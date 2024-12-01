Taylor Swift wore Louis Vuitton for the Kansas City Chiefs’ Black Friday game

Embed from Getty Images

Before Friday (Nov 29), Taylor Swift had not attended a Kansas City Chiefs game in several weeks. To be fair, she’s still on tour and those games coincided with some of her concert dates. Her Eras Tour isn’t officially wrapped up until Vancouver next weekend. I imagine she wanted to have off for Thanksgiving, which was probably spent with her parents. She brought her dad Scott Swift to Friday’s game in Kansas City as well. Did they all fly in for the game? Or were they already in Kansas City and they celebrated Thanksgiving with Travis? I would love to know. (Correction: it does not appear that Tay’s mom went to the game, my bad.)

Taylor wore a Louis Vuitton pullover, skinny jeans and chunky-heel boots for the game. The LV shirt is “Chiefs red.” It’s been interesting to see her theme-dress during this season, and she’s been going more for major designer looks in red, as opposed to vintage Chiefs gear (which is what she wore last season). She also wore a ruby and diamond “87” necklace – Travis’s number is 87. WWD is making a big deal over Taylor’s skinny jeans, which are considered “retro” these days, since wide-leg and flared jeans are coming back into style.

As for the game, I saw that people were mad about it online. The Chiefs won another squeaker, from what I understand. They defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, 17-19. The Chiefs have only lost one game this season, and it was a game Taylor did not attend. Chiefs fans and Swifties are now united in believing that Taylor has some kind of special “Tayvoodoo” which helps the Chiefs win, and often win ugly. Taylor absolutely looked like she was casting some white-girl witch spells for her man.

this was the exact moment tayvoodoo was enacted pic.twitter.com/z6CBCk4JHM — babes dont threaten me(ghan) with a good time (@babyouremyqueen) November 29, 2024

