DHS: Prince Harry’s visa records are law-enforcement records, should stay under wraps

The Heritage Foundation has been on a crusade against Prince Harry for more than a year. Heritage keeps suing the Department of Homeland Security to get access to Harry’s visa application. It’s utterly bizarre, because Heritage’s whole case hinges on “Harry possibly lied on the application.” They have zero evidence that Harry actually lied and their lawsuit is a fishing expedition. DHS and the Biden administration have made it clear that Harry will not be deported and even British royalists admit that the whole thing is a witch hunt (a witch hunt which Harry “invited”). Not to mention, Heritage is explicitly taking this issue to court to provide content for the British media. “Harry could be deported” is a story the British media has invested in completely. Speaking of, the Telegraph had yet another update, complete with Heritage’s version of what DHS has argued to the court.

The Biden administration has pleaded with a court to keep a law enforcement document relating to Prince Harry’s visa application under wraps. Lawyers for the Department of Homeland Security claimed there would be a “stigma attached” if the documents were released.

The Heritage Foundation has filed a freedom of information application demanding to see the records related to the Prince’s visa application in March 2020. However, the foundation’s application has been repeatedly blocked by the department on the grounds of the Prince’s entitlement to privacy.

During February’s hearing, the court challenged John Bardo, the department’s lawyer, on the justification for not publishing its records.

“Many of these records, your honour, are law enforcement records,” Mr Bardo replied. “So there is a stigma associated with being mentioned in a law enforcement record.”

Mr Bardo added that publishing the files would expose “confidential law enforcement tools”.

He continued: “The government has cited multiple cases in its brief about the private nature of immigration records and about the fact that people who are public figures still maintain their privacy interests.”

The fate of the Prince has also become a political issue, with Donald Trump saying in March he would take “appropriate action” if the Prince was found to have lied about his drug use in his immigration application. However, Jane Hartley, the US ambassador to the UK, when asked about whether the Prince risked deportation, told Sky News: “It’s not gonna happen in the Biden administration.”

Nile Gardiner of the Heritage Foundation told The Telegraph there was a clear public interest in the release of Prince Harry’s immigration records. “The American people have a right to know whether he was honest and truthful in his application. It is vital that the rule of law be enforced in all immigration cases. No one should be above the law, even a celebrity member of the Royal family. Everyone should be held to account and that includes Prince Harry.”