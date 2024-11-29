Eden: The Sussexes ‘would be welcomed back’ if they give up everything in the US

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made it abundantly and repeatedly clear that they will never move back to the UK on a permanent basis. Their first offer, back in 2020, was only to spend part of the year in the UK and maintaining their royal patronages. That was rejected by Queen Elizabeth II, Charles and William. The goal for some within the monarchy was to finagle a way to get Prince Harry divorced, humbled, broke and begging for forgiveness. In the past five years, the Sussexes have set themselves up brilliantly – they own a beautiful mansion, they have a successful business, they have millions in the bank. Harry is a successful author, they both have a lot of investments and interests in the US. So it’s bizarre that courtiers continue to repeatedly insist that they believe Harry is desperate to come back to the UK. It’s been five years – why are the king’s courtiers (or William’s courtiers) still yammering about this? From the Mail’s latest Eden Confidential column:
Netflix released its trailer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s tacky-sounding series about polo last week, with the royals’ favourite pastime breathlessly described as ‘a sexy sport – dirty, sweaty boys riding’. A world away, the Duchess of Edinburgh had an announcement of her own – that she had become the royal patron of Plan International UK, a global children’s charity of which the late Prince Philip was formerly patron. Separately, Sophie later met survivors of the Yazidi genocide in Iraq at their photography exhibition, The Women Who Beat ISIS, in London.
There is no denying that Harry and Meghan have done admirable work for charity – particularly through their Archewell Foundation. But the contrast between Sophie’s heartfelt work and the Sussexes’ latest unregal, money-making project highlights the markedly different paths their lives have taken.
However, Palace sources have made clear to me that Sophie and her husband Prince Edward could point the way for Prince Harry and Meghan to return to royal duties.
Courtiers are increasingly convinced that Harry wants to resume his old way of life, when he felt he was using his privileged position to make a difference for worthwhile causes.
‘Harry’s heart is not in the TV stuff – anyone can see that,’ one source told me.
It’s notable that Harry does not seem to feature much in the polo series himself, even though he is a keen player. In the trailer, only his name appears, in a production credit alongside that of his wife. After King Charles’s cancer treatment was announced in February, Harry let it be known via friends that he was willing to take on a temporary royal role in support of his father. His offer was never taken up, but the California-based Prince is understood to be keen to spend more time in his homeland.
Meghan’s lifestyle business, American Riviera Orchard, is yet to sell a single product almost nine months after it was launched online amid great fanfare. The couple’s deal with audio giant Spotify was ended unceremoniously and their contract with Netflix comes up for renewal next year, so their thoughts may well be turning to how to return to royal roles – and the funding that goes with it. And that’s where Edward and Sophie come in.
Although most people have long forgotten, Queen’s Elizabeth’s youngest son and his wife were caught up in controversies of their own after they tried to combine business with royal duties. Yet the couple decided to abandon their paid work and concentrate on royal duties. In return, the late Queen Elizabeth stuck by them and they have gone on to become much-loved and respected stalwarts of ‘The Firm’ over the past 20 years. True, they will never be paid millions by foreign firms, but they live a privileged and rewarding life.
‘If the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are prepared to give up their private work and return to royal life, they would be welcomed back,’ one courtier tells me. ‘Certainly, as long as King Charles is monarch.’
Therein lies a warning to the Sussexes: Prince William is unlikely to be as forgiving as his father. And, given Harry and Meghan’s disgraceful attacks on the Princess of Wales, in particular, I can fully understand why.
Something nice: at least Eden isn’t claiming that he’s speaking to sources close to the Sussexes and putting these words in Harry’s mouth (which has been done before). No, this is directly coming from Charles’s people, a promise that if the Sussexes end all of their businesses and charitable work in America, they would be “welcomed back” but only during Charles’s reign. When Charles dies, I guess they’ll have to go back to America, huh? No, that’s not actually the royalist fantasy – the fantasy is that Charles and William will both be able to control the Sussexes completely. It’s all based on Charles and William smoking their own supply too, this idea that Harry’s heart isn’t into anything they’re doing in America.
What is the point of this nonsense at this point?
