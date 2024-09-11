Heritage’s lawsuit over Prince Harry’s visa records has been terminated by the judge

For the better part of 18 months, the British lunatics at the Heritage Foundation (an “American think tank”) have been harassing Prince Harry and the Biden administration over Harry’s visa and immigration status. Heritage has filed multiple lawsuits and FOIA requests, all for a fishing expedition into Harry’s immigration records. They wanted to “prove” that Harry lied in his visa application, except they had no proof that he lied. All of this started up after Spare was published. In the book, Harry admits to using drugs when he was younger, and he’s highlighted the use of psychedelics in therapeutic settings too. But yeah, it’s not a smoking gun – Harry can write about trying cocaine when he was a teenager and it’s not a dealbreaker for US Immigration. Anyway, all of that targeted harassment has come to naught. The judge in the case apparently terminated it this week?

A lawsuit brought over Prince Harry’s visa status by conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation has been terminated, Newsweek can reveal.

The Duke of Sussex wrote in his memoir, Spare, how he had taken drugs including cocaine, marijuana and magic mushrooms. Heritage filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security demanding the publication of Harry’s visa documents, arguing that his use of narcotics should have barred him from living and working in America.

However, court records show that the case was terminated on September 9, when several sealed orders were filed in the case, heard in Washington D.C. before Judge Carl J. Nichols.

Little is currently known about exactly why the case was brought to an end, or whether this means Harry’s visa papers will now remain a secret. If that is the outcome, it will likely bring relief for the prince as Heritage had suggested his past drug-taking could undermine his right to live in America.

Kyle Brosnan, chief counsel for The Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project, told Newsweek in a statement: “Prince Harry repeatedly admitted to using illegal drugs in his memoir. “This fact alone makes him inadmissible into the United States. We sued to get answers to a simple question of whether the government gave Prince Harry preferential treatment when he entered the country. It appears the judge has ruled and that ruling is under seal. We know nothing about how the judge ruled. No one should read into the order, or the fact that it is under seal. We have always said this case is unique and opinions can be initially sealed in such cases. We will continue to monitor the situation.”

Heritage had suggested in filings seen by Newsweek that Harry must have either been dishonest about his past drug use or given favorable treatment due to his royal status and that he had eroded his own right to privacy.