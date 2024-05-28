What will King Charles do about the Japanese state visit so close to the election?

Last week, Rishi Sunak called the general election for the 4th of July. Buckingham Palace promptly announced that they were canceling many of their events for King Charles and Queen Camilla, and Kensington Palace quickly canceled a surprise/unannounced event for Prince William as well. The whole idea is that for a six-week period, the country needs to be focused on the election and the “apolitical” royals cannot and should not do anything which could be construed as partisan or political. Reportedly, Charles, Camilla and William will still go to Normandy for the D-Day anniversary events, and some or all of them will also attend Royal Ascot. Trooping the Colour will still go ahead, I’m sure. But what about the state visit by Japan’s Emperor Narukito? From the Mail’s Ephraim Hardcastle column:
Rishi’s surprise poll call has given King Charles the jitters over next month’s state visit by Japan’s Emperor Naruhito.
The Prime Minister and the Home and Foreign Secretaries have high-profile roles in the event, which could be deemed inappropriate so close to an election.
Naruhito’s schedule also includes speaking to MPs and peers at Westminster – impossible given that Parliament is about to be dissolved. While details are being amended, officials are also considering alternative dates.
The visit has already been postponed because of the pandemic.
Given that the visit was already postponed once, I imagine it will go ahead but the palace will change some stuff. They’ll probably roll out the red carpet (literally) and do a parade and lean into the military pomp. The state dinner will go ahead. But I bet there will just be a softer, less political focus for the rest of the visit. Like, Charles will take the emperor to a garden show or something. What will also be interesting to see is which royals are brought out to entertain and show the monarchy’s beleaguered soft power. I imagine we’ll see a lot of Prince Edward and Sophie. Anne will be tasked with something. But I bet William won’t be given much of anything to do. Also: I guarantee that if the state dinner goes ahead, the king’s Lord In Waiting will attend. Meaning, David Rocksavage and Rose Hanbury will be there.
Japanese royalty is causing British royalty to have the jutters due to British elections? What is really going on, because that doesn’t make sense.
It makes no sense at all. How can a dinner for a foreign country affect domestic politics? I’d imagine it would be highly insulting to Japan to postpone the visit again.
They shouldn’t be jittery over the Emperor’s appearance.
They should be jittery over Kate’s disappearance.
Though they look rather unconcerned and Wills looks increasingly smug.
Is a divorce forthcoming for William hence his smugness
More concerning for the Monarchy should be the fact that I think you would struggle to find a single person in the UK street who cares about this state visit or who attends it…
C and C can deck themselves out in medals and jewels.
lol, announcing cancelling a secret appearance.
Is this the tories admitting seeing this grifter family wandering around reflects badly on tories?
See, this doesn’t make sense to me. The royals pride themselves on supposedly being “apolitical” (even though their very existence props up a gross system of privilege and colonialism). Like, that’s their whole deal, that they are always “raising awareness” and “listening and learning” in order to somehow avoid being “too political” ( i.e. actually changing the status quo). So, are they now acknowledging that that was always bunk? Or do we think that they simply wanted the opportunity to take a break?
It would actually be really funny if they couldn’t do Trooping, after all of the deal being made about Charles getting on a horse and Kate unlikely to be there.
I think they jumped on the nearest excuse. This is a critical situation that magically didn’t exist in QEII’s time? You’re telling me she completely cleared her schedule ever?
I can’t see any reason for a State visit to make any difference to the election. To postpone it again would be the height of bad manners.
Royals have had visits with foreign leaders in the leadup to the previous elections. Elizabeth had a cocktail hour with Donald & Melania Trump, for Pete’s sake.
I’m still shocked at the sheer level of incompetence all around. This state visit has been on the books for months, yet the PM decides to schedule a general election during an announced state visit and on the 4th of July (US Independence Day from England – the jokes really do write themselves!). With Parliament about to be dissolved, they should just cancel it since the Emperor may not be permitted to address the MPs and peers.
So, during C-Rex’ reign, the Windsors are now known for cancelling events (sometimes without notice), not showing up to events, and uninviting high status people (like Princess Mary) to their events. And this was before the 2 royal racists were diagnosed with cancer. Nice track record. Will’s reign will likely be even worse. If they cancel on the Japanese royals (JR) again, the JR should never reschedule.