“Jeremy Strong does not miss Kendall Roy or ‘Succession'” links

If they don’t cast Jodie Comer to play Britney, what the hell are they doing??? She’s got it all. The chops, the face, the accents!!!!
I need this to come true!
Did a terrific job.
Is it worth putting your own mental health on the line? No.
JS had his signature role in Succession, it elevated his career to next level, etc.
He either needs therapy or something to move on.
Talented actor but this is too much after the role ended years back.
Every actor on that show played a damaged person.
Method actors are drama queens, either learn the skills needed to leave the part at the door, or find different work.
PTSD is very real to lots of people who don’t get paid Millions, get over yourself, Jeremy.
Absolutely agree! Well said.
ITA, but something changed during the series. Early in season 1, Roman is referred to as a “coked up dauphin” but that element of Roman’s character is quickly transferred to Kendall, while Roman mainly does comic relief. Roman has severe sexual disfunction, but it’s only played out on screen in a couple of scenes, while Kendall’s addictions and total emotional breakdown are fully explored. I wonder if it’s because the showrunners decided that Jeremy could handle the challenge better than Keiran could? IDK. But I do think Jeremy carried the show in a way the other kids didn’t have to.
He never said he had PTSD, he said it was hard playing a character who had that kind of struggle and didn’t want to do it any longer. He also acknowledged what a gift it was to play him. So he’s not really making himself a victim or diminishing real victims, just sharing his experience.
That’s the pitfalls of “Method Acting” actors. If you can’t separate your role & real life when filming, maybe find another job. Your friends & family do not deserve to be subjected to the character you’re protraiting.
Art is subjective and since he doesn’t talk about it, you don’t know what personal experience/trauma he brought to that role. A very flip, unfair characterization of a brilliant actor with a painstaking, authentic process.
Signed,
Someone with PTSD.
Well said, Get Real. I don’t understand why some have reacted so dismissively and negatively to Strong’s comments. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if some of his traits that made it tough for him to leave the character behind at at the end of a workday are some of the very traits that make him such a good actor. He doesn’t come across as a victim or complaining, just grateful to have had such a meaty role and grateful that it’s over.
Not here for gate keeping who’s allowed to have a mental illness, tbh.
Btw, I still do not like the ending of the show.
I am also soo glad they ended the Succession when it was still high. There are lots of shows that don’t know when to stop.
JS should play the role of Dave Gahan in the Depeche Mode movie. (if/when that ever happens lol)
I’d be happy if Jeremy played Dave in a remake of the Personal Jesus video. Hot hot hot.
Oh the Personal Jesus video…was the first time I had seen Dave or paid attention to DM music.
Literally stopped in front of the video playing, “Who is that? OMG, hot guy.”
Good tune too.
I think I am the only one who loathed Succession. The premise was good, but the acting was a real put-off. I kept it as a one-eye show, and mainly for Jeremy. I think he struggled with addiction himself at some point in his life? (I read it somewhere else while they were still airing) I can understand if he found the character triggering.