Are they desperate to fill column inches/get clicks? Do they think there are people out there new to this storyline who need to be persuaded? Is it just a means to get some shady digs in at H&M and their commercial ventures? To repeat the lie about them ‘attacking’ Kate?
Meghan: Kate’s a good person.
Eden: Meghan disgracefully attacks Kate!
World: Huh?
I wonder about their social media income . I’m sure those account are monetized. Mass migration from Twitter is probably hurting too
These fools sound either completely detached from reality, or think they are still in a position to create “reality” in their dumb columns.
Sophie and Edward failed miserably. Harry and Meghan are still getting paid, whether England thinks their projects are good or not.
Interesting note: the Yazidi photo event sounds like it may have been up Kate’s alley, but I guess she’s really doing nothing at all now.
I noticed how they chose to compare that with the polo series rather than Meghan’s recent lunch for Afghan women rebuilding their lives in the US. Do they think we can’t see what they’re doing?
!!! Show up, do good, and use your own money while you do it.
Clearly a losing formula, said no one ever, but this pack of salty fools.
This is how they minimize what the Sussexes actually do. Meghan isn’t just going to an exhibition, but actually working with these women, spending time with them, working directly with the organizations that help settle them. They never talk about that.
Argh! there are some many things to say about that Article. the exhibiton sounds interesting and one i would go and see, i’m annoyed that they are trying to pit how people do charity work against each other, one is immersive in their Charities whilst the other is superfical and performative. On to the Next Why would anyone who has despite everything thrown at them carver out a very Successful life, give that up to be beholden to a family that didn’t care enough in the first place. they are still not showing care and understanding, its all about not being eclipsed by the rejected stone.
Also Chucks first demand would be to drop the lawsuits.. I’m sure there is panic about the ruling that emails and texts will be entered into evidence.. it’s going to get very ugly and those skeletons are soon to be public information. If they wanted the Sussex’s back they would have stopped the attacks on them and their projects.
@Hypocrisy, You’ve just nailed right on the head, why this Eden article came out.
It’s 100% all about Charles trying to telegraph to Hazza to drop the lawsuits. What the dunderhead doesn’t realize is, that his offer of “royal treatment on a plate” again is absolutely worthless; he’s seen his father for who he is, he’s already lived “the royal treatment on a plate” and his wife and son nearly died of it. Charles thinks Harry’s playing checkers and that he himself is playing chess.
Harry isn’t playing games, Charles. He’s not here for your manipulations, nor your concubine-wife’s. He had nothing of his own while in the royal fold; he holds wealth in his own right now, and it was gained honestly, not via handouts from Saudi & Qatari arms dealers, nor from ripping off the poor and the NHS.
Charles wants to invite his son back for a very limited time (his reign will not be long) in exchange for dropping all the press lawsuits. The whole Eden article absolutely reeks of desperation and panic. The cycle of abuse is on steroids now and articles alternately pleading with and punishing the Sussexes for existing in the world doing good things are going to flash through the press at lightning speed during the runup to the trial.
At this point why would harry and Meghan care what pegs thinks
They left . Of course Eden gives pegs free passes for his nasty behavior and authorizing knauf to write fake reports
It’s actually a somewhat disturbing indication of how small their worlds are.
So now they’re outright just begging them to return huh? Sounds like these people are worried about their jobs. If you have a zoom King that plans to only make 40 appearances a year, you don’t need a staff of 60 people, and a “Rota” to follow them around. And if these jobs pay as poorly as reported the courtiers probably miss being able to leak stuff to the press for money. I love how they just skipped all the charitable work done in Nigeria and Colombia, and through Archewell in the U.S., as well as Harry’s September trips to make it sound like Sophie has done more for charity this year by being named a patron for an organization. I don’t understand how you can regularly write about how horrible, terrible someone is and how what they’re doing isn’t important and then say but come back to work with us. Why? And who cares if they think Polo is tacky, ask Andy Cohen how lucrative tacky can be.
Yes. A zoom king and a princess benched from tiara events. Less events would suggest less rota is needed. Or that since there are less events to cover, there is just less money. So yeah they want Meghan back. It’s not just about tanking Harry’s endeavors but Meghan’s as well. But since they’re abusers, it’s not happening.
