + commenting on games vs guys just commentating.
His team is 3-0 and he often has a slow start to the season so he’s not injured or tired by the playoffs. These guys are huge fucking idiots.
Sports coverage has become so obnoxious and negative. I miss the straightforward reporting of Sports Center, which still exists but is not as prominent as it once was. The current trend of sports broadcasting is guys screaming their heads off and complaining about everything. I hate it here.
12 years in the NFL is respectable and a damn long career in that sport. I shudder to think of the toll football takes on these men’s bodies and brains.