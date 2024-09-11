Prince Harry & Meghan both attended the opening of ‘Godmothers’ bookstore

Over the weekend, blurry photos began popping up online. The Sussex Squad was abuzz… the Duchess of Sussex had been seen outside! They quickly discovered why Meghan left the house: she attended the opening of a local bookstore called Godmothers, in Summerland (just next door to Montecito). As it turned out, Godmothers invited Town & Country to the opening too, which is how T&C got exclusive photos of Prince Harry, Meghan, Oprah, Jane Lynch and more star attendees of the opening. T&C also did a lovely write-up about how the store came together and why they named it Godmothers (hint: it was because of Harry). Some highlights:
Meghan visited a bookstore in 2019: Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, stood at the front of a new bookstore in the oceanside enclave of Summerland, California over the weekend and recalled the last time she set foot in a similar spot. It was back in 2019, during a covert trip to New York from the UK to watch her friend, Serena Williams, play in the U.S. Open. She stayed for a night in the West Village with another friend, designer Misha Nonoo; before anybody knew Meghan was in town, she went for a walk to a bookstore. “For me, sneaking to New York five years ago was a really big deal,” the duchess said, describing how she put on a cap and kept her head down. “I was still so uncomfortable being out in the world,” she continued, hinting at that fraught time in her tenure as a working royal. “The safety of what I was craving, I knew I could find in a bookstore.”
Godmothers was started by literary agent Jennifer Rudolph Walsh and cosmetics mogul Victoria Jackson. Consider the guest list for the Godmothers’ opening weekend. Oprah Winfrey popped by the friends and family party Friday evening, holding court underneath the string lights on the patio. Meghan was in the mix, as was Prince Harry, silently pointing to his memoir, Spare, when asked if he had a book recommendation. Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi made the rounds, as did Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos and his wife, Nicole Avant, former U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas.
The name of the store: Since its inception, Godmothers has been sprinkled with that Montecito magic. The idea for the name started with Harry at his Beverly Hills book party. He thanked Winfrey, Jackson, and Rudolph Walsh for their support, calling the trio his “fairy godmothers.” When plans for the bookstore took shape, Winfrey told the new shopkeepers: “There’s really only one thing you can name it: Godmothers.” Now the duke’s memoir features prominently on the store’s “Our Local Authors” display, another standard bookstore feature that gets a glow-up here. Meghan’s children’s book, The Bench, is part of the assortment, along with titles from Winfrey, Degeneres, Rob Lowe, Cameron Diaz and more.
The community in the area: “The sense of community here is kind of wild,” says Paramount’s BrianRobbins, who moved to Montecito with his wife, designer Tracy James, a year ago. “It’s Mayberry for rich people!” roars actress Jane Lynch from one of the fireside armchairs. Lynch was greeted enthusiastically Friday night by Jennifer Freed, a best-selling author and Gwyneth Paltrow’s psychological astrologer, complimenting her blouse (bought that day from the Johnny Was store in town). Holding a mocktail with a sprig of rosemary in it, Lynch gushes about her chosen home. “This is the most community I’ve ever had in my life,” she says. “We all know each other. We know each other’s dogs!”
The party on Friday: On Friday, the twain mingled as the DJ took the evening’s soundtrack from Carole King to Chappell Roan. The party was in full swing when the Sussexes arrived, slipping out of a darkened Range Rover and into the evening sun-splashed store. Meghan, clad in an ivory Ralph Lauren tank and long trousers with a diamond necklace around her neck, greeted people with kisses to both cheeks, while Harry turned handshakes into back-slapping hugs. At the end of the founders’ brief remarks, as they thanked Winfrey for her support, Meghan held her hand to her mouth and let out a “Woo!” The Sussexes then spent an hour deep in several conversations, moving seamlessly from one group to the next. Their ease meant a lot to Jackson, who has known the couple since shortly after they moved to California in 2020. “Seeing them be able to come here and be in a safe space,” she says, “it’s what we want it to be.” In turn, “their support, and the light that it will shine on Godmothers, is pretty extraordinary.”
Meghan came back for a second event on Saturday: Meghan was the only other VIP in the crowd filled with notable names to take the mic on Saturday. Clad in a black linen Club Monaco jumpsuit, she thanked the founders “for not just creating the space, but for holding the space for so many people to feel seen through the pages, either in laughter, in grief, in feeling less alone.” Meghan listened intently to the conversations from the front row, first from the store’s founders and then Winfrey, nodding and applauding. When it wrapped, she made a dash for the door. “Wasn’t that incredible?” she said, then added apologetically: “I’ve got to make dinner for the kids.”
