"The trailer for 'Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story' is here" links
  • November 29, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Photos

The trailer for Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story. [OMG Blog]
Gemma Chan looked heavenly in Glavan at the Tasaki event. [RCFA]
Analysis of the “Ben Affleck is as happy as ever” exclusive. [LaineyGossip]
Stories about horrible hotel guests. [Pajiba]
Sean Combs spent Thanksgiving in jail. [Socialite Life]
The most shocking & heartbreaking documentaries. [Buzzfeed]
Dreamcasting The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo. [JustJared]
Photos from the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. [Hollywood Life]
Donald Trump wants to replace journalists with pod-bros. [Jezebel]
A reunion for A League of Their Own’s cast. [Seriously OMG]

17 Responses to ““The trailer for ‘Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story’ is here” links”

  1. Mightymolly says:
    November 29, 2024 at 9:55 am

    I’ll watch the Liza documentary. I don’t know much about her, but I was obsessed with Judy Garland growing up. She’s an unbelievable talent, singing, acting, comedic timing, and because Hollywood didn’t consider her sexy, her characters come across as so earnest and relatable, and of course Hollywood killed her with diet pills because unparalleled talent isn’t good enough for actresses. So for that reason I’m interested in learning about Liza.

    ETA : Also her parents’ film Meet me in St Louis is one of my all time favorites. If you haven’t seen it, do yourself a favor and watch!

    Reply
  2. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    November 29, 2024 at 10:17 am

    I’m worried about free press.

    Reply
    • Mightymolly says:
      November 29, 2024 at 10:27 am

      The era when of ethical corporate media is over. Join Blue Skye and follow journalists you trust. And remember that the Onion (and their cohort) actually do report the news through a satirical lens.

      Reply
    • Jaded says:
      November 29, 2024 at 11:22 am

      Meidastouch Network is amazing. Lots of ethical and honest legal/political coverage. They’re on YouTube, IG and Substack.

      Reply
    • blueberry says:
      November 29, 2024 at 11:31 am

      I homeschool and we are just finishing up a big unit on the first amendment—what was intended, how the interpretation has changed over time. It’s fascinating but also scary thinking where we could go from here.

      Reply
  3. BeanieBean says:
    November 29, 2024 at 12:22 pm

    LIZA!!!!!

    Reply
  4. Anners says:
    November 29, 2024 at 1:12 pm

    I really loved The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo and I’m excited for the movie! I love Rita Moreno as the older Evelyn (and like most of the fan casting), but I can’t with Ana de Armas. Not sure why, but she grates on me. I’d love someone like Eiza González, Nathalie Kelley, Camila Mendez, Daniela Nieves, or even someone less known to English-speaking audiences.

    Reply
  5. kiks says:
    November 29, 2024 at 4:10 pm

    How terribly, terribly grand

    Reply
  6. Meh says:
    November 29, 2024 at 5:24 pm

    Ben Affleck is definitely performing happiness as a means of reinforcing the (racist) idea that JLo was the source of his misery. Cruel, cruel man.

    Reply