Lol at Zoom King Dee(2)! I’m old enough to remember when they were saying Harry would be welcomed back WITHOUT Meghan. Now it’s the Sussexes would be welcomed back…
How the mighty have fallen. They are no longer in any position to dictate anything, and frankly, they never were. But it looks like maybe they are starting to realize they are the dog that caught the car…
Someone needs to re-watch the video of Harry catching a wave surfing and living his best life…cause let’s see live their joyful lives with purpose for the most part out of the limelight, or…put up with temper tantrums for failing to give your rageaholic brother and his Karen wife Easter gifts while the press gaslights and abuses you at every turn. Tough choice!
Charles played polo for years. Isn’t Eden being rude to Charles by putting down polo.
William plays it as well.
Hmm usually it’s just Harry that’d be welcomed back. They must really be desperate loool.
Interesting right? Which makes it all the more desperate and delusional. I cannot see Meghan going back permanently with the kids. Also Harry has not dropped the lawsuits which seems to be a sticking point for Charles.
They are extremely desperate as tvs world sees how incompetent Willie is without Harry as a buffer! They know Harry will never leave Meghan!
“Come back to us Harry. Let us freely use and abuse you, your wife, and your children. We NEED you to need us! Please abandon your success and your joy to be our scapegoats. Pretty please!”
This is basically what they are begging the Sussexes to do. It’s too late. The horse is out of the barn. They are NOT Sophie and Edward. Thanks for turning down half-in/ half-out. It was truly a blessing in disguise.
He was meant to be the next Randy Andy, not be the only royal with a functional family life.
These people are insane. And I mean out of their minds. To still think that Harry and Meg will just drop their lives and go back to Shutter Island to be abused by two of the most self important turds in the lowercase r royal family is MADNESS.
Willy and Chuck, some advice… get therapy and dental work.
“ It’s notable that Harry does not seem to feature much in the polo series himself, even though he is a keen player”
Keen but not professional. They just miss having enough to criticize.
Eden is clearly incapable of writing real news, he would have to check his facts, too much like hard work. Kate should have spoken up when the newspapers started blaming Meghan for the crying incident. I remember the original story of Kate giving Meghan flowers to say sorry, which should have been the end of the matter, instead of stirring it up with lies it has actually made Kate look bad, not Meghan.
I see his name and I just cringe, he so reminds me of Ron Weasley 🐀 rat..his articles just make me want to scream because why why hell would the Sussex’s ever follow the advice of a man who chose to hurt people for a living in a profession that pays a paupers wage.. it’s the height of arrogance that he thinks his opinion matters. He got the Monarchy his articles worked so hard for, he needs to stop whining like a spoiled brat and deal with it. They left five years ago if the firm and royals actually did their jobs they should not need the Sussex’s who have worked tirelessly to achieve their independence while being targeted constantly with a racist hate campaign against them.
Perfectly said.
When the original story came out, two different women so-called reporters wrote articles discussing how very classless Meghan was to throw the flowers away, in front of Kate. One almost sounded like she was there to see the flowers ‘tossed like garbage in the bin.’
The Sussexes said that they were silenced by the rest of the family, there were leaks, newspapers wrote and published lies which weren’t corrected, some members of that family were protected at the Sussexes’s expense, Meghan and Archie endured racism while in Britain, Meghan’s passport was taken away from her, Meghan was unable to access mental health care, they were beholden to the royals for money and Harry had difficulty paying for furniture…and this list is incomplete.
Why would Harry and Meghan want to give up the freedom to make their own decisions and their own money so they could be subjected to the whims of Charles, William, and the rest? Until there is an apology for how they were treated and a clear plan as to how they would be protected from abuse going forward, this makes no sense.
If, and it’s a gigantic if, the Sussexes considered going back I hope they’d demand a £100 million up front from Charles so they would never be reliant on 🥚 for financial support, plus refuse to dissolve Archewell nor allow Invictus to fall under the institution’s control. Guaranteed trusts for Archie and Lily too.
Never going to happen, just Eden’s fantasy.
I mean, it is propaganda 101. You don’t write about how happy the people, who managed to get out of the cult, are. You write how unhappy they are and how much they actually want to come back, regret leaving in the first place. Otherwise, what is the point of the cult if people leaving it can have purposeful, happy lives? We are not the audience, the royalists are. They need to believe this in order to continue their support for the royal system.