LOL, Harry and Meghan are insanely well-connected. We get glimpses of that every so often, when they turn up in a VIP section or a premiere in Jamaica. But they’re surrounded by wealthy, well-connected, powerful people who genuinely like them and want to help them. I would love to watch Harry and Meghan work a room in this kind of setting, because I imagine it’s majestic. Anyway, I love that Harry inspired the name of the bookstore and that he went to the big opening and worked the crowd too. Amazing.
All of this is delightful and I’m so happy for them but the image of Harry pointing at his book when asked for a recommendation is cracking me up. Their life sounds wonderful and they really deserve it.
Imagine your father’s family is so toxic and vile you are forced to flee to save the lives of your wife and child. Imagine finding a safe place to breathe and raising your kids free from whatever Salty Isle and your father’s family dishes out daily. I’m so happy for people I’ll never know to thrive and continue to support and create organizations that help others. Key words Chuckles and Peggy: help others.
Happy this couple had the foresight to settle in what appears to be an amazing community. In addition, along the way they made some amazing protective friends.
Well this is quite the direct and visual contradiction to the all the poor sad Harry at 40 stories. I guess he doesn’t have to just ride his bike alone being followed by his security and walk his dog sad on the beach by himself. It’s hilarious to me though that the British media has sent two people in the last month to montecito to stalk them and got nothing, meanwhile they’re doing two nighters at the local bookstore. I feel such a sense of peace for them, and it’s so weird to be pleased about the happiness of people you don’t know to the degree that I am right now.
The fact that the press never gets any info on them when they go to Montecito is evidence that they chose the right place. It’s not that they don’t have friends; it’s that they don’t have friends who are snakes anymore. They have friends who actually want them to be happy and know how to be discrete and they have a beautiful community in Santa Barbara that believes in leaving people be and just letting people be happy. I love this for them.
I know we talked about this when they moved to California and the british press was all “but the paparazzi!!!” sometimes the best way to hide is in plain sight. It seems like Montecito is awash in celebrities – Harry and Meghan are just one more famous couple so while there is obviously a great deal of interest in them, when they’re showing up at events with Oprah and the CEO of Netflix and Kevin Costner (thinking of that benefit last summer) etc – they’re obviously a huge draw but there’s still some sense of privacy there because there are so many other famous people.
Then you factor in that their CA friends seem to have closed ranks around them in a big way – of course nothing is leaked. These people don’t have any reason to leak. Oprah doesnt’ need to run to the tabloids to talk about Meghan.
Right? What was that about Harry having no friends. That man has a circle of well-connected godmothers right down the road.
Cue the rage shrieking at the palaces and in the British “media”
Or cue the BM shrieks about “How DARE THEY be doing something four days from the EVE of Kate’s bizarre cancer-free/but not really video.
More proof that Harry doesn’t regret writing his book. I enjoyed reading this story and I’m happy that Harry and Meghan has found a community that loves them and wants to protect them.
Awww they keep showing up and winning these two. I love that she bolts out to make dinner for the kids – 😂 that’s so me with 1000 things that need to get done. The Salties & Bald willie are gonna hate this! Harry? The inspiration for the name of the bookstore? Arghhhhh willie pulls his hair out but there’s none left.
The day after their cancer maybe free loved up video? willie fuuuming!!!
William’s excuse for a godmother is a racist harasser, Susan Hussey.
And Dippy Egg couldn’t be bothered to show up to the memorial for his godfather this year. Or the actual funeral the year before.
Good to see that they seem to have settled into their community so nicely. May it continue to be a great place for them and their kids.
What a beautiful event.. love the name of the bookstore, knowing it was because of something Prince Harry said makes it even better. The photos have been stunning.
It’s so lovely and magical. Many Squaddies feel Harry was a sort of Cindefella as a ROYAL Prince with holes in his shoes, washing his own clothes, drying them on his radiator – treated as a family workhorse, sent globally where no one else would go, etc.
He meets a beautiful American woman of mixed heritage, she saves him. They leave and like the Disney story he’s found there really are fairy godmothers. He verbalized it and now the Godmothers name is on a bookstore. 🥹🥹🥹
I remember after Oprah interview, Harry said people telling him Meghan saved him. No one knew he was living in a sh*tty home as a Prince with limited access to money. He probably didn’t see how differently he was treated than his own brother or QE2’s spares since this was always his life. I was shocked at the pics of their first house there. They lived in a smaller house than me. There is no way any other independently rich woman would accept living like that for him. I likened him to Harry Potter living under the stairs, but Cindefella works much better, of course 😭😭. Also, we shouldn’t forget their original fairy “godmother” Tyler Perry.
