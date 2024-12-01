The Sussexes ‘have not received an invitation’ to Sandringham for Christmas

Judging from the wealth of “no sh-t Sherlock” royal stories coming out in recent days, I feel strongly that Buckingham Palace courtiers did a major briefing for the royal rota during Thanksgiving week (here in America). There were widespread confirmations that Prince William and Kate would “join the king” for Christmas in Norfolk, and confirmations that Prince Andrew was also welcome at Sandringham. As long as palace courtiers were confirming royal Christmas plans, why not also suggest to Richard Eden that the Sussexes “would be welcomed back” if they gave up everything they have in America. And of course, until that happens, the Sussexes are never going to be invited to spend Christmas at Sandringham:
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be joining the royal family for Christmas at Sandringham this year.
A source tells PEOPLE that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not received an invitation to this year’s royal Christmas gathering at Sandringham. The couple, who are expected to spend the holidays in the U.S., haven’t taken part in Christmas with the royal family since 2018, the year they married.
Harry, 40, and Meghan, 43, were also not invited to Trooping the Colour in June of this year, the annual birthday celebration for King Charles, which came a month after Harry and his father didn’t meet up when the Duke of Sussex was in the U.K. for the tenth-anniversary celebration of the Invictus Games. At the time, a spokesperson for Prince Harry attributed the missed reunion to the King’s “full schedule,” amid ongoing tensions between Harry and both his father, Charles, and his older brother, Prince William.
Prince William, his wife Kate Middleton, and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are set to spend Christmas at Sandringham, though both Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace (where the Prince and Princess of Wales’ office is located) declined to comment on the Christmas guest list.
[From People]
While this is not a surprise – King Charles hasn’t invited the Sussexes to any holiday or birthday party since his reign began – it’s worth pointing out how all of this is obviously coming from the same series of palace briefings. In the same briefing, they confirmed that Charles invited Andrew and the Yorks to Sandringham, because Charles’s rationale is that Christmas is a family holiday and it’s all a “private celebration.” Yet when a potential olive branch could have been offered to the Sussexes using the same private/family rationale, it’s rejected. For reasons! Follow my train of thought here: I’ve always been shocked by Charles’s inability to manipulate the Sussex situation into his favor. He could publicly invite the Sussexes and say, on the record, that he would love nothing more than to see Archie and Lili for Christmas. Then, if the Sussexes reject his invitation, they would look like a–holes and Charles would look like the magnanimous grandfather who just wanted to put pettiness aside for the holidays. Instead, Charles looks petty and hateful. As always.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
So even cancer has not softened his heart towards his own son, Meghan and two adorable grandchildren and yet this man is a father, FIL, grandfather and head of the church ??
Head of the church perhaps but a ‘good Christian’ I don’t think so. I expect that Harry would rather sit down to his Christmas dinner with his children as well as his wife, rather than his children having their dinner in another room.
For people who are obsessed with PR and how everything looks, they are extremely bad at it. Shunning your son and his family is not a good look. Allowing the only biracial members of the family to get abused is not a good look. Books will be written about how badly the Windsors handled all of this.
It is a bad look for Charles that he favors the elder children over the Sussex children. I doubt he sees much of the Wales children maybe just George gets attention.
It’s all so ridiculous. I can’t imagine taking a what, ten hour flight, from the US to the UK with two young children in tow, to spend Christmas with “family” that hate you, at least one of whom is a known… pdf file. I wouldn’t let Andrew anywhere near my kids, thankyouverymuch.
Seriously, who would volunteer for any of this?
Should be delightful to spend Christmas with people who say they hate you. Then there is Charles and Andrew (and possibly Will) feuding over Royal Lodge. And Cam with her racist, sexist, bragged about “sense of humour” that Diana lacked. You also can’t forget being paraded around in public and being separated from your children for the adults only portions of the holiday. Who would want an invitation?
I guess Camilla thought it funny what Clarkson wrote and thought it witty to name call Diana. Andrew of course is allowed to be there he even was driven to the service by William at an event.
Charles doesn’t want the Sussexes there because they would steal the show; even if they didn’t participate in the walk to and from church, the media coverage would be all about them. Charles is a petty, jealous man.
As to the “not invited/snubbed” stories, just the normal rinse and repeat nonsense that’s going to happen for every major royal event in the years ahead.
The BM is back on this again? Why they don’t break the invisible contract and expose the truth about the Wales marriage? The War of the Waleses 2.0 would be a moneymaker plus it takes away the national security risk of an enemy of the UK being able to blackmail the BRF. How far will the Windsors go to prevent
their tattered image to become more damaged? Pay off the blackmailer without using private funds, or Charles (then William in time) or ĥand over the state papers in the red boxes that could harm the UK?
I’d really love it if a legitimate foreign press broke the news, then the British press could report and expand on it without “breaking the contract”!
@MADS
💯! Yes, Chuck and Seabiscuit don’t want the charismatic Sussex family in the UK at all, let alone Christmas. Also, they know they are in the wrong and are too proud and bigoted to admit it.
Seriously, the Windsors look TERRIBLE acting this way. The press won’t write the truth about the Tampon Twosome while Chuck is on this earth but when he’s gone…
@809Matriarch, I don’t believe that C&C or WandK “know” or even think that they are in the wrong, they simply aren’t evolved enough or self-aware enough to realize that. Also, they’ve been raised to believe that everything they do/think is wonderful, the best ever and always correct, so why would they ever think anything different?
This is because Harry is suing the newspapers. He can’t be seen with Harry or his family or those same tabloids will go after him and expose his secrets. He is weak and owned by the editors of those tabloids Also he can’t forgive Harry for speaking the truth about his horse face wife in his book. This will never happen because Harry did speak the truth which is playing out today. We all can see that she is behind a lot of this. Harry was right about her.
Charles won’t invite Harry (and only him) to Christmas unless he drops his court cases. Anyway I doubt Harry wants to spend Christmas with the Windsors.
I seriously doubt that Harry and Meg give a f**k about being invited or not to Christmas with leftovers. They have their own family and friends that I’m sure they are so much happier to spend their time with at the holidays.
It’s like that news story they used to repeat every week on SNL – “Generalissimo Francisco Franco is still dead.”
I suppose Charles’ strategy is to remind the world that H&M might think they’re rich and successful in the US, but they’re nothing unless he invites them back into the RF. Except, at this point, the world is thinking “whatever.”
Eden has really cut back on the snark. In years past there would have been much more gloating and references to evil Meghan. Those old gotcha articles are selling like they use to. Oh well! My joy is in thinking that little Archie and Lili will run down their own staircase to see what father Christians has brought. While they tear through wrapping paper they smell waffles on the griddle and freshly gathered eggs from their kitchen. Later they will enjoy Christmas dinner and fall asleep in their parent’s arms having spent the whole day with them, and not shuttled off to another portion of the house.
Same procedure as every year!
In other breaking news:
Water is wet.
The sky is blue.
Grass grows.
And. Harry and Meghan pay dust to every leftover there.