Yeah these public royal ‘love letters’ are as embarrassing as American politics. We’re all frakked.
What a weird and meandering article. Harry and Meghan already lead a privileged and rewarding life – they don’t need the RF for that. And if Charles wants to praise Sophie and Edward for their work, he can go ahead and do that without bringing H&M into the story.
If he did that, who’d read it if he didn’t mention the Sussexes’ names? Sophie knows, poor girl.
I don’t think they will come back fully, but I don’t think the idea of them doing a half-in arrangement is so far-fetched anymore. Especially since none of the royals appear to like international travel and all the ongoing health issues. They’ve made money and had some successes, but in Hollywood, you’re only as good as your last venture and right now, Netflix could end next year and ARO appears to be on pause. We’ll see, but I’ve been feeling this for months now.
I’ve been feeling that Eden is the one who’s been pushing about ARO, hoping for it to fail, crowing that it’s not approved all while simultaneously writing about how both Harry and Meghan could come back. That’s kind of convenient. It makes it seem like there’s some momentum to that narrative but in reality it’s being contrived by the BM.
Except ” Hollywood” isn’t the only way to make money. I’ve been saying forever that I imagine the bulk of their money comes from investments at this point. They only signed the Netflix and Spotify deals because they didn’t have any money and needed some immediately, since Charles removed their security. Also, I don’t think that we can discount that they know very well they can never trust Charles or William. This is the man that literally took their home away from them last year. They have time and time again in the past 6 years shown them that they will not honor their word and will actively work against them in the case of William. There’s no reality where I can see any sort of half in working with either one of them at the helm.
You think Meghan would return to an institution that gave her suicidal ideation? You think she would leave her children to travel round the world representing an institution that didn’t support her? Hollywood is not really a long term prospect for many people these days. That’s why so many have side hustles. Why do you think Meghan and Harry have been making investments and Investing in businesses? As Dee says Hollywood is not the only way to make money. I see no evidence why either would want to return to an institution that made them so unhappy. You honestly think Harry would agree to work with the royal rota again because he would have to if he agreed to work on behalf of the crown? Have you really thought this through?
Whatever BM says, I’m sure they aren’t spending all their income from the book deals, investments and PH’s work with Better Up.
Why would they return to abuse. Harry and Meghan would need public apologies from Charles and William and Kate and Camilla. Charles would have to publicly tell the media to back off.
Harry has been very clear that he’s not going back.
You do know that Harry has an actual job right? That alone is probably enough to cover security and the mortgage. Then there’s the money from his book, Meghan’s investment in Clevr Blends is netting her a nice chunk of change, plus her best friend Serena is giving them incredible investment advice. Lastly, they aren’t interested in keeping up with Hollywood, it’s just not their “thing”, they are more interested in making a difference.
Meghan always had a financial advisor, to the fury of the minders in the BRF who she would not let touch her money.
Seriously–why people keep insisting H&M are not well-invested beats me. 🙄The Spare royalties and Meghan’s investments alone would be plenty. H&M aren’t hardly spendthrifts like Andrew and Fergie, as well. And why anyone would think they would ever put their children at the BM’s mercy…come on…
“I don’t think they will come back fully, but I don’t think the idea of them doing a half-in arrangement is so far-fetched anymore.”
Whenever I see posts like these on the internet, it makes me agree with the adage:
“Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense.” And: “There is nothing more uncommon than common sense.”
Because……JEEBUS!
Its not as if H hasnt been asked this question more than once and his answer has never changed: “Do you ever see yourself returning as a fulltime member of the ro……”
“NO.”
That “no” came even before Anderson Cooper could get the last word of his question out.
Harry has not changed his stance about wanting reconciliation with his family NOR his stance about the PRECONDITIONS for that reconciliation, no matter how hard the royals and their shitmedia minions and gullible trolls try to spin it.
According to H in his EXPLICIT utterances during the promos for Spare back in January 2023, talks of reconciliation and what the relationship between the Sussexes and the others might look like going forward, can only come AFTER theres been an acknowledgement of accountability by his father and brother for allowing the abuse of his wife and son and himself; for sitting on their hands and doing nothing while their staff and their cohorts in the shitmedia fomented anger, hatred and death threats against him, his wife and his son. AND an apology for what they put his wife thru, during her time in the UK as a member of the royal family.