Ok lowkey need to see Disney add Harry as an honorary Disney Princess now.
It’s so good to see this, while keeping in mind that the Fail sent out Jan Moir to spy on Harry, in order to find out what he does all day.
Well, helping to open bookstores, for one.
Oh, and look, Maria Shriver was there too, and in a photo I saw elsewhere, I spotted Carey Mulligan in the background.
See how much the Sussexes are shunned!
If Jan Moir was as good a journalist as she proclaims to be she would have known about this event when she was there! Someone should tell her THIS is what Harry does all day! 😉
I’m so glad that racism has curdled the brains of the ghouls at the Daily Fail. This is a major fail on behalf of their skulking stalker. For the Sussexes sake, I’m glad the flying monkeys are so terrible at their jobs. It goes to show how much info was spoon fed to them from the palace. That harpie has hopefully returned to her rancid lair, where she can hover around the Left Behinds and screech for her supper.
Love this comment. Initially read it as hoover (like the British way of saying vacuuming), instead of hover and it still applies.
I am chortling at how peeved she must be, that she had no clue about Godmothers.
I hope her editors are annoyed, too.
It makes me laugh as this was obviously a big opening and lots of people would have been involved in it/known about it. Even if you didn’t know much you probably would have guessed that since M & H run in the founder’s circles that they would be there. And she got nothing. And Town & Country got a nice exclusive.
I’ve never been as invested in the wellbeing of people outside my family and friends as I am with Harry and Meghan. It literally gives me a feeling of such joy to see them happy and at peace after the horrific time spent in the UK and the palace sanctioned smear campaign.
I want them to become billionaires lol.
I haven’t read this post yet but yesterday I wore almost the exact same outfit as Meghan wore in these photos and when I saw them, I felt so glamorous and rich!! It completely turned my day around! Thanks Meg!
It’s really fantastic to see that Harry and Meghan don’t have to put out overly directed/ produced videos to prove that they are happy and living their best lives. All they have to do is just go about doing just that, living their lives unbothered by all the craziness coming from that salty island.
Keep on keeping on H&M, we ❤️💕❤️ you!
Meghan’s face in one of those pics. Good lord. Is her hair a little lighter or was it just the lighting? Either way, She looked so beautiful. I get why some people are jealous fr. Beauty, brains and heart. She’s got it.
I hope Harry and Meghan feeds the author of this piece Elizebeth Holmes with a long spoon, she was nasty to Meghan when she was expecting Archie and afterwards.
Notice her wearing the same Veronica Beard outfit as Meghan last week.
It feels like H&M’s press strategy has changed a bit in the last year. People, Vanity Fair and T&C have all written terrible articles about them in the past but are recently getting direct exclusives. Since H&M can’t get the interest in their every move to die down, it seems like they are giving more respectable publications some access if they behave and stop repeating KP/BP abusive lies. I hope it works!
@Pinkosaurus: true that their press strategy has changed a little. I know that H&M cannot win with the media since they’ve been vocal about media abuse. And the negative coverage makes the media good money. But h&m had also shut out the media completely (understandably) and were uncooperating except for when they want their projects marketed. I dont think that was a winning strategy. The thing about the media is that you have constantly feed them something (like the cesta collective investment) to control atleast some of the narrative. Getting into a transactional relationship with the media isnt a bad thing.
ps. when i say media, its the mainstream American and global media, not the British media. H&M are right to cut out the British media and call it out for what it is.
I just started following E Holmes over the last year on Instagram so I’m not familiar with her treatment of Meghan in the earlier years. She seems pretty Meghan & Harry friendly nowadays. How did she treat Meghan badly back then if you don’t mind filling me in. Thanks
Holms is a KKKate supporter, through & through. But I guess an exclusive & pay checks were more important at this moment. No worries, she’ll get back to “have so many thoughts” on her IG about Duchess Meghan’s everything soon.
This is unfair to Elizabeth Holmes. Royal looks and fashion analysis is how she made her career and still her primary business. She’s written a pretty definitive book on the topic in the modern era, too. When Kate wears a new outfit she does a post and analyzes it, shows where its influenced are, etc. She does the same and always has about Meghan, and when the other royals show up and show out, about them. She also occasionally does first lady and presidential/vice-presidential fashion in this same way.
