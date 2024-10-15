“Jeremy Strong does not miss Kendall Roy or ‘Succession'” links
  • October 15, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Jeremy Strong does not miss Succession. He said that playing Kendall Roy “f–ked me up.” He went to some surprisingly dark places on that show. [Socialite Life]
Should Sabrina Carpenter play Britney Spears? [LaineyGossip]
Donald Trump & JD Vance absolutely support a national abortion ban. [Jezebel]
Abbott Elementary is still great! [Pajiba]
This woman’s boyfriend is cheating & she needs to dump him. [Buzzfeed]
Anne Hathaway endorsed Kamala Harris. [JustJared]
Leslie Abramson talks about the Menendez brothers. [Hollywood Life]
You can own a piece of Star Trek. [Seriously OMG]
Saoirse Ronan wore LV to a screening of The Blitz. [RCFA]
New music from Paris Hilton. [OMG Blog]

16 Responses to ““Jeremy Strong does not miss Kendall Roy or ‘Succession'” links”

  1. Lucía says:
    October 15, 2024 at 12:33 pm

    If they don’t cast Jodie Comer to play Britney, what the hell are they doing??? She’s got it all. The chops, the face, the accents!!!!

  2. yipyip says:
    October 15, 2024 at 12:42 pm

    Did a terrific job.
    Is it worth putting your own mental health on the line? No.
    JS had his signature role in Succession, it elevated his career to next level, etc.
    He either needs therapy or something to move on.
    Talented actor but this is too much after the role ended years back.
    Every actor on that show played a damaged person.
    Method actors are drama queens, either learn the skills needed to leave the part at the door, or find different work.
    PTSD is very real to lots of people who don’t get paid Millions, get over yourself, Jeremy.

    • Sherry says:
      October 15, 2024 at 12:45 pm

      Absolutely agree! Well said.

    • mightymolly says:
      October 15, 2024 at 1:04 pm

      ITA, but something changed during the series. Early in season 1, Roman is referred to as a “coked up dauphin” but that element of Roman’s character is quickly transferred to Kendall, while Roman mainly does comic relief. Roman has severe sexual disfunction, but it’s only played out on screen in a couple of scenes, while Kendall’s addictions and total emotional breakdown are fully explored. I wonder if it’s because the showrunners decided that Jeremy could handle the challenge better than Keiran could? IDK. But I do think Jeremy carried the show in a way the other kids didn’t have to.

    • Daphne says:
      October 15, 2024 at 1:19 pm

      He never said he had PTSD, he said it was hard playing a character who had that kind of struggle and didn’t want to do it any longer. He also acknowledged what a gift it was to play him. So he’s not really making himself a victim or diminishing real victims, just sharing his experience.

    • Square2 says:
      October 15, 2024 at 2:36 pm

      That’s the pitfalls of “Method Acting” actors. If you can’t separate your role & real life when filming, maybe find another job. Your friends & family do not deserve to be subjected to the character you’re protraiting.

    • Get Real says:
      October 15, 2024 at 2:50 pm

      Art is subjective and since he doesn’t talk about it, you don’t know what personal experience/trauma he brought to that role. A very flip, unfair characterization of a brilliant actor with a painstaking, authentic process.
      Signed,
      Someone with PTSD.

      • Peanut Butter says:
        October 15, 2024 at 4:51 pm

        Well said, Get Real. I don’t understand why some have reacted so dismissively and negatively to Strong’s comments. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if some of his traits that made it tough for him to leave the character behind at at the end of a workday are some of the very traits that make him such a good actor. He doesn’t come across as a victim or complaining, just grateful to have had such a meaty role and grateful that it’s over.

    • SamuelWhiskers says:
      October 15, 2024 at 4:45 pm

      Not here for gate keeping who’s allowed to have a mental illness, tbh.

  3. yipyip says:
    October 15, 2024 at 1:11 pm

    Btw, I still do not like the ending of the show.

  4. sevenblue says:
    October 15, 2024 at 1:30 pm

    I am also soo glad they ended the Succession when it was still high. There are lots of shows that don’t know when to stop.

  5. LarkspurLM says:
    October 15, 2024 at 2:02 pm

    JS should play the role of Dave Gahan in the Depeche Mode movie. (if/when that ever happens lol)

    • Aerie says:
      October 15, 2024 at 2:11 pm

      I’d be happy if Jeremy played Dave in a remake of the Personal Jesus video. Hot hot hot.

      • yipyip says:
        October 15, 2024 at 4:52 pm

        Oh the Personal Jesus video…was the first time I had seen Dave or paid attention to DM music.
        Literally stopped in front of the video playing, “Who is that? OMG, hot guy.”
        Good tune too.

  6. Aurora says:
    October 15, 2024 at 8:00 pm

    I think I am the only one who loathed Succession. The premise was good, but the acting was a real put-off. I kept it as a one-eye show, and mainly for Jeremy. I think he struggled with addiction himself at some point in his life? (I read it somewhere else while they were still airing) I can understand if he found the character triggering.