Anyone who chooses to ignore H’s explicit statements on this matter and prefers to parrot the bleatings of the shitmedia writing on behalf of chucky and bully, are either stupid, venal or both.
Exactly this!! Thank you for putting all the evidence in one post!!!
@Kingston — Huge standing ovation! thank you so much…. common sense and I will add reading comprehension are no longer so common these days. The digital world has broken something in my generation of people
Excellent post.
Talie, I can guarantee your feeling is 100% wrong.
You’ve no idea how much money they’ve already made, have you? How much spare brought in especially. Why would they go back and do the hard travel with two small babies?
Why exactly do you think that? Obviously you don’t believe Harry or Meghan and you know better. So do explain your logic? How exactly are they not living their best life right now? You sound like you 100% believe the rota (I guess there’s always one) unless you ARE the rota?
You’re falling for the nonsense written in the British media. Do you really think the Sussexes main investments are based on working in Hollywood? The Sussexes have put their money in business ventures, like Serena Williams. It is not in their interests to return to the Royal Family, and it is evident from how happy and glowing Harry and Meghan look that they have built a great life for themselves.
Please. Harry and Meghan have business managers, and there is no chance they are ever going going back there to work for Harry’s father or brother after the way they continue to be treated. They loved and respected QEIi, she is dead. You have to see they are set for life.
Harry and Meghan are doing, and have been doing, the kind of work that Williams keeps saying he wants to do, to transform the monarchy or something.
They concentrate on a handful of charities and give it their all. They have no need to do the “bread and butter” engagements that William despises, because they make their own money and aren’t receiving taxpayer money.
And finally someone admits what everyone else knows to be the truth. If they returned they’d only be “safe” during Charles’s reign, which is going to be very short. They’d be in danger with William, who they’d be dependent on for funds and everything else.
They’re smart to stay away.
What William is angered over imo is he is powerless to do harm to harry and Meghan. William looks bad and the vengeful brother image only makes him look worse
Trying to lure people back to be abused emotionally and financially is next level evil.
Absolutely pure evil..
100%
Tacky video? Do you know what was a tacky video… William starring himself and ending Homelessness and shaming everyone but himself for not doing more. Or how about Kate and William and their Summer’s Eve commercial that announced she was sort of cancer free maybe. Those were Tacky. Boy, Charles people and the rota are sure out of touch regarding what the public are interested in. Sure isn’t baldy’s keenness to shine a light on things.
Eden has been proven a liar over and over again. He knows his job is hanging by a thread. So he just thinks up something and writes about it. He is the one who said that a friend of Willy told him that when Willy is king, Willy’s two spares will not be working royals. So that means no job for Eden. He was seen begging Harry to come back. These people are pathetic. Willy is in the process of a divorce and the rats can’t write about it.
The video of the keens was downright embarrassing with her putting the moves on him and his gritting his teeth. And the kids climbing logs and Kate releasing butterflies.
So typical for the BM to call something “tacky” they haven’t seen yet. All we have is a trailer. And Polo isn’t about Harry, it is about professional players. Now they are mad Harry isn’t in the video for them to trash. Neither is Meghan, no chance to dissect everything she says to find a “snub against (add name of royal)”.
They didn’t leave and failed with their business, as Edward and Sophie. They didn’t have to crawl back, begging for their jobs as 2nd row working royals in exchange for a handout. A handout which can be taken away on a whim. That’s a rewarding life? Don’t think so.
H&M would be crazy to go back. There is absolutely no incentive for them to support Charles or William or the institution.
Didn’t the press say that Harry should stop making appearances in Netflix series? So why is it a problem that he’s not seen in the Polo show? Edward and Sophie chose to give up their businesses because Edward’s production company wasn’t successful and Sophie got caught on tape bad mouthing the Queen and other people. There’s no comparison between the two couples – one has gained financial independence and has created successful charities and businesses and the other had to go back to the Queen when they got caught up in controversy and debt. The piece just shows how desperate the press and the Palace are for Harry (and Meghan) to return to the UK.
They want Harry or they want Invictus back under royals. Invictus turns out to be bigger than any other events under the royal domain.