Her work is rarely critical or negative and broadly offers lessons in history, fashion, and trivia about fashion. She almost never gets into gossip, personal dynamics, and neither supports nor decries anyone. In fact, the very few times I’ve seen her step away from that vibe is to defend and praise Meghan and Harry, and point out the toxicity of the British press with the clear underlying message that they weren’t a reliable source on anything Meghan.
I respect her the most because when KP clearly wanted people to “take sides” after H&M escaped, she refused and her positive coverage of Meghan ‘s appearances and fashion continued with the same fervor and frequency (if not more), same with Jill Biden. While she did not take sides against Kate, in terms of giving her less or unfavorable coverage, she in NO WAY propped or supported her.
And I think the proof of how respected she is for that is in the fact she received invitations to events the Bidens and the Sussexes are central players in, including the Godmother’s event (and if you saw her IG story, she was clearly placed second row and Oprah was seated right in front of her) and events at the Smithsonian and White House. If the Sussexes, who keep their circle very, very small, didn’t trust or want her there, she wouldn’t be on the list for the handful of things they do that allow fashion and other coverage.
She, unlike the British press, did and does her job…without fear or favor and without using it as a platform to get out of her very specific lane, which is enthusiastic, optimistic, and aspirational fashion coverage of royal and high-end political fashion. I think Meghan respects that above all…she doesn’t want her own squad of press who go tit for tat with the British press or tear down Kate at her command as the rota does to her. She respects people who avoid the drama entirely, which Holmes does (while clearly loving her some Meghan between the lines).
E Holmes has been pretty vocally pro- Harry & Meghan in the last few years. She was even invited as one of the press people when they went to Vancouver earlier this year.
Yeah, I don’t know what she said at the beginning? Iirc it was something snarky about Meghan’s folders? I don’t know if there was more. But she hasn’t been like the usual nasty BM for a while now I don’t think? I’m guessing she tries to straddle the line of neutral. But come on, at this point, she’s a fan like the rest of us. Harry and Meghan will win you over and I imagine they did for her.
Now which “celebrity” is William going to pull out of his magician hat as retaliation in his one-sided war ?
Could be David Beckham who’s dying for a knighthood.
Or Tom Cruise who would love to get Bad Willy and his untold millions into the clutches of Scientology.
Beckham is their go-to guy for that now.
But…..but ….but…..I thought the Montecito elite rejected them and Oprah didnt want anything to do with them anymore?!!!?!?!?! Now you’re telling me they are actually highly valued members of this exclusive celebrity enclave?? Oprah and Meghan are hugging? Harry is obviously a huge star in his own right in this community?!!?
WHY would the british media lie to me like this?!!?!
That last picture of Meghan…it’s insane how pretty she is. And her makeup and hair looked amazing.
I’m quite amused to see pictures of Harry and Meghan both in warm hugs with numerous people who are friends after a video in which Kate and William enact embracing each other. Although we are seeing stills of one couple and a video of the other, the contrast between their lives couldn’t be clearer.
Godmothers sounds like a great gathering place.
the comment that got to me was from Jane Lynch: We know the names of each other’s dogs. I don’t know/remember the names of many of the folks I meet through the course of walking my dogs through our neighbourhood, but like Lynch, I know the names of everyone’s dogs!! Made me chuckle.
Harry looks so happy and relaxed. Escaping generational trauma is so difficult, as is completely starting over in a new country thousands of miles from the life he left behind. He looks fit and charming. He is never going back! Good for him.
Aweee my girl Tracy James Robbins was there too. YIPEEEEE I just saw her or met her again at TIFF on Monday Night. Lol She not actually my friend she’s my sisters friend but I feel like I am 6 degrees of separation away from Harry and Meghan… Loves this for them. Loves the name ” GodMothers.
I think Oprah and some of the older Celebs find Harry so lovely and adorable he is is like a loved son to some of them. I love the way they are protect Harry and Meghan. But isn’t Harry desperate to get back to his toxic family in the UK😂😂😂😂
Well who needs dead-beat Charles with three powerful godmothers!
We can count the seconds until the tirades begin over how Harry & Meghan so rudely and intentionally arranged these events to JUST to overshadow Catherine’s ridiculous video – 4,3,2,1 …
Good for them!
This is such a very lovely and heart warming bookstore opening with a Prince Harry spin to it-I am truly happy to see that the Sussexes live in a community of people who care about their well-being and safety-Oh they do have friends in hollywood and outside that business-May God continue to bless and keep the entire Sussex family safe.