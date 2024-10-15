“Jeremy Strong does not miss Kendall Roy or ‘Succession'” links

Jeremy Strong does not miss Succession. He said that playing Kendall Roy “f–ked me up.” He went to some surprisingly dark places on that show. [Socialite Life]

Should Sabrina Carpenter play Britney Spears? [LaineyGossip]

Donald Trump & JD Vance absolutely support a national abortion ban. [Jezebel]

Abbott Elementary is still great! [Pajiba]

This woman’s boyfriend is cheating & she needs to dump him. [Buzzfeed]

Anne Hathaway endorsed Kamala Harris. [JustJared]

Leslie Abramson talks about the Menendez brothers. [Hollywood Life]

You can own a piece of Star Trek. [Seriously OMG]

Saoirse Ronan wore LV to a screening of The Blitz. [RCFA]

New music from Paris Hilton. [OMG Blog]