It’s hilarious.
Harry and Meghan will not go back to be treated as second class. Eden needs to accept this. But the real issue is that he cannot write articles about the mess that is going on at KP with Kate being benched from state banquets so he has to rehash stories about Harry maybe coming back.
“It’s notable that Harry does not seem to feature much in the polo series himself, even though he is a keen player”
They genuinely cannot comprehend a member of the royal family who doesn’t feel the need to center himself in every damn venture, can they?
They really can’t! They need to do some deep soul-searching, very deep.
Or who lets professionals shine on their own merits rather than suck up to royalty.
Maureen says what, now?
HAHAHAAAAHAHAHAAAAHAAAAA.
This is pure wishful thinking by the BP media idots. They have no joy or energy covering the royals they are stuck with. You can TELL when they are forced to report on anything. The only thing that they sort of have joy about is if Kate is going to make an appearance somewhere and even that hasn’t been giving them enough clicks and they barely let her come out of hiding anymore so they can get front page newspaper pictures. William is a bore and i suspect many of the press despise him judging by the headlines they give him which can only be satire.
Harry and Meghan are the attraction and they’ve given the cold shoulder to British media an deservedly so. BM are resentful that H&M are giving all their exclusive access American, Canadian and other countries media and they don’t like the money they’re losing. Everytime you watch one of the H&M hate segments on one of their talk shows they ALWAYS roll that beautiful footage of them from Nigeria and Colombia which they had to pay for from other outlets but they love to show that footage because H&M draw viewers.
As for them coming back, I don’t think its likely even if they were able to live in California and only do tours on the behalf of the British government. The palace would require access to them and their kids. I think Harry is very strict in not wanting his kids used by the firm because he knows what could come of that and he has no faith in his brother. Right now Harry has full control of himself and his own family. Going back would be giving that up.
Eden should go F—k himself. Most fathers would be so proud that his son has went out into the world and achieved something. Are Charles and the rest do blind they can’t see that. Harry would never go back to be abused. Even is he was down to his last penny.
Right?!? Only on Salty Isle is a financially independent, loving husband and father a failure. GTFO with your nonsense, England.
I am 100% certain that Harry and Meghan wouldn’t be OK with their children being used by the rota — which is what would happen if they returned to a royal role.
No way is Harry going to allow his kids to be used and abused in the way he was.
A side note: It infuriates me when the rota says Meghan didn’t want a second-tier role. No, a**holes, it was the racism and gaslighting and vile invective that drove her to suicidal ideation. And Harry wasn’t going to lose another loved one to the royal slaughterhouse.
Its a nasty and insidious characteristic of the speech and writing patterns of a certain class of brits which they believe only “their kind” understands. Recall: brits and Americans are forever fascinated by the fact that they both speak English but because there are so many differences in the way both populations use the language, its as if they speak 2 different languages.
For example, we all know and make fun of the spelling differences as well as the differences in meaning of some words: flashlight v torch; truck v lorry; trunk v boot; pants v trousers; apartment v flat; sidewalk v pavement; etc.
But its when you get to the nuances in their use of language that it can become nasty and sinister. Brits take great pleasure in their ability to use the language to insult someone while using words that make it appear that theyre praising them; and when it comes to race, the brits love to praise themselves for being the least racist people when in fact, they count on folks not recognizing how virulently racist they are because they use the the techniques of subterfuge in their use of the language to be racist.
So when they try to gaslight us by pushing the narrative that “Meghan didn’t want a second-tier role” and “she thought she would become queen” and “she didnt understand the hierarchy of the monarchy” and “she wanted to change the monarchy/modernize the monarchy,” all of that translates to: “this uppity half-breed not only didnt know that “her place” comes after everyone else in the royal family, but she had the temerity to think that she was equal to our pure white royals.”
In fact, one of their lot (IIRC either hardman or robert lacey or one other of those grotesque male queens so typical of old white brit royalists) said explicitly: “Meghan has a dangerously high self-esteem.”
I kid you not.
I swear it’s the accent that has Americans fooled. I, like so many others, bought the trope that the English were ‘so polite’…until I spent a year at grad school in Cambridge. Nope, not polite, not considerate, not socially or culturally open to others, not a bit.
