“The trailer for ‘Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story’ is here” links

I’ll watch the Liza documentary. I don’t know much about her, but I was obsessed with Judy Garland growing up. She’s an unbelievable talent, singing, acting, comedic timing, and because Hollywood didn’t consider her sexy, her characters come across as so earnest and relatable, and of course Hollywood killed her with diet pills because unparalleled talent isn’t good enough for actresses. So for that reason I’m interested in learning about Liza.
ETA : Also her parents’ film Meet me in St Louis is one of my all time favorites. If you haven’t seen it, do yourself a favor and watch!
I’m worried about free press.
The era when of ethical corporate media is over. Join Blue Skye and follow journalists you trust. And remember that the Onion (and their cohort) actually do report the news through a satirical lens.
Completely agree
Aside from BlueSky (which I’m loving so far), many excellent, ethical journalists are now writing on Substack.
Meidastouch Network is amazing. Lots of ethical and honest legal/political coverage. They’re on YouTube, IG and Substack.
Agree. I recommend you sign up for their newsletter
I homeschool and we are just finishing up a big unit on the first amendment—what was intended, how the interpretation has changed over time. It’s fascinating but also scary thinking where we could go from here.
LIZA!!!!!
I love her.
So do I. Looking forward to the documentary and the upcoming memoir. Everytime I see I an old performance or a track from “Liza With A Z” shuffles on to my music, I am just dazzled.
I really loved The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo and I’m excited for the movie! I love Rita Moreno as the older Evelyn (and like most of the fan casting), but I can’t with Ana de Armas. Not sure why, but she grates on me. I’d love someone like Eiza González, Nathalie Kelley, Camila Mendez, Daniela Nieves, or even someone less known to English-speaking audiences.
I too cannot explain why I dislike Ana de Armas either.
I think all the pap strolls with Ben A where she made like she was hysterically laughing did it for me. Too try hard
How terribly, terribly grand
Ben Affleck is definitely performing happiness as a means of reinforcing the (racist) idea that JLo was the source of his misery. Cruel, cruel man.
Ugh. And we already know that as a society we embrace racism, so it’ll probably work for him.