And not this American, thank you very much.
Utter madness.
It’s interesting that this story talks about H&M returning–I guess with no money, investments, jobs or assets–and then makes it clear it would only be during King Snubby’s life. Makes me wonder what this is fairytale is supposed to accomplish.
The truth is, the entire Shithole Isle portion of the UK is literally GAGGING to be able to say THEY kicked out H&M from the RF and theyre counting on bully to be the one to do have that virtual ejaculation. So they want H&M to return and THEN be kicked out. Or be made to be literally servile to the cult.
When is this delusional clown going to sod all the way off? Ugh.
Sophie was either pressured to leave her work or she decided to walk away. Edward ran a business that was never profitable and his company also angered Charles when they filmed Huevo as a teen. So yeah, not the same as the Sussexes although their experience may have soured the queen on what the Sussexes proposed. For KFC and Huevo, it was jealousy and a desire to keep the Sussexes contained that drove their decision to deny the Sussexes a half in, half out situation. Now Huevo, soon to be zoom king, wants the wealth and fame without the work. Further proof that he didn’t want the direct competition from the Sussexes. How would it have looked if they were out and about doing more work than the current and future kings? And getting better celebs to rub elbows with?
This is one of the dumbest things put forth by the rota rats in a good long while. Give up everything in the US? During Charles’ reign only?
I swear that man smokes bad crack for breakfast. Hitherto unexplored realms of delusion.
Sophie and Edward’s businesses failed so they ran back, tails between their legs, to be bailed out. They’ve been dependent on charity ever since.
Insanity! Meghan would rather remain in a plane than step foot on UK soil. The kids have California accents, Archie is probably saying “hella cool bro” already, they aren’t going to London except on vacation.
So Maureen is crying for job security, lol. Let the Sussexes come back please, so we can make lots of money again, and make them miserable whilst we abuse them.
The Waleses and the other left-behind royals are not pushing the needle. And Willy has promissed the rota and the royalists that his two youngest heirs (Ch &L) are not going to be working royals. So, there will be even less royals to follow and to report about in the forseeable future.
Rota 🐀: The Sussexes are never coming back. Haha. The first few seasons The Crown were great, but the more Charles and Willy came into the focus, the worse the show became. The rota are living this in real time and trying to put lipstick on pigs by continuing to demean the most worthwhile members of the family. Are the rota going to continue this narrative for the next 40 years and never have teeth with the left behinds?The worst episodes of television I have ever seen were the last few episodes of The Crown that were Willy focused. Willy and Keener have no charisma, style or work ethic (and are aging like the hateful snobs they are). What happened appened that totally defanged the rota anyway?
And in those crown episodes keen was absolved for pursuing huevo for years it was all blamed on her mother
The mean girl behavior was ignored.
Kaiser, you said Charles and William were smoking their own supply-it’s more like they’re sniffing their own farts. And have done for long enough that they’ve convinced themselves of their own sweet smell.
I don’t know why he’s comparing the Edward and Sophie to Harry and Meghan. And why would H&M give up any peace and success for in your face abuse and stress in the U.K.?
As for the paid work aspect, as far as I’m concerned the Duchies are “paid work” or at least private, for profit enterprises no matter how they’re classified for tax and PR purposes in the U.K. So in terms of them wanting the Sussexes to give up their private and “everything in the US” business, I say them first.
Haha! Well said.
These Rota reporters always try to minimize what the Sussexes are actually doing. They want this polo series to be about Harry so bad and are so disappointed it’s not, because it messes with their narrative. Also, the Sussexes have a lot more going on beyond Netflix. Harry’s book has made a lot of money, Meghan makes money every time an episode of Suits airs, she has her investments,as well as other shows in production. As for charity and causes, sorry but no one’s paying attention to what Sophie’s doing but the Sussexes still have that spotlight. Harry was at the UN just after his birthday promoting all his causes like Sentebale, Travalyst, Halo Trust and African Parks. It is revisionist history on Eden’s part to suggest that the Sussexes could carve out a role in the Royal family that didn’t bring attacks and resentment. They’ve been there and know exactly how it will turn out if they go there again. They’re not giving up their income and property for dependence on largesse and scraps from the Crown.